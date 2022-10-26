News
International Space Station had to move to dodge space debris: NPR
The International Space Station had to fire its thrusters this week to avoid space debris orbiting Earth.
The station fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds in what NASA called a “pre-determined debris-avoidance maneuver” at 8:25 p.m. ET Monday to increase its distance from a piece of what was once a Russian satellite.
NASA says the maneuver raised the altitude of the ISS between 0.2 and 0.8 miles. Without the move, the debris from the satellite would have come within about 3 miles of the space station.
The fragment in question came from the Russian Cosmos 1408 satellite. Russia destroyed it with a missile in November 2021, creating 1,500 pieces of debris, according to NASA. US officials condemned the anti-satellite missile test, saying it would create hundreds of thousands more pieces of debris in the years to come.
Space debris is a major problem: there are millions of pieces of debris surrounding the Earth, most of it from explosions and collisions of satellites. And when objects collide, they can create even smaller debris.
Pieces larger than one millimeter number about 100 million, while objects with a diameter between 1 cm and 10 cm number about 500,000, and 25,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm are known, according to NASA.
Space debris can threaten weather forecasts and GPS
Space junk poses a particular threat to satellites and, in turn, services provided by satellites such as weather forecasts and GPS.
“This is a particular risk for the United States because the United States is probably the most space-dependent power,” said Saadia Pekkanen, director of the Space Law, Data and Policy program at the University of Washington, in an interview with NPR. earlier this year. “Compared to other powers, if anything happens to these satellites, it affects the civilian, commercial, and military capabilities of the United States.”
Even very small pieces can be dangerous due to the speed at which objects move in orbit. The average impact speed is usually 22,000 mph, but can reach 33,000 mph.
Debris at altitudes approximately 375 miles from Earth’s surface will typically fall back to Earth within a few years. But if it spins 500 miles or more, it will probably take hundreds or thousands of years to come down.
The International Space Station moves about once a year to get away from dangerous debris. Critical parts of the station can withstand impact from objects as large as 1cm, according to NASA. The agency did not specify the size of the Cosmos 1408 fragment that posed a danger.
There are no binding international rules on how to manage and prevent debris growth in space, but the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France and the European Space Agency have all published guidelines. Chief among them is to design and operate new spacecraft in a way that will not aggravate the problem. New technologies are also being tested to try to remove the debris already present.
NPR News
News
ASK IRA: Are there a how-low-can-go-you issues with Heat’s offense, lineup?
Q: Ira, I sort of look at this start for the Heat as a problem of offense more than defense. It seems to me that no one except maybe Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler seem to be getting comfortable shots. I can’t quite figure it out, but Erik Spoelstra should be able to figure it out and better be able to figure it out quickly. Also, the Heat always look so small against any lineup it seems to me. I know it’s only four games but we’re heading out west for three straight and I am perplexed. – Brent, Wellington.
A: Obviously two different issues. Lack of shot creation has been an ongoing issue. That’s why (perhaps too much?) hope was placed in Victor Oladipo. Now that waiting game will be on hold for at least another week, with Vic still dealing with his season-opening knee issue, And with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup, there basically is no shot creation in the second unit. That has had Erik Spoelstra basically forced to have at least one of those two on the court at all times. As for playing undersized, that is more of front-office issue. For all of the Heat’s position-less mantra, power forward is real position and the lack of one showed against the length of the Raptors.
Q: Another loss, as usual. Small ball is not gonna win you games. Where is Yurtseven, Orlando Robinson? – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: Omer Yurtseven is out with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener and Orlando Robinson was waived at the end of the preseason and now is on the roster of the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. So the question, with the current roster that is in place becomes whether trust can be fast tracked with Nikola Jovic.
Q: Did the Heat put too much faith in Victor Oladipo? – Ed.
A: It certainly appears that way. To their credit, they never overstated his possibilities. But there also was $18 million over these next two seasons, with the type of roster construction that indicates they expected a significant contribution.
()
News
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the world’s largest chipmakers by revenue, has halved its planned investment for next year due to deteriorating market conditions, as the downturn in the semiconductor industry continues.
wsj
News
Lisa Jarvis: Trans kids don’t have the ‘regrets’ some Republicans cynically claim
A new study confirms what experts in transgender medicine have known for years: The overwhelming majority — 98% — of adolescents who begin gender-affirming treatment continue that treatment into adulthood.
The research, published in the prestigious medical journal the Lancet, adds to a large and ever-growing body of evidence that gender-affirming care, a broad term that includes physical and mental health services, is critical health care for transgender youth. That evidence is compelling enough that a laundry list of medical societies, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, have affirmed their support of access to this kind of care.
It’s a body of evidence that Republicans cynically ignore when introducing state-level bans on transgender care — bans that tend to target transgender youth. They claim to be protecting kids, but families and scientific research say they are causing them harm.
This week, proceedings began in a lawsuit brought by families in Arkansas to challenge the “SAFE” (Save Adolescents From Experimentation) Act. Passed last year, but on hold while the case winds through the courts, the law bans doctors from performing or making referrals to gender transition care, including hormones that block puberty or gender reassignment surgeries.
Judges have blocked enforcement of similar laws in Alabama and Arizona. Other proposed bills targeting access to health care for trans youth are proliferating as midterm elections approach. Some proposed laws go so far as to criminalize prescribing or helping an adolescent access gender-affirming care. Others would define gender-affirming care as child abuse.
The sponsors of these bills claim they are withholding health care from trans kids to protect them. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told Time that the law will protect children from making “life-altering, permanent decisions that they may desire to make as an underage child but could regret as an adult.”
The science clearly proves this argument wrong. On a fundamental level, Rutledge and the many others who promote this line of thinking misconstrue how puberty blockers work. The effect of these drugs can be reversed by ending treatment. And in the Lancet study, Dutch researchers asked whether adolescents who began gender-affirming care — in this case puberty blockers followed by hormones (either estrogen or testosterone) — continued that care into adulthood. Nearly all of them did.
The results “are consistent with what those of us who actually take care of transgender people think we are seeing in our clinical practices,” says Joshua Safer, the Executive Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery. Of the very few patients in his practice who have voiced regrets about gender-affirming therapy, any doubts were related to a lack of support for their transition, not because they questioned their gender identity. In a similar vein, a recent survey found that familial pressure and social stigma were among the main reasons a small fraction of transgender people choose to go back to living as their sex assigned at birth.
In other words, gender-affirming care is not harming kids. The harm comes from a society that can’t support their mere existence. Republicans who use false claims about the dangers of health care for trans youth to fire up their base seem more than happy to nurture that type of society.
Blocking access to gender-affirming care comes with impossibly high stakes for some children and their families. Studies show that gender-affirming therapy can significantly lower the risk of suicidal thoughts and overall improve the well-being of transgender youth. For families with children using these drugs, those benefits far outweigh the potential health risks associated with taking them.
This is “literally a do or die situation,” says Karen Young. When in middle school, transgender children cycled through depression, acts of self-harm, and hospitalizations. Puberty blockers, which her child began at 12, and the more recent introduction of estrogen, helped pull them out of that terrifying stage.
But Young also lives in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently ended gender-affirming coverage for Medicaid recipients. His decision came two days after her now 14-year-old child was approved by the state insurance to receive an implant that delivers puberty-blocking drugs steadily over the course of a year. Young had the medical device, but no one to implant it. She spent weeks looking for a hospital in another state that had availability, then more time negotiating with the hospital in Florida, which feared legal consequences of mailing it across state lines.
That procedure and everything related to it will be out-of-pocket costs for Young’s family. So will all of her child’s routine visits to an endocrinologist, their estrogen treatment, and much more.
Young feels privileged to be able to navigate the increasingly difficult system and afford — though it’s tough — the care her child needs. She worries about the families who don’t have that luxury — and of course fears for people in states where such care could be barred altogether.
Several families have come forward to sue the state of Florida over the ban. As judges there, the one in Arkansas this week and others around the country weigh the evidence, they should be paying attention to the stories of families like Young’s. And they should recognize that these aren’t just anecdotes — these lived experiences are reflected in the science.
For this column, Lisa Jarvis had assistance from Elaine He.
News
The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith
A charity founded by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has paid more than £110,000 – two-thirds of its earnings – to its former political adviser Adam Smith, who lost his job following a lobbying scandal.
Patient Safety Watch, which was set up to research preventable harm in healthcare, paid Smith, as sole employee and chief executive, about 66% of his revenue in the year ending in January 2022.
The charity is partly funded by Hunt but also solicits donations from the general public on its website.
It was set up in 2019 to conduct research, but appears to have produced no papers since then. A message on its website reads, “We have an ambitious research program addressing a wide variety of patient safety issues. We will post details of our upcoming research on these pages.
However, the reports page says: “Our reports will be posted here – please check back soon for our first search….”
Its main output appears to be blogging and publishing newsletters from Hunt in his capacity as founder and trustee of the charity. The charity’s annual accounts explain that it chose not to publish its research – some of which has been completed – as the NHS remained under significant Covid-related pressure and would only do so “when the climate will be good”.
Smith resigned as Hunt’s adviser as culture secretary in 2012 after the Leveson inquiry, following a scandal in which he exchanged messages with a lobbyist from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The company was seeking permission to take over BSkyB (now Sky) at the time, with Hunt in a quasi-judicial role.
When he resigned, Smith said he acted without the authority of his boss and left the impression of too close a relationship between News Corp and the Department of Digital, Culture, media and sports.
Smith is currently employed by Hunt as a parliamentary aide, returning to work for him in 2020.
Smith’s £110,000-£120,000 salary, first reported by the civil society publication, represents more than two-thirds of the charity’s annual income of £164,400 for the financial year ending in January 2022. Its annual accounts show that £106,000 of its income came from donations and bequests, and a further £58,400 from other business activities.
Accounts show his sole employee received a salary of £47,232 in 2020, and this more than doubled to £113,600 in 2021. His 2022 accounts refer to a salary bracket of £110,000 at £120,000.
The three administrators of Patient Safety Watch do not receive any compensation. The directors are Hunt, charity worker James Titcombe and chartered accountant David Grunberg.
Hunt and Patient Safety Watch did not respond to a request for comment.
theguardian
News
Nevada’s Adam Laxalt says Democrats must ‘hijack’ Green New Deal: ‘They can’t run on it’
America’s sudden economic decline under President Biden and the Democrats over the past two years is a testament to the fact that the left must hijack its most radical policies, because voters would never support them if they ran for them. , Nevada senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday.
At a “Hannity” town hall in the Silver State, Republican nominee against Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., told Hannity that America is now feeling the effects of unpopular Green New Deal-style policies.
“Whether [Democrats] were to run for the Green New Deal and its offshoots, they would get no votes. We all know they pushed it to the back – and the very first election in modern times where people can actually vote on this – with gas prices they’re going to lose dramatically on this issue said Laxalt, explaining that the left instituted its long-standing political dream essentially without the consent of the governed:
“That’s my problem with the Democrats and the Left: Go sell it. Go tell America the Green New Deal will equal – it’s going to be way over $6 a gallon – We all know if it doesn’t didn’t operate the reserve strategy, it would be over six dollars in this state right now,” he said.
PENNSYLVANIA’S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS NATION’S FUTURE DEPENDS ON KEYSTONE STATE GOVERNOR’S RACE
On Tuesday, the American Automobile Association tagged Nevada’s average gasoline price at $5.05 a gallon, lower than California’s but higher than the two highest-taxed states on gasoline, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Of transplants from neighboring Golden State, Laxalt joked that he welcomes them to Nevada, but asks them to leave their politics behind: “Don’t make California our Nevada.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has joined Laxalt. The Republican, waging his own Senate election battle and also considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, agreed with Laxalt’s position on leftist politics.
KARI LAKE TORCHES DEM NO-SHOW OPPONENT DEBATE
Scott said Democrats have “paternalistic” tendencies that lead them to believe they are the parent figures that all Americans need.
The North Charleston lawmaker, who is black, said Democrats do not align themselves with the electoral blocs they claim to best represent — African Americans and Hispanics.
He said that more than 70% of both groups agreed with Republicans on school choice, on the one hand, and that Democrats were more “bought and sold” by unions, while exercising the aforementioned paternalism in their politics – suggesting they know best.
Regarding claims by Democrats that Republicans are trying to usurp democracy and disenfranchise these minority groups, Scott criticized their extreme rhetoric on the subject.
He said it was important for all Americans to have confidence in their elections, adding that empirically, state-level legislative changes like those in Georgia were anything but the racist disenfranchisement policies that politicians like former state Rep. Stacey Abrams and President Biden claim to be. .
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Of those Democrats claiming the change was “Jim Crow 2.0,” Scott found it insulting that they would make such a comparison.
“That’s why I went to the Senate and said, these people must be smoking crack because they’ve literally lost their minds,” he said.
“They said asking a nonpartisan for water was Jim Crow 2.0, I’m a southerner, a black southerner. That’s offensive,” he said.
“I remember Jim Crow,” the 57-year-old said. “I remember the stories my grandfather told me when I look at the laws in Georgia. They’re so far from Jim Crow…This cycle, the highest African American turnout in Georgia history Republicans care about voting.”
Fox
News
‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen isn’t a big fan of cold tubs. Not a big fan of hot tubs, either, at least during the season.
But when you play 59 snaps in the seventh game of a 17-game NFL season on a Sunday afternoon, and the eighth game comes just four days later, priorities change. Suddenly, you’re a little more willing to take a dip in an ice bath.
“It’s frickin’ four days and stuff — excuse my language — but whatever you can do to refresh your mind, refresh your body, however you do that, whatever the best way for you, personally, that’s what you’ve got to do,” Queen said Tuesday in the Ravens’ locker room, where the team was packing its bags for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “So whatever I can get a head [start] on for this game, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Their prime-time matchup inside Raymond James Stadium doesn’t look like the potential Super Bowl showdown it was a month ago. The Ravens (4-3) are coming off an ugly victory Sunday over the Cleveland Browns and haven’t strung together two wins in a row this season. The Buccaneers (3-4) have dropped four of their past five games, including a 21-3 blowout loss Sunday to the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.
But whatever strategic tests await the teams Thursday, the physical challenges might be even greater. Eight Ravens and 11 Buccaneers players were listed on Tuesday’s injury report. In a normal game week, the Ravens would hold their first practice of the week on a Wednesday. This week, they’re flying to Tampa on Wednesday. Some players don’t feel fully recovered from the physical toil of a Sunday game until the following Friday. So, yes, Thursday night games are a sore spot for players and coaches.
“These guys are going to be out there playing on four days,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “You watch the Thursday night games and you see the effects of that; I think everyone can kind of see that if you’re a fan. So that’s a big challenge. Travel, when you’re on the road, it’s tough to travel on [Wednesday]. So we have to be mindful of that.
“Then, in terms of the game-plan stuff, just trying to put a game plan together that addresses the issues that you’re facing, like, for instance, the Buccaneers’ blitz package. Do it in a way that you can actually get it down quickly and execute it on Thursday night in real time. So those two things are the main issues.”
While “Thursday Night Football” has become an easy target for critics with its lower-stakes, lower-scoring matchups, its injury rate remains relatively stable. A 2021 analysis found that, in games from the 2012 to 2020 season, in-game injuries were slightly less common on Thursdays (1.55 injuries per 100 plays) than on other days (1.58).
But the short week is taxing in other ways. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s played in three Thursday night games since 2019 and seven total in his career, said managing the Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround is “all mental.”
“At the end of the day, yeah, you just came off a game Sunday and you’ve got to play a Thursday night game,” Pierre-Paul said Tuesday. “Most teams don’t practice. They just do walk-throughs and stuff. But at the end of the day, it’s all mental. The physical part doesn’t go nowhere. You’ve just got to turn it on and turn it off. It’s easy to turn it on. It’s all mental with everybody around me. We did a great week of practice, and the mental part is all taken care of. Now we just have to figure the physical part out. I’m pretty sure we’ll do that.”
Preparation started in the hours after the Ravens’ win Sunday. Outside linebacker Justin Houston said in the locker room that he was getting ready “right now — like, literally.” Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he’d probably study film of Tampa Bay’s offense as he watched “Sunday Night Football.” To help with the team’s recovery, the Ravens held a short walk-through Monday night before returning to practice Tuesday afternoon. Quarterback Lamar Jackson called the week a “quick turnaround.”
“It’s only probably, like, two or three days before you’re traveling and doing all the necessary stuff to get to your opponent, and we’re going away again,” he said Monday. “So that’s about it, but it’s football. We’ve just got to get prepared.”
If there is a silver lining to the Ravens’ time crunch in Week 8, it’s the long wait for Week 9. The team’s next game, against the New Orleans Saints, isn’t until Nov. 7 — 11 days after Thursday’s game. Win or lose Thursday, the Ravens should be feeling better about that.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1 1/2
()
International Space Station had to move to dodge space debris: NPR
ASK IRA: Are there a how-low-can-go-you issues with Heat’s offense, lineup?
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
BabyDoge HODLers Rising as the Price Soars Up
Lisa Jarvis: Trans kids don’t have the ‘regrets’ some Republicans cynically claim
The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith
Twitter Purchase by Elon Musk Likely To Be Closed This Week
Nevada’s Adam Laxalt says Democrats must ‘hijack’ Green New Deal: ‘They can’t run on it’
‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
Deutsche Bank Q3 2022 results
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health