News
EU warns against petrol price cap — RT Business News
European Commission fears surge in demand that would trigger outflows of subsidized electricity, Reuters says
The European Commission has warned that a cap on natural gas prices in the EU could lead to increased outflows of cheaper energy to countries not part of the scheme, according to a document obtained by Reuters.
The measure could lead to an increase in gas demand of up to 9 billion cubic meters. This would translate into cheaper electricity generated in the EU to non-EU countries that import power from the bloc but have no price cap, such as the UK and Switzerland. In the document, Member States are invited to propose solutions to avoid this scenario.
According to a Commission source who spoke to Bloomberg, one way to achieve this would be for the EU to raise electricity export prices above tariffs within the bloc. However, such a move is currently prohibited by a number of international agreements.
The document also warned that the benefits of the price cap would not be distributed evenly among EU members. France, as a net importer of gas-fired power, would be the main beneficiary, while Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, which produce much of the bloc’s gas-fired power, would facing the highest costs of financing the mechanism.
EU countries have been working on a mechanism to cap the price of natural gas in response to an unprecedented energy crisis stemming from reduced imports from Russia, once the bloc’s biggest supplier. Over the past year, Russia has reportedly fallen from 40% of EU gas imports to just 9%.
Last week the European Commission published a number of proposals aimed at saving gas and reducing energy prices. However, EU leaders failed to agree on them at a summit in Brussels later in the week as not all members of the bloc support a price cap. EU energy ministers are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.
Russia, meanwhile, has threatened to stop all gas flows to the EU if a price cap is put in place. According to the CEO of state-owned energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, such a move would constitute a breach of contract on the part of EU buyers. Although deliveries of Russian gas to the EU via the Nord Stream and Yamal-Europe gas pipelines have been interrupted, Russian gas is still delivered to some European buyers via a transit line via Ukraine and the TurkStream gas pipeline via Turkey .
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
What are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Saratoga the week of October 17?
A home in Saratoga that sold for $7.4 million topped the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Saratoga last week.
A total of 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area over the past week, with an average price of $5.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,377.
The prices in the list below are for real estate sales whose title was recorded in the week of October 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $4.1 million, single-family residence in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive
The property in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $4,100,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,276 square feet. The price per square foot is $3,213. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
9. $4.7 million, single family home in the 15600 block of Peach Hill Road
The 3,568 square foot single family home in the 15600 block of Peach Hill Road, Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $4,695,000, $1,316 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
8. $4.7 million, single family home in the 12200 block of Vista Arroyo Court
The sale of the single family residence in the 12200 block of Vista Arroyo Court, Saratoga has been finalized. The price was $4,700,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 4,778 square feet. The price per square foot was $984. The house has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
7. $4.7 million, detached house in the 15100 block of Pepper Lane
The property in the 15100 block of Pepper Lane in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $4,725,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 3,243 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,457. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
6. $4.9 million, single family home in the 14000 block of Shadow Oaks Way
The 3,402 square foot single family home in the 14000 block of Shadow Oaks Way in Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $4,850,000, $1,426 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
5. $5.1 million, detached house in the 13500 block of Mandarin Way
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 13500 block of Mandarin Way in Saratoga. The price was $5,055,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 3,181 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,589. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
4. $5.1 million, single-family home in the 20600 block of Marion Road
The sale of the single family residence in the 20600 block of Marion Road in Saratoga has been finalized. The price was $5,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,475 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,460. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
3. $5.3 million, single-family residence in the 20100 block of Bonnie Brae Way
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 20100 block of Bonnie Brae Way in Saratoga. The price was $5,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1925 and the living area totals 2,915 square feet. The price per square foot eventually settled at $1,801. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
2. $5.3 million, detached house in the 19800 block of Mendelsohn Lane
The 3,770 square foot single family residence in the 19800 block of Mendelsohn Lane in Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $5,250,000, $1,393 per square foot. The house was built in 1940. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
1. $7.4 million, single-family home in the 14500 block of Fruitvale Avenue
The property in the 14500 block of Fruitvale Avenue in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $7,350,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 7,452 square feet. The price per square foot is $986. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Oath Keepers trial resumes after Rhodes tests positive for coronavirus
Rhodes, 56, speaking by phone from jail to the DC courthouse, waived his constitutional right to be present for the testimony of eight government witnesses who his lawyers said were less critical of his defense because they would talk about events inside the Capitol, which Rhodes is not accused of having entered.
