Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to ‘keep coming back’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman would not commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking hesitantly throughout the hour-long event more than five months after suffering a stroke.
Fetterman, the 53-year-old lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, admitted he “nearly died” after suffering a stroke in May. On Tuesday night, he addressed what he called “the elephant in the room.”
“I had a stroke. He never let me forget that,” Fetterman said of his Republican opponent. “And I might miss a few words during this debate, jumble two words together, but it blew me away and I’m going to keep coming back.”
He also quickly attempted to go on the offensive, attacking the “gigantic mansions” of Oz and its integrity.
“It’s the rule of Oz: he’s on TV and he’s lying,” Fetterman said.
Oz, a famed heart surgeon, ignored his opponent’s health throughout the debate, though he hammered Fetterman on the issue several times during the campaign. On Tuesday night, Oz attacked Fetterman’s crime policy, saying he was “trying to get as many murderers out of jail as possible.”
“These radical positions go beyond the crime,” charged Oz. He later added: “His extreme positions made him untenable”.
Fetterman insisted he was ready to meet the demands of the Senate as he continues to recover from the stroke. Independent experts consulted by The Associated Press said he appears to be recovering remarkably well. He used captioning during the debate to help him process the words he hears.
Stroke rehabilitation specialist Dr. Sonia Sheth, who watched the debate, called Fetterman an inspiration to stroke survivors.
“In my opinion, he did very well,” said Sheth of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago. “He had his stroke less than a year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He made a few mistakes in his answers, but overall he was able to formulate fluid and thoughtful responses.
Auditory processing problems do not mean someone also has cognitive problems, experts agreed. The language network of the brain is different from the regions involved in decision-making and critical thinking.
While debates have rarely influenced elections in the modern era, the intense national interest in the prime-time affair – particularly in Fetterman’s performance – has suggested that this debate could prove decisive in a election at the heart of the Democrats’ urgent fight to retain their majority in the Senate.
For Democrats, there’s no better pick-up opportunity in the United States than the race to replace retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey in a state Biden narrowly carried in 2020.
For much of the year, it looked like Fetterman was the clear frontrunner, especially as Republicans fought a nasty nomination battle that left the GOP divided and bitter. But as Election Day approached, the race tightened. And now, just two weeks before the final vote, even the White House privately fears that Fetterman’s candidacy is in jeopardy.
Voting is already well underway across the state. By Tuesday, 639,000 votes had already been cast.
“The debate is a very big one, bigger than usual for a debate in the Senate,” said Republican activist Charles Gerow, a two-decade veteran of political talk shows on Sunday television.
The Pennsylvania Senate candidates squared off at a Harrisburg television studio. No audience was allowed, and debate host Nexstar Media refused to allow an AP photographer access to the event.
The meeting was the first and only major statewide debate this year in Pennsylvania, as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano could not reach an agreement on terms for a debate at the post of governor.
Fetterman is a nationally progressive political star, having developed a loyal following in part through his brutal working-class appeal, extraordinary height, tattoos, and unapologetic progressive politics. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-9 Democrat swapped his hoodie and shorts for a dark suit and tie.
But Fetterman’s health has become a central issue in the final weeks of the election, even as candidates elsewhere clash over issues including abortion, crime and inflation.
Oz had pushed for more than half a dozen debates, suggesting that Fetterman’s reluctance to accept more than one is because the stroke had weakened him. Fetterman insisted that one debate is typical — though two are more usual — and that Oz’s focus on debates was a cynical ploy to lie about his health.
Fetterman’s speech problems were evident throughout the night. He often had trouble finishing his sentences.
When asked to explain his shifting stance on hydraulic fracturing, his response was particularly awkward.
“I support fracking and I support fracking,” he said.
Democrats noted that the televised debate setting likely would have favored Oz even without questions about the stroke.
Oz is a longtime television personality who hosted “The Dr. Oz Show” weekdays for 13 seasons after debuting as a regular guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2004. Fetterman, in however, is a less experienced public speaker who is introverted by nature. .
“It was always going to be an away game for John Fetterman,” said Mustafa Rashed, a Philadelphia-based Democratic political consultant.
Fetterman requested, and received, a captioning system for the debate that displayed everything that was said in writing on a large screen behind the moderators.
The Fetterman campaign said in a memo before the debate that closed captioning would be “typed by humans in real time, on live television,” warning that it could lead to delays, transcription errors and miscommunication. “It’s uncontrollable and unavoidable,” the memo reads.
Abortion was a major dividing line during the debate.
Oz insists he supports three exceptions – for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. Pressed on Tuesday night, he suggested he oppose South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks because it would allow the federal government to dictate the law. to the states.
“I’m not going to support federal rules that block states’ ability to do whatever they want,” Oz said.
Fetterman said he would vote for legislation from Democrats in Congress to allow abortion up to 24 weeks pregnant. He also said separately that he was not in favor of imposing restrictions on abortion and preferred to let women decide.
