Huobi Token (HT) Records Higher Gains When Top Coins Struggle
The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing some turbulence, and many coins are struggling to keep up with their peers. However, one coin is bucking this trend and gaining momentum at an impressive rate. Huobi token is on the road to being the most profitable crypto of October. The token has recorded high gains in a market filled with turbulent price actions.
Huobi token’s exponential profit comes as news of Justin Sun’s advisory role at Huobi Capital surfaces. The popular entrepreneur made several bullish remarks about HT on Twitter which caused the token to surge higher.
Huobi is currently enjoying a massive rally. Its current price action shows that it could end the month even stronger than it started. If it can continue to climb, it will likely reach new highs by November.
Huobi Token Records Massive Gains in October
October is known to be a bullish month for the entire crypto market. It’s that one month when every coin experiences a massive increase in value. However, this October has been anything but normal. Many top cryptocurrencies have struggled to maintain their recent gains.
Despite coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum starting out strong, they’re still struggling to keep decent gains. Bitcoin even traded below its $19k mark yesterday. Huobi is also one coin that started October on the wrong foot. However, it quickly turned things around and began climbing again.
The Huobi Token (HT) is currently trading at $9.26. Looking at its price range since the beginning of the month, you’ll notice it has gained quite a lot within weeks. More specifically, the Huobi token traded at $4.43 starting in October. It took a short dive the next few days, touching $3.99 on October 2nd. After 10 days, it regained momentum and started making bullish jumps. Between October 1st and today, 25th, Huobi has kept gains of over 105%. This is a huge gain for any coin, especially one that’s not as well-known as others.
Huobi Token Pump Courtesy of Justin Sun’s Announcement
HT’s massive gains can be attributed to Justin Sun’s announcement of owning tens of millions of HT tokens. Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON Network, took up an advisory role at Huobi Global this month. Sun remarked last week on Bloomberg TV, “I would perceive myself as one of the biggest holders.” However, he insisted that he had yet to buy a share in the exchange.
Shortly after Sun made his Bloomberg TV interview, Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported that Huobi had transferred 74 million HT to Sun’s wallets. The HT token currently has a maximum supply of 500 million, with 130 million in circulation.
According to Sun, Huobi Token (HT) is the company’s “core value.” Furthermore, he emphasized that for the exchange to become one of the “most significant” trading platforms in the world, HT needs to be “pushed vigorously.” The Tron creator said he wanted to focus on Huobi’s worldwide development. He also mentioned plans to return the company back to China—if regulators allow.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal
- The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas.
- The acceleration program will boost Meta & Loreal’s international market & brand reach.
Meta, the global social media lead has partnered with the pioneer cosmetic firm L’Oréal to power the metaverse and web3 startup accelerator initiated by Incubateur HEC Paris. HEC Paris is also one of the most prestigious and elite business schools in Jouy-en-Josas, France.
The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas which are built over the metaverse and web3 foundation. And, the three key ingredients in the competition are creativity, inclusion, and diversity represented in the design.
The acceleration program period is for 6 months in STATION F, Paris. Accordingly, the course will begin in January 2023, and collects or receives no fees/ equity from the participants.
Creativity in the Metaverse
For the acceleration program, the application reception started on 24 Oct and will end by 20 Nov. Among the number of participants, the top 15 will be promoted to the next level. And the final top 5 will carry on with the program.
The evaluation jury will be a combination of Meta and L’Oréal executives, the Incubateur HEC Paris team, HEC Paris professors, entrepreneurs, and investors. Both firms have been active players in the web3 and metaverse disciplines.
Asmita Dubey, L’Oréal’s chief digital & marketing officer states:
“The program aims to support & empower the ecosystem that will build it, and that can pave the way to go beyond storytelling – to a brand story living, in accordance with our values – to be inclusive, diverse, sustainable by design”
Also, the companies are pretty confident on the fact that this acceleration program will boost their international marketing via the creativity from the participants.
A Key To 10x Your Profit As A Crypto Trader
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the most difficult times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying goes, the bear market produces the best traders, and millionaires are born. Trading without the proper skills, such as market structures of the crypto market and implementing your strategy, is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
Trading goes beyond buying and selling based on the feeling that this is the best time to buy or sell an asset. Understanding the market is in phases or cycles gives the trader, investors, and institutions an advantage to trade with the necessary edge and the technical tools needed to produce a great return on investment (ROI) over time.
Let’s look at how most traders, investors, and institutions take advantage of the different phases or market structures to produce consistent profits and use the right tools to identify these different market structures.
What Is Market Structure
The market structure, also called market cycles or phases, is a given stage or framework at which the crypto market is currently trading. Understanding the current market structure helps a trader to condition trading techniques and strategies to yield the best results. The market structure highlights important support, resistance, and swing highs and lows.
There are four common types of market cycles- accumulation, distribution, uptrend, and downtrend phases; let us discuss them with the help of the chart.
- Accumulation Phase: This phase forms when their prices flatten after a long decline in price, which is a potential market bottom. At this point, institutions, investors, whales, and highly experienced traders begin to show interest and buy these assets, considering how cheap the prices have become at discounted prices. The accumulation phase is followed by a loss of interest, disappointment, boredom, and a lack of trading activities.
- Distribution Phase: This phase is characterized by sellers dominating this market, creating mixed feelings after a bullish uptrend. Prices continue to range in this region and can last from weeks to months, with the market moving in the opposite direction. This market is marked by price peak patterns- head and shoulders patterns, double top patterns, or triple top patterns with a subsequent sharp decline in price. This market phase is dominated by combined emotions of fear, greed, and hope for the market to continue its rally.
- Uptrend Phase: This market phase is marked when cryptocurrencies start to rise in price after reaching a stable point. Early traders, investors, and institutions that recognize this phase start buying into great crypto assets, with many hoping to make a fortune. This phase catches the attention of media outlets, and many are carried away with feelings of euphoria as they begin to FOMO (Fear of missing out) in a bid not to miss out.
- Downtrend Phase: This phase is the most painful as traders who bought during the distribution phase suffer great losses together with inexperienced traders who are new to the crypto industry. Most traders at this stage cut losses and quit trading.
Identifying the crypto market cycles will help you make good and better judgments regarding trading and investment in crypto assets and 10X your portfolio.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Why EOS Downward Trajectory In Last 30 Days Can’t Hurt Its Coin
Since its all-time high on August 22, EOS has been steadily declining. The crypto market had crashed from March to June, but has since recovered. The market crisis has a lingering impact on modern investing.
Coingecko reports that the token’s value has increased by 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Even on shorter time intervals, like the week or the biweek, the currency rose in value.
Nonetheless, these changes have done little to slow the downward trend. Investors and traders in EOS, though, may have reason to be optimistic.
The Stress Of September
As this is being written, EOS is being propped up by the $1.0055 area, which has slowed its decline since last month. The current price movement of the token is being influenced by the ongoing downturn.
The right side of the right triangle acts as a liquidity pool, and this is reflected in the coin’s price action as a XABCD harmonic pattern. As investors and traders buy the dip, demand is introduced, and the trend may turn bullish as a result.
Chart: TradingView
Meanwhile, the technicals also appear to be lacking. The CMF is currently negative, indicating that bears are in control of the market. This provides an undeniably formidable counterbalance to the potential bullish movement.
Immediate resistance at the 61.80 Fibonacci retracement level will be a challenging barrier to overcome.
Not Looking Good?
EOS’s predicament does not bode favorably for the alternative cryptocurrency. However, investors and traders can leverage a rising RSI, which indicates increased investor optimism.
Chaikin’s money flow index indicates that the token is gaining ground. The bears were rejected at the $0.9422 price range, which fits with the emerging upswing.
As of the time of writing, the Stoch RSI is on the overbought side of the indicator, indicating that the developing rally will be met by a market correction.
The EOS token is an excellent investment for traders and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Just last month, the cryptocurrency exchange PayBito added EOS to its list of tradable tokens, expanding EOS’s reach.
Investors should also be aware of the impact of macroeconomic conditions on EOS prices. The correlation between EOS and Bitcoin is 0.77, indicating a significant effect on EOS price fluctuations.
EOS total market cap at $1.15 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Investment U, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
London Is the Next Station for the Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world.
Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
The Main Stage of the Conference welcomed many of the high-quality speakers who are experts in blockchain and crypto industry such as Vas Modinos, Services Solution Lead at Microsoft and Founder of Blockready, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC and Guest of Honor of the Conference with his Opening Keynote Speech, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of Chingari, Ivan Liljeqvist, Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer, Ramia Farrage, MC, Senior Producer and Presenter, Forbes, Benjamin Bilski, German Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of NAGA, Forbes 30 Under 30, Alena Afanaseva, Co-founder and CEO of BeInCrypto, Adrian Zduńczyk, Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest and many more who have shared their expertise and knowledge with an academy-level speech.
It’ll be incomplete without mentioning Titan the Robot, the Blockchain Economy Summit Ambassador, King of the Robots, a stunning and awe-inspiring piece of technology who attracted the BE audience from thin air and had people crying with laughter at his hilarious antics at this Epic Round of the Blockchain Economy Summit in Dubai.
The 6th Edition of the World’s Flagship Blockchain & Crypto Event is going to be held on February 27-28, 2023 in London, UK. The long-awaited Event of the blockchain and crypto community is finally ready to embrace its enthusiasts in the core of the World’s Financial Capital. Those who are excited about the future of the finance world and fin-tech will be at the UK’s largest ever blockchain event uniting together the key players of crypto industry and experts to redefine the future of finance. General Manager of the Blockchain Economy Summit, Servi Aman quotes:
“London has already proved itself in terms of economic and financial value. The attraction of crypto companies will increase substantially as the UK government is working towards a blockchain-based economy. This is a colossal opportunity to showcase the strengths of the blockchain & crypto platform”.
As the future draws nearer, people all over the world from experts to regular citizens have their eyes on the industry’s progress.
The top-notch topics of the forthcoming Blockchain Economy London Summit appears to be use cases and mass adoption of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, blockchain gaming, regulation of virtual assets/cryptocurrencies worldwide and in London/UK, Bitcoin, Web 3, NFTs, Metaverse, De-Fi, mining, investing and trading on cryptocurrencies, the implementation of blockchain technology in businesses and government, and many more. The expected attendance for the 6-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is exceeding 2,000 participants from more than 65 countries. Further information is available on the summit website: https://blockchaineconomy.london/
Event info:
- Name: Blockchain Economy London Summit
- Date: February 27-28, 2023
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Creek Road Miners, Inc. Enters into a Merger Agreement with Prairie Operating Co., LLC
HENDERSON, Nevada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#virtual–Please replace the release dated October 25, 2022, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The updated release reads:
CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. ENTERS INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH PRAIRIE OPERATING CO., LLC
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR; “Creek Road” or the “Company”) and Prairie Operating Co., LLC (“Prairie”) announced today the signing of a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing of the merger between Creek Road and Prairie (the “Merger”), the combined company will be named Prairie Operating Co. and is expected to become publicly listed on the OTCQB under the symbol “PROP.” Following the Merger, the Company intends to request listing on the NYSE American Exchange. Members of Prairie will receive common stock of Creek Road and restricted performance-based options in the Merger. At the closing of the Merger, Ed Kovalik will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Gary Hanna will be appointed President, and Craig Owen will be appointed Chief Financial Officer.
Prairie has also signed a purchase and sale agreement (the “PSA”) with Exok, Inc. (“Exok”) for the acquisition of 37,030 gross acres of undeveloped oil and gas leasehold acreage with an average net revenue interest of 76%, located in Weld County, Colorado (the “Exok Assets”) for approximately $28.2 million (the “Asset Acquisition” and together with the Merger, the “Transactions”).
Paul Kessler, the Company’s Executive Chairman added, “The Creek-Prairie merger is the result of a targeted effort to identify institutional-quality energy assets to generate substantive value for all stakeholders. The resulting team of experienced, pedigreed professionals represent the best in class and will focus on supporting U.S. energy independence.”
Ed Kovalik added, “The opportunity to acquire these assets from Exok Inc. at what we believe are very attractive metrics positions Prairie ideally going forward. Recent offset activity by well-known operators gives us a high level of confidence in the potential within this mostly contiguous acreage block. We expect to commence our initial drilling operations in early 2023.” Mr. Kovalik further added “We believe Prairie will represent a very unique story in the public markets, with a solid low cost asset profile, with ample running room in what appears to be a great long-term market for oil and natural gas.”
Creek Road has engaged Roth Capital Partners, LLC to assist in negotiations with certain investors to raise capital prior to the closing of the Merger. Any proceeds raised would be used to fund the Asset Acquisition as well as develop the Exok Assets after closing.
The Merger, which has been approved by the board of directors of Creek Road and the members of Prairie, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million (“PIPE”). The Asset Acquisition is expected to close immediately after the closing of the Merger. Excluding the issuances of securities in a potential PIPE, and assuming no exercise of options or warrants issued at closing of the Merger, the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the Merger is expected to be owned approximately 58.5% by current Creek Road stockholders, 29.3% by members of Prairie, and 12.2% by Exok.
Creek Road intends to immediately file an information statement describing, among other things, the terms and conditions of the Transactions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional information about the Transactions, including copies of the Merger Agreement and the PSA, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by Creek Road with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.
Advisors
Baker & McKenzie LLP is serving as legal counsel to Creek Road.
Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to Prairie.
About Creek Road
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities. The Creek Road Miners model utilizes the abundance of stranded natural gas in a manner that provides its operations with a desirably-priced energy source while benefitting energy operators, the consumer and environmental considerations.
About Prairie
Prairie is a Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring and operating oil and gas properties in the United States. Prairie is managed by its members, Gary C. Hanna and Edward Kovalik.
Important Information About the Proposed Merger
In connection with the proposed Merger, Creek Road will prepare an information statement to be filed with the SEC that will provide additional important information concerning the proposed Merger. When completed, a definitive information statement will be mailed to Creek Road’s stockholders. CREEK ROAD’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING CREEK ROAD’S INFORMATION STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. Creek Road’s stockholders will be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the information statement (when available) and other relevant documents filed with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Forward Looking Statements
The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Transactions, Creek Road’s and Prairie’s ability to consummate the Transactions and raise capital prior to the Merger, the benefits of the Transactions, Creek Road’s future financial performance following the Transactions, as well as Creek Road’s and Prairie’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Creek Road and Prairie management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Creek Road and Prairie disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Creek Road and Prairie caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Creek Road and Prairie. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Transactions or to satisfy the closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, including as a result of a delay in its consummation; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Creek Road and Prairie to terminate the definitive agreements related to the Transactions; the risks related to the growth of Creek Road’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and the effects of competition on Creek Road’s future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Creek Road and Prairie presently know or that Creek Road and Prairie currently believe are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Creek Road’s expectations can be found in Creek Road’s periodic filings with the SEC, including Creek Road’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Creek Road’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Investor Relations
John D. Maatta
Creek Road Miners, Inc.
[email protected]
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another increase if there is a clear move above the $20,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Surge
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $19,000 and $19,200 support levels. BTC formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $19,650 resistance levels.
It gained over 5% and there was a clear move above the $20,000 resistance. During the increase, there was a move above a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near $20,400 and the price is now consolidating gains.
There was a minor decline below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $19,266 swing low to $20,400 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,300 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,400 level. The next major resistance might be $20,500. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might send the price towards the $21,200 resistance. Any more gains might set the pace for a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Downside Correction in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,800 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $19,266 swing low to $20,400 high. A downside break and close below $19,800 might open the doors for a fresh test of the $19,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $19,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,300, $20,400 and $20,500.
