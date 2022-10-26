News
I took tamoxifen to beat breast cancer, then it gave me another form of cancer
When Lisa Evans battled breast cancer, she was rightly relieved.
But the Perth mum has been dealt another blow after a drug that helped her fight the disease caused her to develop another form of cancer.
She has just spent her five years of “cancerversaire” recovering from an operation to fight against endometrial cancer.
Evans is now urging people to look beyond the ‘rare’ second diagnosis and consider the benefits of the drug tamoxifen.
“You take a drug to limit your risk of breast cancer again, but it puts you at a higher risk for endometrial cancer,” she told 9 News.
Tamoxifen is prescribed both to patients with breast cancer as a form of treatment and to patients without cancer to prevent recurrence of breast cancer.
It is only effective in the hormone receptor positive form of the disease and works by preventing estrogen from attaching to breast cancer cells, thereby preventing the cells from receiving signals to grow and multiply.
The drug can reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence in premenopausal women by 30 to 50 percent and by 40 to 50 percent in postmenopausal women, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Despite being diagnosed with endometrial cancer at an early stage, Evans remains positive and recommends people consider treatment.
“My friends say how I feel? I’m making it clear that I’m an overachiever,” she joked to 9 News.
Studies have shown that women’s risk of developing endometrial cancer when taking the drug is two to three times higher, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Cancer Australia has described the risk of endometrial cancer as “consistently higher” for women taking tamoxifen, particularly those over 50.
“The risk of endometrial cancer increases with prolonged use of tamoxifen. In women who take tamoxifen for 10 years, the risk of endometrial cancer is twice as high as the risk in women who take tamoxifen for 5 years,” he said.
The organization urges patients to consider both the potential risks and benefits of tamoxifen before deciding to take it.
“Taking tamoxifen is an important adjuvant therapy and women must balance the significant benefits of reducing breast cancer recurrence with all of the rare side effects, including increased risk of endometrial cancer,” a- he declared.
New York Post
News
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
Lakeville North boys basketball player Jack Robison committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 guard is considered one of the top players in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 class; he had other offers from the Gophers, St. Thomas, Nebraska and others.
The Gophers have had success recruiting outside the state this year, but Robison is the second Lakeville North player headed to the Badgers this fall. Forward Nolan Winter, a top in-state player in the 2023 class, pledged to Wisconsin in September.
News
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — About 30 members of a film crew trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.
Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all those trapped had been evacuated from Tempurung cave in Kampar district in Perak State. They could not provide further details.
The Star newspaper quoted Kampar Police Chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying people were trapped when the water level rose during heavy rains on Wednesday and flooded the cave’s exit. He said those trapped were members of a film crew filming the location.
ABC News
News
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
The Chicago Bulls starters are expected to carry the weight of season expectations. But one week into the season, the bench mob is setting a pace that is defining the identity for the entire team.
That identity, as All-Star Zach LaVine describes it: “Play fast, play for each other.”
“Whatever rotation is in, whoever’s out there, I just think that we need to play hard to keep that identity,” LaVine said.
Last year, the Bulls experienced a major drop-off in experience when the secondary unit took the court, bringing in players like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White in their first years of league play. But this year’s secondary unit is more seasoned, led by veteran additions Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.
While Dragić and Drummond still push the ball, their experience has visibly calmed the ball movement and protection for the bench. The Bulls hope this balance will bring a more cohesive style of play — a key area of improvement for a team that finished second-to-last in bench points (26.7) last season.
“Everybody is committed to it,” LaVine said. “It’s really good at some points and at some points, it was a little stagnant. We’ve got to figure out where to find those shots, me included. As long as we’re all playing for each other, it’s gonna work itself out. We’re too gifted offensively with some of the talent that we have to not figure it out.”
Coach Billy Donovan is still experimenting with rotations between the primary and secondary units. The bridge between the first and second quarter is an especially important for the rotations. The starters typically leave in the second quarter, leaving a six- to eight-minute gap on the shoulders of the secondary unit.
The opening weekend loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers demonstrated how devastating a poor rotation in that bridge can be — the Cavaliers went on a 31-2 run without any Bulls starters on the court in the first half, cementing the lead they held for the rest of the game.
Donovan adjusted his approach against the Celtics, keeping LaVine or DeMar DeRozan on the court to marshal the secondary unit until the game was in hand.
“The rotation piece, it’s just gonna keep evolving,” Donovan said. “A lot of times you can go into a plan in the game and it may or may not happen that way. There’s maybe not enough information just to pass judgment on things at this point.”
Monday’s comeback against the Celtics illustrated the importance of this bridge unit — led by LaVine, the Bulls’ secondary unit went on a 23-7 run between the first and second quarter to retake the lead after falling behind by 19 points.
LaVine said slotting in with this secondary unit can be galvanizing for himself and DeRozan, who can play with more flexibility without another All-Star on the court.
“In practice, you know, that was the white team that was kicking our ass a little bit,” LaVine said. “It’s fun to be on their side with them.”
()
News
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Buying a new pair of wireless headphones is much more difficult now than before. If you’re drowning in options, this pair can be a breath of fresh air. Flux 8 TWS headphones come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a portable power bank to charge your phone or other devices.
Normally, these headphones are $99, but we’re having an Overstock sale October 24-31 at 11:59 p.m. and offering a ton of great deals. That includes the Flux 7 headphones and charging case for just $24.99. No promo code needed.
Headphones with case that can charge your phone
These headphones are the real deal. The sound quality is excellent and you can use them to access your voice assistant with just the press of a button. Set up auto-pairing so they automatically connect to your phone once they’ve left their charger and enjoy crisp, crisp sound with a comfortable fit. They are also IPX4 waterproof, so they are safe from splashing water. You can listen to music in the rain or go jogging without worrying about sweat and humidity.
These could also be great headphones to wear if you want to focus. With intelligent noise reduction, you can shut out the sounds of your busy surroundings and focus on the task at hand, whether that’s studying or playing along to your favorite tunes.
A standout feature of these headphones is the case. It has a semi-transparent top with a small screen inside. On this screen, you can see the charge level of the case and the two headphones.
The case contains a 2000 mAh lithium polymer battery. Of course, this is enough to charge your earphones several times, but you can also use them as a charger for your phone or other USB-charged devices. Simply open the USB cover and plug in your device. Now you can carry extra charges wherever you take your headphones.
Bring a spare battery anywhere
During our overstock sale, get the Flux 7 TWS earphones with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $24.99. That’s 75% off for a deal you won’t beat anywhere else, even on Amazon. Sale ends October 31 at 11:59 p.m. No promo code needed.
Prices subject to change.
New York Post
News
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq | Archeology
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings depicting war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist has said.
The marble slab carvings were discovered in Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, where experts have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was razed by state militants Islamic in 2016.
IS invaded large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and waged a campaign of systematic destruction of priceless museums and archaeological sites in its fervor to erase history.
Fadhil Mohammed, the head of the restoration work, said the team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative designs and writings.
The Mashki Gate was one of the largest gates in Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in the historical region of Mesopotamia.
The engravings discovered show a fighter preparing to shoot an arrow and palms, among other things.
“The writings show that these murals were built or made during the reign of King Sennacherib,” Mohammed added, referring to the king of the Neo-Assyrian Empire who reigned from 705 to 681 BC.
The territory of today’s Iraq was home to some of the world’s first cities. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonians and Assyrians once lived.
Iraqi forces backed by a US-led international coalition liberated Mosul from IS in 2017 and the extremists lost the last strip of land they once controlled two years later.
theguardian
News
Jacob Elordi channels Elvis Presley, alongside ‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny in the film’s first set photos
Jacob Elordi has channeled his inner Elvis Presley in the first photos from Sofia Copolla’s upcoming film “Priscilla,” alongside Cailee Spaeny, who is set to play Priscilla Presley.
The two were spotted filming on a set in Toronto. The ‘Euphoria’ star donned a tailored navy suit with slicked back black hair and ‘The Craft: Legacy’ actress wore a pink dress while sporting Priscilla’s signature beehive hairstyle.
The new film will be based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis & Me,” which chronicles her personal life with Elvis.
JACOB ELORDI IS THE NEXT ELVIS PRESLEY IN SOFIA COPPOLA’S NEW FILM ‘PRISCILLA’
Meanwhile, model Kaia Gerber appears to have several ties to “The King of Rock n’ Roll.”
Gerber can tick off her list that she’s now dated two actors who have played Elvis — her current boyfriend, Austin Butler, and her ex, Elordi.
Butler played the music legend in Baz Luhrmann’s version of “Elvis,” as Elordi is also cast as “The King” in the upcoming A24 movie.
However, this isn’t the first time Elordi has dressed up as a music legend.
When Gerber and Elordi dated in 2020, the couple dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
The two transformed into the famous couple with the help of celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser.
After a year of dating, the duo decided to go their separate ways and go their separate ways.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Following the breakup, Gerber then grew closer to Butler, as the couple reportedly tied the knot in December 2021 and publicly stepped out together on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In addition to her recurring love interests for actors who portrayed “The King of Rock ‘n Roll,” Gerber, daughter of model Cindy Crawford, also has an older brother named Presley.
Fox
I took tamoxifen to beat breast cancer, then it gave me another form of cancer
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
How Daily Exercise Can Affect Student’s Well-being
MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq | Archeology
Singapore MAS to Ban Crypto Credits to Control Token Trading
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels