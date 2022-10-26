News
Filmmaker behind Holocaust movie sues Meta after claiming he was ‘unfairly’ banned from Facebook
A month after Facebook banned advertising for his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton and his son are suing parent company Meta Platforms, Inc. for $700 million, citing breach of contract, fraud and suffering emotionally inflicted intentionally.
Newton further alleges that Facebook has long been “subjected to anti-Semitic practices.”
In September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when Facebook informed the buyer that they couldn’t because of the movie’s title.
They claimed the headline, which references the color of the eyes of a child killed by the Nazis, violated the company’s policy against content that “includes direct or indirect assertions of racial implications.” a person”.
The decision was appealed by the filmmakers, but Facebook upheld the ban, writing “After requesting a review of your Facebook account, we have confirmed that it does not comply with our advertising policies or guidelines. ‘other standards’.
“You can no longer advertise using Facebook products. This is our final decision.
The thriller, which was made in 2009 but recently wrapped, opened in 431 theaters in the United States in early September but failed to advertise on Facebook or Instagram.
Due to a problem with one of the cameras used to shoot the film, some footage was lost. Newton implemented newly developed artificial intelligence technology to repair the damaged frames, allowing the film to be released theatrically several years after packaging.
The film, which marks Roy Scheider’s last performance – he died in 2008 – played in just five theaters its second week, a reality which the Newtons believe was due to the Meta ban.
British filmmaker Joshua Newton has filed a $700 million lawsuit against Meta over his ban on promotional material relating to his rapturous holocaust Beautiful Blue Eyes
The film was the last acting appearance of Roy Scheider who died in 2008
The film was completed in 2009, but one of the cameras it was shot on was damaged. Filmmaker Newton used newly developed artificial intelligence technology to recreate parts of the project as he originally envisioned them, ultimately allowing the film to be released theatrically.
The Newtons’ lawsuit claims that Facebook caused “extreme emotional distress” and that their “lifelong efforts to perpetuate the memory of Holocaust victims, including hundreds of loved ones, received an irrevocable blow upon learning that without proper publicity, the film wouldn’t reach its intended audience and their voices would essentially be silence – thus allowing Holocaust deniers to achieve their goal – the exact opposition of the film’s purpose and the community standards promised by Facebook.
The suit is for $700 million in damages. That broken down figure comes to $100 million for each Newton for breach of contract and claims for fraud and harmful addiction, and $500 million for emotional distress.
The thriller takes place against the backdrop of the Holocaust. Scheider played a Holocaust survivor who travels to Nuremberg and comes into contact with the former Nazi officer responsible for his family’s death.
Following the announcement that advertising for the film would be ‘permanently restricted’ on the social media giant, Joshua Newton said: ‘It’s the action of haters – and unfortunately there are many in our society – that seek to damage the film in order to trivialize the Holocaust.’
In a second statement, made to Rolling Stone, Newton said that by “banning advertising for the theatrical release of Beautiful Blue Eyes, Facebook has aided and abetted anti-Semitism.”
Following an earlier Rolling Stone story about the ban, Facebook opted to reverse the so-called final decision, which it said was a statement “made in error”.
But the family lawsuit alleged that “Facebook is historically known for allowing hate speech, racist and anti-Semitic content to flood its platform despite its offensive, derogatory and dangerous nature”.
“Due to Facebook’s failure to uphold its own community standards and guided by its habitual acts of anti-Semitism, the creators of Beautiful Blue Eyes have been unjustly and wrongfully denied access to the Facebook platform to advertise the pre-theatrical release of the film and theme song, which negatively impacted box office sales and will undoubtedly have a consequent negative effect on global ancillary sales,” it read.
The film follows a New York City Police Department cop (Scheider) who has been haunted by the murder of his family during World War II for decades.
When he believes he has located the still-living Nazi responsible for their deaths, he enlists his estranged son – played by Newton’s son, Alexander Newton – to help him get revenge.
The film centers on an NYPD officer who finds the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of his family during the Holocaust. He finds his estranged son for revenge
The Newtons are suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta, for banning advertising of their film and banning Alexander Newton’s promotional music video and artist’s personal page.
