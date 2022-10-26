News
JD Vance, ‘HRH’ Alex Pierce
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political overview, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis debates for governor in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost again, figuratively and literally. He has appeared to lose his train of thought several times in recent days and has been seen walking around the White House garden, but it’s when he thinks clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains through examples, of course. Plus, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his take on globalist aristocrat and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two great guests today. The first is JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Ohio. He takes on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes at the same rate as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. JD provides an update on his run and the potential for a red wave in November. Next, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She’s a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-revival rants on social media. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she’s sharing what’s changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun chat on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate – yes, karate!
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
The Great British Bake Off 2022: Episode Seven – Live! | Television
Scott Bryan
And our COMMENT OF THE WEEK from last week, my pick goes to this one, about Syabira’s Hanging Halloween Spooky Spider.
Scott Bryan
Welcome to the Great British Bake Off Guardian live blog. And his Cream The week!
That’s right… Who will jiggle jiggle then fold?
And will Custard Week join the list of “first” weeks never to be seen again, including Halloween week (which was last week, even though Halloween is next week), Mexican week, Japanese week, German week, 80s week (I’m going to stop now.)
The one thing I remember vividly from last week’s episode was the UK government falling apart and Janusz on Bake Off wearing high heels.
Oh, and the fact that Syabira not only got a handshake when signing, she also won the technical contest and got a Star Baker for the first time (so late, omg.)
This means that Maxy and Janusz are in the lead with two Star Bakers each and Sandro and Syabira have one each. Hold for the Scottish Kevin and Underdog Abdul.
But as we all know, no matter how many good weeks you have, you only need one big wobble to be sent home, which seems all the more perilous during Custard Week. And since the competition is particularly fierce (there is no difference between the remaining half of the bakers), we will say goodbye to very talented bakers at the earliest.
And in another new feature, I call BAKE OFF OFFENSE THE WORLD it seems that the technical challenge of s’mores really fared poorly with American viewers this week.
Christmas Island red crab migration underway
The red crab migration season has started on Christmas Island in Australia.
In footage filmed by David Watchorn over the weekend, crustaceans rush onto roads and infrastructure.
According to Parks Australia, every year millions of large crabs emerge from the forest and head into the water to breed. The migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season.
Although it is usually in October or November, it can sometimes be as late as January.
PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 INCREDIBLE PHOTOS OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON’S MICROSCOPY CONTEST
The exact timing and speed of the migration is determined by the phase of the moon.
The male crabs that lead the migration are then joined by the females.
If it starts raining too late to meet their egg-laying date, some crabs will migrate the following month.
Once on shore, the crabs bathe to replenish moisture before the male crabs retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows.
KNIFE MAN FIGHTS CROCODILE WHO HAD HIS FRIEND’S HEAD IN A VIRUS: REPORT
The female crabs then join the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows.
Each female crab, which stays in the burrow for more than two weeks, can produce up to 100,000 eggs.
The male crabs will take a second bath before beginning the return journey.
When the moon reaches its last quarter, the crabs gather on the shore, releasing their eggs into the water.
Red crab larvae hatch from the eggs as soon as they come into contact with water.
The Red Crab Migration is Christmas Island’s biggest tourist attraction.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman missing at practice, but two starters return
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of three key offensive starters missing at practice Tuesday.
Bateman, who was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through, was absent for the open portion of practice Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were not practicing for the second straight day. All three played significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
On defense, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) were also missing again. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were back after sitting out Monday’s session.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be announced Wednesday.
Airlines have passengers. Now they need the planes
The first American-made Airbus airliner rolls down the assembly line at the company’s factory in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015.
Alwyn Scott | Reuters
Demand for air travel shows no signs of slowing, airline executives said this month. But new planes are in short supply, they warned, limiting growth and keeping fares high.
Jet Blue Airways said on Tuesday it was supposed to receive 29 planes from Airbus next year but will only get about 22.
“I think we are all well aware that they are grappling with ramp-up challenges related to labor and supply chain,” JetBlue Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said. during the New York-based carrier’s quarterly call. “We are working hand in hand with them to manage these.”
Last week, American airlines Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said the carrier plans to take delivery of 19 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in 2023, compared to the 27 it previously forecast based on manufacturer indications.
This means airlines that had parked planes and reduced growth are now struggling to grow. Along with the shortage of pilots, the problems could make cheap flights even more elusive.
Frames to Boeing and its main rival, Airbus, have said in recent months that supply chain problems and labor shortages have prevented companies from ramping up production to meet the resumption of air travel.
Boeing and Airbus, which both declined to comment, are expected to report results on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
The problems were felt among manufacturers’ suppliers, such as engine manufacturers.
“As we take many actions across our businesses every day to mitigate the impacts of supply chain constraints and labor availability…we expect these pressures to continue to persist. next year as well,” said Raytheon Technologies Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday.
Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney engines fly on both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and its Collins Aerospace unit supplies both manufacturers.
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite on TV: All the Details
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph cook up something irresistible.
Longtime and old best friends Saturday Night Live the co-stars reunite again to host the second season of Peacock’s cooking competition series Cooking.
Upcoming episodes, which sees the Parks and recreation star taking over the co-hosting duties of Andy Sambergwill follow a new batch of bakers as they compete in a series of exciting and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya for the chance to win some serious cash, but only if they can impress the grand jury. mothers.
“This year’s challenges will be filled with explosions, instruments of destruction, smashed cakes and more,” the streamer announced on October 25. “The second season of Cooking marks the first time the Emmy winners have hosted a series together.”
Amy and Maya added in a joint statement, “This season’s coziest cooking contest is Cooking: Season 2! This season has it all: grandmas, artful baking, goofy butter songs, cash prizes, best friends, family, and did we mention butter?”
A ‘nail bandit’ littered Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Dallas drivers have been extra careful behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called “nail bandit.” Police said he covered busy intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.
Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money and convenience flowing from her right front tire.
“I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we walked into the garage, and he said, ‘Mom, what’s that noise? ? “”, Did she say.
The next morning, her tire was deflated and she called a tow truck. She discovered that one of her recent stops had been frequented by the Nail Bandit.
“The whole thing ended up taking half a day to do it,” she said. “It’s just a big nuisance.”
Neighbors have reported at least 30 incidents in the past six weeks, including 13 in Highland Park, four in University Park and many more on social media.
In Preston Hollow, around Hillcrest Road and the Northwest Highway, neighbors spotted the nails and started picking them up – collecting 325 of them – to dump more on the street.
“There were hundreds of them, and they were clumped together, and it was difficult because you had to extract them from the asphalt because it was hot,” said Laila Dolle, one of the neighbors who helped. “It seems very blind,” she said.
After weeks of concern and frustration, Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, on Oct. 24 in connection with another fatal driving incident that occurred Oct. 22 at Toyota’s corporate headquarters in Plano. .
In the October 22 incident, witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a suspect walk away. The suspects’ vehicle matched a vehicle that dropped multiple nails in the Toyota headquarters parking lot on Oct. 20 and 21, according to Toyota Security.
Highland Park and University Park Police confirm he is a suspect, with an MO, description and vehicle similar to what witnesses saw.
Drivers said they hoped he was off the streets for safety reasons.
“It’s so dangerous. We use these streets every day,” Dolle said.
“This guy really did some damage and just caused major pain to people in our community,” Bremer said.