The move allowed the fourth week of testimony to resume after a day-long hiatus in the trial of Rhodes and four others, but it could prevent the government from completing its case on Friday as prosecutors had planned. Rhodes’ defense said he wanted to be present for the testimony of at least one and potentially more Oath Keepers witnesses who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said he would confirm his understanding that the prison’s quarantine protocols would prevent Rhodes from participating in his trial by videoconference or being transported to court until Monday at the earliest.
washingtonpost
News
Remembering Important Events That Happened On This Day – World News, Firstpost
File photo of Muhammad Ali. Reuters
The assassination of Park Chung-hee, the third president of South Korea, took place on October 26, 1979, during a dinner at the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) shelter, which was located at the interior of the Blue House presidential compound in Jongno, Seoul. The assassination was carried out by Kim Jae-Gyu, head of the KCIA and security adviser to the president. Park was shot in the head and chest, and died on the spot. In addition, a presidential driver and four bodyguards were murdered. In South Korea, the event is often referred to as “10.26” or “the 10.26 incident”. Park had ruled South Korea as a dictator for nearly 18 years at the time of his death. Later, for his conduct, Kim Jae Kyu was sentenced to death.
The Terminator made its big screen debut:
On this day in 1984, James Cameron’s sci-fi action movie The Terminator made its first appearance. The Terminator was the highest-grossing film at the box office in its first week of release, playing in 1,005 theaters and earning $4 million. It starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a robotic assassin who is sent back in time from the year 2029 to the year 1984 in order to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn child will one day save humanity from extinction by Skynet, a hostile artificial intelligence in a post-apocalyptic future. Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd are credited with writing the screenplay, with co-writer William Wisher Jr. receiving “additional dialogue” credit.
Boeing 707 put into service:
On October 26, 1958, the Boeing 707, the first successful commercial airliner, entered service. The Boeing Company created and produced the four-engine narrow-body and medium long-range aircraft with swept-back wings. On domestic, transcontinental, and transatlantic flights as well as for cargo and military uses, it dominated passenger air travel in the 1960s and continued to be popular through the 1970s. It cemented Boeing’s position in as the first airliner manufacturer. For a total of 1,010 made, it continued to be produced until 1991 and is credited with heralding the jet era of commercial flight.
Here are some other significant events that happened on October 26:
In 1825, the Erie Canal, which connects the Great Lakes to New York via the Hudson River to Albany, was finally opened after about eight years of effort. Its success encouraged the construction of canals across the country and transformed New York City into a major trading center.
In 1970, American boxer Muhammad Ali defeated Jerry Quarry in his comeback fight after a hiatus of more than three years. Ali had been suspended from acting because he refused to enlist in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Mallikarjun Kharge’s long list of challenges as he takes charge of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress
New Delhi:
Elections in two states this year, challenges for the two remaining Congress governments next year, then the 2024 fight to stop another Modi sweep – Mallikarjun Kharge got more than just a party certificate by becoming officially President of Congress today. And the 80-year-old was quick to announce a youthful path.
“We have decided in ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Udaipur to reserve 50% of party positions for under 50s. We will move forward with this with the support of all of you,” he said. after taking over, speaking in Hindi.
“We will defeat those who spread hatred,” he said, pointing to the ruling BJP and its parent body RSS as “those who want to divide India.”
The Karnataka veteran, who beat Shashi Tharoor, 66, in a rather turbulent election last week, replaced Sonia Gandhi, 75, and cited her policies as worth following. “It was in January 1998, in Bangalore, when Sonia-i at her first public rally, said she was taking her first lessons in politics in Karnataka. His policy has been one of sacrifice – above self-interest and the pursuit of power.”
“Now our country is experiencing a politics of lies and deceit. Attempts are being made today to change the democratic system established by Congress. But the ideology of Congress is based on the Constitution of India, and it is time for the save,” he said.
Mallikarjun Kharge is the first Congress leader outside the Gandhi family in 24 years, while Rahul Gandhi, who was at the ceremony, remains the face of the party – a reason Mr Kharge faces the charge of ‘buffering “.
“I have risen from just a local worker to Congress. I thank you all for making me, a worker’s son, president,” Mr. Kharge said, adding: “Congress is the only party which has an internal democracy, and my election proves it.”
On Rahul Gandhi, he said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ he leads from Kanyakumari in Kashmir is a historic move to carry the party’s message to the grassroots. “Congress has done a lot of good things,” he said, citing the Food Security Act, the MNREGA job guarantee program and the right to education. “People are not happy with us despite this.”
“Raoul i speak directly to people. It brings together people who may not be officially with us, but who want an India that is not divided. It is my duty to push this agenda forward,” he added.
Mr. Kharge presented “consensus and consultation” as his leadership strategy. He met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his home yesterday. This morning he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, Rajghat.
He also visited the memorials of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in addition to former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, who was the first Dalit leader in Congress; Mr. Kharge is the second.
Himalayan task
In just over two weeks, Congress hopes voters in Himachal Pradesh will continue their pendulum pattern to bring him back to power after five years of BJP rule. The Hills State votes on November 12.
Another election in the same time frame – exact dates expected – is in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, where Congress has waged an admittedly low-key campaign as its hopes of toppling the BJP are not visibly dimmed. students.
Mr Kharge said workers at pit level hold the key to victories.
Hold on
In 2023, a bigger test awaits Mr. Kharge. The year will see nine assembly elections, including in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where Congress has chief ministers.
The year will also see the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s five-month “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the march the party hopes will help him prevent the BJP from another sweep, in the 2024 general election.
Mr Kharge is known not to have lost an election except the 2019 Lok Sabha contest since he entered the fray in 1969. After the 2019 defeat, Sonia Gandhi brought Mr Kharge to the Rajya Sabha and in February 2021 made him the Leader of the Opposition. He served as Congress Leader in Lok Sabha, as well as being a key player in Karnataka since the 1970s.
The same old or the new?
The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was removed from office in 1998 just after two years of his five-year term when Sonia Gandhi finally agreed to come forward.
Outside the immediate electoral arena, Mr. Kharge also faces the challenge of restoring party primacy in opposition space, as regional parties find it unworthy to concede space to a reduced Congress.
Within the party, he can implement the reforms promised at the “Chintan Shivir” Congress in Udaipur if he wants to be seen as the face of something new. All of this is met with innuendo which wouldn’t change much as he is a candidate for the Gandhis.
ndtv
News
Armie Hammer surfaces dressed… as AmEx sues him for nearly $67,000 in outstanding balance
Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt.
The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after facing charges of sexual abuse and cannibalism fetishism.
Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000.
Going out: Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt
An insider told TMZ that the account, which Hammer has held since 2011, was shared with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.
It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be settled when the couple finalize their divorce.
Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks.
Hammer appears to have stayed in the Cayman Islands this summer, although there is some confusion over how he made his living.
Scandal: The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after being accused of sexual abuse and having a cannibalism fetish
Embattled: Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000
A viral tweet claimed Hammer was a concierge at a resort, but the actor’s attorney and the hotel’s sales manager denied he worked there.
However, DailyMail.com obtained photos of him walking around the resort’s property in attire similar to staff members’ uniforms.
Reports in Variety and TMZ said he did indeed work for the hotel, but as a timeshare salesperson rather than a concierge.
Hammer’s lawsuit comes weeks after he was played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Sending Something Normal, with the premise that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram.
Looking ahead: It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be resolved when the couple finalize their divorce
Back in town: Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks
Singer Adam Levine and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were also parodied as contestants in the skit, while actor Bowen Yang played himself.
Hammer’s character called for a “big round of applause back in Hollywood” during his announcement, adding, “Look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I’ve done a lot of working on myself and I have changed. So I have my message – I want to break your bones and suck out your marrow.
Hammer, known for his performances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, fell into controversy in early 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual abuse and a reported addiction. for cannibalism.
Hammer was seen a week after being played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Send Something Normal
The premise of the skit was that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram
He was later fired from his agency WME and lost a number of roles he had on tap, including Jennifer Lopez’s film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.
A rep for Hammer’s ex-wife spoke out last month after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a “really good place” with the embattled actor.
Chambers, 40, spoke to E! News last month about her relationship with the actor, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2020. Chambers said Hammer had been “focused on healing” and was supportive of him.
Effie, a woman who accused Hammer of rape, which he denied, took to Instagram Stories with screenshots of messages she said Chambers sent her, allegedly supporting her by going public his allegations against Hammer.