In addition to breach of contract and fraud, the Newtons have accused Facebook of being ‘the object of long-standing anti-Semitic practices’
Alexander, who performs the film’s title song, also had a music video he made for the film banned from Facebook. His personal artist page was also banned.
In a personal statement, young Newton wrote, “My song ‘Beautiful Blue Eyes’ was meant to promote the film to millions of Facebook users.”
‘Who bans a song but a totalitarian regime?’ he added.
Strangely, a publicist for the film was also unceremoniously kicked off Twitter after tweeting a link to Rolling Stone’s first story about the Facebook-banned film.
She, Ursula Mae, had her account suspended immediately after tweeting the link for “violating our rules against permanent suspension”.
‘Your account is permanently suspended. After careful review, we have determined that your account has violated Twitter’s rules,” the company informed.
She said she had never posted anything on the social media site in short form that would break its rules.
The elder Newton – a British filmmaker – is the son of two Holocaust survivors and based the film on his late father’s experiences.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers scouting report for Week 8: Who has the edge?
The Ravens survived another fourth-quarter scare to hold off the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a humiliating 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, leaving the team in a “dark place,” in coach Todd Bowles’ words. Which of these waffling would-be contenders will have the advantage when they match up Thursday night?
Ravens passing game vs. Buccaneers pass defense
The Ravens largely kept their passing attack in the holster against the Browns as Lamar Jackson attempted just 16 passes and threw for 120 yards, his lowest total since the last game of the 2020 season. No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned after missing two games because of a foot sprain and made an immediate impact with a team-high four catches on five targets. Tight end Mark Andrews, who missed two practices last week, went without a catch for the first time since his rookie season. The Ravens also need to do more to get the ball to Devin Duvernay, who caught two of the three passes thrown his way for 42 yards. Might this be the week we see wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed to the team’s practice squad last week but was not called up to face the Browns? Jackson’s passing production took a notable dip after Week 3 and has not rebounded. He has struggled to punish pressure but has also failed to find open receivers when he has ample time to throw. He will try to regain his form against one of the league’s best pass defenses.
The Buccaneers blitz on 27.8% of drop backs and rank 11th in pressure percentage, according to Pro-Football Reference. Cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are standouts, though Winfield was in concussion protocol Monday, and Bowles said he’s unlikely to play against the Ravens. Lavonte David is one of the league’s top all-around linebackers. Defensive tackle Vita Vea is a menace rushing from the inside. Baltimore native Shaquil Barrett is a formidable edge rusher. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt against Tampa Bay.
EDGE: Buccaneers
Buccaneers passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
At age 45, Tom Brady is still an accurate passer who makes some terrific throws outside the numbers and avoids turnovers, but he’s not consistently punishing opponents downfield. The Buccaneers rank 16th in yards per attempt after ranking fifth in 2021, and they’re 26th in third-down efficiency after ranking second in 2021. Those numbers help explain why a Brady-led team is averaging a shocking 17.7 points per game. Wide receiver Mike Evans (33 catches, 453 yards, three touchdowns) is Brady’s most productive target while his running mate, Chris Godwin, is averaging a career-low 10.1 yards per catch. Brady frequently checks down to running back Leonard Fournette, who leads the Buccaneers with 34 catches on 39 targets, three of those for touchdowns. Tampa Bay has not found a suitable replacement for retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, though Brady will spread the ball around to Cameron Brate and Cade Otton. The Buccaneers have solid pass blockers in guard Shaq Mason and tackles Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith, and Brady gets rid of the ball quicker than any quarterback in the league. So the Ravens probably will not roll up five sacks as they did against the Browns.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston made a welcome return from the groin injury that cost him three games with two sacks and a forced fumble on just 16 snaps. Brady might not test the Ravens on the back end, but he will test the depth of their secondary by throwing to many different targets. Safety Geno Stone has played well filling in for injured Marcus Williams, but the Ravens will also need good work from cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Brandon Stephens and safety Kyle Hamilton. After a rough start, the Ravens rank eighth in pass-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, so they’re trending in the right direction.
