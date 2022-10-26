News
Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers: Roadshow
Halloween can be a very fun and busy holiday. It can also be very dangerous. It ranks as both the day with the highest number of child pedestrian deaths and one of the holidays with the highest number of impaired driving deaths. The most dangerous time of Halloween for pedestrians aged 5 to 14 is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., when deaths for this age group are four times higher than on any other Halloween night. ‘year.
Planning and extra caution can keep everyone safe this year.
The California Office of Traffic Safety offers these Halloween pedestrian safety tips:
- Talk to your children before they leave. Safety officials say most parents don’t discuss the dangers ahead of time.
- Plan your route on well-lit streets. Avoid busy streets.
- Choose a costume that makes it easy to walk, see, and be seen. Light-colored suits are best. Choose costumes, masks, wigs or beards made of flame-retardant materials and avoid lightweight fabrics with billowing skirts or loose puffy sleeves. Use reflective tape on costumes.
- A mask can prevent children from seeing well. Make sure children remove their masks before crossing the street. Consider using makeup instead.
- Bring a flashlight.
- Have a parent or older sibling accompany the children. If an older person can’t go, make sure the kids play with a group.
- Cross streets only at corners. Never cross between parked cars or in the middle of a block. If there are no sidewalks, always walk facing traffic.
- Wait until you get home to sort and eat treats.
Here are some tips for drivers on Halloween:
- Avoid driving in residential areas where cheaters are likely to be present.
- To slow down. A pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 30 mph is nearly twice as likely to be killed as a pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 25.
- If you have very bright headlights, be aware that they can illuminate the road well, but they can be so bright that it is difficult to see pedestrians.
- Plan ahead if you are going to drink. Designate a sober driver. If you’ve been out and have had too much to drink, call a taxi or a friend or family member to take you home.
Q: Sorry for the late reply. I owe you a big THANK YOU for waving your magic wand to restore our neighborhood red light on Kilter. It has been realigned and is perfect once again.
As usual, Mr. Roadshow saves the day!
Karen Thompson
A: Don’t thank me, thank the city for responding quickly to my question on your behalf.
Predict the average statewide gas price on November 15 and you could win a free fill-up for your car, courtesy of Mr. Roadshow. The deadline is November 1. Send your entry with “Gas Contest” in the subject line to [email protected]
Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for Minnesota governor
GOP nominee for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump late Tuesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Trump posted his endorsement of Jensen to Truth Social, a social media platform where the former president has made many of his recent candidate endorsements.
“Minnesota finally has a chance to have a great Governor. His name is Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, and he will bring Minnesota back from the brink,” Trump said in the post. “Strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen – and there won’t be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts.”
Jensen is running against first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz in the general election.
Jensen suggested to reporters last Friday that he did not expect the former president to endorse his campaign or aid in fundraising, and suggested in a news release early Wednesday morning that his campaign did not seek Trump’s backing.
“As this campaign takes the lead in the polls, I expect many individuals and organizations to ride the momentum and endorse our campaign. While we have not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and Heal Minnesota.”
Trump earlier in the day endorsed Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett in his first statewide general election endorsement in Minnesota for 2022.
Mallikarjun Kharge must be more vigilant against famous palace intrigues than election setbacks
Challenges before 88e AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge are many, but retaining self-respect is perhaps the most crucial. Kharge, from day one, comes under intense scrutiny, from friends and foes alike, over how the Gandhi trio – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi – treats the party’s new leader either as an aloof, or with a hint of disdain.
Day 1 was therefore crucial and a sort of litmus test. Kharge and Sonia Gandhi passed with ease. The image – of Sonia offering the Central Presidential Hall to Kharge, then Sonia, Kharge and Shashi Tharoor (who fought the presidential elections and lost) seated side by side – was very visible.
But the trial continues. The real test would be Kharge’s handling of the political crisis in Rajasthan. If he shelved the ongoing political struggle for supremacy, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he would be considered a “weak president”. If he goes for the adventure and tries to unseat Ashok Gehlot, Kharge would earn a “leader” tag. However, if the mission was to topple a crafty boomerang from Gehlot, Kharge would be proving his internal astrologers wrong who claim a “hassle-free” tenure until September 2024.
