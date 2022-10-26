News
Labor struggles rock Nevada, threatening the Democratic Party
The deep concern over the cost of living is clear, materializing in public opinion polls as well as among some anxious voters witnessing recent events for the Democratic senator. Catherine Cortez Masto and Governor Steve Sisolak. At one point Quetzi Sot, a 32-year-old from Nevada, thanked Sisolak for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but she said afterwards that she was still undecided about backing Democrats up and down the ticket. this autumn.
Sot, who works as a fine-dining server on the Strip, said in an interview that “the economy” is holding her back. “It’s a very, very big concern because the cost of living has gone up dramatically.”
The immediate consequences could be losses for Cortez Masto and Sisolak, as evidenced by public polls that show them stuck in deadlocked races. But the Democrats’ challenges in Nevada illustrate a larger problem for the party: It relies more than ever on white, college-educated suburbanites, though other groups outnumber them by significant margins in most areas. Battlefield states.
And while working-class voters of color have been a reliable Democratic bloc in recent years, they are also among the hardest hit by rising rents, gas prices and grocery bills. Now, Democratic strategists fear they won’t vote, or Republicans may edge them out, because of it.
“If the Democrats can’t win in Nevada, we can complain about the white working class all you want, but we’re really dealing with a much larger working class problem,” said a national Democratic pollster, who has granted anonymity to discuss the matter frankly. “We have a hard time with them, whatever their race.”
Sean McElwee, a Democratic pollster, called Nevada “ground zero” for this issue, “where non-college voters or working-class voters” are “moving away from us.”
“We continued to see a trend of educational polarization affecting people of all racial groups,” McElwee continued. “When people talk about this trend, they’re usually talking about white voters, but we see the same with voters of color.”
Both Cortez Masto and Sisolak campaign tirelessly on what they have and will do to cut costs: Sisolak told hundreds of Nevadans at an outdoor flea market that he was fighting to lower rents and raise teachers’ salaries on a sweltering Sunday afternoon, while Cortez Masto touted the Cut Inflation Act to dozens of housekeepers and casino workers in Mandalay Bay for “a lower[ing] costs for families.
“There’s more work to be done, no doubt,” Cortez Masto acknowledged to the crowd of unionized and blue-collar voters of color.
“They are very motivated, very supportive of the things we have implemented. They know we’ve done a lot,” Sisolak said in a brief interview, after greeting Nevada residents at Broadacres Market in Las Vegas, where he asked people working at various stalls how business was going.
“Unfortunately, as governor, there is nothing I can do about gas prices or grocery prices. I fully understand that, but we try to help in other areas,” Sisolak continued, citing his work to provide free breakfast and lunch to public school students, reduce childcare costs and of accommodation. Sisolak is running against Republican Joe Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff.
While state Democrats have widely said they fear their support from voters of color will slip, “I’m not concerned that we’re losing them to the opposition,” said Andres Ramirez, a Democratic strategist based in Nevada, which works on federal and state races. “I’m afraid we’ll lose them because of ‘none of the above’ and staying home,” citing the unusual option on Nevada ballots to choose no candidate in a race.
Melissa Morales, executive director of Somos PAC, said “participation is what I keep an eye on”.
“If we see strong Latino turnout, from what we’re hearing at the gates, the Latino vote may bring it home to ‘Cortez Masto,’” she continued. “But in a mid-term year, where they are exhausted from the politics of the past six years, a little [more] unplugged than previous years… if we see a change in support it’s not because of a vote change, it will be because of a lack of participation.
Somos PAC has already invested $9.5 million in the state, including another $2 million before Election Day. They knocked on more than half a million doors in Las Vegas, while the Culinary Union, the organizing engine behind the state Democrats, came out with its biggest operation on the ground yet. , reaching over a million doors in early November.
“We are winning because the candidates from Nevada, Governor Sisolak, Senator Cortez Masto, are traditional, solution-oriented, kitchen-table problem-focused candidates,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary union. “They are not extremists, neither extreme right nor extreme left.”
In 2020, President Joe Biden slightly improved Hillary Clinton’s performance among non-college white voters, though he still trailed them by 36 points, according to exit polls. But there was a 6-point drop for Biden among non-college voters of color, from 81% who supported Clinton to 75% who backed Biden, according to analysis by Third Way, a center-left group. For a party so reliant on voters of color, any slippage is notable and in races as close as those in Nevada, a majority-minority state with a high concentration of non-college voters, it could be devastating.
That move resonates across the country, as Republicans made gains in South Florida and South Texas, where some voters of color are drifting away from the party. And in Nevada, a notoriously difficult state to poll because of its transient population, a few polls showed Cortez Masto and Sisolak had declining margins among Hispanic voters, a constituency that skews the less wealthy.
“Cost of living issues are a challenge for us, and I don’t think we’ve challenged that enough,” said Mike Lux, a Democratic consultant who wrote an op-ed with other strategists last week. , imploring the party to refocus on economic issues. “Because it’s not just a problem with working-class white voters. That’s a problem with working-class voters that we usually slide with.
Nevada Republicans are trying to capitalize on that openness by tackling inflation, a major issue for voters in the state, who often cite the GOP as the party they trust most to handle it. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is challenging Cortez Masto, believes Republicans have yet to reach their “high point” with working-class voters despite rapid gains among white voters in recent years.
“What we’ve seen in recent years are these Democratic policies, whether it’s attacking energy independence or spending too much money to cause inflation, are absolutely killing the working class,” he said. said Laxalt, after a roundtable with women entrepreneurs in Reno. , alongside Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.). “We are seeing conversions at record highs in this race [with] Hispanic working class [voters]especially.”
Laxalt’s television ads tackle both inflation and crime, a pair of issues Republicans are rolling out across the country as races tighten in the home stretch.
Cortez Masto, meanwhile, focuses more explicitly on her own identity — she made history as the first Latina senator — and her own family’s blue-collar history to connect with voters. After his “back of the house” encounter at the Mandalay Bay, Cortez Masto noted that his father had started cleaning cars.
“When I walk in these rooms, not only [are they] where I grew up is a community that I lived with, my aunts, uncles, cousins, everyone,” she said.
“For people here, it’s not about partisan politics. They want to know that you are on their side. They want to know that someone understands what they’re dealing with,” Cortez Masto continued in an interview. “I can’t imagine Adam Laxalt doing that, and I’ve never seen him do anything with our industry.”
But she is fighting a negative image of the national Democratic Party, which has been labeled by Republicans as extreme and too focused on cultural issues.
“They let too much wiggle room control the narrative, and it’s probably the same with the Republican Party as well,” said Brandon Morris, a local Carpenters and Joiners of America member who attended a Cortez Masto event at the East Las Vegas Community Center.
And for voters frustrated with $6 gas in the state, “they also want someone to blame,” he added.
“What makes Nevada different is the extent to which the economy really dominates in a way that it doesn’t elsewhere,” said another Democratic pollster, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly. “But if Republicans were to make gains in Nevada and Arizona, two places where there are very competitive and contested races, then for Democrats it is a warning sign that there could be a new normal. for support. [with working class voters of color].”
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 8: With Breece Hall sidelined, who will be top rookie?
We thought we hit a home run with our preseason pick of New York Jets running back Breece Hall to be the top fantasy running back this season.
Well, we did … until the former Iowa State Cyclone blew out his knee last Sunday in Denver. That ended his season after 681 total yards and five touchdowns.
That play dealt a severe blow to the Jets’ renaissance, though they have moved quickly to Plan B. They traded for Jacksonville’s James Robinson, who will now work in a timeshare with Michael Carter, at least when the former Jaguar is fully healthy (he’s nursing a knee injury).
So the battle for fantasy rookie of the year has started anew, with the focus on these five freshmen:
Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks RB) — The former Sparty star from East Lansing had his big coming out last week with 168 yards and two touchdowns in his second start after Rashard Penny’s season-ending injury. He’s averaging nearly seven yards a carry over the past three weeks and easily could finish in the league’s top 10 in rushing.
Dameon Pierce (Texans RB) — The ex-Florida Gator has been the busiest rookie, averaging just under 100 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. He has averaged 24 touches over the past four games with Houston, which is not as bereft on offense as you might think.
Chris Olave (Saints WR) — Thanks in part to injuries to Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, this former Buckeye is clearly the top rookie pass catcher for now. He just had his third game with at least 13 targets. For the season, he has two TDs and an average of about 80 yards per game.
George Pickens (Steelers WR) — This Georgia product made another highlight-reel catch for a TD last week in Miami. He has been averaging about seven targets per week recently, and that will only go up, especially if the Steelers follow through on efforts to trade Chase Claypool.
Drake London (Falcons WR) — Our No. 2 rookie pick before the season has been awfully quiet since getting two TDs in the first three weeks. The Atlanta passing game has almost been non-existent. But at least this USC Trojan is doing better than teammate Kyle Pitts.
SITTING STARS
First, a fossil quarterback alert: Keep both Bucs’ Tom Brady and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers on the bench, especially the latter going up to Buffalo. … We have a hunch that Arizona QB Kyler Murray will regress again vs. the Vikings. … Seattle WR Tyler Lockett will have a harder time posting numbers without D.K. Metcalf on the other side of the field. … Cooper Kupp is the only Ram you can feel comfortable starting against San Francisco … But that’s more than the zero number of Bears you should count on against Dallas. … And be wary of relying on any New York Jets against what should be a bounce-back week for the New England defense.
MATCHUP GAME
Jacksonville has been a constant disappointment, at least until QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne come up against Denver. … Baltimore RB Gus Edwards will have another good week against Tampa Bay. … Tennessee’s Derrick Henry may have his best week of the year against Houston. … Green Bay will need a big game from RB Aaron Jones to stay close to the Bills … Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs will continue his impersonation of a No. 1 RB against the Saints … Carolina’s good matchup against the Atlanta defense will boost RB D’onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore. And Philly receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown will have fun against the Steelers’ secondary.
INJURY WATCH
Seattle got good news in that WR D.K. Metcalf is not done for the season, but Marquise Goodwin will have a big role again this week. … Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill could be on the sideline watching Malik Willis get his first NFL start. … Los Angeles WR Mike Williams injured his knee, but the Chargers are on bye anyway. … The long list of players listed as questionable includes three running backs (Detroit’s D’Andre Swift, Arizona’s James Conner and Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard), a slew of receivers (Detroit’s Amon-Ra St Brown, Green Bay’s Allen Lazard, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Russell Gage and San Fran’s Deebo Samuel) and three top tight ends (Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, Vegas’ Darren Waller and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
The tight end position is still a mostly barren wasteland, but you can also put some faith in a TE working for Tom Brady. So Tampa Bay rookie Cade Otton could be an interesting bye week pickup. With Bucs starter Cameron Brate out with a sprained neck, Otton caught four passes for 64 yards in last week’s debacle in Pittsburgh. He has averaged five targets per game over the past three weeks. Hardly Gronkowski-type numbers, but you can do a lot worse.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Buccaneers (+1½):
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
Ukraine wants Russia kicked out of Red Cross — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Kyiv human rights ombudsman says body’s Moscow branch provides aid to servicemen and their families
The Red Cross should expel its Russian affiliate for its fundraising efforts to support the families of mobilized reservists and allegedly the reservists themselves, a senior Ukrainian official insisted on Tuesday.
Dmitry Lubinets, who serves as human rights commissioner in Ukraine’s parliament, accused the Russian Red Cross of supporting the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin last month. By supporting mobilization efforts, the organization “supports a bloody war” in Ukraine, he added.
As a result, Lubinets claimed that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, should kick out their Russian branch and strip it of its emblem.
The official went on to point out that “The social protection of the families of soldiers who have gone to war in an independent and sovereign foreign country cannot be humane”, adding that it would only “increase the number of civilians who will be tortured and killed in Ukraine”.
