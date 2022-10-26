Blockchain
Ethereum Leads Crypto Rebound, ETH Price Heads For $1,500
The crypto market is finally showing relief after days in consolidation mode; Ethereum is leading the market with significant profit on lower timeframes. The second crypto by market capitalization is reclaiming its position as a market leader. The last time ETH’s price displayed this price action was in September before “The Merge.”
At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,460 with a 10% profit in the last 24 hours and seven days, respectively. In the crypto top 10 by market cap, other cryptocurrencies are following ETH and trading in the green for the first time in weeks.
What Is Driving Ethereum Higher?
The crypto market rebound is driven by a decline in the U.S. Dollar, as measured by the DXY Index. The currency was at a two-decade high due to current macroeconomic conditions, but at 114, it was finally rejected.
Over the past weeks, the DXY was trending higher, pushing other assets into support, including macro assets considered safe havens, such as gold. In particular, the currencies of U.S. allies, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, suffered during this dollar rally.
The United States was facing pressure from its allies to alleviate the stress on their economies. Three weeks ago, the United Nations (UN) called on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) to shift its monetary policy and halt interest rate hikes.
Since then, some Fed representatives hinted at a potentially less aggressive monetary policy, which might have triggered weakness in the DXY Index. The chart above shows that the currency broke its bullish trendline and might be gearing up to re-test support around 109.
This decline might allow Ethereum to extend its bullish momentum and reclaim the area north of $1,500. Data from research firm Santiment, the bullish momentum spilled to other asset classes. Via Twitter, the firm wrote:
Ethereum has surged to $1,415 on a breakout Tuesday for #crypto. The Dollar value has dropped fairly notably today, and its growth coming to an end (or at least a pause) would be a key component to the next breakout of cryptocurrency market caps.
Flippening In The Making
The upside move is turning market sentiment more optimistic. Some experts expect the bullish momentum to extend, with Bitcoin and Ethereum facing significant resistance levels at $20,500 and $1,500, respectively.
Economist Michaël van de Poppe made a bullish prediction for Ethereum. The experts advise traders not to chase the current move at lower timeframes.
If bulls have conviction, the price action is poised to re-test previous levels before reclaiming lost territory north of $1,500. Late longs might suffer in this process.
For the long haul, van de Poppe predicted:
Ethereum cracked a ton of levels with this massive move. Great flip of $1,320 inducing continuation towards $1,500. Ethereum will flip Bitcoin this cycle, but now it’s not the time to chase. Looking for some healthy corrections to play the next move to $1,600.
SandStorm Launches On-Demand Metaverse Builds with 5 Virtual World Partners
Tampa, FL, Florida, 30th August, 2022, Chainwire
The largest metaverse builder community SandStorm has launched its self-serve build proposals, making it easier for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a builder marketplace that currently spans 5 virtual worlds and eventually plans to expand across the entire open metaverse.
Through direct partnerships with virtual worlds, they’ve enabled brands to release build proposals onto the marketplace where thousands of verified builders can bid for the work. The release of self-serve proposals positions SandStorm to be a key pillar for virtual real estate construction and scale alongside the entire open metaverse market. Lowering the barrier to entry for brands to hire creators is a foundational step forward to provide more work for the metaverse builder economy.
As SandStorm continues to establish the metaverse construction market with a community of over 500,000 builders and enthusiasts, this week SandStorm announced their 5th virtual world partnership with the virtual commerce metaverse, SPACE. Through these virtual world partnerships, brands can now hire SandStorm builders to launch experiences in The Sandbox, Decentraland, Immersed, TCG World, and SPACE.
“We’re excited for builders on SandStorm to provide more unique functionality for brands as they can now enter multiple virtual worlds. Through our self-serve build proposals, for the first time brands themselves can easily hire on-demand builders to launch a vision that fits their business’s specific needs. Businesses create a virtual headquarters for remote work to lower overhead, a virtual shopping experience for selling goods, an event space to host virtual concerts, an entire gamified training experience for employees, and much more.”
-Steve McGarry, CEO of SandStorm
JP Morgan predicts that the metaverse will become a $1 trillion market opportunity in yearly revenues and virtual worlds will “infiltrate every sector in some way over the coming years.” SandStorm is positioned to be a key on-ramp for web2 brands entering the web3 virtual world and to support a large majority of the real estate construction over the next 2 years. Providing individual builders and studios with a suite of tools they need to start and scale their businesses on SandStorm is a key ingredient to establishing the market.
With 16 virtual worlds on SandStorm’s waiting list and thousands of builders eager to bid on builds being released by brands, the launch of self-serve functionality has been in the works for months. There is untapped demand for smaller budgets to test the metaverse waters before diving into full experiences. The average build proposals on SandStorm are $1,000 for avatars and wearables and go all the way up to $50,000 for full metaverse experience builds. Each proposal receives 7 to 10 bids from award-winning studios and individual builders within a few days similar to Upwork. Once the builders are vetted and selected by the brands based on their profiles, teams of 1 to 10 builders are hired to bring the brand’s vision into the metaverse.
Similar to Airbnb and Uber in 2008 and 2009 with shared economy marketplaces taking off, SandStorm is at the forefront of the metaverse creator economy. Each builder has a profile with reviews to showcase their completed builds, skill-based verified badges, 3D work minted on the blockchain, and a social graph to grow a following.
As a featured startup at Web Summit this year, SandStorm will demo its self-serve build proposals publicly to thousands of attendees and investors next week. This high-profile demo empowers thousands of metaverse builders on SandStorm to get their work in front of large brands. To follow SandStorm announcements and more about how to test the metaverse waters with a build proposal check out SandStorm’s marketplace here: https://app.sandstorm.co/
About SandStorm
SandStorm connects brands with the best on-demand virtual world builders, driving down the barriers to metaverse entry. Using SandStorm’s unique “proposal and bid” platform, brands can easily submit a proposal, accept bids, and hire virtual real estate builders in desirable metaverses. Builders, meanwhile, can leverage their portfolio to connect with clients who will grant them a global audience and showcase their skills. Learn more: https://app.sandstorm.co/
This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How
Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by.
Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently on the verge of a push higher.
The “new addresses” is an indicator that measures the total number of new addresses coming active on the Bitcoin blockchain.
To know whether the crypto is seeing a sufficient amount of push in new users coming to the network or not, the “new address momentum” metric is used.
This momentum indicator is based on the 30-day and 365-day moving averages of the new addresses. By comparing the trend of these MAs against each other, we can learn how the monthly average new users stack up against the mean for the year.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin new address momentum over the last few years:
Looks like the two MAs have been approaching a test in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 43, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the relevant points of trend for the Bitcoin new address momentum are highlighted.
It seems like whenever the 30-day MA has failed to cross above the 365-day MA, the price of the crypto has observed a bearish trend.
This happened back in November 2018, where when shortly after the crossover didn’t happen, the coin crashed from $6k to $3.2k November 2021 and May 2022 also saw a similar pattern.
On the other hand, during times when the monthly MA successfully passed above the yearly and sustained there, Bitcoin felt a constructive effect on its value.
In recent months, the 30-day MA has been below the 365-day as there hasn’t been much demand for BTC. Most recently, however, the metric has seen some upwards push, and is now approaching another retest of the yearly line.
Currently, it’s unclear how this crossover attempt will go, but the report notes that so far the market hasn’t shown the same convincing burst of strength as in 2019.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, down 1% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 2% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have continued its boring sideways movement around $19k recently | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Binance USD Supply Increases Amid Heated Stablecoin Wars
The aim behind stablecoins development was to provide stability over the highly volatile nature of crypto assets. This means that stablecoins hedge your funds against the impact of macroeconomic factors like inflation. Currently, stablecoins represent about 15% of the total crypto market cap of over $933 billion.
Several prominent firms have created their stablecoins. Usually, the coins are pegged on a ratio of 1:1 to major global fiat currencies like USD, EUR, or GBP.
The Binance USD (BUSD) is a notable stablecoin from the leading crypto exchange, Binance. It is the world’s third-largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Binance Committed To Pump Supply Of BUSD
In a recent development, Binance has devised a means to increase the supply of its stablecoin, BUSD. The firm engaged in the sales of its USDC reserves and converted them into BUSD. As a result, Frank Chaparro from the Block noted the spike in the supply of BUSD. From his observation, the stablecoin’s supply, for the first time, crossed $20 billion.
CoinGecko indicated that the supply had hit an all-time high of $21.7 billion. This figure represents about 15% of the cumulative stablecoin market cap of $147 billion. Also, Chaparro reported that BUSD has 22% as its denominated percentage of trades for this October.
Binance announcement in September shows that the firm is committed to boosting BUSD supply. It disclosed the conversion plan for the existing balances and new deposits of TUSD, USDC, and USDP into BUSD.
Stablecoins Enter Another War Round
Following Binance’s conversion of USDC to BUSD, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reacted with comments about stablecoins. According to the crypto billionaire, this new move has indicated signals of the ‘Second Great Stablecoin War.’
SBF noted that the first war round was in 2018, in which both USDT and USDC corner out TUSD, USDP, and GUSD. The FTX chief stated the difference during this period is linked to interest rates that brew more profits for stablecoins. He noted that obser ving the possible outcome for some stablecoins without any fiat backing could be interesting.
These included the likes of post-DAI-holding-USDC and post-LUNA. Further, the crypto billionaire cited that sustaining the present waves has to be an interest-bearing mode of which a contrary turn will bring crises.
The Tether USDT maintains its position as the largest stablecoin by market cap. However, there’s a recent drop in its share due to regulatory issues, which diverted investors’ interest to its rival, USDC.
General Crypto Market Outlook
The recent price turns in the crypto market were a little below the expectations of many participants. Though the market got a slight overall surge of about 1.71% since the past day, the movement seemed low-tuned.
The Asian trading session got Bitcoin surging by almost $1.3%. This pushed Bitcoin price above $20,000, but it dropped slightly after some hours. Ethereum reclaimed to cross over the $1,500 level.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Witnesses Related to Terra Fall Skip Parliamentary Inquiries
- Seo-joon is said to have “anxiety” and “panic disorder” in the letter.
- The former head of Bithumb had announced his retirement from the company.
After being called as a witness by the Korean National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee on Monday, Kim Seo-joon, CEO of venture capital company Hashed and an early investor in Terra, did not show up.
Among the six witnesses called to help piece together what led to Terra’s $40 billion collapse back in May, Seo-joon was one of the most prominent.
A statement he released said, “After the Luna-Terra incident, I was under extreme stress, and my health deteriorated and I needed to stabilize.” In addition, Seo-joon is said to have “anxiety” and “panic disorder” in the letter.
Many Suffer Panic Disorder and Anxiety
A medical certificate he supplied confirmed he has been getting psychiatric care since July 29. He said he “is in absolute need of emotional stability at this time” due to the stress brought on by the medication and therapy.
Key officials such Kim Seo-joon, Shin Hyun-sung (Director, Chai Holdco), Lee Jung-hoon (Former Chairman, Bithumb Korea), Kang Jong-hyun (Major Shareholder, Bithumb), and Lee Seok-woo (CEO, Dunamu) were chosen by the Political Affairs Committee on March 14.
After failing to show up to the National Assembly meeting on 6 June, Lee Jung-hoon provided an explanation for his absence. Having suffered from panic disorder, the former head of Bithumb has announced his retirement from the company. Since USDT’s demise, pressure has been mounting on Terraform Labs.
Do Kwon, the company’s co-founder, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a South Korean court in September for allegedly breaking capital market laws (while the Ministry of Finance revoked his passport), however, Kwon swiftly reassured his fans that he was not hiding away.
Is This Product Likely to Bring Cardano (ADA) Back to $1?
Cardano is sinking deeper into support after a rejection at $0.50 and $0.40 with no indication of a rebound. The cryptocurrency has been one of the worst performers in this crypto bear market, but the bulls might still have some hope.
At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.37 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and a 2% loss in the previous seven days. Over the past month, ADA’s price records a massive 20% loss wiping out any bullish sentiment for investors.