The history of in-house congressional astrologers is not a glorious one. On the day PV Narasimha Rao was convicted in May 1997 of criminal association and incitement to corruption, his astrologers predicted a favorable alignment of the stars improving Rao’s mood, personality and environment. By the time Sonia Gandhi had reached Rao’s residence offering him the services of the AICC legal department, Rao’s dry wit was back in action. Rao had mumbled something to the effect that he wished to be acquitted so as not to increase the legal complications by employing “good for nothing” congressional lawyers.
Kharge’s immediate task would be to organize the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) polls. It is an open secret that the outgoing Congress leader of the Rajya Sabha secured the support of the G23 in return for his promise to hold CWC polls. The truncated G23, made up of Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari and Prithviraj Chavan had decided to support Kharge as president of the Congress mainly for two reasons. First, they were unhappy with the decision of Shashi Tharoor, another dissident, to contest the presidential elections without consulting them. Some G23 protagonists saw it as an attempt to eclipse them. Others felt that Tharoor bought some sort of insurance policy as he rose through the ranks of the Congressional hierarchy. It should be recalled that Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, etc. had a ministerial rank in the Manmohan Singh cabinet, while Tharoor was only a minister of state, while Prithviraj Chavan had been a minister in the PMO and minister chief of Maharashtra. The second part of the deal was Kharge’s categorical assurance to “democratize” the CWC polls.
The recent history of the CWC polls is rather checkered. In Tirupati in April 1992, PV Narasimha Rao imagined himself in charge as both Prime Minister and President of Congress. He had not imagined that the great rivals Sharad Pawar and Arjun Singh would join hands and transfer votes. Minutes before the CWC polls, an informal list of their favorites was circulated among the approximately 700 AICC delegates. Nine of the ten members of the Arjun-Pawar panel were elected.
A somewhat astonished Rao then demanded the resignation of the 12 elected members of the CWC and appointed them to the supreme body, just as a ploy to show himself as a boss. At the end of 1992, Rao lost his political authority again when the Babri bombing took place. Five years later, in September 1997, Sitaram Kesri sought to act like a democrat. An informal panel of Kesri was formed but with the exception of Tariq Anwar, the regional satraps, having an unspoken understanding among themselves, did so in the elected category. Kesri had to live with a CWC that was largely hostile to her. In 1998, when he was unceremoniously expelled, only Anwar supported him. The coup that took place on March 14, 1998 was not so much Sonia Gandhi’s masterstroke, but an untold account of the betrayal and perfidy of those Kesri chacha whom Kesri trusted – Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Jitendra Prasada, etc.
More than political challenges, Kharge needs to watch out for internal storytellers or those spreading stories far and wide. Like Kharge, Kesri had studied hard knocks in college. He would declare himself a commoner who had been elected to the post of President by party rank posting a landslide victory by securing 6,224 votes from AICC delegates to Pawar’s 882 and Rajesh Pilot’s 354. Like Kharge, in established congressional tradition, Kesri’s opponents in 1997 sang a chorus of congratulations and promised to cooperate with him.
Kesri had taken the challenge of being elected leader of the AICC very seriously. His commoner reference was seen as an act of defiance against Sonia and the Nehru-Gandhi family. Within days of Kesri’s election, some party leaders began passing rumors and gossip to Sonia’s private assistant, Vincent George. In the absence of any confirmation or denial, George was constantly informed of what Kesri was saying about Sonia and her followers. For example, a ruler of Madhya Pradesh told George quoting Kesri: “He says he is going to finish off the Nehru-Gandhi family”, and added another quote from Kesri: “The age of rajas and maharajas is gone. Foreigners must return. I fought thousands of Angrez and…”
Sometimes Kesri would talk about how Subhas Chandra Bose was bigger than Jawaharlal Nehru. “I was part of the Forward Bloc and the Netaji team in Kolkata,” he said, closing his eyes. He would ruminate on how different India would have been had Gandhiji not made the mistake of choosing Nehru over Bose. The nonviolent pacifist would give way to the radical Kesri who would say, “We have a slave mentality. We didn’t get freedom after shedding blood. The non-violent method has made us powerless. Had Subhas existed, the country would have been different,” Kesri would go on to propagate the theory that the Nehru-led, Delhi-centric Congress had consciously suppressed Bengal’s leadership.
