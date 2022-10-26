News
Dolphins bring back familiar defensive back onto practice squad
The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar name to their practice squad and added some needed depth in the secondary with the signing of defensive back Jamal Perry on Tuesday, according to his agent, David Canter.
Perry was last seen when he suffered a knee injury in Miami’s win at the New York Jets in November 2021, causing him to go on injured reserve. It was a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to Canter, and Perry was not with a team in training camp ahead of this season, still recovering.
Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts while also contributing on special teams over the past three seasons with the Dolphins, seeing most of his action in 2019 and 2020. He totaled 86 tackles with seven pass deflections and an interception in 2019, when he went by Jomal Wiltz before a March 2020 name change.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Perry was waived by the Dolphins when the team claimed fellow defensive back and special teamer Elijah Campbell off waivers from the Jets. Perry then signed to the Dolphins practice squad and played in four games in 2021, first as a practice-squad elevation multiple times before he was signed to Miami’s active roster days before his season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium.
Perry initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles but did not make the team. Before landing with the Dolphins, he spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2017 and 2018. There, he worked with ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores and current Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer before reuniting with them in Miami.
The Dolphins have been devastated by injuries in the secondary. In Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Brandon Jones went down. He’s expected to go on injured reserve. A week earlier, cornerback Nik Needham’s Achilles tear ended his season. Miami also has cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) working to return after missing Sunday’s game, and Byron Jones has not yet begun practicing after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to offseason lower left leg surgery.
Amazon will add Venmo as a payment option ahead of the holiday season
Vikings: Ahmad Rashad finds exact spot of Miracle of Met catch at MOA for reenactment with Peyton Manning
Ahmad Rashad is well known for making 495 catches on football fields during his NFL career. Now, he’s made one while riding the Log Chute.
For an upcoming episode of the television series “Peyton’s Places,” the former Vikings wide receiver earlier this year reenacted his famous Miracle at the Met catch at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington with Peyton Manning playing the role of quarterback Tommy Kramer. The 46-yard touchdown reception on the final play on Dec. 14, 1980 gave the Vikings a 28-23 win over the Cleveland Browns, and clinched the NFC Central division title.
The Vikings last played at Metropolitan Stadium in 1981, and it was demolished in 1985 to make room for the Mall of America, which opened in 1992. And it just so happens that the right side of the end zone where Rashad made his catch is now home to the Log Chute ride at Nickelodeon Universe, an indoor theme park at the mall.
“We found the exact spot where the Miracle of the Met catch was made, and we reenacted it,” said Rashad, who played in the NFL from 1972-82, including 1976-82 with the Vikings. “So I had to get on the ride where it goes down and splashes in the water and then (Manning) threw the ball to me and I was inside the cart, and I caught the ball.”
A crew came to the Mall of America in late January to film the segment for ESPN+. An ESPN spokesperson said the segment likely will run in mid-December on the show in which Manning, a hall of fame quarterback, travels around in search of offbeat NFL stories.
That’s not the only remembrance of the Miracle of the Met on the docket for December. Kramer said Tuesday that a reunion will be held at the Mall of America on Dec. 16 in which the former quarterback, Rashad and former Minnesota head coach Bud Grant are all expected to attend along with some others involved in that game. The event will be open to the public, with additional details forthcoming.
Originally, there were hopes for a 40-year anniversary celebration but the pandemic put the kibosh on that. So it will be 42-year anniversary gathering.
“We’re going show the Hail Mary and then we’ll be having fans out there,” Kramer said. “It’ll be a lot of fun remembering it.”
In the next-to-last game of 1980, the Vikings trailed 23-22 and had the ball at their own 20-yard line with 14 seconds left. Kramer threw a pass over the middle to tight end Joe Senser, who lateraled to running back Ted Brown, and he ran down the left sideline and out of bounds at the Cleveland 46 with five seconds remaining. On the next play, Kramer called Squadron Right, their version of a Hail Mary, and Rashad hauled in a tipped ball for the winning score.
The play helped Rashad, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, became even more popular, and he went on to become a successful broadcaster. He jumped at the chance to reenact the play with Manning.
“It was really a nice time,” Rashad said. “It was very funny. And I could still feel the presence of that stadium just walking into that mall. It brought back a lot of memories of the old stadium.”
Rashad said Manning wore a Kramer No. 9 jersey for the reenactment. Kramer, who said the segment “sounds like a lot of fun,” wasn’t on hand when it was shot since he was out of town.
“It was great to do it with Peyton because Peyton is funny,” said Rashad, who lives in Jupiter, Fla. “Peyton and I have a similar personality. I would have never have gone up there for anybody but Peyton.”
Rashad previously told the Pioneer Press the hope was to do the shoot earlier in January, when Rashad came in for the Jan. 9 regular-season finale between the Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. But it ended up being pushed back to later that month.
Filming was done in the morning before Nickelodeon Universe opened at 11 a.m. so Rashad, Manning and the film crew had the place to themselves. It was not hard to locate the exact site of the catch since a marker on the floor at the theme park shows where the 50-yard line was at Metropolitan Stadium.
“They said it was right there where the log comes down into the water,” Rashad said.
And with that, Rashad hauled in another 46-yard pass. There were no defenders around this time, but he did have the challenge of catching the ball while riding the Log Chute.
Arizona County Approves Ballot Count Plan Following Trump Big Lie | Arizona
A small border county in Arizona has voted to audit the manual counting of all ballots, in defiance of legal warnings from the county attorney and threats of lawsuits and investigations.
The decision creates a wave of uncertainty for county election workers just two weeks before Election Day and with early voting, the primary way Arizonans vote, already underway.
Cochise County is the latest to pursue a manual count, based on false claims of a stolen 2020 election and compromised tabulation machines. The county, which voted for Trump in 2020, had about 75,000 registered voters in the August primary. In the 2018 midterm elections, around 46,000 people voted there. Nye County, Nevada, which plans to count its ballots by hand, was sued over the move.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve the hand count, with both Republican members voting in favor. But the next steps in the count – and whether it will happen at all – are still up in the air, as legal threats loom and election officials await details on exactly how they might follow the council’s directive.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office warned the county that it would be sued if the manual count was approved, saying there was no legal precedent for the move. There is no evidence that manual ballot counting is more accurate; in fact, manual counts tend to be more expensive and less accurate, leaving more room for human error.
County attorney Brian McIntyre has repeatedly told council he cannot legally initiate a full hand count, telling council members they could be personally liable for any legal fees arising from the ruling. if they went against his advice.
“Ultimately, the legislature is the appropriate place to address this issue. This is how government works – not unilaterally deciding to go in a new direction because of the will of an outspoken section of the public. Also, you cannot order county employees to violate the law,” McIntyre, a Republican, told the council.
The county insurer also told the board that its insurance may not cover them in a lawsuit because it ignored legal advice.
A Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Joel John, told the county he would file a complaint that the county is breaking state law if it does the manual count, which puts a portion of the county’s funds at risk.
Hobbs office sent a letter to the county Tuesday, asking for details on manual count plans and reiterating state law and procedures for how manual counts can be conducted, saying she wanted the board to confirm that it would not conduct a complete manual counting of ballots. She gave the council until late Wednesday to respond or face a lawsuit.
The board initially rejected a proposal at Monday’s meeting for a full count by volunteers who wanted to help people “who have lost faith in elections to see that elections are reliable and safe in our county,” indicates the item on the agenda.
But the proposal approved by the council does not look much different. The county will tabulate its results using tabulating machines and then conduct a 100% manual counting audit of the county’s ballots, which must be completed before the results are reviewed.
“It is well known that many voters lack confidence in the electoral system. A countywide 100% hand count audit of the 2022 general election will build voter confidence. It will provide proof of concept for emergency backup should the voting machine(s) fail in the future,” the proposal states.
However, it remains unclear how many ballots would be manually counted and how a manual count would comply with state law. Lawyers analyzing the proposal have come to different conclusions about what the proposal directs the county to do, exactly. Manual counting could be for only certain precincts or certain types of ballots, or it could be for all ballots. The Secretary of State’s letter seeks to clarify what the council meant by its vote.
State election procedures establish specific rules for manual counting after tabulation, which typically involves bipartisan manual counting of a small percentage of precincts or ballots.
Four hours of testimony on the proposals included widespread and baseless allegations of voter fraud by some speakers, while others urged the county not to waste money and cause chaos amid voting.
Supervisor Peggy Judd, who voted for the hand count, was undeterred by the potential illegality of the hand count. “I could take advice all day and probably not change my mind. But I would really like to have this chance, take this chance. And my heart and my work have been there and I don’t want to back down. Then I could go to jail. Well,” she said at the reunion.
Board Chair Ann English, a Democrat who voted against the manual count, said she hadn’t seen any details on exactly how a manual count would be done.
“No research, no money, no time. In other words, no specifics,” she said at Monday’s board meeting.
The meeting ended on an uncertain note and more meetings will be needed to determine what happens next.
“I’ll have to check with the county attorney because I’m not sure we can say this will go ahead if it’s determined to be illegal,” English said. “Do you have a comment on that? she asked McIntyre.
“We have to wait until tomorrow brings us,” McIntyre said.
Man pleads guilty to killing Minneapolis protester last year
A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault just as his trial was set to begin.