EDGE: Even
Ravens running game vs. Buccaneers run defense
The Ravens ran 44 times on 63 offensive plays against the Browns, choosing to grind out a win behind the power running of Gus Edwards (16 carries, 66 yards, two touchdowns), who played for the first time since January 2021. Kenyan Drake (11 carries, 5 yards) could not find any room on the outside against the Browns after he produced a big game the week before against the New York Giants. Justice Hill ran well in his return from the hamstring injury that cost him two games, but he fumbled to end a likely scoring drive at a key juncture of the fourth quarter. Jackson remains the ace in the hole, leading the Ravens with 510 rushing yards. While the team averaged 3.6 yards per carry against Cleveland, he averaged 5.9.
The Buccaneers gave up 173 rushing yards in their loss to the Panthers and 189 in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so this could be another game the Ravens attempt to control on the ground. Middle linebacker Devin White has graded terribly against the run, according to Pro Football Focus, and Vea, the team’s top interior defender, makes more impact as a pass rusher than as a run stuffer.
EDGE: Ravens
Buccaneers running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Buccaneers don’t bother much with the run, ranking 31st in attempts and 32nd in rushing yards per game. Fournette, who averages 3.5 yards per carry, is their only significant ground threat, and he’s no Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley.
The Ravens have played the pass better than the run this season, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes do not always take the best angles or bring down ball carriers with one hit. But Tampa Bay seems unlikely to exploit this relative weakness.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Buccaneers special teams
The Ravens beat the Browns thanks to a dominant special teams performance. Justin Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter. Punter Jordan Stout played his best game as a pro. Duvernay returned a punt 46 yards to set up a field goal in the second quarter. Linebacker Malik Harrison’s field-goal block clinched the game. They rank first in special-teams DVOA by a mile, and we saw why.
The Buccaneers rank 24th in special-teams DVOA. Kicker Ryan Succop has made 16 of 17 field-goal attempts, so he hasn’t been the problem. But opponents have averaged 27.6 yards per kickoff return, and Tampa Bay has not answered with big plays from its return game.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Buccaneers intangibles
The Ravens seem to make life difficult for themselves every week, but at least they had a chance to exhale after holding on against the Browns. For all their ups and downs, they lead the AFC North and will face just one team with a current winning record over their last 10 games. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, came out of their loss to the Panthers sounding like a team in crisis. Brady has always defied those who would bury him prematurely, and the Buccaneers are just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl win. So it’s too early to cross them off.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
Can Tom Brady pick the Ravens apart with quick throws? Can the Ravens pound the Buccaneers with another run-first game plan? Neither team has reached peak form through the first seven weeks, but the Buccaneers have struggled against lesser competition and have lost twice at home. The Ravens will exploit Tampa Bay’s disadvantages on special teams and in the power game to grind out another narrow victory. Ravens 26, Buccaneers 22
UK leader Rishi Sunak faces opposition in parliament for first time
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held the first meeting of his new cabinet before facing the opposition in parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader.
Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government that mixes allies and experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain’s myriad economic problems.
Sunak’s office said the composition “reflects a unified party” and aims to ensure “that in these uncertain times there is continuity at the heart of government”.
But in the ordinary session of the House of Commons known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus on the baggage new ministers carry from the governments of Johnson – who resigned in July after a series of ethical scandals – and of Truss, whose government lasted only seven weeks.
A package of unfunded tax cuts that Truss unveiled last month spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt, drove the pound to record highs and forced the Bank of England to intervene , weakening Britain’s fragile economy and shattering Truss’ authority within the Conservative Party.
Sunak is seen by conservatives as a pair of safe hands that they hope can stabilize an economy sliding into recession – and stem the party’s slump in popularity.
Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed a dozen members of Truss’ government, but kept several figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
He is facing backlash for reappointing Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week after breaking ethics rules by sending a sensitive government email from a private account. She used her resignation letter to criticize Truss, hastening the then Prime Minister’s demise.