On a notional level, Kesri, as leader of Congress, had the final say, but for all practical purposes Sonia’s arrival in official politics in December 1997 changed everything. Kesri was further reduced day by day and silently watched Oscar Fernandes enter carrying files from 10 Janpath to 24 Akbar Road which were sent by Vincent George, and on which he, Kesri, duly signed on the line dotted. Kesri suspected Arjun Singh of acting in concert with George. His suspicions turned out to be correct because when he met Sonia and tried to bring up the subject, she said to him, ‘Kesriji, please consult Arjun Singhji and Madhavrao!’
Kharge must therefore be more vigilant against the famous palace intrigue than against electoral setbacks, especially when the Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi team lead the party organization at different levels of the party hierarchy.
The reviewer is a Visiting Scholar at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including “24 Akbar Road” and “Sonia: A Biography”. The opinions expressed are personal.
Book gifted by Frenchman Macron to Pope Francis was never Nazi loot: report
Paris:
A rare book donated by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis was never looted by the Nazis, its seller and Warsaw authorities said on Wednesday, after Polish media speculated it could have been flown during WWII.
Macron delivered the first edition of the 1796 French translation of “Towards Perpetual Peace” by German philosopher Emmanuel Kant to the pope on Monday during a visit to Rome.
Its title page shows a stamp from a university library in the former Polish city of Lviv, now Ukraine, which has led to online speculation – reported by several Polish broadcasters and newspapers – that it may have been stolen by German invaders during World War II.
Parisian dealer Patrick Hatchuel, who sold the book at the Elysée Palace for just under 2,500 euros ($2,500), said it also bore a label from one of his predecessors, Lucien Bodin, who was active in the city between about 1880 and 1910.
“There is no doubt that this book was already in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. There can be no question of looting,” Hatchuel told Reuters, adding that he bought it from the son of a private collector who had owned it. for half a century.
Polish Culture Minister Piotr Glinski shared this view.
The book “is not a Polish war loss. Contrary to the claims of some media…Everything indicates (that he)…was in France at the beginning of the 20th century,” he said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of the book.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Owner of five-star celebrity hotel wins 29-year-old ‘crazy’ £70,000 legal war with family over suitcase of photos
A five-star hotel owner has won a 29-year-old “completely crazy” standoff with her family over a purple suitcase full of photos that once belonged to her late mother.
Judith Andersson, 76, and her brother Tim’s widow, Diane Ward, 77, racked up £70,000 in solicitors’ bills fighting over the family archive of papers and photos previously belonging to her mother, Frieda Ward, without ” monetary value “.
The precious archives would be a valuable testimony to the history of his family, which founded the iconic American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem.
The upscale hotel has become a destination for famous visitors to the city and has hosted Lawrence of Arabia, Winston Churchill and Bob Dylan, among others.
After Frieda’s death in London in 1993, the photos ended up in the hands of Judith’s brother, Tim Ward, but after he and their other brother John died within a month of each other , she launched a legal battle to obtain them.
She sued Tim’s wife Diane and son Peter, as executors of her estate, in Central London County Court, demanding that they hand over the records – contained in a purple suitcase which was brought before the court.
Judith Andersson outside County Court in central London after hearing Diane Ward over a ‘purple suitcase’ full of photos and family papers
Giving Judith the win last week, Judge Mark Raeside KC said the photo archives had been held by Tim in trust for the three siblings and now was “Judith’s time to benefit from it”.
And in a case previously described by another judge as ‘completely crazy’ as it involved items ‘without monetary value’, he ordered Diane and her son Peter to collect the £70,000 solicitor’s bill for the ‘affair.
The court heard during the trial that Frieda was born in Jerusalem, where her grandparents Horatio Gates Spafford and Anna Spafford formed the American Colony in the late 19th century, centered around an old palace that became the American Colony Hotel.
The “colony” was made up of devout American and Swedish Christians, known for their charitable work with local people, regardless of religion in the divided Middle East.
The hotel became a haven for Western travelers and is today considered an “oasis of neutrality” in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and describes itself as one of Jerusalem’s “first boutique hotels” and a “home away from home”. home away from home for discerning travellers”.
Judith and Diane, having inherited from Tim, are to this day co-owners of the hotel.
Frieda had trained as a nurse and lived in Israel, Cyprus, Nigeria and New York for an interesting life, but lived in Hampton Wick, Richmond, West London when she was died, aged 77, in 1993.
Ms Andersson is now suing her brother’s widow, Diane Ward (pictured), over the suitcase, claiming her family’s refusal to let her have it now was part of her brother’s ‘twisted retribution’ after a row over previous inheritance.
The ‘purple suitcase’ at the center of the court row between Judith Andersson and Diane Ward outside County Court in central London
She left her estate to her three children, Judith and her brothers John and Tim Ward.
But Judith – who now lives in the US – told Judge Raeside the ‘archives’ in the suitcase were a ‘special’ set of assets, which should be treated differently from the rest of their mother’s estate.
They had agreed that all three would own it, but that Tim would take possession of it initially, then it would pass to each sibling as the others died, ultimately remaining intact and in the family, a- she asserted.
The American Colony Hotel: “An Oasis of Neutrality” in Jerusalem
The hotel dates back to the late 19th century when the Spafford family, devout Christians from America, and their friends moved to Jerusalem and purchased the building.
It was originally designed as a palace for a pasha and his four wives and often used as a hospital in the turbulent years that followed.
The hotel is a 10-minute drive from Jerusalem’s Jaffa Gate, one of the main entrances to the Old City, and is therefore an ideal base for exploring the ancient sites that Jerusalem has to offer.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site where Jesus Christ was crucified and is believed to have risen from the dead, is a 20-minute walk from the lavish hotel.
A suite costs £620 per night, while the hotel offers a junior suite for £500.
A standard room costs around £250-300.
Guests who have entered its calming lobby over the years have included Lawrence of Arabia, painter Marc Chagall and Sir Winston Churchill.
More recently Robert de Niro and Bob Dylan and Tony Blair have stayed there. Mr Blair was there during his tenure as Middle East peace envoy.
“It was specifically intended that the last of us left alive would hold the records…that the records would stay with one of us,” she told the judge.
His lawyer, Oliver Ingham, said the suitcase was an “invaluable repository of his family history”, stressing that it was not a “trivial” case despite having “no value monetary”.
He also said the archive had “potential historical interest, given family ties to the British presence in Israel.”
He argued that the siblings had agreed that, although the records were originally intended for Tim, they would all belong to them, and any of them could request that they be turned over.
Despite this, Tim had refused to provide it to his sister when she asked for it and, following his death, his widow Diane, who lives near Northampton, had also refused to hand it over, he told the judge.
“It is clear that Judith has spent the better part of 29 years taking various steps to try to gain access to the archives,” he added.
For Diane and Peter, Elissa Da Costa-Waldman claimed that after Frieda’s death, the siblings discussed their mother’s possessions and decided what each would take, with Tim choosing the papers and photos contained in the suitcase.
But in a partial ruling at the end of the trial in July, Judge Raeside found the records had been held in trust by Tim for the benefit of the three siblings and should not be divided.
Returning to court last week to decide what should happen to him, he rejected a suggestion from Diane and Peter that they should be allowed to keep one of the photo albums in the suitcase.
“The proper approach is that the whole archive should not be split. Each of Judith’s siblings have benefited from it in their lifetime and now is the time for Judith to have it,’ he said.
“I order that the records be given by Diane and Peter, as co-executors of Tim Ward, to Judith within 21 days and that she keep them for her life only.
“On the death of Judith, these records will be returned to the UK and held by Diane and Peter, as executors of the estate of Tim Ward, and will therefore return to their home.”
The iconic five-star American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem, founded in 1902, has over the years hosted Lawrence of Arabia, Winston Churchill and Bob Dylan, among others.
Judith on one side and Diane and Peter on the other blamed the other for the case making it to court and generating crushing solicitors’ bills totaling around £70,000.
Mr Ingham, on behalf of Judith, argued that Diane and Peter had had several opportunities to agree on what happened to the archive without a legal battle and that they had “behaved unreasonably”.
But Ms Da Costa-Waldman insisted that because some legal issues had been decided against Judith, the case had ended in a ‘draw’ and everyone would have to pay their own costs.
She said the fight was “exhausting and stressful” for Diane, who is a retiree and suffered health issues as a direct result of the strain of being sued.
She had brought the suitcase to the center of the row in court during the trial in the hope that “common sense would prevail” and the row could be settled without a trial.
But landing Diane and Peter with the costs of the case, Judge Raeside said that, although she was unsuccessful on all legal arguments, Judith had sued to get her hands on the records and was successful. this offer.
“Diane and Peter should pay Judith’s expenses,” he said.
As well as their own £32,800 legal costs, Diane and Peter, as executors of Tim’s estate, will have to pay Judith’s lawyers’ bills, estimated at £37,800, with £30,000 up front .
After hearing about the fee bills that had been racked up, Judge Nigel Gerald, who had sat in an earlier hearing, called the dispute “completely crazy”.
Heat’s Gabe Vincent finds himself emulating, complementing Kyle Lowry amid Oladipo absence
A year ago, Gabe Vincent mostly found himself in an either/or situation with Kyle Lowry. This season, not even that was assured, after Victor Oladipo re-upped for two seasons.
But with Oladipo sidelined yet again with a knee issue, and with Tyler Herro and his ballhandling skills moved into the starting unit, Vincent not only has found himself as the Miami Heat’s primary backup to Lowry at point guard, but also playing alongside Lowry at moments of truth.
As has been the case in each of Vincent’s four seasons with the Heat, it merely has been another case of rising to a challenge, just as it was from working his way from undrafted G League prospect to key playoff component last season.
“I mean, I love playing with Kyle,” Vincent told the Sun Sentinel, with the Heat opening a three-game western swing Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. “I mean, we saw a little of it last season, maybe not in the playoffs. But we saw pieces of it and I think we had success those times.
“I think in his career he’s always typically had another guard alongside of him playing well. And for me, obviously I benefit a lot from it, with his playmaking ability and his ability to score and play off the bounce. It allows me to truly be a combo.”
For Vincent, who had been asked to make the transition from undersized shooting guard to point guard, it is a case of it all coming together as he stands poised to cash in during next summer’s free agency.
“He had a lot of time on the floor last year with me being hurt,” Lowry said. “I think the experience has kind of built his confidence even more.
“I think he’s just finding his way to be himself and be involved and understanding like who he’s going to be, how good he can be, how talented he can be. He asks a lot of questions, but he’s also very smart. He’s a hybrid guy who is a scorer, but he can do both with leadership, get everyone involved and still get his. He’s just continuing to find himself.”
To a degree, that also stands as the description of Oladipo. The difference with Vincent has been availability in addition to ability.
“He’s such a swiss-army knife for a combo guard, because he can guard up. He can guard threes and fours, which for somebody his height is really unique,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of the 6-foot-3 22 year old. “But he has that very aggressive disposition. He can really get down in a stance. He likes taking the challenge on that.
“He is a great understudy to Kyle. Kyle is one of those guys that can guard up as well as anybody really in the history of the game. And Gabe really watches him closely.”
In the wake of a breakout playoff series against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s first round, Vincent arrived at camp with the confidence from a roster that largely returned intact.
“Gabe is good,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “He can shoot the ball. He can finish well around the rim. He plays with a lot of energy. He knows damn near every play from every position. I like him and Kyle and him playing together. It gives Kyle the opportunity to play off the ball, come off pindowns. Gabe is so unselfish he’s trying to give him the ball and get everyone involved.
“That dude’s been working for however long now to prove that he belongs to play in this league, which he does. And I think going to any other team, he could be a starter. But I’m glad he is with my team.”
Depending on the late-game situation, it is now as likely to be Vincent-Lowry as Herro-Lowry, with Vincent having no issue being part of such an offense-defense substitution pattern in difference to Herro’s scoring.
“I mean whatever Coach needs, whatever Coach asks of me, and whatever I can do to help this team win, I want to be a part of that,” Vincent said. “Obviously I love to be on the court. So if I can be on the court impacting winning, I will. And if it’s a Tyler sub, there’s no doubt about his scoring abilities. I have no questions about that, by any means.”
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
Crime
Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence, cadaver abuse and witness tampering in his daughter’s death.
MANCHESTER, NH (AP) — Harmony Montgomery’s father pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging he killed the 5-year-old girl in 2019 by repeatedly hitting her in the head with a clenched fist, according to court documents filed by his New Hampshire attorneys.
Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in his daughter’s death.
He dropped his arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester Police held a press conference on Monday to announce the charges.
Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on charges related to Harmony’s welfare. He is awaiting trial next month for theft of weapons. He pleaded not guilty in those cases.
Police first learned that Harmony may be missing when she received a call from her mother in November 2021. She had been trying to locate the girl for months, police said. Adam Montgomery, who had custody of Harmony, told police he brought her to live with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019.
The case became a homicide investigation in August. Authorities said they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.
