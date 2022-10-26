News
Kathy Hochul can’t explain why New York leads in population loss
Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said during Tuesday’s debate that Governor Kathy Hochul (D) cannot explain why New York leads the country in population loss, while Zeldin blames costs, crime and quality of education.
“My opponent still can’t finish that sentence; you can’t expect her to ever fix it, but New York leads the entire nation in population loss because…” Zeldin said during the debate with Hochul, explaining that he hoped that Hochul could answer this question.
Zeldin said, “Why does New York lead the entire nation in population loss? Because their wallets, their security, their freedom and the quality of their children’s education are threatened.
Lee Zeldin: “Why is New York leading the entire nation in population loss? Because its pocketbook, its safety, its freedom, and the quality of its children’s education are at risk.” pic.twitter.com/nLvvcc9qC6
— The post-millennium (@TPostMillennial) October 26, 2022
New York led the nation in population loss. The US Census Bureau found that New York lost 319,000 citizens between July 2020 and July 2021, the highest number in the country. It is also the highest population loss ever recorded by the state.
A study by the Empire Center for Public Policy found that the coronavirus pandemic has spurred New York’s already high population loss:
New York’s population decline in mid-2021 was primarily due to its net in-migration loss of 352,185 residents, meaning 352,185 more people left the state than moved in. during the previous 12 months. This shattered all emigration records, surpassing New York’s record annual migration losses in the late 1970s.
With international travel tightly constrained by pandemic rules, net foreign immigration to New York fell over the period to just 18,860, the lowest number in at least 60 years. As a result, combining domestic outflows and foreign inflows, the state experienced a total decrease in net migration of 333,878. Offsetting a high number of deaths, which reflected the exceptionally high number of COVID-19 casualties in the State, a decrease in births during the year gave New York a small “natural increase” of 18,503.
In contrast, Texas, Florida, and Arizona experienced the highest population growth between 2020 and 2021.
Breitbart News
News
Therapists’ union staff seek guidance on ‘lay off and rehire’ plan | Redundancy
Staff at a union of therapists are threatening to strike over plans to lay off one in ten, prompting many to self-treat.
Workers at the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) said they had just three days to decide whether to accept a redundancy or apply for other jobs on worse terms in a process referred to as “termination and rehiring”.
Unite, the union representing many of the affected workers, who include counsellors, therapists and support staff, called on RCOT bosses to “drop their ruthless sackings” or “face the consequences”, including going on strike.
“A union is shamefully using fire and rehiring to attack its own workers. It is the rank hypocrisy of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists that defends wellbeing at work,” said Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite.
“The stress workers are under is cause enough for them to seek therapy themselves. You could hardly invent that.
“The Royal College must immediately abandon this redundancy process and negotiate with Unite. The workers have the full support of their union and we are leaving all options on the table to support our members.
RCOT is registered as an independent union with 35,000 members who work in occupational therapy, a discipline that focuses on supporting people with physical or mental difficulties in daily tasks. The organisation, headquartered in south London, says it has “advocated for the profession and the people who support it for over 90 years”.
He told staff on Oct. 17 that one in 10 of his roughly 100 employees were at risk of being made redundant. Unite said they had “just three full days to decide whether to accept poor severance pay or apply for other jobs on worse terms”.
“Workers who unsuccessfully apply for another job will be expelled under legal terms of dismissal,” Unite added, pointing out that there are only weeks left before a formal recognition agreement is signed with the college.
Matthew Freeman, Regional Officer for Unite, said: “Rather than negotiate with Unite, the Royal College would rather abandon its principles and act like some of the worst employers around.
“The college has subjected its loyal staff to enormous stress and pressure. It smacks of union busting just weeks before Unite signs a recognition deal.
“We even have members asking for advice due to the impact this announcement is having on their mental health. The college faces massive damage to its reputation if it moves forward, and Unite will not hesitate to use its considerable firepower to support its members.
Affected personnel include individuals who represent occupational therapists in their workplace. Others take on a range of roles such as administration, finance and politics. Some are occupational therapists themselves, who are also members of the College.
Workers had to express their interest in voluntary redundancy or alternative employment by noon on Friday, October 21. They had the weekend to complete their applications, with interviews on Tuesday and a decision on Wednesday. Workers opting into virtual reality must sign a nondisclosure agreement by October 31.
One of the workers affected said the situation had been ‘extremely stressful’ for all employees and that she and many others had sought advice as a result.
“I was told on Monday afternoon, while I was on vacation, that my job was being laid off,” said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I’m a single parent and sole breadwinner, I’m really worried about how I’m going to cope.
“I am already on antidepressants for depression and anxiety and will need more treatment now. It is simply extremely hypocritical for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists to treat its staff like this.
An RCOT spokesperson said: “We recognize that this is a very difficult situation for colleagues as we carry out the necessary reorganization of the operation and delivery of the RCOT for its members. The reorganization follows established practice and falls within a legal framework, recognizing the needs of colleagues and offering them the necessary support in this difficult period.
“We didn’t take these decisions lightly or easily, but they are necessary. As a member-driven organization, we have a duty to ensure that RCOT is best placed to deliver to our members – these changes will enable that.
“We have provided a range of support options for colleagues throughout and remain in constant dialogue with affected staff. We set the time scales with the aim of reducing the duration of uncertainty.
“A number of new roles have been created at RCOT and staff at risk of potential redundancy have been encouraged to apply for these new roles or to consider taking an enhanced redundancy package. At the end of this process of change, there will be a net increase in membership to support our plans to do more for our members. »
theguardian
News
‘Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin dies at 47
‘Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin has died aged 47.
“Ben passed away Monday at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side,” a representative for his company Equation Unlimited LLC confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening.
Feigin, an Emmy winner who was instrumental in launching the comedy series, has lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, Deadline reported.
DEREK HOUGH SAYS IT ‘BREAKS MY HEART’ LESLIE JORDAN WAS NEVER ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’
The show and Feigin won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. fraud.
It ran from 2015 to 2020 and starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.
“My very first friend, Ben Feigin, passed away on Monday,” NBC News political reporter Jonathan Allen tweeted on Tuesday, along with a photo of the two of them as children. “The world knew him as the Emmy Award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing.”
Feigin was also behind the first-ever live-streamed event with AOL and helped reunite Cheech & Chong for their 2010 “Hey Watch This” reunion tour, a film collaboration with LiveNation.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He has also been involved in cancer charities and is survived by his wife, UTA talent agent Heidi Feigin and their 11-year-old daughter.
Fox
News
Mortgage demand from homebuyers is nearly half of what it was in 2021
The real estate for sale sign of a house is seen in front of a house in Arlington, Virginia on November 19, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Demand for mortgages fell last week to nearly half of what it was a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, as rates hit their highest level in 21 years.
Overall, mortgage demand is at its lowest level since 1997.
Mortgage applications for buying a home fell 2% from the previous week and were 42% lower than the same week in 2021. The annual comparison continues to jump each week, as new Fewer and fewer buyers want or can afford to enter this very expensive real estate market. .
Home loan refinance applications were down just 0.1% for the week, but only because they were so low to begin with – down 86% from a year ago. There are currently fewer than 150,000 qualified borrowers who could qualify for refinancing at today’s rates, according to Black Knight.
Mortgage rates have fallen slightly to start this week, but are still well above 7% after starting the year at around 3%. The average contractual interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) fell from 6.94% to 7.16%, with points rising from 0.95 at 0.88 (including origination fees) for loans with a 20% decline. Payment.
Federal Housing Administration loans, which come with lower rates and lower down payment requirements, saw an uptick during the week.
“Despite higher rates and lower overall demand activity, there was an uptick in FHA purchase inquiries as FHA rates remained lower than conventional lending rates,” said Joel Kan, economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The share of homebuyers applying for adjustable rate mortgages remained high at more than four times what it was at the start of this year. ARMs offer lower rates but are considered a riskier product.
High interest rates are also weighing on house prices. Although prices are still higher than a year ago, gains are now slowing at a record pace. Home buyers are also reconsidering their purchases. Pulte Group reported a 24% cancellation rate in its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday and said it expected an even higher rate for the next quarter.
cnbc
News
Ukraine has become an “instrument” of US foreign policy – RT in French
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged on October 26 with the directors of the security agencies and special services of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He notably returned to the offensive in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged on October 26 with the directors of the security agencies and special services of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by videoconference. The CIS is a Eurasian regional organization made up of 15 countries, including nine former Soviet republics, and aims to foster economic, political and military integration.
Ukraine, Washington’s “instrument” according to Putin
During his inauguration speech, he stressed that Ukraine had become an “instrument” of American foreign policy, believing that Washington sought to “preserve its domination” over the world by all means.
Vladimir Putin added that the territory of Ukraine, the “maneuvering ground” of the United States, had been “transformed into a testing ground for experiments [en matière d’armes] biological” and that this country had practically lost all sovereignty.
The Russian leader then compared the threat posed by Daesh and that posed by the “kyiv regime” when he “says he wants to obtain nuclear weapons”, or when he develops a “dirty bomb” (according to accusations by the Russian Ministry of Defense denied by kyiv).
RT All Fr Trans
News
The real story behind the good nurse is simply terrifying
“She came across as a smart, strong-minded person, so I rolled the dice and told her some of our findings,” has since retired. Daniel Baudouin (played by Nnamdi Asomugha in The good nurse) Told People to enlist Loughren in their investigation. And then they made him wear a wire to a meeting with Cullen outside the hospital. (They were hesitant when they saw her pacemaker scar, but, she told Glamor UK, she assured them, “I’m a cardiology nurse, I know it’ll be okay. “)
Confronting him with what she knew, Loughren offered to go with her friend to the police, to confess.
“He sat up straight,” she recalls. People. “His eye color changed. He put a smirk on his face and said, ‘I’m going to fight. “”
Cullen was fired on October 31, 2003, reportedly while under investigation for altering the blood chemistry of six elderly patients, four of whom died. A hospital official told authorities that five of the six incidents ended up having acceptable explanations.
As for the sixth: Cullen was arrested in December on suspicion of murder on June 28, 2003, death by digoxin overdose of the very reverend. Florian J. Gall, a 68-year-old priest. He was also charged with attempted murder for attempting to administer a lethal amount of digoxin to a 40-year-old woman, who was given an antidote in time.
Entertainment
News
Narendra Modi weaves together religion, nationalism and welfarism to create a winning formula for the BJP in 2024
On October 23, as dusk rose over the holy city of Ayodhya, it was a solemn moment. Illuminated as it was by the light of 1.57 million earthen lamps arranged at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River, it reflected a magnificent and electrifying new era of Hindu garv in its symbolism. By participating in Deepotsav, preceded by a series of similar events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that governing the greatest democracy can be achieved by blending religious fervor with development, which also constitutes inclusivity.
Any leader who wears his religion on his sleeve does not necessarily mean that he is not secular, because in addition to providing pucca houses to the marginalized while rebuilding places of worship, he brings to life a model of holistic development and to multifaceted.
No nation has ever become a world power by relegating its cultural heritage. In resurrecting places of worship, be it the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham or the opening of the Mahakaal in Ujjain, the nation must conform to its original cultural identity in order to restore these sacred sanitariums. Places of worship provided refuge and religious relief to those who braved civilizational challenges against invaders centuries ago. Therefore, our cultural renaissance is a feature of our very identity that needs to be restored and resurrected.
The BJP’s electoral board for the upcoming state as well as the strategically led Lok Sabha elections led by the Modi-Shah duo is becoming increasingly clear. It’s a heady mix of four distinct verticals that will converge by 2024, the year of the election. The four distinct verticals that will see convergence revolve around the completion of the Ayodhya mandir by early 2024, the targeted saturation of reaching nearly 80% of benefits in social protection schemes and the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. Add to the above, if India were to sustain a year-on-year economic growth rate of nearly 7% of GDP, a combination of the above factors portends an almost certain third term for Modi at from now.
Hypothetically, judging by the current mood of the nation, if an election were to be held this year, based on the prime minister’s growing popularity ratings domestically and globally, it looks like a triumphant Modi until the end. bout, leading him to a third term. If China’s Xi Jinping managed to win a third term, Modi is on par with his Asian counterpart as he paves the way for cementing his place as the country’s most powerful post-independence leader.