A right-wing Tory leader who infuriates the Liberals, Braverman is tasked with carrying out a controversial and stalled plan to send asylum seekers arriving in Britain one-way to Rwanda.
Opponents expressed astonishment that Braverman could return to work less than a week after his resignation and before an investigation into his breach of ethics rules.
Skillfully defended the choice.
“People make mistakes in their work,” he told the BBC. “No one is going to work with the intention of making a mistake.”
Sunak has also kept in place Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, whom Truss appointed two weeks ago to stabilize markets. Its withdrawal would probably have triggered new tremors.
Hunt is expected to explain soon how the government plans to find billions of pounds (dollars) to plug a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing plans.
The government has not confirmed whether Hunt’s statement, due October 31, will be delayed due to the change in prime minister.
High inflation pushes half of American workers to consider a second job
New York, New York– More than half of Americans plan to take on additional jobs to help pay for daily expenses and meet the rising cost of living as inflation remains high.
According to a new study from Qualtrics, a software technology company, employees in the United States are fighting soaring prices for basic necessities like groceries, housing and gasoline by looking for ways to boost their incomes and reduce their expenses. The survey of more than 1,000 full-time employees found that 38% of workers have looked for a second job, while 14% are considering doing so.
“As budgets tighten, workers are looking for ways to cope with the rising cost of living, including finding new jobs,” said Dr. Benjamin Granger, chief workplace psychologist at Qualtrics.
Working parents are particularly hard hit as nearly 70% said their pay was not keeping up with costs, the survey found. About 47% of employees with children have looked for a second job, a rate higher than that of all employees. According to a recent estimate from the Brookings Institution, the cost of raising a child through high school has jumped to more than $300,000, about $26,000 more than two years ago.
It’s not unusual for American workers to have multiple jobs, especially with more people exploiting the gig economy and doing independently managed work like freelancing or growing a hustle. parallel. In September, 7.8 million Americans held more than one job, or 4.9% of the total workforce, reports the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A record 440,000 Americans were working two full-time jobs in August, up from 308,000 in February 2020.
The hiring season during the holidays could present opportunities for job seekers to increase their income. Searches for seasonal positions on Indeed are at their highest since 2019. On the other hand, demand for vacationers has slowed compared to last year, as retailers anticipate lower sales, but still remain above pre-levels the pandemic. Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, is one of many companies that announced holiday payroll cuts in anticipation of lower sales.
“High inflation and easing COVID-19 concerns may encourage more people to look for seasonal work this winter. At the same time, employers are pulling back from the 2021 hot holiday hiring levels and offering fewer incentives to potential workers – possibly due to recession concerns,” Indeed’s statement said.
Tiffany Perkins, a marketing professional at a private school in Brooklyn, decided to take a part-time job in September as a restaurant hostess. Although she’s always done side gigs like offering doula services, selling homemade beauty products, and participating in focus groups for extra money, it’s not enough to cover her bills because the price of food and utilities increases.
“I budget to zero, I have a very tight salary to paycheck lifestyle. I got used to it. I can do odd jobs, earn a little extra money and be fine,” Perkins said. “Saving has always been difficult for me, I’m a single mom so I’ve always been day to day prioritizing a certain lifestyle for my child and their future. As opposed to securing my immediate financial goals, I always think longer term. I feel like I’ve always been in survival mode, but lately it’s been 10 times survival because it seems almost impossible.
With this new commitment, she now works 7 days a week and admits to being exhausted, but she is happy to be able to make up for the necessary expenses and to be able to give her son a present for his birthday.
“This weekly paycheck can really fill the void for the weeks when I’m not getting pay from my full-time job and helps me stay afloat and really catch up on some things that have been saved for so long,” said Perkins. “I may not be able to move forward, but at least I can cover what needs to be covered without robbing Peter to pay Paul and get things done.”
Ross Douthat: The three blunders of Joe Biden
If the Democrats end up losing both the House and the Senate, an outcome that looks more likely than it did a month ago, there will be nothing particularly shocking about the result. The incumbent president’s party almost always suffers losses in the midterms; the Democrats entered 2022 with thin majorities and a not-that-favorable Senate map; and the Western world is dealing with a war-driven energy crunch that’s generally rough on incumbent parties, both liberal and conservative. (Just ask poor Liz Truss.)
