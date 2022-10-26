Connect with us

Blockchain

Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.

Ethereum Whale Wakes Up

Through the recovery that has rocked the crypto market, none has been more interesting than the ETH whale that has roused after more than 6 years of dormancy. The whale had made a transfer for the first time in six years, moving millions of dollars worth of ETH to two addresses.

This whale had begun to be active just as the price of the digital asset was rallying. By the time the whale was done moving thousands of ETH to other addresses, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would grow by another 8%.

Even after transferring out more than 16,000 ETH, there is still a little over 85,000 ETH left on the balance of this whale. For those wondering where all of these ETH came from, a little backtracking through three wallets shows that some of the ETH (20,000) had actually come from the Ethereum Genesis block.

The whale still boasts more than $130 million in their address at the time of this writing. As for the ETH that was sent out, it looks like the sole purpose of the activity was to stake some of the ETH. A good portion of the ETH has been sent to the Ethereum staking contract.

ETH Takes A Good Jump

The price of Ethereum had been struggling to break out of $1,300 for the better part of the month. And in the last 24 hours, it has been able to do just that. The crypto market rally saw ETH record double-digit gains that brought its value to just over $1,500.

Santiment notes that Ethereum’s recovery trend is following that of the S&P 500 which also broke out to a new 5-week high. Not surprising in the least given that the bitcoin correlation with the stock market continues to remain on the high side. Thus, recoveries in the stock and macro markets are being reflected in the crypto market.

Ethereum Price Chart From Tradingview.com

ETH marks double-digit growth in one day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The recent recovery also brings ETH’s market cap closers to $190 billion. Trading volume also exploded during this time as Coinmarketcap shows that ETH volume is up 236% in the last 24 hours to be sitting at $38.5 billion. The recovery has also put a stop to the sell-offs and significant buy pressure is mounting on the market.

If ETH is able to maintain the current momentum, it is possible that the digital asset will reach as high as $1,800 before the inevitable downward correction.

Featured image from Ledger Insights, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Prometheum Launches Sec Registered Market For Digital Asset Securities
google news

Prometheum’s Alternative Trading System enables institutions to trade digital asset securities under Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prometheum Ember ATS (“Prometheum ATS”), a FINRA and SEC regulated ATS and broker-dealer in digital asset securities and subsidiary of parent company, Prometheum Inc., announced today the launch of its alternative trading system. Prometheum ATS is a FINRA member firm and a SEC registered ATS, which operates under the federal securities laws, and provides institutional traders and investors the ability to trade digital asset securities with pricing transparency and protections.

Prometheum ATS, through integration with partners such as Anchorage Digital Bank, is designed as a complete solution for digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

Prometheum ATS is built to seamlessly integrate with legacy securities trading systems. This is done by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick and efficient settlement and providing a compliant solution to trade digital asset securities. The underlying blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. Digital asset securities supported at launch include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound, and Celo. Institutional customers onboarded at launch will secure a 50% reduction on transaction fees for the first six months.

“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”

Additional features of Prometheum ATS’s advanced platform include:

  • Depth of market, Level 2 data, order and execution management, and customizable historical charts.
  • Full access functionality for all users, regardless of trading activity, volume, experience, or account size.
  • Automated systematic matching for buy and sell orders of digital asset securities.

To learn more, visit https://www.prometheum.com/institutions.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street lawyers, Prometheum is an innovative blockchain company engaged in building the first compliant end-to-end ecosystem for digital asset securities. Prometheum sits at the intersection of securities regulation, financial services, and blockchain technology and integrates the benefits of blockchain technology to optimize the trade lifecycle. Prometheum views regulation as a sword and a shield for optimal investor protections, full and fair disclosure of information, and fair and orderly markets. Prometheum leverages blockchain technology to provide a complete ecosystem for digital asset securities. As more than the sum of its parts, Prometheum Inc. is an infrastructure for compliant issuance, trading, clearance, settlement, and custody of digital asset securities. For more information visit https://www.prometheum.com/.

Contacts

Will Crockett

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

BlazeSwap a New DeFi Benchmark on Flare Network

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Blazeswap A New Defi Benchmark On Flare Network
google news
2 hours ago |