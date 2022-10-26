News
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence, cadaver abuse and witness tampering in his daughter’s death.
MANCHESTER, NH (AP) — Harmony Montgomery’s father pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging he killed the 5-year-old girl in 2019 by repeatedly hitting her in the head with a clenched fist, according to court documents filed by his New Hampshire attorneys.
Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in his daughter’s death.
He dropped his arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester Police held a press conference on Monday to announce the charges.
Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on charges related to Harmony’s welfare. He is awaiting trial next month for theft of weapons. He pleaded not guilty in those cases.
Police first learned that Harmony may be missing when she received a call from her mother in November 2021. She had been trying to locate the girl for months, police said. Adam Montgomery, who had custody of Harmony, told police he brought her to live with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019.
The case became a homicide investigation in August. Authorities said they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.
‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault
LOS ANGELES– Eric Weinberg, executive producer of the hit TV series ‘Scrubs’, was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women who prosecutors said they lured for photo ops .
Weinberg was arrested earlier this month after being charged with 18 counts including rape, oral copulation, forced sexual penetration, forcible sexual assault, wrongful imprisonment by use of violence , assault by force likely to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted force. penetration with a foreign object, according to the district attorney’s office.
Weinberg pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Tuesday and his attorneys pleaded for his release pending the next court appearance.
Prosecutors called Weinberg a potential danger to society. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson granted and denied bail while ordering Weinberg’s detention until he returns to court on November 15.
Weinberg, 62, was charged with alleged attacks between 2014 and 2019, but investigators said they believe there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s, the district attorney said George Gascón at a press conference on October 6. He urged these victims to come forward.
LAPD Detective Ryan Lamar said this month that investigators are reviewing information received from a tip line regarding other possible assaults by Weinberg.
Weinberg served as co-executive producer on nearly 100 episodes of the NBC hospital comedy-drama “Scrubs” between 2000 and 2006 and also wrote nearly a dozen episodes, according to IMDB.
He was also co-executive producer of “Californication” in 2007 and has produced and written credits on other shows, including “Anger Management,” “Men at Work,” “Veronica’s Closet,” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” “.
In 2020, documents filed in Weinberg’s divorce and custody proceedings included allegations from three women that he sexually assaulted them during photo shoots, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A woman claimed she met Weinberg at a North Hollywood cafe in 2014, when she was 22, and he convinced her to come to a photoshoot at his house where she stripped down to her underwear. The woman alleged that while taking photos, Weinberg grabbed her, forced her to perform oral sex, choked her and then raped her, according to documents cited by the Times.
Dean McDermott and ex Mary Jo Eustace reunite as Tori hangs out with kids
Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, have released new photos together as Tori Spelling hangs out with their five children.
“Reunited???” McDermott captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “#Ex’s&Uh-oh’s.”
The ‘Chopped Canada’ host, 55, stood with her arms crossed in the social media upload, with one of the chef’s hands on her shoulder.
The former couple, who were married from 1993 to 2006, wore all-black outfits.
Eustace, 60, posted a similar snap from the same shoot, writing, “Reunited? ❤️@imdeanmcdermott @torispelling #Ex’s&Uh-Ohs!”
On the same day, Spelling celebrated her “adorably spooky” birthday party with McDermott’s 11-year-old daughter, Hattie, via Instagram.
“It’s 11,” the “BH90210” alum, 55, captioned a video of the Halloween-themed party.
The actress and McDermott are also parents to Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Finn, 11, and Beau, 5, and Spelling went to a pumpkin patch with them on Sunday.
The duo married in 2006, briefly split seven years later amid a cheating scandal, but eventually got back together.
The “Tori & Dean” alums sparked breakup rumors again in March 2021 when Spelling told Jeff Lewis they slept in separate bedrooms.
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum and McDermott were later spotted without their wedding rings on several occasions – but the actor made headlines for honoring his wife with an Instagram tribute for International Women’s Day.
The couple first got together publicly in September, shopping for pizza in Calabasas, California.
After the reunion, Spelling’s “Messyness” co-host Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Page Six that Spelling was “really happy” and “trying to have the best life.”
“That’s all we want for her,” the 34-year-old ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star said last month. “We just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori.”