But as an exculpating narrative for the Biden administration, this goes only so far. Some races will inevitably be settled on the margins, control of the Senate may be as well, and on the margins there’s always something a president could have done differently to yield a better political result.
President Joe Biden’s case is no exception: The burdens of the midterms have been heavier for Democrats than they needed to be because of three notable failures, three specific courses that his White House set.
The first fateful course: As Matthew Continetti noted recently in The Washington Free Beacon, in the initial days of the administration, when Biden made critical decisions on energy and immigration that his party’s activists demanded: for environmentalists, a moratorium on new oil-and-gas leases on public lands, and for immigration advocates, a partial rollback of key Trump administration border policies.
What followed in both arenas was a crisis: first a surge of migration to the southern border, then the surge in gas prices driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
There is endless debate about how much the initial Biden policy shifts contributed to the twin crises; a reasonable bet is that his immigration moves did help inspire the migration surge, while his oil-lease policy will affect the price of gas in 2024 but didn’t change much in the current crunch.
But crucially, both policy shifts framed these crises, however unintentionally, as things the Biden administration sought: more illegal immigration and higher gas prices — just what liberals always want! And then instead of a dramatic attempt at reframing, prioritizing domestic energy and border enforcement, the Biden White House fiddled with optics and looked for temporary fixes: handing Kamala Harris the border portfolio, turning the dials on the strategic petroleum reserve and generally confirming the public’s existing bias that if you want a party to take immigration enforcement and oil production seriously, you should vote Republican.
The second key failure: Also belongs to the administration’s early days. In February 2021, when congressional Democrats were preparing a $1.9 trillion stimulus, a group of Republican senators counteroffered with a roughly $600 billion proposal. Flush with overconfidence, the White House spurned the offer and pushed three times as much money into the economy on a party-line vote.
What followed was what a few dissenting center-left economists, led by Larry Summers, had predicted: the worst acceleration of inflation in decades, almost certainly exacerbated by the sheer scale of the relief bill. Whereas had Biden taken the Republicans up on their proposal or even simply counteroffered and begun negotiations, he could have started his administration off on the bipartisan footing his campaign had promised while hedging against the inflationary dangers that ultimately arrived.
The third failure: Is likewise a failure to hedge and triangulate, but this time on culture rather than economic policy. Part of Biden’s appeal as a candidate was his long-standing record as a social moderate — an old-school, center-left Catholic rather than a zealous progressive.
His presidency has offered multiple opportunities to actually inhabit the moderate persona. On transgender issues, for instance, the increasing qualms of European countries about puberty blockers offered potential cover for Biden to call for greater caution around the use of medical interventions for gender-dysphoric teenagers. Instead, his White House has chosen to effectively deny that any real debate exists, positioning the administration to the left of Sweden.
Then there is the Dobbs decision, whose unpopularity turned abortion into a likely political winner for Democrats — provided, that is, that they could cast themselves as moderates and Republicans as zealots.
Biden could have led that effort, presenting positions he himself held in the past — support for Roe v. Wade but also for late-term restrictions and the Hyde Amendment — as the natural national consensus, against the anti-abortion absolutism of first-trimester bans. Instead, he has receded and left Democratic candidates carrying the activist line that absolutely no restrictions are permissible, an unpopular position perfectly designed to squander the party’s post-Roe advantage.
The question in the last case, and to some extent with all these issues, is whether a more moderate or triangulating Biden could have held his coalition together.
But this question too often becomes an excuse for taking polarization and 50-50 politics for granted. A strong president, by definition, should be able to pull his party toward the center when politics demands it. So if Biden feels he can’t do that, it suggests that he’s internalized his own weakness and accepted in advance what probably awaits the Democrats next month: defeat.
NYC’s ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant is coming to Manhattan
New Yorkers are about to get their much-missed fix of “Golden Girls” — especially those who love sweets.
