‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen isn’t a big fan of cold tubs. Not a big fan of hot tubs, either, at least during the season.
But when you play 59 snaps in the seventh game of a 17-game NFL season on a Sunday afternoon, and the eighth game comes just four days later, priorities change. Suddenly, you’re a little more willing to take a dip in an ice bath.
“It’s frickin’ four days and stuff — excuse my language — but whatever you can do to refresh your mind, refresh your body, however you do that, whatever the best way for you, personally, that’s what you’ve got to do,” Queen said Tuesday in the Ravens’ locker room, where the team was packing its bags for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “So whatever I can get a head [start] on for this game, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Their prime-time matchup inside Raymond James Stadium doesn’t look like the potential Super Bowl showdown it was a month ago. The Ravens (4-3) are coming off an ugly victory Sunday over the Cleveland Browns and haven’t strung together two wins in a row this season. The Buccaneers (3-4) have dropped four of their past five games, including a 21-3 blowout loss Sunday to the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.
But whatever strategic tests await the teams Thursday, the physical challenges might be even greater. Eight Ravens and 11 Buccaneers players were listed on Tuesday’s injury report. In a normal game week, the Ravens would hold their first practice of the week on a Wednesday. This week, they’re flying to Tampa on Wednesday. Some players don’t feel fully recovered from the physical toil of a Sunday game until the following Friday. So, yes, Thursday night games are a sore spot for players and coaches.
“These guys are going to be out there playing on four days,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “You watch the Thursday night games and you see the effects of that; I think everyone can kind of see that if you’re a fan. So that’s a big challenge. Travel, when you’re on the road, it’s tough to travel on [Wednesday]. So we have to be mindful of that.
“Then, in terms of the game-plan stuff, just trying to put a game plan together that addresses the issues that you’re facing, like, for instance, the Buccaneers’ blitz package. Do it in a way that you can actually get it down quickly and execute it on Thursday night in real time. So those two things are the main issues.”
While “Thursday Night Football” has become an easy target for critics with its lower-stakes, lower-scoring matchups, its injury rate remains relatively stable. A 2021 analysis found that, in games from the 2012 to 2020 season, in-game injuries were slightly less common on Thursdays (1.55 injuries per 100 plays) than on other days (1.58).
But the short week is taxing in other ways. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s played in three Thursday night games since 2019 and seven total in his career, said managing the Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround is “all mental.”
“At the end of the day, yeah, you just came off a game Sunday and you’ve got to play a Thursday night game,” Pierre-Paul said Tuesday. “Most teams don’t practice. They just do walk-throughs and stuff. But at the end of the day, it’s all mental. The physical part doesn’t go nowhere. You’ve just got to turn it on and turn it off. It’s easy to turn it on. It’s all mental with everybody around me. We did a great week of practice, and the mental part is all taken care of. Now we just have to figure the physical part out. I’m pretty sure we’ll do that.”
Preparation started in the hours after the Ravens’ win Sunday. Outside linebacker Justin Houston said in the locker room that he was getting ready “right now — like, literally.” Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he’d probably study film of Tampa Bay’s offense as he watched “Sunday Night Football.” To help with the team’s recovery, the Ravens held a short walk-through Monday night before returning to practice Tuesday afternoon. Quarterback Lamar Jackson called the week a “quick turnaround.”
“It’s only probably, like, two or three days before you’re traveling and doing all the necessary stuff to get to your opponent, and we’re going away again,” he said Monday. “So that’s about it, but it’s football. We’ve just got to get prepared.”
If there is a silver lining to the Ravens’ time crunch in Week 8, it’s the long wait for Week 9. The team’s next game, against the New Orleans Saints, isn’t until Nov. 7 — 11 days after Thursday’s game. Win or lose Thursday, the Ravens should be feeling better about that.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1 1/2
()
Deutsche Bank Q3 2022 results
German Bank Wednesday crushed market expectations for the third quarter amid rising interest rates and market turbulence.