As for McDermott and Eustace, the exes already reunited in May when their 24-year-old son, Jack, graduated from San Francisco State University.
“So grateful to be part of this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace,” McDermott wrote via Instagram at the time. “So proud of this young man!!”
News
Kathy Hochul can’t explain why New York leads in population loss
Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said during Tuesday’s debate that Governor Kathy Hochul (D) cannot explain why New York leads the country in population loss, while Zeldin blames costs, crime and quality of education.
“My opponent still can’t finish that sentence; you can’t expect her to ever fix it, but New York leads the entire nation in population loss because…” Zeldin said during the debate with Hochul, explaining that he hoped that Hochul could answer this question.
Zeldin said, “Why does New York lead the entire nation in population loss? Because their wallets, their security, their freedom and the quality of their children’s education are threatened.
Lee Zeldin: “Why is New York leading the entire nation in population loss? Because its pocketbook, its safety, its freedom, and the quality of its children’s education are at risk.” pic.twitter.com/nLvvcc9qC6
— The post-millennium (@TPostMillennial) October 26, 2022
New York led the nation in population loss. The US Census Bureau found that New York lost 319,000 citizens between July 2020 and July 2021, the highest number in the country. It is also the highest population loss ever recorded by the state.
A study by the Empire Center for Public Policy found that the coronavirus pandemic has spurred New York’s already high population loss:
New York’s population decline in mid-2021 was primarily due to its net in-migration loss of 352,185 residents, meaning 352,185 more people left the state than moved in. during the previous 12 months. This shattered all emigration records, surpassing New York’s record annual migration losses in the late 1970s.
With international travel tightly constrained by pandemic rules, net foreign immigration to New York fell over the period to just 18,860, the lowest number in at least 60 years. As a result, combining domestic outflows and foreign inflows, the state experienced a total decrease in net migration of 333,878. Offsetting a high number of deaths, which reflected the exceptionally high number of COVID-19 casualties in the State, a decrease in births during the year gave New York a small “natural increase” of 18,503.
In contrast, Texas, Florida, and Arizona experienced the highest population growth between 2020 and 2021.
Therapists’ union staff seek guidance on ‘lay off and rehire’ plan | Redundancy
Staff at a union of therapists are threatening to strike over plans to lay off one in ten, prompting many to self-treat.
Workers at the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) said they had just three days to decide whether to accept a redundancy or apply for other jobs on worse terms in a process referred to as “termination and rehiring”.
Unite, the union representing many of the affected workers, who include counsellors, therapists and support staff, called on RCOT bosses to “drop their ruthless sackings” or “face the consequences”, including going on strike.
“A union is shamefully using fire and rehiring to attack its own workers. It is the rank hypocrisy of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists that defends wellbeing at work,” said Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite.
“The stress workers are under is cause enough for them to seek therapy themselves. You could hardly invent that.
“The Royal College must immediately abandon this redundancy process and negotiate with Unite. The workers have the full support of their union and we are leaving all options on the table to support our members.
RCOT is registered as an independent union with 35,000 members who work in occupational therapy, a discipline that focuses on supporting people with physical or mental difficulties in daily tasks. The organisation, headquartered in south London, says it has “advocated for the profession and the people who support it for over 90 years”.
He told staff on Oct. 17 that one in 10 of his roughly 100 employees were at risk of being made redundant. Unite said they had “just three full days to decide whether to accept poor severance pay or apply for other jobs on worse terms”.
“Workers who unsuccessfully apply for another job will be expelled under legal terms of dismissal,” Unite added, pointing out that there are only weeks left before a formal recognition agreement is signed with the college.
Matthew Freeman, Regional Officer for Unite, said: “Rather than negotiate with Unite, the Royal College would rather abandon its principles and act like some of the worst employers around.
“The college has subjected its loyal staff to enormous stress and pressure. It smacks of union busting just weeks before Unite signs a recognition deal.
“We even have members asking for advice due to the impact this announcement is having on their mental health. The college faces massive damage to its reputation if it moves forward, and Unite will not hesitate to use its considerable firepower to support its members.
Affected personnel include individuals who represent occupational therapists in their workplace. Others take on a range of roles such as administration, finance and politics. Some are occupational therapists themselves, who are also members of the College.
Workers had to express their interest in voluntary redundancy or alternative employment by noon on Friday, October 21. They had the weekend to complete their applications, with interviews on Tuesday and a decision on Wednesday. Workers opting into virtual reality must sign a nondisclosure agreement by October 31.
One of the workers affected said the situation had been ‘extremely stressful’ for all employees and that she and many others had sought advice as a result.
“I was told on Monday afternoon, while I was on vacation, that my job was being laid off,” said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I’m a single parent and sole breadwinner, I’m really worried about how I’m going to cope.
“I am already on antidepressants for depression and anxiety and will need more treatment now. It is simply extremely hypocritical for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists to treat its staff like this.
An RCOT spokesperson said: “We recognize that this is a very difficult situation for colleagues as we carry out the necessary reorganization of the operation and delivery of the RCOT for its members. The reorganization follows established practice and falls within a legal framework, recognizing the needs of colleagues and offering them the necessary support in this difficult period.
“We didn’t take these decisions lightly or easily, but they are necessary. As a member-driven organization, we have a duty to ensure that RCOT is best placed to deliver to our members – these changes will enable that.
“We have provided a range of support options for colleagues throughout and remain in constant dialogue with affected staff. We set the time scales with the aim of reducing the duration of uncertainty.
“A number of new roles have been created at RCOT and staff at risk of potential redundancy have been encouraged to apply for these new roles or to consider taking an enhanced redundancy package. At the end of this process of change, there will be a net increase in membership to support our plans to do more for our members. »
‘Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin dies at 47
‘Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin has died aged 47.
“Ben passed away Monday at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side,” a representative for his company Equation Unlimited LLC confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening.
Feigin, an Emmy winner who was instrumental in launching the comedy series, has lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, Deadline reported.
DEREK HOUGH SAYS IT ‘BREAKS MY HEART’ LESLIE JORDAN WAS NEVER ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’
The show and Feigin won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. fraud.
It ran from 2015 to 2020 and starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.
“My very first friend, Ben Feigin, passed away on Monday,” NBC News political reporter Jonathan Allen tweeted on Tuesday, along with a photo of the two of them as children. “The world knew him as the Emmy Award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing.”
Feigin was also behind the first-ever live-streamed event with AOL and helped reunite Cheech & Chong for their 2010 “Hey Watch This” reunion tour, a film collaboration with LiveNation.
He has also been involved in cancer charities and is survived by his wife, UTA talent agent Heidi Feigin and their 11-year-old daughter.
Mortgage demand from homebuyers is nearly half of what it was in 2021
The real estate for sale sign of a house is seen in front of a house in Arlington, Virginia on November 19, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Demand for mortgages fell last week to nearly half of what it was a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, as rates hit their highest level in 21 years.
Overall, mortgage demand is at its lowest level since 1997.
Mortgage applications for buying a home fell 2% from the previous week and were 42% lower than the same week in 2021. The annual comparison continues to jump each week, as new Fewer and fewer buyers want or can afford to enter this very expensive real estate market. .
Home loan refinance applications were down just 0.1% for the week, but only because they were so low to begin with – down 86% from a year ago. There are currently fewer than 150,000 qualified borrowers who could qualify for refinancing at today’s rates, according to Black Knight.
Mortgage rates have fallen slightly to start this week, but are still well above 7% after starting the year at around 3%. The average contractual interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) fell from 6.94% to 7.16%, with points rising from 0.95 at 0.88 (including origination fees) for loans with a 20% decline. Payment.
Federal Housing Administration loans, which come with lower rates and lower down payment requirements, saw an uptick during the week.
“Despite higher rates and lower overall demand activity, there was an uptick in FHA purchase inquiries as FHA rates remained lower than conventional lending rates,” said Joel Kan, economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The share of homebuyers applying for adjustable rate mortgages remained high at more than four times what it was at the start of this year. ARMs offer lower rates but are considered a riskier product.
High interest rates are also weighing on house prices. Although prices are still higher than a year ago, gains are now slowing at a record pace. Home buyers are also reconsidering their purchases. Pulte Group reported a 24% cancellation rate in its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday and said it expected an even higher rate for the next quarter.