The iconic “Golden Girls Kitchen” pop-up finally makes its way to the Big Apple next month and will cause a stir with its impressive range of tasty meals and dessert options.
The grand opening is set to take place Nov. 16 at Skorpios in Midtown Manhattan.
The temporary fixture is described as a “fully immersive pop-up restaurant” that will take “fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, transporting them safely to the world of their favorite golden girls.”
While the restaurant caters to fans of the hit 80s show, those who don’t know it as well will appreciate the amazing food the place has to offer.
Visitors will be able to try everything from “Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno” and “The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo”, to classic desserts like “Genurkenflurgen Cake” and “Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies” – just like the ones on the show.
Tickets are available for purchase now on Bucket Listers, with admission costing you $40 per ticket. Price includes a 90 minute reservation plus your choice of a ‘Golden Main’ and a slice of cheesecake.
The official listing says the restaurant will have “Blanche’s Boudoir, with a shag rug and a palm print bedspread.” There will also be the iconic yellow kitchen phone.
The pop-up also offers a fun brunch every Sunday from January to March.
The restaurant is making its way to New York after much success on the West Coast, with the Beverly Hills location seeing strong attendance. It is also expected to open in San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.
“The Golden Girls” aired on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and featured TV legends Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s demeanor, Devin Duvernay’s usage and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 23-20 Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)
While many Ravens fans pick apart Lamar each and every week, I’d like to first acknowledge the defense has been providing a winning recipe ever since Week 1. But, coming back to the problem, it just doesn’t seem like Lamar is having fun anymore, and it could be the fact that we continue to see very few halftime or fourth-quarter adjustments. Is the offensive play-calling to blame for the lack of late offensive production? Every well-equipped offense seems to actually have routes that create separation and spread the field, but the Ravens seem to always play a type of offense that consists of basic route trees and continue to lack the ability to get separation. Is it scheme or player ability, or Lamar missing them?
— Drew Hamel
Preston: Jackson seemed to be having fun in the first three weeks of the season when he was playing well, but that changed because he is struggling. He needs to put on his big boy pants. He declined to accept the offer presented by the team in the preseason and gambled that he would play well. It was his decision, so now he has to deal with the consequences and handle the pressure when things aren’t going well. The simple answer is that he needs to play well again. Instead of pouting on the bench and not talking to teammates like his predecessor Joe Flacco, show some leadership and bring his A-game consistently. If he plays well and the Ravens go deep into the postseason, then the pressure is back on team officials to get a deal done.
As far as the play calling, the Ravens knew what they were getting into when they promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator in 2019. As the OC with San Francisco and later Buffalo, Roman was known for building strong running games but average passing attacks. At least with the 49ers, coach Jim Harbaugh was there to create and develop the passing game. In Baltimore, the Ravens don’t have that luxury. They gambled with Roman and were comfortable building their offense around Jackson, a running quarterback.
Whenever an offense or defense becomes one-dimensional, there are some problems. Teams that pass a lot expose their defenseless quarterbacks to more vicious hits in the pocket and sometimes struggle in the red zone without a strong running game. In Baltimore, the Ravens’ passing game is ineffective, and right now, out of sync. The best offensive teams strive for balance as far as pass versus the run, but the Ravens’ passing game definitely lacks creativity.
Will the Ravens add a legit wide receiver before the trade deadline on Nov. 1? Also, do you think Roman has reached the max with Lamar? Something just seems off with the offense.
— Rodney Williams
The Ravens added veteran receiver DeSean Jackson last week, but there isn’t a timetable for him to step onto the playing field. Jackson is a speedster who has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns while playing for Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas. At age 35, his best days are behind him, but it’s a good gamble for the Ravens because Jackson still might have a little left in the tank and it isn’t costing them much.
Baltimore has become a regular stop for older receivers like Michael Crabtree, Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Dez Bryant. Only a few have worked out — Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Derrick Mason.