In terms of deliverables, measured against macro and micro-economic indicators, India’s economic performance stands out despite a changing world. India has moderately high inflation compared to soaring inflation rates in the UK and the US. We maintained a stable growth rate of 6.8% against a slowdown in China. And, despite India’s imported inflation from frequent oil price spikes, and despite Fed-led monetary tightening that has slowed foreign investment and tightened interest rates in the country, the IMF hailed India as the brightest spot and an island of economic growth. stability.
If there are any distinct signatures by which Modi 2.0 will be defined, it is the successful near-decolonization of the Indian education system and ethos; the decreasing power of dynastic power in state and central politics; laying the groundwork for systemic reforms and social development during his very first term that prepared India for the future to take off into uncharted economic territory, and the focus on empowerment of women, which is an important recognition of the increasing participation of women as a vote bank. The Prime Minister’s welfare, empowerment programs, universal health coverage and pace of financial inclusion have become a model for many countries to replicate.
When it comes to fusing religion with politics, India is not a theocratic state and never will be. So while there is a separation between the temporal and the cardinal, between religion and governance, Modi the man and his ideological leanings reflect the confluence of sentiments of the majority community, which makes up 80% of the population of 134 crore. Assuming the entire 80% isn’t pro-BJP, deep down they’re still Hindus who can’t remain unmoved by loud religious sentiments.
Modi’s two successive innings strongly embody an alternative idea of India, one that is rooted in hardline nationalism and an unabashed pursuit of Hindu identity, combined with the deliverance of an effective state focused on the welfare. A combination of these factors has led Moditva to be a game changer in affecting the ‘wisest voter’ as he experiences last mile development and elevation, as well as pride in his Hindu identity.
Moditva + Hindutva + precision targeting of welfare schemes is now a force multiplier and an irresistibly potent and winning formula for the BJP to expand its dominance, aided by digital tools to form new caste alliances to expand its social base, mainly to reach out to new voters. The ‘new voters’ footprint includes OBCs, Scheduled Castes and rural women, who are the ‘labharthees’, or beneficiaries of government social protection programmes. Adding to the new voter syndrome is the already strong bedrock and base of the Hindi core states, which constitute the political dominance of the BJP, accounting for 60% of its 303-seat majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Resplendent display of Deepotsav in Ayodhya or completion of Ujjain hallway reflect Hinduismgarv and a revival of our socio-religious and cultural heritage, long repressed in the Hindu psyche, which has taken hold since the era of Modi.
Rarely does the Head of State sing shlokas so readily as deliver sermons on how Indians should emulate the ideals of Ram Bhagwan, or deliver homilies such as “Mother and Fatherland are superior to the sky”, while also listing the series of development projects that are underway. the offering which has provided livelihoods, will encourage religious tourism tours and thus improve the lives of all sections of society.
Contemplating the horizon of 2024 may not be easy, and never will be, in a democracy as pluralistic, complex, diverse and dynamic as India. But as of now, early signs point to a Modi recall all the way. I felt this amid the collective fervor in the chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi” in Ujjain that reverberated through a popular religious event, as if it were an election rally. The applause that day was a thin line separating religious fervor from politics, the two merging seamlessly.
Ultimately, the religious and nationalist fervor, coupled with development, sustainable economic growth, support for a systematic and strong SSR framework that has aided in social mobilization, and Brand Modi’s ever-growing charisma are the key differentiators that give already a head in the BJP. start 17 months before the election against any potential opposition bloc that is still nowhere in sight.
The author is former NCFI President Niti Aayog. The opinions expressed are personal.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
Kathy Hochul can’t explain why New York leads in population loss
FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2023 Class
Therapists’ union staff seek guidance on ‘lay off and rehire’ plan | Redundancy
‘Schitt’s Creek’ executive producer Ben Feigin dies at 47
NFT Custody Services Now Offered by Swiss Seba Bank
Mortgage demand from homebuyers is nearly half of what it was in 2021
Ukraine has become an “instrument” of US foreign policy – RT in French
The real story behind the good nurse is simply terrifying
These Crypto Wallets Acquired 100 Million XRP In Last 24 Hours
Narendra Modi weaves together religion, nationalism and welfarism to create a winning formula for the BJP in 2024
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health