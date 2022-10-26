High school girls soccer: Ponies advance with quarterfinal victory over Lakeville South

The Stillwater girls soccer team won a state title a year ago. But the Ponies graduated 12 seniors from that team, opening the door for a number of newcomers to step into the starting lineup.

That includes five freshmen, all of whom have heard tales from their older teammates of what it’s like to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.

“They’ve told us about how fun the experience is there,” freshman forward Rylee Lawrence said. “It’s such a different environment with everyone being in the stands and playing in such a big arena. We really want to do that too.”

Tuesday night, Lawrence made sure that will happen, scoring the game’s only goal with 23:49 to play as No. 3 seed Stillwater beat unseeded Lakeville South 1-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup at White Bear Lake High School.

The Ponies (17-2-0) advance to meet the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 seed Rosemount and unseeded St. Michael-Albertville — scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Irondale High School — in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It’s more or less just to not let down the seniors,” Lawrence said. “They want to go back, and this is their last chance to play at the Bank again. We want to help make that happen for them.”

The unseeded Cougars, meanwhile, finished their season 10-6-2 overall. Lakeville South had won seven in a row entering play Tuesday.

“I expected this game would be pretty competitive,” said Cougars head coach Olivia Mehlhorn, whose team was making its first state tournament appearance since 2019. “I think people underestimated us a little bit. I knew we had a strong team and we’ve been playing better and better as the season has gone along. I was ready for us to come out tonight and prove it.”

Neither team had a lot of scoring chances during a first half in which no one managed a shot-on-goal. Stillwater had perhaps the best chance with just under 15 minutes to play before halftime, but freshman forward Alayna Muths’ shot sailed just wide of the Lakeville South net.

“We don’t have a lot of returning girls from last year,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “These are big games and I think sometimes the nerves set in a little bit.

“The girls battled and we played hard. It was just more of a nervous first half.”

But the Ponies settled down after halftime and got on the board when Cougars goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman came up to challenge Lawrence. She collided with a defender, Lawrence got past and put the ball in the open net. Stewman left the game briefly, but returned moments later.

Junior forward Brooke Nelson was credited with the assist.

“I saw there was a gap and I called for the ball,” Lawrence said. “Once Brooke played it, I waited for the defenders to bite and to see what was going to happen.

“I kind of touched it and the goalie came out at me. But their defender hit the goalie and it rebounded backwards toward the net. It probably would have gone in even if I didn’t touch it, but I just had to stick my foot out.”

And that proved all the Ponies needed to seal a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium and continue their quest to repeat as state champions.

“Everyone has to keep connecting and being able to play together,” Lawrence said. “Just like the team did last year. We all get along really well. We know how to find each other.

“We haven’t really had problems with scoring, so we just have to keep that momentum up.”