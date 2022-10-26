Laguna Beach home linked to timeshare mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck seeks $39.7 million – Orange County Register

Newsletter Sign-Up
A Laguna Beach home linked to Las Vegas timeshare mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck has hit the market for $39.7 million.
The five-bedroom, 9,305-square-foot contemporary style enjoys a front-row position at the Montage Laguna Beach resort as one of 13 private homes with concierge, housekeeping, and room service access.
Documents viewed on PropertyShark.com show Cloobeck bought the property for $10.5million in December 2007 – the same year he founded Las Vegas-based timeshare company Diamond Resorts International. He then transferred ownership to an LLC co-managed by his now ex-wife.
Built on a one-third acre lot in 2010 and recently renovated, the home features a floating staircase topped by a large skylight that illuminates the two-story interior.
The home features a spacious living room with a modern glass fireplace, temperature-controlled wine wall, and designer kitchen with high-end appliances, stainless steel pantry, and Dacor wine station.
Glass walls open the interior to outdoor spaces adorned with a new glass fireplace, outdoor shower, and kitchen with a built-in Viking grill, ice maker, refrigerator, and Kalamazoo pizza oven .
The pool and spa are directly accessible from the master suite.
There is a gym, home cinema and access to an outdoor courtyard with a one-story waterfall.
Other amenities include a game space, deluxe home office center and glass-enclosed wine cellar.
A three-car garage with epoxy flooring adds to the roster owned by John Stanaland of Villa Real Estate and his son, Tyler Stanaland of The Oppenheim Group and the Netflix series “Selling The OC.”
Cloobeck stepped down as chairman and CEO of Diamond Resorts in 2016 when Apollo Global Management, LLC bought it for $2.2 billion in cash. He has appeared twice on CBS’s “Undercover Boss” and once considered a candidate for governor of Nevada.
In a 2012 article detailing his high-profile breakup with a Canadian model, Cloobeck, a high-profile Democratic donor, told Vanity Fair he played golf with Barack Obama, slept with Joe Biden and he regularly chatted on the phone with Nancy Pelosi.
Chicago Bears players had Tuesday off to revel in their 33-14 upset win over the New England Patriots, but coach Matt Eberflus was back at Halas Hall beginning to plan for the Dallas Cowboys on a short week.
Eberflus met with reporters Tuesday afternoon to discuss what’s next. Here are three things we heard.
Fields had his most complete game of the season, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown and had 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, most of the rushing yards coming on designed runs.
Eberflus said opposing teams now have tape of the Bears’ revamped game plan that coaches devised during a mini-bye weekend following the loss to the Washington Commanders. That means it might become more difficult than it was Monday against New England, after which Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, “We didn’t do a great job defending it.”
“Once you put it on tape the guys have to defend it — then you want to be creative in the ways that you do things,” Eberflus said. “And you want to do it in a safe way because it is your quarterback. You want to make sure that you’re doing it the right way. He has to know when to do things the right way in terms of when to slide, when to get out of bounds.
“Then he has the unscripted plays where on third down he drops back and will take off for a first down. … It’s very hard to defend. I’ve tried to defend those guys over the years, and it’s very difficult. We just have to do it the right way, and we’ve got to be creative with how we do it.”
Bears coaches have a short week to come up with how to attack a Cowboys defense that has been elite against the pass but susceptible to the run.
“We’re working on the game plan right now,” Eberflus said. “So we’re excited about getting that going.”
Ebeflus said Patrick had more doctors appointments Tuesday to examine the toe injury that knocked him out of the game in the first quarter.
“We’ll find out later what we’re doing with that,” Eberflus said. “Right now we’re still in a wait and see.”
Patrick, who played six games at guard, replaced Mustipher as the starting center Monday, and the Bears moved Michael Schofield into the starting spot at left guard. But those plans changed with Patrick’s injury, and Mustipher went from the bench back to center.
Mustipher said after the game he tried to keep a mindset of getting better — recognizing he needs to handle the best of the best in pass protection — despite the disappointment of being benched.
“Initially you get pissed. It stings,” Mustipher said. “But the way I was raised, and the people that count on me, it was, ‘All right, what now? What’s next? How do I respond to this?’ That’s the same thing I’ve done my entire life and the same thing I’m going to continue to do. When I get in there in that game … my first thought in my mind was, ‘All right, how can I help the Bears win?’”
Eberflus called Mustipher a “consummate pro” for how he handled the situation.
“When we made the switch, he just went to work because in this business it’s one snap and you’re back in, one snap and you’re starting for several games,” Eberflus said. “He’s a tough guy — mentally and physically tough. He came in there and did a nice job for us.”
Eberflus and Belichick met for a hug and quick chat on the field at the end of the game.
“He was complimentary of the way we’re doing things and what we’re building here,” Eberflus said.
