Harvey Weinstein accuser testifies that she wanted to “destroy” herself after an attack | California

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A woman who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2013 testified on Tuesday that the attack left her wanting to “destroy” herself.
The woman, model and actress living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, is the first of eight Weinstein accusers who are due to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom where the mogul 70-year-old filmmaker is on trial on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.
Most of the women said their assaults began with what were believed to be business meetings with Weinstein at hotels. However, the woman who testified on Tuesday said she was stunned to find Weinstein knocking on her door late one night in February 2013 after meeting him briefly earlier that evening at the Los Angeles Italia film festival.
Staying at the hotel under an alias, she said she had no idea how Weinstein even knew his room number and initially let him walk through her door without thinking that there was trouble with that. That quickly changed when Weinstein became sexually aggressive, she said.
The woman, whose first language is Russian, said her English was very poor at the time, although it has since improved considerably, and thought she may have communicated poorly.
“I felt guilty that I did something or said something that made him think something might be going on between us,” she said.
She said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on his hotel bed. “I was a little hysterical through the tears,” she said. “I kept saying ‘no, no no’.”
She said she physically feared Weinstein, who was outweighing her by 100 pounds or more. She said she considered running, hitting or biting him. Prosecutor Paul Thompson asked why she didn’t.
“I don’t know,” she replied. “I regret it a lot.”
She said the moment Weinstein took her to the bathroom to rape her, she stopped resisting physically, although she still objected verbally.
“I froze, like my body wasn’t listening,” she said.
She said the day after the alleged attack she started drinking heavily.
“I was destroying myself,” she said. “I felt very guilty. Especially because I opened that door.
She said she found it difficult to cope with her children after the incident and felt the need to confess to her Russian Orthodox priest. Prosecutors asked the priest to testify, but he refused, citing religious privilege. The woman’s daughter, now 21, is due to testify later.
The woman cried occasionally during her testimony, but remained mostly calm, looking down when she became emotional to pull herself together.
Monday, the day of the opening of the trial, she was sobbing so much in her account of the attack, the hearing was adjourned a few minutes earlier.
“I want to apologize for my breakdown yesterday,” she said when she returned to the helm on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, I can’t control this.”
The defense was expected to cross-examine the woman later on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In his opening statement, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, said many of the counts his client faces were actually consensual sex that his accusers reframed after Weinstein became a lightning rod for the #MeToo movement in 2017.
But in the case of the woman testifying Tuesday, Werksman denied that the events in her hotel room happened.
The woman’s name is not revealed in court and is referred to as “Jane Doe 1”.
Weinstein’s trial began this week, where he faces numerous charges of rape and sexual assault. The disgraced film producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York in February 2020.
The Associated Press contributed reporting
theguardian
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has been scrambling to win support from GOP voters in the Keystone state ahead of next month’s election, has previously claimed the ‘republican core’ represents nationalism , xenophobia and homophobia.
Fetterman’s comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at the Pennsylvania Young Democratic Convention in August 2018.
Speaking about efforts to engage with Republican voters across the state during his campaign for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, Fetterman said, “There are some within the Republican Party who are unreachable, you know. .”
“Nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia just all in all… I mean, that’s the strategy of the South, right? It’s been part of the Republican hard core since the Republican Party has integrated into its base,” added Fetterman.
FETTERMAN PREVIOUSLY SAID HE DID NOT WANT SUPPORT FROM THOSE WHO ‘APPLAUSE’ FOR TRUMP, HAVE OPPOSING BELIEFS
Fetterman, who is now Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said at the time that he believed there were people who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election who were “reachable and could be persuaded to vote for him, and that his party has a message that is “unapologetically democratic” and “unabashedly progressive”.
However, Fetterman’s view of Republicans has apparently changed, as his campaign aims to win the support of GOP voters in the state ahead of the November election.
Earlier this month, Fetterman’s Senate campaign launched the “Republicans for Fetterman” initiative, which featured ads with comments from presumptively conservative voters in the state who said they would vote for Fetterman over for his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the November 8 midterm election.
