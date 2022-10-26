How Kim Kardashian ‘compartments’ amid Kanye West’s remarks

Crime

Police now know a lot about Clegg and his whereabouts, but have yet to identify a motive. Logan Clegg appears via video link during a courtroom hearing Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Burlington, Vermont. Vermont Courts photo via AP

A bizarre image of a suspected killer has emerged in the days following the arrest of Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old “drifter” who police say killed a New Hampshire couple in April.

Authorities say Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, of Concord were shot and killed April 18 on a wooded trail near their apartment complex. They were found dead on the runway on April 21.

Police arrested Clegg in Burlington, Vermont, earlier this month on an unrelated fugitive charge from Utah justice after police learned he purchased a one-way ticket to Berlin for the October 14.

Concord police charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the Reids’ death shortly thereafter.

Clegg’s experiment – or lack thereof

One of the most confusing aspects of this case is how little police know about Clegg’s background.

The Boston Globe reported that he is from Colville, Washington, a town of less than 5,000 people in the northeast corner of the state near the Canadian border.

The World reported that Clegg appears to have no digital fingerprints or permanent addresses. A 2008 obituary for his father mentions Clegg only in passing. The World reported that Clegg is an only child who was not mentioned by name on his father’s memorial website.

Although it is unclear how long Clegg was in Colville, the newspaper had difficulty locating Clegg’s family or friends, or anyone who knew him. He could only find residents who knew his extended family.

Clegg’s Criminal Record

In 2018, Clegg stabbed a 28-year-old Spokane, Washington man to death during a fight, the World reported.

Clegg told police he was on his way to work at a local McDonald’s when he and a man named Corey Ward got into a verbal altercation, the World reported. Clegg told police Ward punched him, so he stabbed him multiple times with a small pocket knife in defense before leaving him bleeding on the floor.

There were no other witnesses to the incident, the World reported, but Ward’s mother told the newspaper that it was not like her son to start a fight.

Clegg was never charged with Ward’s murder.

In the summer of 2020, the World reported, Clegg was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, for shoplifting from a local Walmart. On his person, police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that had recently been reported stolen from Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan, Utah.

Less than three weeks later, the World reported, Clegg was arrested while trying to evade police. During this arrest, police found another handgun believed to have been stolen from Al’s house. They also found nearly $2,300 in cash and lock picking tools.

Clegg spent four days in prison before being released, the World reported, and was sentenced to 36 months probation in November 2020.

Clegg’s time at Concord

In the summer of 2021, the World reported, Clegg flew from Chicago to Lisbon, Portugal, and apparently remained in Europe until November 2021, when he flew from Munich, Germany to Boston.

Clegg then began living in Concord, the World reported, where he found a job at a local McDonald’s. His supervisor described him as a loner who she believed to be homeless.

In Concord, Clegg lived in a padlocked tent near the Alton Woods apartment complex, where the Reids lived, the World reported. Residents near Alton Woods also told police they had seen “a homeless youth” living in the woods between November 2021 and April 2022.

Between November 2021 and April 2022, security video showed Clegg shopping at a Walmart near Alton Woods dozens of times. He often bought small propane tanks and groceries, always used self-checkouts, and usually paid in cash, the World reported.

Based on damage to trees and casings found near his camp, the World reported, police believe Clegg practiced firing his weapons on the trail system.

Clegg also used a “burning” email account to place two bulk orders for vitamins he picked up at a nearby Walgreens, the World reported.

That same month, the World reported, Clegg used a fake Vermont driver’s license to purchase a Glock 17 and three boxes of 9mm ammunition from R&L Archery Inc. in Barre, Vermont.

Clegg’s connection to the crime scene

Just before 2:30 p.m. on April 18, Clegg shopped at a nearby Shaw before returning to his camp and passing Alton Woods on the way.

About 20 minutes later, a woman walking her dogs passed the Reids on a trail they were frequenting that was near the Alton Woods and Clegg campsite. Within 10 minutes, she heard a burst of five gunshots.

The World reported that the woman continued on the trail and encountered Clegg, who she said watched her, then into the woods to where the Reids were eventually found. He silently passed the woman and she continued walking.

Police now allege the Glock 17 Clegg purchased in Vermont matches shells from the crime scene and his campsite.

How Clegg was caught

Police first encountered Clegg while searching for the Reids on April 20. They found him at his campsite and he gave them the alias “Arthur Kelly”.

He was later nicknamed by police the “Mountain Dew Man” because he had so many soda cans in his hands that day, The Concord Monitor reported. Police then returned to the campsite on April 22 to find it burned.

In reviewing Walmart’s sales records, the Monitor reported, police found 12 purchases where Arthur Kelly paid with five different credit cards. Police traced the cards to a website where a purchase was made under Logan Clegg’s name.

When police searched the system for Clegg’s name, they found two snaps of Clegg that looked like “Arthur Kelly.” On September 14, Clegg’s former boss at Concord McDonald’s confirmed that the photos were of the person she hired.

Police did not find Clegg until an Oct. 3 subpoena from Greyhound Bus Lines showed an Arthur Kelly took a bus from Boston to Albany, New York, and then from Albany to Burlington, Vermont, the Monitor reported.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 11, police received an email from Homeland Security with the number of a Clegg’s cell phone, the Monitor reported. They were then able to trace the phone to a hiking loop where Clegg was camping.

The next day the Monitor reported, police traced the phone to a Price Chopper in Burlington around 9:30 a.m. Police tracked Clegg and arrested him at 1:10 p.m. at the South Burlington Public Library.

Later, at the Clegg campsite, the Monitor reported they found the handgun matching the shells from the crime scene and the Concord campground. They also found an envelope addressed to Arthur Kelly containing a Romanian passport in the name of “Claude Zemo” and a photo of Clegg, as well as $7,150 in cash.

In police custody, Clegg admitted to living in Concord and working at McDonald’s, but denied living in a tent, under the alias Arthur Kelly, interacting with police, having a gun or being involved in the death of the Reids.

And after

Clegg, who waived extradition, was taken to New Hampshire on Tuesday and will face murder charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, WMUR reported. He is being held without bail.

Utah prosecutors dropped the robbery and other charges in light of more serious charges from New Hampshire, the Monitor reported.

Although Clegg is the only suspect in the Reids’ murder, police have not specified a motive.

The World reported that the Reids’ friends and family have speculated that their murder may have had something to do with the humanitarian and government work they did around the world before their retirement.

A penchant for international travel is something Clegg and the Reids have in common, but it’s unclear if it has anything to do with their murder.

The Concord Police Department is still investigating the Reids’ murder.