The Bears’ victory prevented Belichick from passing George Halas for sole possession of second place in all-time wins. Belichick and Halas each have 324 career wins in the regular season and postseason. Don Shula is the all-time leader with 347 wins.
A mention of keeping Belichick and Halas tied drew a smile from Eberflus on Tuesday.
“I had a couple comments from the McCaskey family on that, and they were all pleased with that,” he said.
Governor Laura Kelly has steadfastly cast herself as a moderate Democrat in her tight re-election bid in dark red Kansas, but a last-minute flap over state support for drag shows threatens to drown out her campaign messaging .
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also Ms Kelly’s Republican opponent in November, accused the Kelly administration of “lending the good name of the state” to promote drag performances.
Two events open to “all ages” have listed the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission, a division of the state Department of Commerce, among their supporters.
“Governor Kelly has been telling Kansas for months that she is middle of the road. Well, supporting and funding drag shows for kids of all ages is not middle of the road,” Ms. Schmidt at a press conference on Monday.
Department spokesman Patrick Lowry denied the commission sponsored the shows after Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper broke the story, calling the claims ‘patently untrue’, while Ms Kelly blasted her Republican nemesis .
“If anyone should apologize, it’s Derek Schmidt for misleading the public,” Ms Kelly told the Kansas City Star.
Republicans had no plans to drop the case, pointing out on Tuesday that at least two of the shows’ host organizations had received state grants, breathing life into the story ahead of one the toughest gubernatorial contests in the country.
The late-October kerfuffle over a burning social issue could hardly come at a worse time for Democrats battling to hold on in Kansas, one of the few states where party control of the governor’s office could swing in november.
Democrats are favored to succeed GOP governors in Massachusetts and Maryland. Five other states are randomly ranked by the Cook Political Report: Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and Wisconsin. All but Arizona are now run by Democrats.
Ms Kelly led 47% to 45% in last month’s Emerson College poll. Her ability to attract cross-country voters in a conservative state largely depends on her ability to project a centrist image, as she does in a campaign ad that literally shows her standing in the middle of a two-lane highway.
“Like most Kansans, I am neither too right nor too left. I’ve always been pretty middle-of-the-road, and that’s how I’ve governed: bringing Republicans and Democrats together in the middle,” Ms. Kelly says in the ad.
The issue of gender identity threatens to overturn this message.
Ms Kelly has twice vetoed bills banning born male athletes from playing female sports, then landed in an election campaign last month for an advert in which she says “of course men shouldn’t play girls’ sports.”
His campaign later explained that it was referring to grown men playing against underage female athletes, prompting Republicans to accuse him of trying to obscure his record.
Supporting and funding drag shows for kids of “all ages” is not the middle of the road. It’s extreme. It’s wrong. It’s not Kansas. Kansans of all persuasions – Republicans, Democrats, Independents – know this is wrong. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/vkniKxvn0C
— Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) October 25, 2022
The latest issue broke after a Saturday show called Dada Ball featuring performances by five “drag artists” at Chainlink Gallery Place in Wichita, which counts the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission among its supporters. [KCAIC].
“The Chainlink Gallery Place is powered by Harvester Arts, in partnership with Bokeh Development, the Wichita Community Foundation, and Lifeboat Creative and with support from the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission and the Knight Foundation,” the venue states on its website. .
Billed as a “free night of music, fashion, drag and dance for all ages”, the Saturday event featured dancers dressed suggestively in drag for adults and children, as seen in photos posted Monday by the Daily Mail.
Republican Governors Association spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said the department “sponsoring a sexually explicit all-ages drag show for minors is outrageous,” prompting a response from Harvester Arts’ executive director , Kristin Beal.
She said the group received several grants from KCAIC but “neither KDC nor KCAIC sponsored or funded this event,” referring to the Dada Ball.
“Our funding is primarily program-based and Chainlink Gallery Place is a new program funded entirely by the Knight Foundation and private donors,” she said, adding that Harvester Arts has no full-time staff.
Meanwhile, organizers of a second drag show, the Mall Monster Mash in Wichita scheduled for Friday, said they have removed the KCAIC logo from their ad.
“The KCAIC is not sponsoring this event,” OpenStudios said in a statement. “Their logo was placed on a poster because they awarded Fisch Bowl Inc., a 501(c)3 arts organization, a grant to help us with some of the administrative and utility expenses associated with our OpenStudios spaces in Towne. West.”
OpenStudios, which provides free studio space to artists, added that “at the request of the KCAIC (standard practice in grant agreements), I had requested all of our artists to display the KCAIC logo on all their printed materials and social media posts, which is why the logo appeared on promotional materials created specifically for this event.
“However, the KCAIC has no direct role in this event, and none of the money they have granted to our organization is being spent on this event,” the statement read.
The Mall Monster Mash, which is expected to feature nine drag performers, is also billed for “all ages”, but OpenStudios said that “if anyone does not wish to experience this event, they can certainly choose not to attend and / or demand the same of their children.