Nicholas Kraus, 36, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted Monday to killing Deona Knajdek, one of the protesters who gathered in the city’s Uptown neighborhood after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. The 31-year-old Minneapolis woman also was known as Deona Marie Erickson.
Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car that protesters were using as a barricade, pushing it into the group in June 2021.
As part of the plea deal, Kraus’ second-degree murder charge was changed from “intentional” to “unintentional,” and one of two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dropped. Kraus pleaded guilty to the second assault charge. He could face more than 17 years in prison at sentencing in November.
According to the criminal complaint, Kraus told officers he believed he needed to jump over a car that protesters were using as a barricade, and though he saw people in the area, he accelerated and did not try to brake. It also says he admitted he thought he might have hit someone. There was nothing in the criminal complaint to suggest Kraus’ actions were motivated by political views or anger at the protesters.
Kraus drove into protesters a year after George Floyd was killed by police, a death that sparked widespread protests and unrest in the city and around the nation. Law enforcement shootings of other Black men have only inflamed tensions further.
Records show Kraus has five drunken driving convictions, most recently in 2016 in Anoka County. He also was convicted numerous times of driving without a valid license and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name. He lost his license after a drunken driving conviction in 2013.
Delaware man who stormed the Capitol on January 6 gets 2 years in prison
A Delaware man who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with his father carrying the Confederate flag, was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars.
Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of a felony and misdemeanor by US District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than having their case heard by a jury.
The father and son traveled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. They were among the first rioters to approach the building near the door to the Senate wing, prosecutors said.
After watching other rioters use a police shield and a wooden plank to smash a window, Hunter Seefried used a gloved fist to clean a large shard of glass from one of the shattered windows, prosecutors said. The judge found that two other rioters had destroyed the window before Seefried removed the piece of glass.
REPUBLICANS REACT TO BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE SECRET AROUND DELAWARE VISITORS: ‘A GROUP FROM MALARKEY’
Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and Hunter, then 22, entered the building through a shattered window.
A lawyer for Hunter Seefried had asked for probation and house arrest instead of jail time. He said in court documents that his client only went to the Capitol that day because his father pressured him to join him. And he noted that the son had never hurt or threatened anyone on Capitol Hill.
“Hunter is a decent, hardworking and caring young man who was misled and caught up in the unfortunate events of January 6, 2021,” attorney Edson Bostic said in an email. “He is very remorseful and wished he could go back and change his behavior that day.”
DELAWARE SUPREME COURT RULES VOTING BY MAIL, SAME-DAY REGISTRATION LAWS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL
Kevin Seefried is expected to be sentenced in January.
Both men were found guilty of obstructing an official process, the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College that day.
The judge also found the Seefrieds guilty of misdemeanor charges that they engaged in disorderly conduct and unlawfully protested inside the building. But he acquitted Hunter Seefried of other misdemeanor charges.
They are among approximately 900 people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. More than 420 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.
About 300 Capitol Riot defendants have been convicted, with sentences ranging from probation to 10 years behind bars.
Fox
Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander plans to play for Venezuela in World Baseball Classic
The offseason outlook for Anthony Santander this year is different. He normally gives himself a month to recover at the end of the season to get healthy after a grueling 162-game schedule. But with the World Baseball Classic in March, Santander plans to shorten that rest period down to a week to 10 days.
The Orioles outfielder, who is coming off a career year, plans to compete for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
“It means a lot,” Santander told The Baltimore Sun. “To have the Venezuelan name on your chest, it’s amazing. That’s a tournament we play with a lot of energy and we try to take that win for the whole country, and it’s happening for our people.”
Santander isn’t the lone Orioles player to compete in the World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8 and finishes March 21 with the championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Right-hander Dillon Tate and center fielder Cedric Mullins will compete for Team USA, and right-hander Dean Kremer is playing for Team Israel.
Kremer could face his Baltimore teammate in the early rounds, with Venezuela and Israel joining Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and an undetermined qualifier team in Pool D. The first round will also take place in Miami, where Santander lives in the offseason.
Santander thought the opportunity to represent Venezuela was approaching after his 2022 season. The 27-year-old switch hitter batted .240 but led the Orioles with a career-high 33 home runs and 89 RBIs. His strikeout rate dropped to 18.9% and his walk rate rose to a career-high 8.5%.
That reinforced his power numbers, particularly in clutch moments. Santander’s 120 weighted runs created plus — where 100 is league average — was behind only catcher Adley Rutschman for best on the team.
Santander credits his improved strike zone discipline and his offseason workout regimen, which included a focus on building strength in his toes, for his breakout season. It helped him avoid major injuries, too, keeping him on the field for 152 games.
And now he’ll be on the field for Venezuela, joining some of MLB’s biggest names, such as Miguel Cabrera and José Altuve.
