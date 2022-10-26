Ford unveils 2023 Escape for sale alongside Bronco Sport SUV

DETROIT — Ford engine is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Ford expects the new design of the 2023 Escape, combined with additional convenience and safety technologies, to help maintain or even increase sales of the vehicle.

“The Escape is already our fourth best-selling vehicle in our portfolio, and we believe we have an opportunity to grow further,” Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager, said during a press briefing.

Along with the update, Ford is also adding a new ST sports package which the company says will account for around half of the vehicle’s sales going forward. It will be available in three models, starting at $995. It features darker styling, larger wheels, and other features.

The 2023 Escape’s starting price ranges from around $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. This compares to the current lineup which costs around $27,000 to $41,000.

The 2023 Escape should start arriving in dealer showrooms early next year. The automaker began taking reservations for the vehicle on Tuesday.

The goal is to differentiate the mainstream Escape from the more rugged Bronco Sport, allowing each vehicle to form a niche in the compact vehicle segment, according to Escape brand manager Adrienne Zaski.

“This segment is vast. It may seem trivialized. We believe that with the improvements we have here, we are going to be able to break out of the sea of ​​similarity,” she said.

US sales of the Escape surpassed the Bronco Sport by approximately 30,000 units during the third quarter of this year. The Bronco Sport started arriving at Ford dealerships in the middle of last year.

Both vehicles share the same vehicle platform or underpinnings, but are produced in different factories. The Bronco Sport is manufactured at a plant in Mexico, while the Escape is produced at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

The 2023 Escape features similar headlights as the electric Mustang Mach-E and is also available with a full LED light bar in the front of the vehicle. Other updates include a refreshed interior, including larger screens; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and additional security features.

The Escape retains its powertrain options, including a traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Each model in the new line is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank, according to Ford. The front-drive hybrid targets an EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles.

Ford said the plug-in hybrid electric model accounts for only about 7-8% of current unit sales. Depending on the costs of parts and raw materials, the automaker may seek to increase sales of these vehicles, according to Zaski. Sales of the traditional hybrid are limited due to supply chain issues and account for about 15-20% of sales, Patterson said.