Mr Lowry denied that the events were sponsored by the department or the commission.
“Neither the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) nor the Kansas Department of Commerce sponsored the DADA Ball event that took place on October 22 or the Mall Monster Mash event scheduled for October 28,” Mr. Lowry at KWCH-TV.
Shannon Pahls, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, argued that the department “admitted to covering the operating costs of at least two venues hosting an ‘all-ages’ drag show.”
“The Department’s own policy was for organizers to list them as a sponsor for all events using these spaces,” she said. “At best, Laura Kelly is guilty of an unacceptable lack of oversight, and at worst, she hoped no one noticed that government funds were being used to support radicals exposing children to sexually explicit performances and that she only backs off because it’s been taken.”
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began in Kansas on Oct. 19, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Stardom for an NBA basketball player usually starts early. They are highly touted athletes from AAU to high school, but in the case of Paolo Banchero it was the opposite.
He didn’t experience any of it until he started his college career at Duke.
Banchero sat with his fellow Orlando Magic teammate R.J. Hampton, on his new podcast with FUBO Sports Network, to explain his personal stories from Duke to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
“It was way different. In high school you’re highly ranked but everyone has known you since you grew up [in that town] there, so no one looks at you as a big superstar,” said Banchero, a McDonald’s All-American from O’Dea High School in Seattle, via the podcast. “I was able to go to the mall, go out to eat anywhere and not get bothered. But going to Duke it was something totally different.”
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound rookie experienced a culture shock when he stepped on campus in Durham, N.C. Banchero received celebrity treatment that most prospects get when they’re 16 or 17 years old.
“Going to Duke, they treated you like royalty if you played on the basketball team,” he said. “It took a lot of getting used to, but it helped me prepare for the NBA. I love Duke, but sometimes it felt like I was a zoo animal.”
Banchero had to deal with other students secretly recording him in class and having strangers knock on the door of his dorm on a random Sunday morning. The transition took Banchero by surprise early on, but the attention he’s starting to receive with the Magic feels familiar.
The Magic surprisingly selected Banchero after he was projected to go No. 3, after Auburn forward Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets), and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder).
He became the fourth No. 1 pick in franchise history. He also became the fourth No. 1 to score 20-plus points in his first three NBA games.
But how did this surprise come about?
The answer was the Magic’s strategy.
“That was a wild week. During the whole draft process, I’m thinking I’m going to Houston. I visited OKC and Houston, I didn’t even visit Orlando,” Banchero said. “It was funny because that’s when every report was saying the Magic wasn’t really considering me, but when I finally talked to the Magic during draft week, they told me that was never the case and the report was basically false.”
Banchero then heard his name called from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on draft night. He was the top choice. The Magic’s draft secrecy was so close to the vest that Banchero and his family didn’t know about their intentions until they read subtitles on a television screen.
“I was backstage 30 miutes before the draft and the TV was muted, but it had subtitles. That’s when I saw my picture on there and it said I was heavily considered by the Magic,” Banchero said. “I then tapped my parents and everyone was shocked, my heart started racing.”
With the Magic starting 0-4, the rookie is still showing promise and the intangibles the organization needs for long-term success. They believe he’s a winner and they’ve chosen the right guy.
Just a week after opening an indoor miniature golf course in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open at Downtown Crossing in early December.
Five Iron Golf will offer 15 custom-built TrackMan golf simulators spread over 15,000 square feet and two floors in its 1 Washington Mall space. There will also be a pair of full bars with over a dozen beers on tap, plenty of widescreen TVs for viewing parties, and plenty of non-golf related entertainment like Foosball, Golden Tee and Gambling. of pallets.
Five Iron Golf is aimed at both seasoned golfers and casual beginners alike: in the early morning hours, you might find golfers using some of the company’s impressive tracking technologies to fine-tune their workouts or improve their putting stroke before get to the office. Come evening, you might find revelers at happy hour at its two full-service bars, the evening’s games playing overhead, and patrons at the foosball table or enjoying pretend games. like Monster Golf.
According to Five Iron Golf Boston general manager Seamus O’Sullivan, who grew up in the Boston area and moved from the company’s Philadelphia branch, he’s welcomed everyone from beginner golfers to people who haven’t never touched a club before.
“We welcome so many people to where it’s their very first experience with golf,” O’Sullivan said. “They never even watched it on TV. To help them enjoy their first interaction with the sport is pretty cool.
Five Iron also offers monthly memberships, simulation leagues and lessons for those who want to improve their swing without the performance anxiety of a country club atmosphere.
“It’s great to see how quickly new golfers can get hooked when they’re in an environment of acceptance,” O’Sullivan said. “You don’t have to wear a polo shirt. You don’t have to tuck in your shirt. You don’t have to worry about holding the group behind you. No one really feels judged when they’re here.
Ahead of Five Iron Golf’s opening in December, customers can book a simulator, golf lesson, event and learn more about the location on the company’s website.
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health