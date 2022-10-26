Kathy Hochul can’t explain why New York leads in population loss

On October 23, as dusk rose over the holy city of Ayodhya, it was a solemn moment. Illuminated as it was by the light of 1.57 million earthen lamps arranged at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River, it reflected a magnificent and electrifying new era of Hindu garv in its symbolism. By participating in Deepotsav, preceded by a series of similar events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that governing the greatest democracy can be achieved by blending religious fervor with development, which also constitutes inclusivity.

Any leader who wears his religion on his sleeve does not necessarily mean that he is not secular, because in addition to providing pucca houses to the marginalized while rebuilding places of worship, he brings to life a model of holistic development and to multifaceted.

No nation has ever become a world power by relegating its cultural heritage. In resurrecting places of worship, be it the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham or the opening of the Mahakaal in Ujjain, the nation must conform to its original cultural identity in order to restore these sacred sanitariums. Places of worship provided refuge and religious relief to those who braved civilizational challenges against invaders centuries ago. Therefore, our cultural renaissance is a feature of our very identity that needs to be restored and resurrected.

The BJP’s electoral board for the upcoming state as well as the strategically led Lok Sabha elections led by the Modi-Shah duo is becoming increasingly clear. It’s a heady mix of four distinct verticals that will converge by 2024, the year of the election. The four distinct verticals that will see convergence revolve around the completion of the Ayodhya mandir by early 2024, the targeted saturation of reaching nearly 80% of benefits in social protection schemes and the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. Add to the above, if India were to sustain a year-on-year economic growth rate of nearly 7% of GDP, a combination of the above factors portends an almost certain third term for Modi at from now.

Hypothetically, judging by the current mood of the nation, if an election were to be held this year, based on the prime minister’s growing popularity ratings domestically and globally, it looks like a triumphant Modi until the end. bout, leading him to a third term. If China’s Xi Jinping managed to win a third term, Modi is on par with his Asian counterpart as he paves the way for cementing his place as the country’s most powerful post-independence leader.

In terms of deliverables, measured against macro and micro-economic indicators, India’s economic performance stands out despite a changing world. India has moderately high inflation compared to soaring inflation rates in the UK and the US. We maintained a stable growth rate of 6.8% against a slowdown in China. And, despite India’s imported inflation from frequent oil price spikes, and despite Fed-led monetary tightening that has slowed foreign investment and tightened interest rates in the country, the IMF hailed India as the brightest spot and an island of economic growth. stability.

If there are any distinct signatures by which Modi 2.0 will be defined, it is the successful near-decolonization of the Indian education system and ethos; the decreasing power of dynastic power in state and central politics; laying the groundwork for systemic reforms and social development during his very first term that prepared India for the future to take off into uncharted economic territory, and the focus on empowerment of women, which is an important recognition of the increasing participation of women as a vote bank. The Prime Minister’s welfare, empowerment programs, universal health coverage and pace of financial inclusion have become a model for many countries to replicate.

When it comes to fusing religion with politics, India is not a theocratic state and never will be. So while there is a separation between the temporal and the cardinal, between religion and governance, Modi the man and his ideological leanings reflect the confluence of sentiments of the majority community, which makes up 80% of the population of 134 crore. Assuming the entire 80% isn’t pro-BJP, deep down they’re still Hindus who can’t remain unmoved by loud religious sentiments.

Modi’s two successive innings strongly embody an alternative idea of ​​India, one that is rooted in hardline nationalism and an unabashed pursuit of Hindu identity, combined with the deliverance of an effective state focused on the welfare. A combination of these factors has led Moditva to be a game changer in affecting the ‘wisest voter’ as he experiences last mile development and elevation, as well as pride in his Hindu identity.

Moditva + Hindutva + precision targeting of welfare schemes is now a force multiplier and an irresistibly potent and winning formula for the BJP to expand its dominance, aided by digital tools to form new caste alliances to expand its social base, mainly to reach out to new voters. The ‘new voters’ footprint includes OBCs, Scheduled Castes and rural women, who are the ‘labharthees’, or beneficiaries of government social protection programmes. Adding to the new voter syndrome is the already strong bedrock and base of the Hindi core states, which constitute the political dominance of the BJP, accounting for 60% of its 303-seat majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Resplendent display of Deepotsav in Ayodhya or completion of Ujjain hallway reflect Hinduismgarv and a revival of our socio-religious and cultural heritage, long repressed in the Hindu psyche, which has taken hold since the era of Modi.

Rarely does the Head of State sing shlokas so readily as deliver sermons on how Indians should emulate the ideals of Ram Bhagwan, or deliver homilies such as “Mother and Fatherland are superior to the sky”, while also listing the series of development projects that are underway. the offering which has provided livelihoods, will encourage religious tourism tours and thus improve the lives of all sections of society.

Contemplating the horizon of 2024 may not be easy, and never will be, in a democracy as pluralistic, complex, diverse and dynamic as India. But as of now, early signs point to a Modi recall all the way. I felt this amid the collective fervor in the chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi” in Ujjain that reverberated through a popular religious event, as if it were an election rally. The applause that day was a thin line separating religious fervor from politics, the two merging seamlessly.

Ultimately, the religious and nationalist fervor, coupled with development, sustainable economic growth, support for a systematic and strong SSR framework that has aided in social mobilization, and Brand Modi’s ever-growing charisma are the key differentiators that give already a head in the BJP. start 17 months before the election against any potential opposition bloc that is still nowhere in sight.

The author is former NCFI President Niti Aayog. The opinions expressed are personal.

