High school girls soccer: Ponies advance with quarterfinal victory over Lakeville South
The Stillwater girls soccer team won a state title a year ago. But the Ponies graduated 12 seniors from that team, opening the door for a number of newcomers to step into the starting lineup.
That includes five freshmen, all of whom have heard tales from their older teammates of what it’s like to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.
“They’ve told us about how fun the experience is there,” freshman forward Rylee Lawrence said. “It’s such a different environment with everyone being in the stands and playing in such a big arena. We really want to do that too.”
Tuesday night, Lawrence made sure that will happen, scoring the game’s only goal with 23:49 to play as No. 3 seed Stillwater beat unseeded Lakeville South 1-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies (17-2-0) advance to meet the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 seed Rosemount and unseeded St. Michael-Albertville — scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Irondale High School — in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It’s more or less just to not let down the seniors,” Lawrence said. “They want to go back, and this is their last chance to play at the Bank again. We want to help make that happen for them.”
The unseeded Cougars, meanwhile, finished their season 10-6-2 overall. Lakeville South had won seven in a row entering play Tuesday.
“I expected this game would be pretty competitive,” said Cougars head coach Olivia Mehlhorn, whose team was making its first state tournament appearance since 2019. “I think people underestimated us a little bit. I knew we had a strong team and we’ve been playing better and better as the season has gone along. I was ready for us to come out tonight and prove it.”
Neither team had a lot of scoring chances during a first half in which no one managed a shot-on-goal. Stillwater had perhaps the best chance with just under 15 minutes to play before halftime, but freshman forward Alayna Muths’ shot sailed just wide of the Lakeville South net.
“We don’t have a lot of returning girls from last year,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “These are big games and I think sometimes the nerves set in a little bit.
“The girls battled and we played hard. It was just more of a nervous first half.”
But the Ponies settled down after halftime and got on the board when Cougars goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman came up to challenge Lawrence. She collided with a defender, Lawrence got past and put the ball in the open net. Stewman left the game briefly, but returned moments later.
Junior forward Brooke Nelson was credited with the assist.
“I saw there was a gap and I called for the ball,” Lawrence said. “Once Brooke played it, I waited for the defenders to bite and to see what was going to happen.
“I kind of touched it and the goalie came out at me. But their defender hit the goalie and it rebounded backwards toward the net. It probably would have gone in even if I didn’t touch it, but I just had to stick my foot out.”
And that proved all the Ponies needed to seal a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium and continue their quest to repeat as state champions.
“Everyone has to keep connecting and being able to play together,” Lawrence said. “Just like the team did last year. We all get along really well. We know how to find each other.
“We haven’t really had problems with scoring, so we just have to keep that momentum up.”
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Targaryen Style Man Bun and Sheer Corset
Machine Gun Kelly came ready to kill.
The “Bloody Valentine” singer looked ready for battle as he walked the red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on October 25. , caged corset over her tattooed chest, long leather sleeves with built-in gloves, and black leather pants. He accessorized with a chained choker necklace and pointed toe ankle boots. (See all the TIME 100 Next Gala stars here)
Plus, the musician swept his platinum blonde hair up into a man bun that gave off some serious Targaryen family vibes. (Dragon House fans, IYKYK.)
Kelly, real name Baker Colsonwas joined at the event by his fiancée Megan Fox who started her own epic hair transformation. The Jennifer’s bodyy star swapped out her signature dark locks for Ariel-esque red, which she styled low and with a center part. Her new do’ was worn with a bombshell ensemble that included a strapless gold House Yeya dress, with a dangerously high slit, strappy metallic sandals, a box clutch and a deep magenta lip.
Dane County couple build the net-zero energy dream home
FITCHBURG, Wis. – Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return.
When Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel, an engaged couple from the Madison area, decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values.
The couple purchased land in Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in Fitchburg that promotes sustainable living, to build their net-zero energy home.
A net-zero energy home produces as much electricity on-site as it will consume in a year, nearly eliminating heating and cooling bills.
Frick and Friedel moved into their new home on Thursday.
“It’s been five months of a construction schedule,” Friedel said. “We are very excited. I also think it’s a cool thing to do. We have built a modern house with modern amenities. It seems normal. It just consumes less power and we’ll save money later.
“From my perspective, first of all, we’re helping the environment,” Frick said. “Secondly, we will have almost no electricity bills thanks to our solar panels and the fact that we are completely electric.”
The house was built by Tim O’Brien Homes. It’s 2,300 square feet, with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Its exposure to full sun and its 41 solar panels on the roof and the garage should cover its energy consumption all year round.
“We have more isolation than code requires,” Friedel said. “Our builder looked at the framing and structural details to minimize the amount of energy the house needs to operate.”
Frick and Friedel worked closely with Focus On Energy to design the house to be as energy efficient as possible. The organization offers owners and tenants rebates and incentives for energy-efficient projects and products.
“We have all appliances Energy Star certified,” Freidel said. “The refrigerator, dishwasher and a double oven are all electric and use less energy. The induction cooker is not necessarily more energy efficient, but a smarter way to use energy. We also have an electric fireplace, which will use less energy overall. »
An air source heat pump heats and cools the house, and a heat pump water heater provides hot water.
“This system alone compared to a normal water heater was a significant saving,” Frick said. “Up to 15% of total home energy consumption for the year.”
“Time will tell how well it works in the winter months compared to the summer months,” Friedel said. “That’s when we’ll really see the difference. In theory this should make us more comfortable, we won’t have heating and cooling fluctuations like you do with a furnace and it will work more efficiently. »
It costs more to build a net-zero energy home, but with tax rebates and incentives, it’s becoming more affordable and more common.
“It was surprisingly not much more expensive to be energy efficient,” Frick said. “The biggest investment was the solar panels. They cost $35,000, but we recoup 30% of the cost of the solar panels as a federal tax credit in addition to other rebates from Focus On Energy.
It will take Frick and Friedel eight to nine years to break even from solar panels. “It’ll be a lot quicker than that on home,” Friedel said. “The total lifespan of the panels is usually around 25 to 30 years.”
Not including the land, the house built with all energy efficiency after Focus On Energy rebates cost $485,000. Data from MLS and public records show that the current median price for single-family homes in Fitchburg is $449,900.
Kevin proposed to Jackie on the land they bought before the house was built. They are planning a wedding for the summer of next year.
“We already have fond memories of a key milestone in this house,” Friedel said. “I hope for the ease of living in this house, less worries, comfort and a family. All things classic.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE commentary: Barca are on the brink of Champions League group stage elimination for the second consecutive year
Barcelona host Bayern Munich at Camp Nou as they aim to prevent Champions League elimination.
Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equalizer in Barca’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan two weeks ago was just enough to keep the LaLiga side in the competition.
But hopes for Xavi’s side are still dim and they are now on the verge of a group stage exit for the second straight year for the first time since 1999.
If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the previous kick-off, Barcelona will be confirmed to finish in third place and drop out of the Europa League regardless of their result.
They will face Bayern who will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record so far in Europe this season and secure top spot in Group C.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: talkSPORT coverage
This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, October 26.
Kick-off at Camp Nou is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the game with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News
Barcelona will be without centre-backs Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen, both injured.
Memphis Depay takes a hit and could miss for the hosts while Sergi Roberto is also injured.
As for Bayern, their return goalscorers Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are both expected to be unavailable.
Manuel Neuer is also ruled out through injury while former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is set to start on Wednesday.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: What has been said?
Barca boss Xavi remains hopeful despite his team’s slim chance of going through.
He said, “It’s not a miracle we’re asking for. There is still a small hope.
“There are always uncertainties when you depend on other outcomes. It’s an uncomfortable situation. But we have to go out and play the game.
“These things happen in football. And why can’t something happen tomorrow? It’s not in our hands, but there is still a little hope.
“We should never lose that hope. It’s a shame we didn’t score points in Munich or Milan. This competition has been cruel to us. We can only wait and see what happens.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The facts of the match
- All four of Leroy Sané’s UEFA Champions League goals this season have come from a carry (going more than 5 meters with the ball); the most by any player in the competition this term.
- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been directly involved in five goals in his last two UEFA Champions League appearances (two goals, three assists), as many as he has been in his 21 appearances in the league. previously combined competition.
- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 52 goals in 53 home games in the UEFA Champions League (38 for Bayern Munich, nine for Borussia Dortmund and five for Barcelona). His five goals at Spotify Camp Nou for his current club are the most ever scored by a Barcelona player in his first two home games in the competition.
- No team has scored more goals with more than 10 assists in the build-up than Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season (3), with one coming in the reverse game against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena last month.
- If Bayern Munich win this match, it will only be the fifth time that Barcelona have been beaten twice by the same team in a UEFA Champions League campaign. Indeed, Bayern have been responsible for three of the previous four (1998-99, 2012-13 and 2021-22), with Dynamo Kyiv being the only other side to manage it (in 1997-98).
- Barcelona could be knocked out in the group stage in back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns for only the second time, having done so in 1997-98 and 1998-99 under Louis van Gaal.
- Bayern have suffered just one defeat in one of their previous five away trips to face Spanish sides in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), although that loss came on the most recent – 0-1 against Villarreal in the quarter-finals of last season. leg.
- Barcelona have lost their last two home games against German opponents in European competition – 0-3 against Bayern Munich in September 2021 in the UEFA Champions League and 2-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in April this year in the UEFA Europa League. They have never lost three times in a row at home to German opponents.
- Bayern Munich have won three of their five UEFA Champions League away matches against Barcelona (L2), the most of any team in the competition’s history. Along with Juventus and Real Madrid, they are one of three teams to have won more than they lost to Barca in the Champions League.
- Barcelona have lost nine of their 12 UEFA Champions League matches against Bayern Munich (W2 D1), including the last five in a row. Only Bayern Munich themselves against Real Madrid (10) have lost more games to a single opponent in Champions League history.
Most EU residents cut spending for the most part – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Around 71% of EU consumers have changed their shopping habits to keep food on the table amid the cost of living crisis, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a survey by the market research firm American IRI.
According to the report, “inflation fatiguein the region led to “coping behaviorsunheard of since the 1970s and 1980s, such as skipping meals, cutting food expenses, buying expired goods or discounted items.
Some 58% were forced to cut back on essential spending and 35% dipped into personal savings or took out loans to pay bills.
“It is evident that consumers’ willingness to spend is suffering and the direction of travel is likely to deteriorate – with the likelihood of further sharp price increases given high input costs and volatile energy pricessaid IRI Senior Vice President Ananda Roy, commenting on the results.
More than half of those surveyed also revealed they planned to cut back on their food orders, while 47% said they would cut back on their visits to restaurants, bars and cafes.
Roy suggested that because inflation is unlikely to decline in the near future, consumers and retailers should adjust to the new realities.
“There are several tough shopper decisions on the cards, and retailers and brands would do well to consider long and hard how they are going to meet shopper needs.,” he stated.
READ MORE:
Euro zone recession more likely as activity slows – Bloomberg
Price growth in the EU hit a new high of 10.9% year-on-year in September, statistics agency Eurostat reported last week. The increase continues to be driven by food, fuel and energy costs. As a result, consumer confidence across the bloc remains near a record low, after falling for the fifth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of this year, according to Deloitte’s Consumer Tracker.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash
A driver accused of ramming three cars at Porter Ranch over the weekend, killing two teenage passengers in his vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.
Alexander Ceballos, 20, of Panorama City was arrested Saturday night after the crash, and his bond has been set at more than $4 million, police said. He remains in the hospital since Tuesday.
Police say Ceballos was traveling south on Reseda Boulevard in a Honda CR-V around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle veered into the northbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles and a parked car.
The CR-V was carrying six people, including the driver. Two of the occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed.
The boy was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the girl died after being taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Ceballos was also injured and taken to hospital along with the four occupants of the other vehicles.
The other four people should recover.
Concert review: Carrie Underwood embraces her inner Axl Rose at wild Target Center show
Carrie Underwood rocked Target Center on Tuesday night.
If that sounds like a trite observation, well, usually I’d agree with you. While the 39-year-old “American Idol” champ has always leaned heavily into pop and rock for her energetic, big-production shows, Underwood truly embraced her inner rock star Tuesday.
That’s not just because she offered an enthusiastic take on Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” near the end of the show. (In April, she invited Axl Rose to join her onstage at the Stagecoach festival for a pair of GNR classics and called it “the greatest night of my life.”) She injected rock energy at every turn, starting with Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” which blasted over the loudspeakers before she began her set.
She opened with a supercharged “Good Girl” followed by a rafters-rattling “Church Bells” and a massive “Undo It,” which ended with an audience singalong. And from there, she kept the pace brisk — yet still worked in multiple outfit changes — and the songs booming, whether they were her many chart toppers or lesser-known tracks from her ninth album “Denim and Rhinestones,” which she released back in June.
Before “She Don’t Know,” she emerged from a trap door in the stage clutching a glass of red wine and telling the crowd “in case you didn’t know, you are at a country music concert … we are so country up here, we’ve got two fiddlers.” During “Blown Away,” her strong, pure vocals cut through a whole lot of stage production. (Prior to her current tour, she played an extended residency in Las Vegas and clearly picked up a few new tips for razzle and dazzle in the process.)
“Cry Pretty” felt like an overblown GNR power ballad that wrapped with pyro. Underwood followed that by riding a trapeze swing that drifted over the heads of the general admission crowd on the floor and landed at a satellite stage on the other side of the arena. She strapped on a guitar and ran through “Two Black Cadillacs,” “Garden” and one of her signature songs, “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”
In order to get back to the main stage, Underwood climbed into a floating gyroscope-style metal globe with pink and blue neon wings and crooned “Crazy Angels.” Then she invited her opening act Jimmie Allen to join her for the title track of her new album, a relatively rare (for her, anyway) midtempo jam.
If all of that wasn’t enough, during “Poor Everybody Else,” she parked herself behind a drum kit and banged away. Never stop rocking, Carrie.