The effort, according to a report by NBC10 Philadelphiaconsists of digital and television advertisements.
Fetterman has also touted the support he receives from Republicans on the campaign trail, writing in a tweet this month that he is “deeply grateful” to have the support of Vince Tulio, a Montgomery County resident who has declared that he had “been a Republican”. his whole life and will vote for Fetterman.
Another Fetterman ad featuring a self-proclaimed Republican voter from Pennsylvania, which was paid for by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and is titled “That’s the Point,” features Westmoreland County’s Colleen Bixler. In the ad, Bixler said she was “tired of Washington Republicans and Mitch McConnell.”
“They just work for lobbyists to rig everything for the rich – trading stocks for their own profit, signing bad trade deals, siding with the corporations,” Bixler said in the ad. “Now Mitch is spending millions to arrest John Fetterman. John will ban them from trading stocks, cut workers’ taxes, fight to get things done here. Fetterman won’t fit in with Washington. That’s the goal.”
Despite the support he receives from some supposed Republicans in the state, Fetterman has a habit of telling voters he doesn’t want their support if they hold certain beliefs.
FETTERMAN SUPPORTED ENDING CASH LEASE ‘SO WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE POVERTY AND WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE RACE’
During a February 2016 interview with In these times magazine, ahead of Trump’s victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Fetterman, who was campaigning for the Senate while he was mayor of Braddock, was asked about the slogan ” Make America Great Again” that the Trump campaign had embraced.
In his response, Fetterman said he didn’t want the support of those who “cheered” Trump and claimed the then-presidential candidate had said “objectionable” things on a number of topics.
“My campaign issued a one-sentence press release calling donald trump a ‘jagoff,’ which is western Pennsylvania for the asshole,” Fetterman said at the time. “Populism has a dark side and Donald Trump is exploiting that for all it’s worth by saying bad things about Muslims, on immigrants, on you name it. If you get to live this vicariously and encourage it, I don’t expect to get your vote, and frankly, I don’t want it.”
Similarly, Fetterman said a month later that he did not want the support of those who oppose the acceptance of Syrian refugees in America, primarily refugee children. Fetterman’s remarks were captured in a video which was uploaded to YouTube by the Middletown Democratic Party in March 2016.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“When you listen to the kind of poisonous rhetoric that comes from the other side, it’s a race to the bottom to see who can say the meanest and ugliest things about immigrants while ignoring the reality that they’re coming from. also from somewhere, you know? At Marco Rubio’s family fled a dangerous regime that wanted nuclear weapons, which were sworn enemies of the United States,” Fetterman said. “Where does Marco Rubio come from? Cuba. But Marco Rubio and the Republicans turn their backs on all Syrians who come to this country. How is it different?”
“If you think we shouldn’t let a five-year-old Syrian orphan boy into this country, then I don’t want your vote,” he added. “I really don’t know, because we are better than that as a country.
Fetterman and Oz will square off in a televised debate on Tuesday, just two weeks before the state’s Senate election.
Fox
This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos.
AP Photos
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic hopeful John Fetterman and Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz swung out of the door on Tuesday night in their only debate just two weeks before Election Day.
Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, said in his opening statement that if Oz “is on TV, he’s lying,” calling it “the ruler of Oz.” The Democrat is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May and used closed captioning during the debate.
Oz fired back, calling Fetterman “extreme” and accusing him of being soft on crime.
The race to clinch the seat vacated by retired GOP Senator Pat Toomey is widely considered one of the most important of the midterm cycle.
Democrats see the contest in the key swing state, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in 2020, as one of their best chances to overthrow a Republican-held seat and hold on by their majority in the Senate. Republicans view Toomey’s seat as an inescapable part of their plan to regain control of the upper house of Congress.
The hour-long debate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania comes as Oz, the famed Trump-endorsed doctor, closed his polling deficit with Fetterman in the final weeks of the race.