His comments come a day after the Ukrainian Red Cross accused its Russian counterpart of “repeatedly violating the principle of neutrality” helping military personnel in Moscow. He urged his international partners to “take strict measures” to stop such actions.
In early October, the Russian Red Cross announced “centralized fundraising” to provide humanitarian aid to the families of Russian servicemen, including those who had been called up.
In a statement, Pavel Savchuk, president of the organization, noted that “the families of mobilized citizens are now facing a number of difficulties”, as many are worried about their loved ones who are now embroiled in the conflict. Some people may also need financial or humanitarian assistance, he added.
“Therefore, it is very important to support them now,” he underlined.
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a global humanitarian organization of 80 million people helping those facing disasters, conflicts, and health and social challenges. The International Committee of the Red Cross, part of the movement, has been working in Ukraine since 2014, after Viktor Yanukovych, the country’s democratically elected president, was ousted following violent riots in kyiv, which sparked a conflict armed in eastern Ukraine.
Disney logo will remain on Magic’s jerseys with sponsorship agreement extended
The Disney logo will continue to appear on Orlando Magic players’ game jerseys, with Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic announcing today they’ve renewed their sponsorship agreement.
The Disney name will continue to appear on the front left of the jersey and measure about 2½ by 2½ inches.
As part of the multi-year agreement, fans will be able to purchase Magic jerseys with the Disney logo at Amway Center and will continue to see Disney’s presence throughout the arena, including the Disney Atrium and a special seating and hospitality area during select home games.
“The Orlando Magic and Disney have much in common, and it’s reflected in our hometown team’s name,” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World, said in a statement. “We are excited to extend this relationship and wish them a great season.”
Disney, which has been a Magic sponsor since Amway Center opened in 2010, has been the jersey sponsor since the NBA allowed them during the 2017-18 season.
The original agreement was for three years, the length of the NBA’s three-year test period for ads on game jerseys, with the league’s patch-sponsorship program being extended indefinitely.
The success of the jersey patches led to the league’s shooting shirt patch program, with Magic recently coming to a deal that made City National Bank of Florida their first partner whose logo appears on the Magic’s warmup shirt.
Disney and the Magic have worked together on outreach initiatives that benefit the local community, including the Orlando Magic recreation centers and sponsorship of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation open golf tournament.
“The extension represents a continued shared commitment to both the local community and creating magic for fans and guests alike,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a statement. “As pillars in the Orlando community, we are proud to represent the City of Orlando and all those who call ‘The City Beautiful’ home.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers: Roadshow
Halloween can be a very fun and busy holiday. It can also be very dangerous. It ranks as both the day with the highest number of child pedestrian deaths and one of the holidays with the highest number of impaired driving deaths. The most dangerous time of Halloween for pedestrians aged 5 to 14 is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., when deaths for this age group are four times higher than on any other Halloween night. ‘year.
Planning and extra caution can keep everyone safe this year.
The California Office of Traffic Safety offers these Halloween pedestrian safety tips:
- Talk to your children before they leave. Safety officials say most parents don’t discuss the dangers ahead of time.
- Plan your route on well-lit streets. Avoid busy streets.
- Choose a costume that makes it easy to walk, see, and be seen. Light-colored suits are best. Choose costumes, masks, wigs or beards made of flame-retardant materials and avoid lightweight fabrics with billowing skirts or loose puffy sleeves. Use reflective tape on costumes.
- A mask can prevent children from seeing well. Make sure children remove their masks before crossing the street. Consider using makeup instead.
- Bring a flashlight.
- Have a parent or older sibling accompany the children. If an older person can’t go, make sure the kids play with a group.
- Cross streets only at corners. Never cross between parked cars or in the middle of a block. If there are no sidewalks, always walk facing traffic.
- Wait until you get home to sort and eat treats.
Here are some tips for drivers on Halloween:
- Avoid driving in residential areas where cheaters are likely to be present.
- To slow down. A pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 30 mph is nearly twice as likely to be killed as a pedestrian hit by a car traveling at 25.
- If you have very bright headlights, be aware that they can illuminate the road well, but they can be so bright that it is difficult to see pedestrians.
- Plan ahead if you are going to drink. Designate a sober driver. If you’ve been out and have had too much to drink, call a taxi or a friend or family member to take you home.
Q: Sorry for the late reply. I owe you a big THANK YOU for waving your magic wand to restore our neighborhood red light on Kilter. It has been realigned and is perfect once again.
As usual, Mr. Roadshow saves the day!
Karen Thompson
A: Don’t thank me, thank the city for responding quickly to my question on your behalf.
Predict the average statewide gas price on November 15 and you could win a free fill-up for your car, courtesy of Mr. Roadshow. The deadline is November 1. Send your entry with “Gas Contest” in the subject line to [email protected]
Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for Minnesota governor
GOP nominee for Minnesota governor Scott Jensen received the endorsement of former president Donald Trump late Tuesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Trump posted his endorsement of Jensen to Truth Social, a social media platform where the former president has made many of his recent candidate endorsements.
“Minnesota finally has a chance to have a great Governor. His name is Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, and he will bring Minnesota back from the brink,” Trump said in the post. “Strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen – and there won’t be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts.”
Jensen is running against first-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz in the general election.
Jensen suggested to reporters last Friday that he did not expect the former president to endorse his campaign or aid in fundraising, and suggested in a news release early Wednesday morning that his campaign did not seek Trump’s backing.
“As this campaign takes the lead in the polls, I expect many individuals and organizations to ride the momentum and endorse our campaign. While we have not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and Heal Minnesota.”
Trump earlier in the day endorsed Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett in his first statewide general election endorsement in Minnesota for 2022.
Mallikarjun Kharge must be more vigilant against famous palace intrigues than election setbacks
Challenges before 88e AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge are many, but retaining self-respect is perhaps the most crucial. Kharge, from day one, comes under intense scrutiny, from friends and foes alike, over how the Gandhi trio – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi – treats the party’s new leader either as an aloof, or with a hint of disdain.
Day 1 was therefore crucial and a sort of litmus test. Kharge and Sonia Gandhi passed with ease. The image – of Sonia offering the Central Presidential Hall to Kharge, then Sonia, Kharge and Shashi Tharoor (who fought the presidential elections and lost) seated side by side – was very visible.
But the trial continues. The real test would be Kharge’s handling of the political crisis in Rajasthan. If he shelved the ongoing political struggle for supremacy, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he would be considered a “weak president”. If he goes for the adventure and tries to unseat Ashok Gehlot, Kharge would earn a “leader” tag. However, if the mission was to topple a crafty boomerang from Gehlot, Kharge would be proving his internal astrologers wrong who claim a “hassle-free” tenure until September 2024.
The history of in-house congressional astrologers is not a glorious one. On the day PV Narasimha Rao was convicted in May 1997 of criminal association and incitement to corruption, his astrologers predicted a favorable alignment of the stars improving Rao’s mood, personality and environment. By the time Sonia Gandhi had reached Rao’s residence offering him the services of the AICC legal department, Rao’s dry wit was back in action. Rao had mumbled something to the effect that he wished to be acquitted so as not to increase the legal complications by employing “good for nothing” congressional lawyers.
Kharge’s immediate task would be to organize the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) polls. It is an open secret that the outgoing Congress leader of the Rajya Sabha secured the support of the G23 in return for his promise to hold CWC polls. The truncated G23, made up of Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari and Prithviraj Chavan had decided to support Kharge as president of the Congress mainly for two reasons. First, they were unhappy with the decision of Shashi Tharoor, another dissident, to contest the presidential elections without consulting them. Some G23 protagonists saw it as an attempt to eclipse them. Others felt that Tharoor bought some sort of insurance policy as he rose through the ranks of the Congressional hierarchy. It should be recalled that Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, etc. had a ministerial rank in the Manmohan Singh cabinet, while Tharoor was only a minister of state, while Prithviraj Chavan had been a minister in the PMO and minister chief of Maharashtra. The second part of the deal was Kharge’s categorical assurance to “democratize” the CWC polls.
The recent history of the CWC polls is rather checkered. In Tirupati in April 1992, PV Narasimha Rao imagined himself in charge as both Prime Minister and President of Congress. He had not imagined that the great rivals Sharad Pawar and Arjun Singh would join hands and transfer votes. Minutes before the CWC polls, an informal list of their favorites was circulated among the approximately 700 AICC delegates. Nine of the ten members of the Arjun-Pawar panel were elected.
A somewhat astonished Rao then demanded the resignation of the 12 elected members of the CWC and appointed them to the supreme body, just as a ploy to show himself as a boss. At the end of 1992, Rao lost his political authority again when the Babri bombing took place. Five years later, in September 1997, Sitaram Kesri sought to act like a democrat. An informal panel of Kesri was formed but with the exception of Tariq Anwar, the regional satraps, having an unspoken understanding among themselves, did so in the elected category. Kesri had to live with a CWC that was largely hostile to her. In 1998, when he was unceremoniously expelled, only Anwar supported him. The coup that took place on March 14, 1998 was not so much Sonia Gandhi’s masterstroke, but an untold account of the betrayal and perfidy of those Kesri chacha whom Kesri trusted – Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Jitendra Prasada, etc.
More than political challenges, Kharge needs to watch out for internal storytellers or those spreading stories far and wide. Like Kharge, Kesri had studied hard knocks in college. He would declare himself a commoner who had been elected to the post of President by party rank posting a landslide victory by securing 6,224 votes from AICC delegates to Pawar’s 882 and Rajesh Pilot’s 354. Like Kharge, in established congressional tradition, Kesri’s opponents in 1997 sang a chorus of congratulations and promised to cooperate with him.
Kesri had taken the challenge of being elected leader of the AICC very seriously. His commoner reference was seen as an act of defiance against Sonia and the Nehru-Gandhi family. Within days of Kesri’s election, some party leaders began passing rumors and gossip to Sonia’s private assistant, Vincent George. In the absence of any confirmation or denial, George was constantly informed of what Kesri was saying about Sonia and her followers. For example, a ruler of Madhya Pradesh told George quoting Kesri: “He says he is going to finish off the Nehru-Gandhi family”, and added another quote from Kesri: “The age of rajas and maharajas is gone. Foreigners must return. I fought thousands of Angrez and…”
Sometimes Kesri would talk about how Subhas Chandra Bose was bigger than Jawaharlal Nehru. “I was part of the Forward Bloc and the Netaji team in Kolkata,” he said, closing his eyes. He would ruminate on how different India would have been had Gandhiji not made the mistake of choosing Nehru over Bose. The nonviolent pacifist would give way to the radical Kesri who would say, “We have a slave mentality. We didn’t get freedom after shedding blood. The non-violent method has made us powerless. Had Subhas existed, the country would have been different,” Kesri would go on to propagate the theory that the Nehru-led, Delhi-centric Congress had consciously suppressed Bengal’s leadership.
On a notional level, Kesri, as leader of Congress, had the final say, but for all practical purposes Sonia’s arrival in official politics in December 1997 changed everything. Kesri was further reduced day by day and silently watched Oscar Fernandes enter carrying files from 10 Janpath to 24 Akbar Road which were sent by Vincent George, and on which he, Kesri, duly signed on the line dotted. Kesri suspected Arjun Singh of acting in concert with George. His suspicions turned out to be correct because when he met Sonia and tried to bring up the subject, she said to him, ‘Kesriji, please consult Arjun Singhji and Madhavrao!’
Kharge must therefore be more vigilant against the famous palace intrigue than against electoral setbacks, especially when the Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi team lead the party organization at different levels of the party hierarchy.
The reviewer is a Visiting Scholar at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including “24 Akbar Road” and “Sonia: A Biography”. The opinions expressed are personal.