Onboarding Millions Of New Users To Cardano
In a recent interview with Big Pey, the inventor of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, talked about the launch of their newest crypto wallet, “Lace.” This new product will allow Cardano to get to a billion users, according to Hoskinson.
The new crypto wallet is still developing but will operate as the “world’s financial operating system upon its release.” Lace will provide users with new use cases, access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, on-chain gaming, and much more.
The new crypto wallet will take the Cardano ecosystem to new levels by offering an all-in-one solution for identity, transactions, and applications. According to Hoskinson, Lace is based on legacy and the latest technology. He said:
We put some of our best people together. We took a lot of great new technologies like Mithril and Atala PRISM and a lot of legacy stuff that we invented in the cardano ecosystem, and we pulled it all together, and now Lace as a product is starting to come out to market. It’s one of our first commercial B2C products, and so it’s not a reference client. It’s not like Daedalus, which is a neutral playground, but rather this is IO’s view of how crypto ought to be done (…).
Hoskinson expects Lace to ignite a change in the crypto industry, pushing crypto wallets to become much more. For several years, products have attempted to get users to adopt identity solutions and certificates, but they have yet to be successful. Lace might be the first crypto wallet to score a victory in the sector.
Will Cardano Be Compatible With Bitcoin And Ethereum?
In the long run, Cardano and ADA holders might see the most significant benefit, but the entire industry could benefit from Lace. Hoskinson claims that everyone with a computer or smartphone will be able to download Lace and use it.
The crypto wallet will move from a demo phase to a beta, but Hoskinson was careful to omit deadlines. In the future, Lace might become Cardano’s killer product, a wallet for “everyone, not just the crypto enthusiasts,” Hoskinson said. He added:
It’s also going to be cross chain. So, it’s not just Cardano. It’ll support Bitcoin, Ethereum,and a lot of other ecosystems and showcase what we’ve created as an ecosystem to the rest of the cryptocurrency space in that respect.
Lace might also operate as a new bullish narrative for ADA’s price. Without one, the cryptocurrency seems poised to continue trending lower at the mercy of macroeconomic forces.
Bitcoin Price Bulls Reclaim $20,000
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25, 2022 Crypto Winter
Finally, some action in Bitcoin, and so far it is to the upside. Bitcoin price is testing just below $20,000 currently.
BTCUSD Daily Begins Potential Bollinger Band Squeeze
This is particularly important for a variety of reasons, first and foremost being the daily Bollinger Bands. The tool is at the tightest levels since prior to the October 2020 bull impulse. Bitcoin price must close above the upper Bollinger Band on high enough volume to spark a sustainable trend. This is called riding the bands and volume should be roughly two thirds what it has been during the recent sideways phase.
Just above the upper Bollinger Band, is the Ichimoku cloud. The last time Bitcoin daily price action touched the cloud, it was rejected, but this time could be different. BTCUSD is also above the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen which are crossed bullish at the moment. At almost exactly the same levels, is the daily Parabolic SAR. The tool is used to set trailing stop losses, so a short squeeze could begin after pushing through there.
Dynamic indicator resistance is piled up | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto? | BTC.D Analysis October 20, 2022
Bitcoin Price Targets $21K And $25K Next
Bitcoin price action has also made it through the 50-day moving average, making the 100-day and 200-day moving averages the next logical price targets. These targets are located at roughly $21,000 and $25,000 give or take a couple hundred dollars.
All of the bullish signals are occurring just as momentum begins to approach the zero line on the LMACD. Passing through it could confirm a change in the trend in the short term. The medium term trend could also be about to chance, according to the same tool on the weekly timeframe. Momentum is beginning to turn upward and strengthen after reaching levels from the last bear market bottom.
The Pixel Perfect Line For Crypto To Cross
At the moment, Bitcoin price on the daily timeframe is still struggling with an important resistance level –– perhaps one of the most important levels it has ever faced as resistance: Former all-time high resistance set nearly five years earlier.
In combination with all of the dynamic indicator resistance above, price action is taking a pause to struggle with this exact level, down to a one-pixel line of resistance.
Update: Bitcoin price has broke above this level and is now trading above $20,000.