As for Roman and Jackson, don’t read too much into him throwing only 16 passes against Cleveland on Sunday. Jackson has struggled with turnovers recently and should have thrown for three more touchdowns in the team’s loss to the Giants two weeks ago. The Ravens basically took the ball out of his hands versus the Browns because they were struggling to block ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn’t going to beat Baltimore unless Jackson turned the ball over like he did against New York.
It was a safe game plan, and the Ravens were back to their old identity of having a run-first mentality. But if they reach the playoffs, that will change. They’re going to need Jackson to make plays with his arm as well as his legs.
The Ravens have me dumbfounded. They tease us with all the ways we can use Devin Duvernay and with Roman being the offensive coordinator in Buffalo with Percy Harvin one would assume he would use Duvernay in those same ways. Could you help us understand why they are reluctant to use him? Thanks.
— Robert Bass
I thought the Ravens were beyond that stage of not using Duvernay properly, but I was wrong. Against the Bengals, Roman used Duvernay on tosses, end-arounds and as a receiver and return specialist. Against the Giants, he disappeared. Against the Browns, he had two catches for 42 yards, including a 31-yarder on the opening possession to set up a 32-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. He also returned a punt 46 yards in the second quarter to set up another Tucker field goal.
I’ve been campaigning for this kid to touch the ball about 10 times a game for two years now. The Ravens need to use him like Kansas City did and Miami does with Tyreek Hill. He has outstanding speed and sets up his blocks well. He is becoming one of the least used weapons on the roster.
Maybe Harbaugh needs to address that with Mr. Roman.
The Ravens have committed a lot of dollars and years to their secondary with little return over the past several years. Looking into your crystal ball, how do you see the Ravens addressing the issues in the secondary going forward?
— Andy in Hagerstown
Drafting a cornerback has to be a top priority and the Ravens also need to get this right. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is a fierce competitor but has lost a step, which is why teams are going after him every week. Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey can still play at a high level, but only on the inside where he can be close to the line of scrimmage. I like the rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams outside or inside and he might be able to step into a starting role next season. Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis played well in the preseason, but Harbaugh gave him the quick hook from the lineup early in the first quarter of their Week 3 game against New England. Still, he’ll get another shot.
Regardless, the Ravens have to find someone to replace Peters and team with Williams next year. It’s hard to win in the NFL already. It’s even harder without a shutdown cornerback.
Mike, thanks for having this forum. After all the hoopla about the Ravens’ improved defense prior to this season, why do average/backup quarterbacks seem to play like All-Pros when facing the Ravens? Is it just injuries (which all teams have) or is there more to it (like coaching)? Thank you.
— Bob K.
It’s a combination of the two, but my biggest issue is with the linebackers and their drops. Something is missing. They aren’t getting deep enough because a lot of teams are finding holes in behind the inside linebackers and in front of the safeties.
The Ravens also struggle to cover the outside of the field in the deep third. Brissett threw a 55-yard pass to receiver Amari Cooper in the first quarter and he was so wide-open that you could barely see a Raven in the coverage area initially, even on TV. If Brissett’s pass didn’t have more hang time than a Sam Koch punt, this would have been an easy touchdown.
In the past, the lack of a pass rush has always been blamed for allowing too many yards in the air, but Baltimore sacked Brissett five times and he still completed 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards. So, it’s definitely time to look at the scheme and communication.
Two 33-year-old pass rushers, Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston, both recently started playing again after different layoffs and seemed to immediately have success getting to the quarterback. Odafe Oweh is still in the “missed it by that much” phase of getting to the quarterback. Is it just a maturation thing with him, given his physical attributes? Thanks.
— Paul Moss
Preston: Yes, I still regard him as a project. He has great desire and a strong work ethic. He is always one of the last ones to leave the practice field after putting in extra time with the veterans. In fact, his last three games were the best of his career.
He still has a lot to improve on, but he is just starting to fulfill his potential.
I’m suggesting the blockbuster trade of all time. Mike Tomlin is headed for his first losing season. John Harbaugh’s mojo in Baltimore is all but gone. Both are excellent coaches. They don’t deserve to be out of work. Why not give both of them new life? Trade Harbs and his staff for Tomlin and his staff!
— Jim D
Preston: Next question, please.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