A representative for Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has spoken out after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a ‘place really awesome’ with the beleaguered actor, 36. Pictured in Los Angeles in 2020
A rep for Chambers told People the reason the TV personality – who is a mother to daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five, with the actor – had by sending messages to Effie.
“Given the extent and nature of the allegations that have been made, Elizabeth has sought to determine the veracity of these allegations,” the rep said. “She was very responsive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remain her priority.
In one of the messages Chambers allegedly sent to Effie, she encouraged her to stay “focused” on “recording stories” and “not just the internet.”
In another alleged exchange, after Chambers asked Effie if she had hired a lawyer, Effie replied that she “felt a little suicidal” and didn’t have time to argue. Chambers replied, “I really need custody of my precious children,” urging her to file a statement of her experience with Hammer with the court.
Chambers and Hammer were pictured at the Paris premiere of his film Call Me By Your Name in 2018
Chambers reportedly said, “I don’t want to pressure you, but your insight is much deeper than the others we have,” adding that she would keep things under wraps.
Effie said in her recent Instagram Stories post, “Just a few things to keep in mind before anyone goes on wishing rapists ‘healing’.”
Effie first took to the social media site to bring the allegations against Hammer over a 2017 incident, and eventually appeared alongside celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred to lay out her allegations at a conference press release in which she said Hammer was “mentally, emotionally and sexually abusing her”.
In the interview with E!, Chambers opened up about her co-parenting deal with Hammer.
“We are fully and completely committed to our children and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our children,” she said. “Children need their mom; children need their daddy. So there’s nothing we won’t do.
Effie shared snippets of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Chambers about Hammer’s actions
She said of Hammer: “There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane why they say: “Secure your own mask before helping others”.
“He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids’] the masks are on, so right now it’s really about focusing on them, protecting them.
Chambers said she was ready to “support this process” in an effort to help Hammer be “the best dad” and “the best person he can be.”
Chambers added that “time heals, but time alone does not heal” because “you have to work at it”.
She continued, “People are imperfect. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me, all the time, it was about, “These are my limits. If you can respect them, then we can take the next step.” It’s with everyone in my life, but also with myself.
Chambers told the outlet that she felt like a feminist and remained “in solidarity with anyone who has been victimized in any way and hope they find healing.”
She noted, “I’m not here like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”
dailymail us
News
2 Chicago museums offer unique Halloween-worthy experiences – NBC Chicago
If you’re looking to do something for Halloween, there are plenty of options in Chicago, including two museums that offer rather different experiences.
If you’re intrigued by horror and aren’t afraid to learn more about the gory details, chances are you’ll want to visit the Medieval Torture Museum, which opened last winter at 177 N. State St.
Most of the exhibits are extremely graphic, and everything is interactive, says museum director Paula Malone.
“So you can lift and drop the guillotine blade like the torturer, or you can go into the stock like the tortured person,” she said.
If you visit during Halloween weekend, you will see people waking up in witch costumes.
“They walk around the museum,” Malone said. “They don’t jump, it’s not a jump scare. Like the museum, it’s interactive but no jump scare.”
At the Museum of Illusions, which opened last November, there’s absolutely nothing spooky or haunted – just dozens of exhibits designed to tease your senses and trick your brain.
“Halloween and optical illusions go great together, so of course it’s our favorite holiday, and we pulled out all the stops for the decor,” said Stacy Stec, marketing manager at the Museum of Illusions Chicago, 25 E Washington St.
There are also plenty of mind-blowing illusions to experience, like a giant 3D painting that doesn’t look 3D until you see it up close.
“I’ve actually seen people run into this before because their eyes haven’t adapted yet,” Malone explained.
The Museum of Illusions is offering trick-or-treating for kids this weekend and an after-hours Halloween party for adults on Thursday.
NBC Chicago
EU warns against petrol price cap — RT Business News
Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal
What are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Saratoga the week of October 17?
Oath Keepers trial resumes after Rhodes tests positive for coronavirus
Remembering Important Events That Happened On This Day – World News, Firstpost
Mallikarjun Kharge’s long list of challenges as he takes charge of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress
Armie Hammer surfaces dressed… as AmEx sues him for nearly $67,000 in outstanding balance
2 Chicago museums offer unique Halloween-worthy experiences – NBC Chicago
Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin error leads to Avalanche goal
Media and conservatives react to Fetterman’s poor debate
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella