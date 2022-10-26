How HBAR Is Performing In The Last Seven Days

According to Messari, the performance of Hedera in the third quarter this year defied the prevailing market mood and is currently witnessing growth not seen on other protocols.
DefiLlama claims that the protocol’s TVL increased by an impressive 137%. For comparison, Hedera’s quarterly network expansion occurred during a period when other networks were contracting.
In addition to boosting the value of its native coin HBAR, this quarterly report also helped it do so in the past few days.
As of this writing, HBAR is trading at $0.060236, down 3.7 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.
Based on data, we can see that while HBAR’s value decreased on weekly and biweekly timescales, these losses are totally wiped out when looking at the cryptocurrency’s price over a 24-hour period or an entire month. This bodes well for the network’s investor confidence.
Hedera On Solid Footing
Investors and dealers were impressed by the network’s rapid expansion because it ran counter to the existing bear market trend. While comparable networks experienced user declines during the quarter, Hedera saw no such trend.
The report states that the network’s weekly active user base increased from 7,598 in Q2 to 14,601 in Q3. This represented a rise in the metric of 92.2%. More good news in terms of expansion follows.
HBAR’s transfer volumes and overall network fees have also increased. HBAR’s overall transfer volume was up from 42,623,168,658 in Q2 to 53,523,008,558 in Q3, which is a total increase of 25.6%.
From Q2 to Q3, total network fees climbed by approximately 543%. NFTs led the network’s expansion shift. As stated in the report:
“The Hedera NFT sector (a component of the Hedera Token Service) has been an engine of growth for the network. During Q3, NFT active users (+90% QoQ) and transactions (+107% QoQ) each set all-time-highs.”
What To Anticipate In HBAR
Even though the network lags behind Ethereum and Solana in the NFT industry, Hedera could become a big player if its expansion continues.
The price movement of HBAR conforms to a descending triangle pattern. As the price fluctuated between $0.0556 and $0.0671, this might be interpreted as a bullish indicator for investors and traders.
This narrow range affords the coin the possibility of a bullish breakout.
These favorable outcomes will certainly attract more people to invest in the network and token, resulting in a price increase.
California, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire
Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
Regen Marketplace is a blockchain platform for the origination, governance, and exchange of tokenized ecological assets. Climate impact projects can define, manage, mint, and sell tokenized carbon and other ecological assets in the blockchain-based registry system.
Using Regen Marketplace, blockchains and validators striving to meet their climate commitments are encouraged to purchase, transfer, retire, and bundle tokenized carbon on the blockchain for carbon offsetting purposes, effectively removing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Blockchain dApps are encouraged to export tokenized carbon for DeFi or consumer climate impact apps.
In addition to the Marketplace launch, Regen Network will be introducing the Nature Carbon Ton to the Interchain Economy. NCT will be the first IBC-compatible carbon token for the Interchain economy by the soon-to-be launched Regen Ledger to Polygon bridge, co-implemented by Regen Network Development and Toucan Protocol. This allows for the activation of the Cosmos ZERO campaign, a climate impact initiative for Cosmos-ecosystem blockchains to become carbon neutral. In this campaign, Cosmos-based protocols work to identify their carbon footprints, utilize protocol governance to make a carbon neutral commitment, purchase Nature Carbon Ton from the $NCT:$REGEN pool launching on the Osmosis decentralized exchange, and redeem NCTs for ecocredits, retiring them on Regen Ledger for carbon offsetting claims.
Since 2020, Regen Network Development has partnered with blockchain protocols to become verifiably carbon neutral, including Osmosis, Stargaze, and Cheqd, retiring over 10,000 tons of carbon. In doing so, participants are able to submit a personalized message about their climate impact as tokenized carbon is retired, to be memorialized on the blockchain.
The CosmosZERO campaign aims to catalyze protocol and validator carbon offsetting within the Cosmos-based ecosystem to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions on the blockchain.
Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen Network Development, said, “The launch of the Regen Marketplace is a historical milestone in the global effort to address the climate crisis. Bringing more nature-based credits to a market hungry for a supply of high-quality carbon credits will help scale the global effort to reverse climate change. The underlying characteristics of this disruptive new marketplace are critical – radical transparency, community governance, and an open-source tech stack designed to rapidly expand and decentralize the global movement to reverse climate change. Regen Network is a neutral, sovereign appchain to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets.”
Regen Network’s strategic launch partnership with City Forest Credits Registry (CFC) aims to kick-start a market for urban forest carbon credits by tokenizing and listing the 2021 City Forest Credits portfolio in Regen Marketplace.
CFC is the US national standard for carbon emission reductions through urban forest preservation and carbon removal through urban tree canopy reforestation. The urban forestry projects featured in the marketplace launch have direct impacts on 20 million Americans in urban communities, represent all the verified city forest carbon across the United States, is the largest urban forest carbon placement in history, and the first blockchain-based urban forestry portfolio.
As Regen Network onboards more partners to participate in the growing ecosystem of climate impact champions, like Moss.Earth, Open Earth Foundation, Earthbanc, ERA Brazil, Shamba Protocol, and Terra Genesis International, the protocol hopes to gain mainstream participation in the end-to-end lifecycle of seamlessly designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits to retire them for climate change impacts. Over 20 partners are currently designing new ecological assets within Regen Marketplace, giving consumers access to a climate-positive economic system. In 2020, Regen Network sold and retired over 120,000 CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal on the Regen Network blockchain.
About Regen Network
Regen Network is an application-specific blockchain designed to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets. Regen Network’s blockchain infrastructure originates high-quality nature-based tokenized carbon to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis.
About Regen Network Development, Inc.
Regen Network Development, Inc. is a blockchain software development company focused on building applications for ecological regeneration on the Regen Network blockchain. RND, Inc has been a maintainer of the CosmosSDK software stack since 2019.
RND Inc. is responsible for the largest Australian-based carbon credit purchase, the largest US-based urban forest carbon purchase, and the largest soil carbon credit purchase in history. RND Inc. sold the first issuance of CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal.
About City Forest Credits Registry
City Forest Credits is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit carbon registry that manages carbon and impact standards for metropolitan areas in the United States.
Collectibles Marketplace Panini America Will Be Among the First Merchants to Support Its Customers with the New MATIC Payment Option
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has announced support for Polygon and MATIC. Consumers can buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the BitPay app later this week. For the first time, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network. BitPay merchants will be able to accept Polygon payments from the most popular Polygon wallets.
As the first merchant to accept MATIC through BitPay, Panini America is supporting its customers with a new digital payment option. Panini is the International brand leader within the world of sticker and trading card collectibles with over 1,000 collection launches each year and one of the leading publishers of children magazines and books, comics, manga and graphic novels. Users have access to thousands of NBA, NHL, NFL and more NFTs through Panini’s NFT marketplace.
“We’re really excited to be able to support another coin within the Panini Wallet, especially one so connected with the NFT market. The opportunity to partner closely with BitPay, continue to develop the Panini NFT platform, and continue to give our collectors greater payment flexibility and options during this NFT market cycle is a key reason we’ve chosen to work so closely with BitPay,” said Jason Howarth, VP Marketing, Panini America.
The Polygon frictionless and carbon-neutral Layer-2 Ethereum scaling platform offers a fast, scalable, and ultra-low fee environment for web3 users and builders alike. Its native token, MATIC, is used for blockchain governance, paying transaction fees, and participating in decentralized apps (dapps). The network is fast becoming the de facto platform for Web3, working with major brands and corporations such as DraftKings, Meta, Starbucks, Reddit, and Stripe, among others, and boasting over 37,000 dapps.
”When adding a new coin for merchants to accept, we look at many factors, but among the most important is its payment utility and community involvement. The Polygon network encourages mass adoption by enabling blockchain networks to connect and scale to support new and existing users,” said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay. “Adding MATIC to the mix of cryptos that BitPay supports offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.”
“Working with BitPay opens up a new world of commerce to MATIC holders, allowing them to spend with a host of global merchants including Airbnb and Shopify for the first time,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon “We’re thrilled the utility of MATIC is expanding and adding further value to the Polygon ecosystem.”
The update to BitPay merchants and BitPay app holders is automatic to add MATIC to the mix of cryptocurrencies. Merchants do not need to make any changes or adjustments in order to accept Polygon payments. Customers have the option to make payments from the BitPay Wallet and other supported wallets. In addition to Polygon (MATIC), BitPay supports 15 other cryptocurrencies including Ape Coin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin, (LTC), XRP (XRP), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as six stable coins Euro Coin (EUROC), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).
About Polygon
Polygon Technology is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 2.1B+ total transactions processed, 174.9M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
With Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure, Polygon is building an interoperable internet of blockchains for Ethereum
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axelar, the proof-of-stake blockchain that connects Web3 ecosystems, is partnering with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets as the core infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated EVM blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Once integrated with Axelar, each Supernet will be able to securely transfer assets to and from other Supernets and any other connected chain.
In short, Axelar is one of the early adopters of Polygon Supernets which will expand the interoperability of Polygon Supernets — high-performance app-specific chains that can be optimized for a dApp or a category of dApps.
“Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure will enable developers to build cross-chain dApps on Polygon Edge that compose liquidity and functionality across Web3,” said Parth Pathak, General Manager of Supernets at Polygon. “This enables complex operations — for example, cross-chain borrow-lend, using NFTs as collateral. Polygon Supernets is creating the world’s leading interconnected Web3 ecosystem through multichain mass adoption via one-click experiences, for users across gaming, enterprise, NFTs & DeFi.”
Specifically, Axelar supports developers with the following features to enable fast, simple onboarding:
Polygon Supernets will get their native gas tokens into user wallets seamlessly – in one click from the user’s wallet on Ethereum or Polygon.
Axelar’s SDK will enable Supernet dApps to generate one-time deposit addresses – the same chain-agnostic onboarding as centralized exchanges.
Easy liquidity pathways between Supernets: There will be no need for each Supernet to have its own dex, due to this easy cross-chain liquidity solution.
Each Supernet can integrate with Axelar in a matter of days. Once integrated, dApps easily communicate with all connected chains via simple API requests.
“As a result of this partnership, users of dApps built on Polygon will be able to access the most exciting dedicated blockchain dApps of the leading metaverse, gaming, enterprise, Defi & entertainment projects,” said Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. “Supernet chains offer users fast user experience with significantly lower gas fees in comparison to other existing L1s and L2s. Users can easily move and use their currencies and NFTs across multiple Supernet chains, opening them up to the possibilities of a multichain Web3 ecosystem.”
About Polygon:
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.
Ethereum Whale Wakes Up
Through the recovery that has rocked the crypto market, none has been more interesting than the ETH whale that has roused after more than 6 years of dormancy. The whale had made a transfer for the first time in six years, moving millions of dollars worth of ETH to two addresses.
This whale had begun to be active just as the price of the digital asset was rallying. By the time the whale was done moving thousands of ETH to other addresses, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would grow by another 8%.
Even after transferring out more than 16,000 ETH, there is still a little over 85,000 ETH left on the balance of this whale. For those wondering where all of these ETH came from, a little backtracking through three wallets shows that some of the ETH (20,000) had actually come from the Ethereum Genesis block.
🐳😲 An #Ethereum whale wallet that had not been active for 6+ years woke up today & moved $22.2M worth of $ETH to an empty wallet. $ETH‘s price is +8.1% since this transaction, briefly jumping over $1,500 for the 1st time since the #merge 6 weeks ago. https://t.co/bLwZZwhJSa pic.twitter.com/L78mAfJHq2
The whale still boasts more than $130 million in their address at the time of this writing. As for the ETH that was sent out, it looks like the sole purpose of the activity was to stake some of the ETH. A good portion of the ETH has been sent to the Ethereum staking contract.
ETH Takes A Good Jump
The price of Ethereum had been struggling to break out of $1,300 for the better part of the month. And in the last 24 hours, it has been able to do just that. The crypto market rally saw ETH record double-digit gains that brought its value to just over $1,500.
Santiment notes that Ethereum’s recovery trend is following that of the S&P 500 which also broke out to a new 5-week high. Not surprising in the least given that the bitcoin correlation with the stock market continues to remain on the high side. Thus, recoveries in the stock and macro markets are being reflected in the crypto market.
ETH marks double-digit growth in one day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The recent recovery also brings ETH’s market cap closers to $190 billion. Trading volume also exploded during this time as Coinmarketcap shows that ETH volume is up 236% in the last 24 hours to be sitting at $38.5 billion. The recovery has also put a stop to the sell-offs and significant buy pressure is mounting on the market.
If ETH is able to maintain the current momentum, it is possible that the digital asset will reach as high as $1,800 before the inevitable downward correction.
Featured image from Ledger Insights, chart from TradingView.com
Prometheum’s Alternative Trading System enables institutions to trade digital asset securities under Federal Securities Laws
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prometheum Ember ATS (“Prometheum ATS”), a FINRA and SEC regulated ATS and broker-dealer in digital asset securities and subsidiary of parent company, Prometheum Inc., announced today the launch of its alternative trading system. Prometheum ATS is a FINRA member firm and a SEC registered ATS, which operates under the federal securities laws, and provides institutional traders and investors the ability to trade digital asset securities with pricing transparency and protections.
Prometheum ATS, through integration with partners such as Anchorage Digital Bank, is designed as a complete solution for digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.
Prometheum ATS is built to seamlessly integrate with legacy securities trading systems. This is done by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick and efficient settlement and providing a compliant solution to trade digital asset securities. The underlying blockchain technology eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. Digital asset securities supported at launch include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound, and Celo. Institutional customers onboarded at launch will secure a 50% reduction on transaction fees for the first six months.
“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”
Additional features of Prometheum ATS’s advanced platform include:
Depth of market, Level 2 data, order and execution management, and customizable historical charts.
Full access functionality for all users, regardless of trading activity, volume, experience, or account size.
Automated systematic matching for buy and sell orders of digital asset securities.
To learn more, visit https://www.prometheum.com/institutions.
BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare.
BlazeSwap has completed an audit by Omniscia.
A decentralized exchange (DEX) called BlazeSwap would shortly launch on Flare Network, the new blockchain that intends to connect everything. Once the blockchain breaks observation mode, BlazeSwap will be activated on Flare. In addition, BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare and will charge liquidity provider fees, providing users with network airdrop benefits and Flare’s price oracle delegation.
Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare said;
We are thrilled to see Blazeswap integrating Flare’s native data infrastructure to offer a new way of doing DeFi. This is exciting news, not only for BlazeSwap and Flare, but also the broader Web3 and DeFi communities. We look forward to seeing what other innovative products our growing developer base will be able to build using Flare’s native protocols.
Benefits of BlazeSwap
Based on the same Automated Market Maker (AMM) model as Uniswap V2, BlazeSwap has completed an audit by Omniscia. However, contributors to BlazeSwap’s liquidity pools will be eligible to receive a share of the delegation reward pool token payouts, if Flare Improvement Proposal 01, FIP.01, is approved by the community.
Also, BlazeSwap pools allow automatic delegation in a new way, to give data providers access to Flare’s native decentralized price oracle, the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO). FTSO represents delegation and distributes network benefits to the most reputable FTSO value sources and the token owners who actively delegate to them.
Moreover, this Flare-native capability is implemented into BlazeSwap, providing an improved structure that combines the organic FTSO benefits with the standard DEX Liquidity Provider rewards from pool trading fees. Furthermore, BlazeSwap allows FLR holders to reap the benefits of trading on the DEX, increasing network security and offering liquidity.