The bank reported net profit of 1.115 billion euros ($1.11 billion) for the quarter. Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.
“We are seeing the interest rate advantages come through in our corporate banking and our private banking, basically those with large deposit books and we are seeing our FIC [fixed income and currencies] companies are handling this environment extremely well,” James von Moltke, chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank, told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche.
CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement that the bank was “on track” to meet its 2022 targets. Over the medium term, the bank said it aims to achieve returns on average tangible equity in excess of 10 % by 2025.
Here are some other highlights from the quarter:
- Revenues increased by 15% compared to a year ago and reached 6.92 billion euros.
- The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of bank solvency, stood at 13.3% from 13% a year ago.
Deutsch Bank reported third quarter earnings.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Looking at the bank’s individual divisions, investment banking revenue was up 6% from a year ago. In particular, revenues from Fixed Income and Currencies increased by 38% over the same period and helped offset the decline in performance from Credit Trading.
Against this backdrop, the bank said origination and advisory revenue fell 85% year-over-year, indicating a drop in transactions, as has been the case with some of its US peers. .
Corporate banking, however, saw the biggest revenue increase of any division, up 25% from a year ago.
Deutsche Bank also said it further reduced its exposure to Russian credit over the same period. The bank severed its ties with Russia following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As a result, additional contingent risk fell to €0.2 billion from €0.6 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Higher interest rates for longer?
The German bank recorded higher provisions compared to the same quarter a year ago. These amounted to 350 million euros at the end of the third quarter, against 117 million euros at the same date last year.
The bank said this reflected “more difficult macroeconomic forecasts”. Speaking to CNBC, von Moltke reiterated his expectation of a recession in 2023 in Germany and the wider European market.
Despite the weak growth forecast, Deutsche Bank believes the European Central Bank will continue to raise rates. Currently, the main ECB interest rate is at 0.75%.
“We think terminal rates have now started to converge towards our view and it would probably be more like 3% for the ECB and 5% maybe 5.5%…for the Fed. I think that’s important because the main thing is to get inflation under control and so we fully support central bank actions,” von Moltke said.
Deutsche Bank shares are down around 17% so far this year. The German lender beat expectations in the second quarter with a profit of 1.046 billion euros.
cnbc
Score a £5 free bet each with 888sport’s Acca Club
The Champions League returns this week for the start of another action-packed series and 888sport are offering a £5 free bet every week of the season with their new Acca Club.
Place a total of £20 or more in bets in a week on a multiple or Bet Builder and you will get a £5 free bet once your qualifying bet(s) have been settled.
888Sport – SCORE A FREE £5 BET EVERY WEEK WITH OUR ACCA CLUB*
With just two matches to play, all 32 teams have entered the commercial phase of this season’s group stage with something left to play for in this week’s fixtures.
All six British sides are in action again, with Manchester City and Chelsea claiming top spot in their respective groups with one game to spare.
Tonight’s games see Liverpool, Rangers and Tottenham in action, as well as Barcelona taking on Bayern Munich in the exhibition game.
Champions League matches this week
Tuesday (kick-off 8 p.m. unless otherwise specified):
- Salzburg 1-2 chelsea (5:45 p.m.)
- Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen (5:45 p.m.)
- PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
- Benfica 4-3 Juventus
- Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
- Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
- Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City
Wednesday (kick-off 8 p.m. unless otherwise specified):
- Club Brugge – Porto (5:45 p.m.)
- Inter Milan – Viktoria Pilsen (5:45 p.m.)
- Ajax vs. liverpool
- Napoli against Rangers
- Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen
- Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille
- Tottenham against Sporting Lisbon
Your multiple must consist of a minimum of three legs and must have odds of at least 1/2 per leg, and must be placed on the football.
Or, if you choose a Bet Builder as your qualifying bet, the combined odds must be 2/1 or greater.
All bets must be settled by the end of the week to qualify, so you can bet on any of the Premier League openers this weekend.
888Sport – SCORE A FREE £5 BET EVERY WEEK WITH OUR ACCA CLUB*
DeSantis, in tense debate with rival Dem, dodges 2024 question
In one of the hottest moments, Crist asked DeSantis to tell Floridians if he would serve his second full term if re-elected, prompting an awkward pause during the debate as DeSantis waited to respond.
“Why don’t you look Florida people in the eye and tell them that if you’re re-elected, you’ll serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no,” insisted Crist. “Yes or no, Ron?” After several seconds, DeSantis replied, “I know Charlie can’t wait to talk about 2024 and Joe Biden. But I just want to be very, very clear: the only old, worn donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.
The debate was seen as Crist’s last chance to disrupt DeSantis’ bid for a second term, and the former congressman attempted to portray the governor as an extremist.
But DeSantis has comfortably passed Crist, and most polls show the GOP governor leading his Democratic rival. Crist has also been overwhelmed on television as the DeSantis campaign has outscored him by a roughly four-to-one margin over the past two months.
And over the past four years, DeSantis has cemented his power within the state and positioned himself as one of America’s leading Republicans. In many polls, DeSantis comes second among Republican voters, behind former President Donald Trump, although the Republican governor has repeatedly played down speculation that he has presidential ambitions.
Crist, however, repeatedly accused DeSantis of prioritizing his personal political ambitions and focusing on the cultural issues that divided the state instead of taking the time to address the state’s affordable housing crisis. . He pressed him on several issues, including whether he would push for a complete and total ban on all abortions in the state if he is re-elected. Earlier this year, DeSantis signed into law a law banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Crist noted recent news reports about how a college girl who became pregnant through incest had to travel to another state to have an abortion because of Florida’s new law.
“It’s not compassionate leadership, it’s not doing the right thing, it’s not even having a heart,” Crist said. “It’s ruthless. It’s barbaric and it’s wrong and Florida deserves better.
DeSantis did not say during the debate whether he would push for a full ban and instead mentioned the mother of new Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis, who originally considered having an abortion to change her mind. notice.
The governor then suggested that Crist favored allowing abortions up to the time of birth while blaming him for changing his political stances as a Democrat after previously being a Republican.
“Is this an honest change of heart or is this a guy who will change with the wind he needs?” DeSantis asked.
DeSantis, for his part, repeatedly tied Biden and Crist together as he blamed the current administration for inflation, rising energy prices and an increase in immigration across the country’s southern border. country.
“He’s locked in with these policies that have hurt so many people,” DeSantis said.
Part of the debate also focused on the governor’s policies adopted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. DeSantis has repeatedly asserted that Crist is in favor of lockdowns and other Covid-19 mandates that DeSantis has built a national reputation by rejecting.
“He called for tough lockdowns in 2020,” DeSantis said. “If that had happened, it would have destroyed the state of Florida…I lifted you up. I protected your rights.
Crist pushed back by saying Florida has a higher death rate than other states and said the governor consistently dismisses science and is “arrogant” about many of the positions he has taken. More than 80,000 people in Florida have died from Covid-19.
He also attempted to claim that DeSantis himself reversed his policies, noting how early in the pandemic DeSantis supported the closing of schools and businesses. DeSantis, however, moved to reopen businesses faster than in many other states and pushed to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 despite pushback from some school districts and the teachers’ union.
It’s not just education issues that have caused deep disagreement between the two candidates. DeSantis defended his decision to back the Parental Rights in Education bill — called “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents — which bans classroom instruction about gender orientation or sexual identity in early years. He also explained why he supports a push to ban critical race theory in schools and his support for a bill that prohibits schools from blaming or blaming students and employees based on race or gender. .
“I don’t want to teach our kids to hate our country,” DeSantis said.
Crist countered by saying that children should learn “facts”. Later in the debate, when discussing a Florida effort to ban doctors from performing gender-affirming procedures on minors as a treatment for gender dysphoria, he hammered DeSantis for his judgment. .
“You don’t have the temper to be nice and decent to others who don’t look like you, act like you, and contribute to you,” Crist said.
Crist, 66, was once elected Governor of Florida as a Republican, but he eventually switched parties and mounted his second gubernatorial race against Rick Scott in 2014. That race was extremely close, but Crist – after easily toppling Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary – entered the debate as a serious underdog.
DeSantis, 44, barely won his gubernatorial race four years ago, but the dynamics of the state have changed during that time as a surge of people flocked to the state in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Republicans now outnumber Democrats among active registered voters, changing the political makeup of the once perennial swing state to a leaning Republican.
The debate was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but was pushed back following Hurricane Ian, the deadly storm that battered the state in late September. The storm — and its impact on the state — has sparked a row over what to do with the state’s fragile property insurance market, with DeSantis promising to hold a special session later this year that will include repression of lawsuits against insurers. Crist blamed DeSantis for rising insurance rates in recent years.
And while Biden previously praised DeSantis’ response to the hurricane, Crist claimed the governor failed to act decisively enough to pressure Lee County authorities to evacuate ahead of the storm. DeSantis responded by claiming that Crist had sent out a fundraising solicitation for storm victims.
DeSantis and Crist faced off on the same day early voting began in more than half of the state’s counties, including those that contain major urban centers such as Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.
More than 1.16 million voters have already voted by mail, according to the latest figures released by the Florida Division of Elections.
Politices
Ukraine is a testing ground for Western weapons, says defense minister
Foreign weapons systems are measured against each other in real combat with Russia, Aleksey Reznikov told media
The conflict in Ukraine gives Western arms producers a chance to see which products fare best in a real fight against Russia, the country’s defense minister said.
“We have a combat testing range in Ukraine during this war,” Aleksey Reznikov explained. “We have eight different 155mm artillery systems in the field…so it’s like a competition between the systems” to see which is the best.
The comments came in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday. The proving ground idea was previously voiced by Reznikov’s deputy, Vladimir Gavrilov, who claimed that some US defense contractors were fielding their prototypes in Ukraine.
Kyiv expects military aid from NATO members to continue flowing into the country for years to come and wants more of it, Reznikov said. For example, Ukraine could create joint ventures with Poland, the United Kingdom or Germany to produce weapons.
“We need to develop a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) industry not only for aerial drones but also on land and at sea because that is the future” of the war, he noted.
He was also skeptical of the restrictions under which Ukraine supporters ship arms to kyiv. As the conflict with Russia unfolded, the United States and its allies repeatedly reconsidered earlier decisions not to send heavier weapons, the defense minister said.
Read more
“I’m really optimistic that Abrams tanks are possible in the future and I’m sure fighter jets like the F-16s, F-15s or Gripens from Sweden will also be possible,” he said.
Washington was initially reluctant to provide lethal aid to Ukraine for fear that Russia would view it as an escalation, but has gradually reconsidered and provided increasingly sophisticated weapons, which Reznikov sees as a favorable trend.
Western officials have cited logistical problems with training Ukrainian pilots and maintaining fighter jets among the reasons Ukraine cannot get F-16s or F-15s. But according to the media, kyiv could get them in the long run.
Reznikov said European NATO allies look to the United States in aid decisions, so it was up to Washington to up the ante.
“After the first Abrams [arrives] I’m sure we will have Leopards, Marders and other types of heavy armored vehicles like tanks. he told the media.
READ MORE: Ukraine unlikely to get US F-16s anytime soon – Politico
Among the weapons most recently designated by the United States for Ukraine are the NASAMS air defense systems. Washington is also reportedly considering sending in old HAWK surface-to-air missiles it has stockpiled to see if they are still effective.
RT
LAPD launches criminal investigation into racist leak at request of Martinez, De León, Cedillo
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced Tuesday that his department has launched an investigation into the source of the leaked racist recordings that thrust City Hall into the national spotlight.
Speaking to reporters at a briefing, Moore confirmed the incident was being investigated by the department’s Major Crimes Division, the results of which would be presented to “the appropriate prosecuting agency” for possible criminal charges.
“The Department has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged eavesdropping of the Los Angeles Fed meeting involving then-Advisor Nury Martinez, Board Member Gil Cedillo, and Board Member Kevin de León and Fed Chairman Mr. [Ron] Herrera,” Moore said, referring to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
On Tuesday, Moore said the department’s investigation was launched at the request of “people present at this meeting.” He was asked, “So Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, LA Fed President, and Kevin de León came to the LAPD and demanded an investigation into this.” Moore’s response: “Yes.” Late Tuesday, a spokesperson for De León said the council member had not requested an investigation.
“They contacted the department on Friday, last Friday, and asked us to investigate the illegal recording of their private conversation,” Moore said. “The department immediately dispatched detectives to conduct taped interviews with the individuals and our investigation will continue into the facts and circumstances of how the meeting occurred and information from the victims as to why they believe the recording was illegal and also including from them the assertion that it was not with their permission.
The leaked recordings were met with near-universal condemnation, with President Biden’s leaders calling for the resignation of all three council members. So far, only Martinez has quit, while the other two city officials have resisted, despite mounting pressure. Herrera also resigned.
The LAPD investigation marks a reversal of sorts. Last week, the department said it was not investigating because no one had filed a report.
The recordings took place last year at the offices of the Federation of Labour, which called the leak “illegal” and vowed to prosecute those involved. After the recordings were posted on Reddit, the union attempted to block the Los Angeles Times from publishing the details of the audio, claiming they were obtained illegally. The Times refused to stop publishing.
It is not known how the recordings were made. In California, recording conversations without a person’s consent is illegal, with rare exceptions.
As such, say legal experts, the recordings could open the door to criminal prosecution of the person who made them.
“It certainly appears someone violated California’s bipartisan consent rule, so it makes sense that the police department is investigating an apparent violation of the law,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School and former president of the City Ethics Commission.
“There are obvious people in the room to be interviewed and … questions about who had access to the room,” Levinson said, while noting that the alleged crime likely wouldn’t rise to the level of a felony. “This is a misdemeanor and the LAPD does not typically use search warrants in such cases. But this is not a typical investigation. How many times does a secret recording bring the president of United States to say that these people should resign?”
But, she added, the LAPD will not be able to take action against the person who posted the recordings on Reddit until they are the person responsible for making the clandestine recordings in the first place. She said that while the LAPD may be able to identify the Reddit poster, it’s likely that person may seek to invoke California’s shield law to protect the source of the recordings.
Yet prosecutors have won criminal cases in California for illegal recording and distribution of illegally obtained media, according to Susan Seager, an adjunct professor at UC Irvine School of Law and a longtime media advocate.
The person who recorded the city council’s recording “may have violated California law prohibiting people from secretly recording people’s conversations when they have a reasonable expectation of confidentiality,” Seager said. She added that the original purpose of the ban on recording people without their consent was “to prevent people from listening in on people’s phone calls, but it can also apply to recording people if they’re not on the phone.”
A court could conclude that the recording was appropriate if it believed that the content of the audio recording was a matter of public interest. Whether what was said in the audio recording is of sufficient public concern to outweigh the privacy rights of anyone recorded without their knowledge would be critical in a potential criminal case, Seager said. .
The U.S. Supreme Court addressed the issue in 2001, when it held in Bartnicki v. Vopper that members of the media are protected under the 1st Amendment from prosecution for posting intercepted material. illegally if they obtain it legally and if it is of sufficient public significance. worry.
“I think the 1st Amendment protection for reporting a matter of public interest would apply to an individual as well as a media organization,” Seager said.
In City Hall, California Atty. General Rob Bonta announced a broader investigation into the Los Angeles redistricting process that took place last fall, with Bonta saying an investigation is needed to “restore confidence” in the drawing of the 15 council districts of Los Angeles. the city. This process was underway during the taped talks, in which then-council chairman Martinez is heard making racist remarks while discussing redistricting with former union leader Herrera, Cedillo and de León.
Moore said detectives would seek to determine, “to the extent possible”, how the recording was produced, as well as identify the person responsible.
Asked by The Associated Press if a suspect had emerged, Moore said no.
Moore said he’s been in touch with the attorney general to make sure the two investigations don’t overlap unnecessarily. He said he also spoke with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office regarding the department’s investigation. Depending on his result, he said, he would also contact the county attorney’s office, which handles felony cases.
Days before the case was launched, Moore discussed the department’s potential role in the case during a radio interview.
During his semi-regular appearance on Larry Mantle’s popular ‘AirTalk’ show, Moore said that although he normally tries to avoid politics, he ‘couldn’t stay silent’ when he heard the racist remarks. , which he claimed was not. represent LA he knows.
Moore said he “respects” that Martinez stepped down, while adding that he doesn’t see how the two remaining board members “could be effective in any way.”
The recording was made during a meeting in October 2021 at the premises of the federation. Martinez and the other Latino leaders present were apparently unaware they were being recorded, as Martinez said councilman Mike Bonin, who is white, treated his young black son as if he were a ‘prop’ and described the boy as a “changuitoor as “a monkey”.
Martinez also poked fun at people in Oaxaca and said “F—that guy…He’s with black people” while talking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atti. George Gascon. The three also made racist remarks about Jewish and Armenian residents.
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens prepare for Tom Brady, one of the most significant opponents in their history, for perhaps the final time
Odafe Oweh saw the hand of fate in it.
The Ravens did not play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the outside linebacker’s rookie season. That meant no chance for Oweh to chase the greatest quarterback in history, Tom Brady. When Brady retired in February, the opportunity seemed gone for good.
Of course, Brady unretired less than two months later, and Oweh only needed to glance at the Ravens’ 2022 slate of opponents to know his wish would come true. “I’m playing against the G.O.A.T,” or greatest of all time, “and that brings me jitters,” Oweh said Monday, three days ahead of the Ravens’ matchup with Brady and the Buccaneers. “You’re going to focus on what you do, but obviously, it’s Tom, so the whole sport revolves around him. We know that he’s back there.”
Oweh’s parents plan to attend the game, and he joked they would be “there to see Tom” rather than him.
So it goes for an NFL demigod who has lived large in the public imagination since many current Ravens were in kindergarten. For past Ravens greats, like those honored last weekend for the 10th anniversary of the team’s 2012 championship, Brady was a towering football rival. Now, as he prepares for what could be his final game against the Ravens, he’s something beyond that.
Younger players said they will feel chills when they line up against him for the first time, before the normal game-day adrenaline takes over.
“When he retired, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I got to play him,’” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “I got to play Aaron Rodgers, so I wanted to play Brady, too. Then he came back and it was like, ‘So, I get a chance now.’”
Veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul watched this phenomenon from the other side when he played with Brady in Tampa, where they won a Super Bowl together. “He’s the G.O.A.T, man; you can’t take that from him,” Pierre-Paul said. “No matter what kind of season he’s having, he’s still that same person. … He makes the whole team change. Just being there two years with him, I could see that everybody just levitates to him and just wants to win for him.”
Among the brilliant quarterbacks who rained misery on Baltimore, Brady occupied a different space than Ben Roethlisberger, the inescapable neighbor you grudgingly respect, or Peyton Manning, carrier of all the old Colts baggage. There were whole years when his New England Patriots and the Ravens did not cross paths. Their entire history consists of a dozen games, eight in the regular season and four in the playoffs. Brady won eight of those. The Ravens bested him on a few memorable occasions.
That history is an abstraction to many current Ravens, who have faced Brady once or not at all. Nonetheless, he has been a significant character in the story of Baltimore football over the last 20 years, just as he has been a monumental figure — perhaps the monumental figure — in the recent history of the league.
When the Ravens first met Brady in November 2004, Kyle Boller was the other starting quarterback. Ed Reed was in his third season, Terrell Suggs in his second. Brady got the better of things, 24-3, but then, Brady would get the better of almost everyone over the long haul.
In 2007, a struggling Ravens team took a stab at upsetting the Patriots’ perfect season on “Monday Night Football,” going up seven in the fourth quarter before Brady rallied his troops for a three-point victory.
The heart of the matter — the only period when we could honestly call it a rivalry — began in January 2010, when the Ravens traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the wild-card round of the playoffs and ended Brady’s season, 33-14.
The Patriots answered with a three-point win nine months later. Then, in the cruelest chapter from a Baltimore perspective, they were the team standing on the other side when Lee Evans dropped a touchdown pass and Billy Cundiff missed a field goal attempt from 32 yards in the waning seconds of a 23-20 AFC Championship thriller.
In 2012, the Ravens took their turn. They rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Torrey Smith played brilliantly in honor of his younger brother, who had died in a motorcycle crash the night before. Then, they traveled to Foxborough for an AFC Championship rematch, which they won, 28-13, as Joe Flacco outdueled the great Brady. The Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl, something Brady and his team had not done since 2004.
These were titanic games. Suggs would not call Brady by name. Reed and Ray Lewis delighted in their bouts of violent, high-stakes chess with the ingenious quarterback and his equally ingenious coach, Bill Belichick. Flacco always seemed to rise to the occasion.
The last gasp of this golden age came in January 2015. Lewis and Reed were retired by then, but the Ravens, riding another stellar performance from Flacco, took a two-touchdown lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. Belichick answered with tactical high jinks, using a four-man offensive line in a move Ravens coach John Harbaugh decried as “deceptive” and “illegal.” Regardless, Brady played brilliantly as the Patriots roared back to win, 35-31.
From there, the embers cooled. Brady led the Patriots to a 30-23 win in Foxborough in 2016. Lamar Jackson arrived on the scene in 2018, and when he and Brady faced off in 2019, their interactions were gracious, almost sweet. Jackson called Brady the “G.O.A.T.” again and again. They shared a warm handshake after the Ravens hammered the Patriots, 37-20.
And that was the last time they met.
“I just think very highly of him,” Brady told Tampa reporters Tuesday when asked about Jackson. “He’s an amazing player, and he challenges a defense. He has a really unique skill set with his ability to improvise and make plays using his legs.”
As the Ravens prepare for their first up-close glimpse of Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, the 45-year-old superstar is dealing with a broader crisis of faith around his performance and that of his team, which has dropped four of five games. Tampa Bay was favored to win the NFC entering the season but left its most recent loss, 21-3 to the lowly Carolina Panthers, in a “dark place,” coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times.
Brady remains an accurate passer who gets his throws off quicker than any quarterback in the league, but he’s leading a team that averages just 17.7 points a game, down from 30.1 in 2021. Is it his fault? Is it the play calling of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who’s under just as much fire from Buccaneers fans as Greg Roman is from Ravens fans? Have top targets Mike Evans and Chris Godwin lost half a step?
Beyond his struggles on the field, the most accomplished player in NFL history lives with incessant buzzing about the stretch of preseason he missed, his gaunt appearance in photographs, the tabloid headlines regarding his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his decision to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Bob Kraft two nights before a game this season.
He’s trying to solve football problems while existing in a zone of scrutiny reserved for only the most famous people in the world.
Will we see him play against the Ravens after Thursday night? He retired briefly earlier this year, taking time to tell Jackson “You’re next” in a torch-passing Instagram post. “From a Hall of Fame quarterback — like I said, the G.O.A.T — of course, it means a lot,” Jackson said.
The NFL Network reported that Brady is expected to retire after this season. He has already stretched the possibilities of a football lifespan. What do the Ravens see as they prepare for another dance with this figure who has stood in their way and, for the younger players, animated their dreams? Do they sense weakness?
“It’s Tom Brady,” Harbaugh said, cutting through all the fluff. “It’s the same style, the same basic kind of an offense that he’s run over the years. It will be a big challenge for us.”