The two candidates now appear to be at a virtual stalemate, according to recent polling averages compiled by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.
Oz’s gains came as Fetterman recovered from a debilitating stroke in May that sidelined him from the campaign trail for three months.
The Oz campaign, aided by tens of millions of dollars from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell’s PAC, bombarded Fetterman with ads accusing him of being soft on crime and too left-wing for Pennsylvania. Earlier Tuesday, two other GOP groups tied to this PAC paid an additional $6.2 million in ads that will run in Pennsylvania through Election Day.
Fetterman’s campaign lambasted Oz, a wealthy television star, as an out-of-touch New Jersey upholsterer who made his fortune promoting sometimes questionable health information to his audience.
The Oz campaign has also launched attacks on Fetterman’s health, openly questioning whether he is physically fit for office. Fetterman’s primary care physician wrote last week that the candidate “has no work restrictions and can work full-time in public service,” while noting that he has ongoing auditory processing issues.
Fetterman, in recent interviews, has used a captioning system in order to read live transcripts of questions as they are posed to him. His campaign warned on Monday that using captioning during the debate could lead to awkward pauses and transcription errors.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
Kim Kardashian focuses on being a mama bear.
After appearing to report her ex-husband Kanye WestKim’s anti-Semitic remarks, Kim tries to keep her attention on their four children: North West9, St. West6, Chicago West4 and west psalm3.
A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that amid the controversy, “Kim is still worried about the kids.”
A second insider gave some insight into how she’s handling the situation at home. “Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids,” the second source explained. “They are focused on the kids and what they are doing.”
On Oct. 24, Kim appeared to condemn her ex’s anti-Semitic remarks with an isolated Instagram Story with the Jewish community.
“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” she wrote without mentioning it. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them.”
Entertainment
Lionel Messi looks back to his best by scoring a brilliant goal with the outside of his boot in an emphatic 7-2 win on Tuesday night.
The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been in dazzling form this season and has already matched his tally from the 2021/22 campaign.
He kicked the scoring in their game against Maccabi Haifa in spectacular fashion.
With plenty of space in the box, Messi kicked the ball with the outside of his foot, around the defender and past the goalkeeper.
It was his third Champions League goal of the season and 10th overall.
The PSG superstar trio were all shooting and all got on the scoresheet in the first half.
Kylian Mbappe hit a crisp curling shot into the top corner before Messi set Neymar up to make it a comfortable 3-0.
Messi is now the only player to score 10+ goals and 10+ assists in all competitions among players in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season.
antics
Ronaldo appears to be pointing finger at Ten Hag as video of Man United incident emerges
LEAVE
Man United’s Europa League opponents in turmoil as boss quits two days before clash
started
Wrexham walks away from ‘f*** the Tories’ striker’s boots and bans them
BYE
Emery on the verge of tears as new Aston Villa boss bids emotional farewell to Villarreal
RETURN
Ronaldo all smiles as Ten Hag welcomes Man United star to first-team training
VERDICT
Emery at Aston Villa ‘not an exciting date’ with fans left ‘disappointed’
It is of course a game that PSG should win against the Israeli minnows.
They recovered a goal late in the second half, however, when Abdoulaye Seck headed in from a dangerous free kick.
Messi then restored PSG’s three-goal lead, his 11th of the campaign. This matched his total for the entire 2021/22 campaign.
In the second half, Seck added his second before the French club ran away with it.
Mbappe secured his brace with another fine effort, before Sean Goldberg netted an own goal and Carlos Soler completed the scoring.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded.
Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season.
On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle impingement, took flight with the team for the trip that features three games over four days. Yurtseven, however, later was listed as out for Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Yurtseven tweaked the ankle during the Heat’s Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena and has not played since, after going 27 minutes in that game.
Oladipo was held out of the Heat’s first three exhibitions for what was listed as “return to competition conditioning,” before appearing in the final two, most recently going 18 minutes in the Oct.12 exhibition victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oladipo missed most of last season due to surgical complications with his opposite knee.