“I want to examine the face of every woman in Pennsylvania: If you think the choice of your reproductive freedom is Dr. Oz’s, that’s your choice. But if you think the choice of abortion is yours and your doctor’s, that’s what I’m fighting for,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman also raised questions about the residence of Oz, which was a constant theme throughout the campaign.
For much of the year, Fetterman captured Oz’s tenuous ties to the state in witty social media posts and media campaigns.
Oz was born in Ohio, raised in Delaware and has lived in New Jersey for decades. In 2020, People magazine published an article about the New Jersey mansion that Oz and his wife Lisa “built from scratch 20 years ago”.
Later that year, Oz officially adopted a Pennsylvania address. And the following year, 2021, he launches his senatorial campaign.
Meanwhile, questions about Fetterman’s physical and mental strength persisted.
Pressed Tuesday night, Fetterman declined to say he would release his medical records.
“To me, transparency is about showing up,” he said.
Fetterman has always pushed back on calls to release medical records or let reporters interview his doctors. Last week, he posted a note from his attending physician, which wrote that Fetterman is recovering well, showing no cognitive effects and “can work full-time in public service.”
Fetterman’s campaign insists he is healthier than ever now that he is paying more attention to his diet and daily exercise routine of walking several miles a day. He attends regular sessions with a speech therapist and takes medication.
___
People reported from New York. AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson contributed from Washington State.
___
Follow AP’s election coverage at:
Visit to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. (AP Photo)
Jaylen Brown, Aaron Donald part with Kanye West’s sports agency amid anti-Semitism controversy
Superstar athletes are calling foul on Kanye West.
Aaron Donald of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Jaylen Brown of the NBA’s Boston Celtics left the rapper’s Donda Sports marketing agency Tuesday following repeated anti-Semitic remarks by West.
“The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” Donald said in a joint statement with his wife, Erica.
“We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.”
Brown apologized after recently telling the Boston Globe he would remain with the agency even though he doesn’t condone West’s behavior, saying in a tweet Tuesday that he is now leaving Donda Sports.
“After sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” Brown wrote.
Their departures came hours after Adidas cut ties with West, who had a popular “Yeezy” collaboration of shoes and clothing with the apparel company. West is no longer a billionaire after losing the Adidas partnership, with Forbes now estimating his net worth to be $400 million.
Instagram restricted West’s account and Twitter locked his page this month following posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, including a tweet in which West threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”
West also claimed on the show “Drink Champs” that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl, and made controversial remarks while discussing his ex Kim Kardashian’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.
“On TMZ, I just saw yesterday, they said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim have sex by the fireplace to honor their grandmother.’ It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media,” West said on the Revolt TV show.
The talent agency CAA recently dropped West as a client, while the clothing retailer Gap said Tuesday that it was removing West’s former “Yeezy” collaboration from its stores.
()
I took tamoxifen to beat breast cancer, then it gave me another form of cancer
When Lisa Evans battled breast cancer, she was rightly relieved.
But the Perth mum has been dealt another blow after a drug that helped her fight the disease caused her to develop another form of cancer.
She has just spent her five years of “cancerversaire” recovering from an operation to fight against endometrial cancer.
Evans is now urging people to look beyond the ‘rare’ second diagnosis and consider the benefits of the drug tamoxifen.
“You take a drug to limit your risk of breast cancer again, but it puts you at a higher risk for endometrial cancer,” she told 9 News.
Tamoxifen is prescribed both to patients with breast cancer as a form of treatment and to patients without cancer to prevent recurrence of breast cancer.
It is only effective in the hormone receptor positive form of the disease and works by preventing estrogen from attaching to breast cancer cells, thereby preventing the cells from receiving signals to grow and multiply.
The drug can reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence in premenopausal women by 30 to 50 percent and by 40 to 50 percent in postmenopausal women, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Despite being diagnosed with endometrial cancer at an early stage, Evans remains positive and recommends people consider treatment.
“My friends say how I feel? I’m making it clear that I’m an overachiever,” she joked to 9 News.
Studies have shown that women’s risk of developing endometrial cancer when taking the drug is two to three times higher, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Cancer Australia has described the risk of endometrial cancer as “consistently higher” for women taking tamoxifen, particularly those over 50.
“The risk of endometrial cancer increases with prolonged use of tamoxifen. In women who take tamoxifen for 10 years, the risk of endometrial cancer is twice as high as the risk in women who take tamoxifen for 5 years,” he said.
The organization urges patients to consider both the potential risks and benefits of tamoxifen before deciding to take it.
“Taking tamoxifen is an important adjuvant therapy and women must balance the significant benefits of reducing breast cancer recurrence with all of the rare side effects, including increased risk of endometrial cancer,” a- he declared.
New York Post
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
Lakeville North boys basketball player Jack Robison committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 guard is considered one of the top players in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 class; he had other offers from the Gophers, St. Thomas, Nebraska and others.
The Gophers have had success recruiting outside the state this year, but Robison is the second Lakeville North player headed to the Badgers this fall. Forward Nolan Winter, a top in-state player in the 2023 class, pledged to Wisconsin in September.
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — About 30 members of a film crew trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.
Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all those trapped had been evacuated from Tempurung cave in Kampar district in Perak State. They could not provide further details.
The Star newspaper quoted Kampar Police Chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying people were trapped when the water level rose during heavy rains on Wednesday and flooded the cave’s exit. He said those trapped were members of a film crew filming the location.
ABC News
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
The Chicago Bulls starters are expected to carry the weight of season expectations. But one week into the season, the bench mob is setting a pace that is defining the identity for the entire team.
That identity, as All-Star Zach LaVine describes it: “Play fast, play for each other.”
“Whatever rotation is in, whoever’s out there, I just think that we need to play hard to keep that identity,” LaVine said.
Last year, the Bulls experienced a major drop-off in experience when the secondary unit took the court, bringing in players like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White in their first years of league play. But this year’s secondary unit is more seasoned, led by veteran additions Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.
While Dragić and Drummond still push the ball, their experience has visibly calmed the ball movement and protection for the bench. The Bulls hope this balance will bring a more cohesive style of play — a key area of improvement for a team that finished second-to-last in bench points (26.7) last season.
“Everybody is committed to it,” LaVine said. “It’s really good at some points and at some points, it was a little stagnant. We’ve got to figure out where to find those shots, me included. As long as we’re all playing for each other, it’s gonna work itself out. We’re too gifted offensively with some of the talent that we have to not figure it out.”
Coach Billy Donovan is still experimenting with rotations between the primary and secondary units. The bridge between the first and second quarter is an especially important for the rotations. The starters typically leave in the second quarter, leaving a six- to eight-minute gap on the shoulders of the secondary unit.
The opening weekend loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers demonstrated how devastating a poor rotation in that bridge can be — the Cavaliers went on a 31-2 run without any Bulls starters on the court in the first half, cementing the lead they held for the rest of the game.
Donovan adjusted his approach against the Celtics, keeping LaVine or DeMar DeRozan on the court to marshal the secondary unit until the game was in hand.
“The rotation piece, it’s just gonna keep evolving,” Donovan said. “A lot of times you can go into a plan in the game and it may or may not happen that way. There’s maybe not enough information just to pass judgment on things at this point.”
Monday’s comeback against the Celtics illustrated the importance of this bridge unit — led by LaVine, the Bulls’ secondary unit went on a 23-7 run between the first and second quarter to retake the lead after falling behind by 19 points.
LaVine said slotting in with this secondary unit can be galvanizing for himself and DeRozan, who can play with more flexibility without another All-Star on the court.
“In practice, you know, that was the white team that was kicking our ass a little bit,” LaVine said. “It’s fun to be on their side with them.”
()
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Buying a new pair of wireless headphones is much more difficult now than before. If you’re drowning in options, this pair can be a breath of fresh air. Flux 8 TWS headphones come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a portable power bank to charge your phone or other devices.
Normally, these headphones are $99, but we’re having an Overstock sale October 24-31 at 11:59 p.m. and offering a ton of great deals. That includes the Flux 7 headphones and charging case for just $24.99. No promo code needed.
Headphones with case that can charge your phone
These headphones are the real deal. The sound quality is excellent and you can use them to access your voice assistant with just the press of a button. Set up auto-pairing so they automatically connect to your phone once they’ve left their charger and enjoy crisp, crisp sound with a comfortable fit. They are also IPX4 waterproof, so they are safe from splashing water. You can listen to music in the rain or go jogging without worrying about sweat and humidity.
These could also be great headphones to wear if you want to focus. With intelligent noise reduction, you can shut out the sounds of your busy surroundings and focus on the task at hand, whether that’s studying or playing along to your favorite tunes.
A standout feature of these headphones is the case. It has a semi-transparent top with a small screen inside. On this screen, you can see the charge level of the case and the two headphones.
The case contains a 2000 mAh lithium polymer battery. Of course, this is enough to charge your earphones several times, but you can also use them as a charger for your phone or other USB-charged devices. Simply open the USB cover and plug in your device. Now you can carry extra charges wherever you take your headphones.
Bring a spare battery anywhere
During our overstock sale, get the Flux 7 TWS earphones with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $24.99. That’s 75% off for a deal you won’t beat anywhere else, even on Amazon. Sale ends October 31 at 11:59 p.m. No promo code needed.
Prices subject to change.
New York Post
Stellar Could Grow Dim This Week, But Buyers Shouldn’t Worry
Jaylen Brown, Aaron Donald part with Kanye West’s sports agency amid anti-Semitism controversy
I took tamoxifen to beat breast cancer, then it gave me another form of cancer
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
How Daily Exercise Can Affect Student’s Well-being
MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
