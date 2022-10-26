I took tamoxifen to beat breast cancer, then it gave me another form of cancer

When Lisa Evans battled breast cancer, she was rightly relieved.

But the Perth mum has been dealt another blow after a drug that helped her fight the disease caused her to develop another form of cancer.

She has just spent her five years of “cancerversaire” recovering from an operation to fight against endometrial cancer.

Evans is now urging people to look beyond the ‘rare’ second diagnosis and consider the benefits of the drug tamoxifen.

Lisa Evans thought she was in the clear after beating breast cancer. The drug tamoxifen that treated her breast cancer put her at higher risk for endometrial cancer. Lisa Evans always urges people to take tamoxifen.



“You take a drug to limit your risk of breast cancer again, but it puts you at a higher risk for endometrial cancer,” she told 9 News.

Tamoxifen is prescribed both to patients with breast cancer as a form of treatment and to patients without cancer to prevent recurrence of breast cancer.

It is only effective in the hormone receptor positive form of the disease and works by preventing estrogen from attaching to breast cancer cells, thereby preventing the cells from receiving signals to grow and multiply.

The drug can reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence in premenopausal women by 30 to 50 percent and by 40 to 50 percent in postmenopausal women, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite being diagnosed with endometrial cancer at an early stage, Evans remains positive and recommends people consider treatment.

“My friends say how I feel? I’m making it clear that I’m an overachiever,” she joked to 9 News.

Studies have shown that women’s risk of developing endometrial cancer when taking the drug is two to three times higher, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Cancer Australia has described the risk of endometrial cancer as “consistently higher” for women taking tamoxifen, particularly those over 50.

“The risk of endometrial cancer increases with prolonged use of tamoxifen. In women who take tamoxifen for 10 years, the risk of endometrial cancer is twice as high as the risk in women who take tamoxifen for 5 years,” he said.

The organization urges patients to consider both the potential risks and benefits of tamoxifen before deciding to take it.

“Taking tamoxifen is an important adjuvant therapy and women must balance the significant benefits of reducing breast cancer recurrence with all of the rare side effects, including increased risk of endometrial cancer,” a- he declared.