Back with the team are forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, with the two suspended from Monday night’s loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors due to their involvement in a Saturday fracas against Toronto that spilled into the FTX Arena stands.
No, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, the intent was not to limit Jimmy Butler to just the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.
But without an intervening stoppage, Butler was caught watching and waiting from the scorers’ table before he could get back into the action.
Butler had reported to the scorers’ table with 6:20 to play in the fourth, but wound up with an unexpected run of 8:29 out of action.
“I didn’t have a timeout,” said Spoelstra, who actually had two but prefers to save those for the waning moments. “That frustrated the heck out of me. I almost considered taking a foul, not the take-foul [an intentional stoppage that gives the opposition a free throw], but in the half court. And in retrospect, I probably should have. That was too much to have him sitting on that sideline, particularly as that every possession really mattered.
“I thought we were getting decent execution and decent looks. But we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game and we sent him to the table with enough time typically. But the way things had gone earlier, I didn’t have any timeouts.”
The Heat utilized their final two timeouts in the final 50.4, after the Raptors had moved to a five-point lead from what had been an eight-point Heat advantage.
After a 1-3 homestand to open the season, the hope is that the road is now a road to redemption, with the western swing that opens Wednesday, continues Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors and concludes Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
“I always feel like these trips can be an opportunity,” Spoelstra said, “but particularly right now, when we’re faced with a little bit of adversity. These are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.
“There’s not going to be anybody else but us out there. This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect, face some adversity on the road and hopefully grow from that and get some wins.”
Point guard Kyle Lowry said it will have to be a step-by-step process.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and play, at the end of the day,” he said. “The road is the road, a hostile environment and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop and find a way to try to win games and take it one by one and possession by possession, can’t look at the whole trip. Look at is as the next game is Portland and concentrate on Portland.”
()
Crime
A bizarre image of a suspected killer has emerged in the days following the arrest of Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old “drifter” who police say killed a New Hampshire couple in April.
Authorities say Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, of Concord were shot and killed April 18 on a wooded trail near their apartment complex. They were found dead on the runway on April 21.
Police arrested Clegg in Burlington, Vermont, earlier this month on an unrelated fugitive charge from Utah justice after police learned he purchased a one-way ticket to Berlin for the October 14.
Concord police charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the Reids’ death shortly thereafter.
One of the most confusing aspects of this case is how little police know about Clegg’s background.
The Boston Globe reported that he is from Colville, Washington, a town of less than 5,000 people in the northeast corner of the state near the Canadian border.
The World reported that Clegg appears to have no digital fingerprints or permanent addresses. A 2008 obituary for his father mentions Clegg only in passing. The World reported that Clegg is an only child who was not mentioned by name on his father’s memorial website.
Although it is unclear how long Clegg was in Colville, the newspaper had difficulty locating Clegg’s family or friends, or anyone who knew him. He could only find residents who knew his extended family.
In 2018, Clegg stabbed a 28-year-old Spokane, Washington man to death during a fight, the World reported.
Clegg told police he was on his way to work at a local McDonald’s when he and a man named Corey Ward got into a verbal altercation, the World reported. Clegg told police Ward punched him, so he stabbed him multiple times with a small pocket knife in defense before leaving him bleeding on the floor.
There were no other witnesses to the incident, the World reported, but Ward’s mother told the newspaper that it was not like her son to start a fight.
Clegg was never charged with Ward’s murder.
In the summer of 2020, the World reported, Clegg was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, for shoplifting from a local Walmart. On his person, police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that had recently been reported stolen from Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan, Utah.
Less than three weeks later, the World reported, Clegg was arrested while trying to evade police. During this arrest, police found another handgun believed to have been stolen from Al’s house. They also found nearly $2,300 in cash and lock picking tools.
Clegg spent four days in prison before being released, the World reported, and was sentenced to 36 months probation in November 2020.
In the summer of 2021, the World reported, Clegg flew from Chicago to Lisbon, Portugal, and apparently remained in Europe until November 2021, when he flew from Munich, Germany to Boston.
Clegg then began living in Concord, the World reported, where he found a job at a local McDonald’s. His supervisor described him as a loner who she believed to be homeless.
In Concord, Clegg lived in a padlocked tent near the Alton Woods apartment complex, where the Reids lived, the World reported. Residents near Alton Woods also told police they had seen “a homeless youth” living in the woods between November 2021 and April 2022.
Between November 2021 and April 2022, security video showed Clegg shopping at a Walmart near Alton Woods dozens of times. He often bought small propane tanks and groceries, always used self-checkouts, and usually paid in cash, the World reported.
Based on damage to trees and casings found near his camp, the World reported, police believe Clegg practiced firing his weapons on the trail system.
Clegg also used a “burning” email account to place two bulk orders for vitamins he picked up at a nearby Walgreens, the World reported.
That same month, the World reported, Clegg used a fake Vermont driver’s license to purchase a Glock 17 and three boxes of 9mm ammunition from R&L Archery Inc. in Barre, Vermont.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on April 18, Clegg shopped at a nearby Shaw before returning to his camp and passing Alton Woods on the way.
About 20 minutes later, a woman walking her dogs passed the Reids on a trail they were frequenting that was near the Alton Woods and Clegg campsite. Within 10 minutes, she heard a burst of five gunshots.
The World reported that the woman continued on the trail and encountered Clegg, who she said watched her, then into the woods to where the Reids were eventually found. He silently passed the woman and she continued walking.
Police now allege the Glock 17 Clegg purchased in Vermont matches shells from the crime scene and his campsite.
Police first encountered Clegg while searching for the Reids on April 20. They found him at his campsite and he gave them the alias “Arthur Kelly”.
He was later nicknamed by police the “Mountain Dew Man” because he had so many soda cans in his hands that day, The Concord Monitor reported. Police then returned to the campsite on April 22 to find it burned.
In reviewing Walmart’s sales records, the Monitor reported, police found 12 purchases where Arthur Kelly paid with five different credit cards. Police traced the cards to a website where a purchase was made under Logan Clegg’s name.
When police searched the system for Clegg’s name, they found two snaps of Clegg that looked like “Arthur Kelly.” On September 14, Clegg’s former boss at Concord McDonald’s confirmed that the photos were of the person she hired.
Police did not find Clegg until an Oct. 3 subpoena from Greyhound Bus Lines showed an Arthur Kelly took a bus from Boston to Albany, New York, and then from Albany to Burlington, Vermont, the Monitor reported.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 11, police received an email from Homeland Security with the number of a Clegg’s cell phone, the Monitor reported. They were then able to trace the phone to a hiking loop where Clegg was camping.
The next day the Monitor reported, police traced the phone to a Price Chopper in Burlington around 9:30 a.m. Police tracked Clegg and arrested him at 1:10 p.m. at the South Burlington Public Library.
Later, at the Clegg campsite, the Monitor reported they found the handgun matching the shells from the crime scene and the Concord campground. They also found an envelope addressed to Arthur Kelly containing a Romanian passport in the name of “Claude Zemo” and a photo of Clegg, as well as $7,150 in cash.
In police custody, Clegg admitted to living in Concord and working at McDonald’s, but denied living in a tent, under the alias Arthur Kelly, interacting with police, having a gun or being involved in the death of the Reids.
Clegg, who waived extradition, was taken to New Hampshire on Tuesday and will face murder charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, WMUR reported. He is being held without bail.
Utah prosecutors dropped the robbery and other charges in light of more serious charges from New Hampshire, the Monitor reported.
Although Clegg is the only suspect in the Reids’ murder, police have not specified a motive.
The World reported that the Reids’ friends and family have speculated that their murder may have had something to do with the humanitarian and government work they did around the world before their retirement.
A penchant for international travel is something Clegg and the Reids have in common, but it’s unclear if it has anything to do with their murder.
The Concord Police Department is still investigating the Reids’ murder.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health