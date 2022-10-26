Elected Tucson-area senators could be key votes in next AZ legislature

Three Arizona Senate seats are up for grabs in the Tucson area this year, and voters face tough choices about who will best represent them on issues ranging from abortion rights to gun safety to fire and the fight against climate change.
With the Senate nearly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats at the last count, the winners of any of those races could end up as a deciding vote on new state laws over the next two years.
All six candidates agree on one thing: the need to address the state’s water crisis. Beyond that, they have little in common.
The general election is November 8. Early voting is underway.
District 17
A Tucson real estate agent favored by QAnon conspiracy fans comes out against a retired United Methodist pastor in the new district that covers Marana, Oro Valley, Rita Ranch, Vail, SaddleBrooke and part of southern Pinal County .
People also read…
Republican MAGA Justine Wadsack is making her second bid for a Senate seat after losing in the 2020 election in another constituency. His Democratic opponent Mike Nickerson is a former Republican who has never run for public office before.
Wadsack, 48, who describes herself as a ‘Pro Trump America First conservative’ declined to be interviewed for this story, saying the Arizona Daily Star is biased against her because it published the comments of those who criticize it. his candidacy. She also refused to participate in a debate organized by the editorial staff of the Star.
But her views are documented on her past and current election websites and in a recent clean election debate in Arizona, where Wadsack described herself as a “fighter” motivated by a 2016 altercation with law enforcement officials. the childhood of the state.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety “came to my house and tried to take my children away,” said Wadsack, who did not elaborate except to say it was in retaliation because she questioned the amount of respite care one of his children, who has a disability, was supposed to receive. The ministry declined to comment on its allegations.
Wadsack has offered to withdraw funding from the child safety agency she clashed with and also wants to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood and the US Department of Education. She has pledged to “stop all stages of abortion” and opposes gun safety measures such as red flag laws. She supports the use of public funds for private school vouchers and last year participated in storming a Vail school board meeting to protest mask requirements for students during the pandemic.
Its endorsers include a local Republican group called Tucson Trump MAGA, which repeatedly posted QAnon content to its Facebook page last year. Wadsack posted a popular QAnon slogan on his own Twitter account twice in 2020, but recently disavowed QAnon as “shit” in an interview with the Arizona Republic.
Nickerson, 72, a Democrat who once interned for a Republican congressman in Washington, D.C., said in a chat with the Star Reader he runs because Arizona politics became “poisoned by a lack of integrity” and by the influence of money and extreme partisanship.
He and Wadsack disagree on almost every issue. He supports increased funding for public schools and opposes vouchers for private schools. A longtime gun owner, he supports gun safety measures such as stricter background checks and safe storage laws.
Having counseled many women with difficult or unwanted pregnancies as a pastor, Nickerson said he supports abortion rights.
Nickerson said that although he has strong opinions, he is a problem solver who believes that “politics is about compromise. When you bring people together, you find the best fit for the whole group, not just one group. »
District 18
A retired U.S. Department of Defense employee and a University of Arizona natural resources law professor compete in the district that includes the Catalina foothills, Casas Adobes and a strip of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.
Republican Stan Caine, 59, is a first-time candidate, as is his opponent, Priya Sundareshan, 37.
Caine’s campaign website says he spent 33 years with the DOD and retired as a quality manager for the US Navy’s Tomahawk missile system, a job that honed his skills in problems solving. He now works as a substitute teacher.
Caine owns firearms and opposes restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, his website said. It supports private school vouchers and tax breaks for teachers who buy school supplies with their own money. He also favors the completion of a wall along the US-Mexico border and a new law to require “able-bodied” voters to vote in person rather than by mail.
In a readers’ chat hosted by the Star, Caine said women who don’t use contraception shouldn’t be able to have an abortion “out of convenience”. The procedure should be limited to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, although rare exceptions may be justified if the mother’s life is in danger, he said.
Sundareshan, who recently gave birth to her second child, said protecting abortion access at the state level is a key priority after federal protections were recently struck down by the US Supreme Court. United.
Its website calls for “more scientific decision-making in politics”; new gun laws such as safety training and safe storage; and measures to facilitate voting such as restoring and improving the permanent list of anticipated voters. She opposes the use of public funds for private school vouchers.
His other main concerns include global warming and dwindling state water supplies and increasing public funding for green energy. Sundareshan joined AU Law School in 2019 and was previously an attorney at the National Environmental Defense Fund in Washington. CC
Borough 21
A longtime state legislator is running against a political novice in the remote district that includes western Pima County, about half of Santa Cruz County and the town of Bisbee in Cochise County.
Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón has served in the Legislative Assembly since 2013, first in the House, and is now seeking a second term in the Senate. His opponent, Jim Cleveland, won the Republican nomination by default as the write-in candidate when a second write-in candidate dropped out of the primary race.
Galbadón, 57, from Sahuarita, supports free access to abortion. Politicians “are not doctors. We shouldn’t be making these decisions,” she said during a recent debate on clean elections in Arizona.
She opposes private school vouchers and favors increased funding for the public education system, roads and infrastructure, and drug treatment.
Cleveland, 60, of Bisbee, is a retired chief petty officer who spent four years in the US Navy and 18 in the naval reserve. He doesn’t have a campaign website, having received only about $1,400 in donations, but described his views to the Star in a candidate questionnaire.
His top priority is to stem “the drug epidemic flooding our streets and the crime it creates”, he said. He favors publicly funded drug treatment centers, fully funded law enforcement and border protection.
In education, Cleveland supports private school vouchers and supports the banning of transgender female students born to biological males from participating in girls’ sports.
During the recent clean election debate in Arizona, Cleveland said he opposes abortion except when a mother’s life is threatened, but is prepared to support legislation with exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Undisputed neighborhoods
Voters in two other Tucson-area districts already know who their next state senators are, as no other candidates have registered to run for office.
Republican David Gowan of Sierra Vista will continue to represent District 19 and Democrat Sally Gonzales will take the Senate seat in District 20. Both are unopposed in the general election.
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or [email protected]. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer