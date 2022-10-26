Jackson State takes center stage in Week 9, Deion Sanders not surprised: ‘I expect stuff like this’

A neonatal nurse allegedly interrupted a couple as they tried to comfort their dying baby in the moments before he died, Lucy Letby’s trial heard today.

Baby C’s parents had been ushered into a room with the infant after medical staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.

By then, his brain had been so starved of oxygen that all the neonatal team could do was give him tiny doses of morphine to protect him from the pain.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court today read a statement in which the father called him back and his wife held him back as his life went on.

“There was nothing more for him to do,” said the father. “We just wanted to cuddle him and make him pain free. We didn’t want to leave him while he was still alive”.

A nurse he thought was Letby arrived with a ventilated basket. She told the couple, “You said goodbye. Do you want me to put it here?

“That comment shocked us,” the father admitted.

‘My wife said, ‘He’s not dead yet. The nurse backed off and tried to defuse the situation, but I couldn’t believe she said that.

Letby, 32, from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester’s Hospital and attempting to murder ten others. She denies all the charges.

The court heard that Baby C was born by caesarean section at 3:31 p.m. on June 10, 2015.

After three days, he was doing so well that the staff planned to give him his first breast milk.

But at 11:20 p.m. on June 14, the infant’s mother was woken in the postnatal ward and told to rush to the neonatal unit where there was an emergency.

“I ran to the unit, where I could see that CPR was in progress,” she said in a statement read to the court.

“It was explained that his heart rate suddenly dropped and he stopped breathing for no reason. It had been sudden and very unexpected.”

The trial heard earlier that Baby B was three days old when she suddenly collapsed in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital on June 10, 2015.

Doctors responding to an urgent call noted that – just like her brother – she had unusual purple spots and white spots all over her body.

Dr Sandie Bohin, a leading pediatrician called by the prosecution, told the jury at Manchester Crown Court that although he was ‘really compromised’ at birth, the infant had responded very well.

She stabilized very quickly and only needed support for her breathing.

Letby, 32, was next to her incubator when the infant suddenly stopped breathing around 12:30 a.m. on June 10. Her brother, Baby A, had died in the unit about 28 hours earlier.

An emergency call was made and a colleague working with Letby began resuscitation. She and the suspected killer were joined by other staff and the child was eventually resuscitated.

Dr Bohin said that after reviewing the case she ‘left with the conclusion that it was an air embolism’.

She told Ben Myers, KC, prosecuting, that she came to this view in part because she ruled out what she saw as other possibilities, including infection or cardiac arrhythmia, and in part because of the “very flowery descriptions” that medical staff had given of changes in the infant’s skin color.

John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Friday October 21 for the murder trial of their daughter

“Suddenly collapsing is not something you see in babies of this gestation. She had nothing to suggest that she was suddenly going to collapse. There were no other warning signs that would impending collapse.

When asked if Baby B could have deteriorated without deliberate harm, she replied, “It’s a possibility.”

Mr. Myers: “Air embolism is usually fatal, isn’t it?”

The pediatrician replied: “Not always”. She said Baby B may have survived due to the differences in air volume or speed she was getting compared to her brother.

Mr Myers turned to the case of Baby A, suggesting she could not rule out genetic causes for her collapse and death.

She replied, “I don’t know of any genetic disease that causes a baby to collapse and die within 24 hours of birth.”

Dr Bohin said genetic testing would only be done if staff suspected a baby had a genetic condition. There were no such suspicions in this case.

His trial, which is expected to last six months, is continuing.