News
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
Lakeville North boys basketball player Jack Robison committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 guard is considered one of the top players in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 class; he had other offers from the Gophers, St. Thomas, Nebraska and others.
The Gophers have had success recruiting outside the state this year, but Robison is the second Lakeville North player headed to the Badgers this fall. Forward Nolan Winter, a top in-state player in the 2023 class, pledged to Wisconsin in September.
News
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — About 30 members of a film crew trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.
Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all those trapped had been evacuated from Tempurung cave in Kampar district in Perak State. They could not provide further details.
The Star newspaper quoted Kampar Police Chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying people were trapped when the water level rose during heavy rains on Wednesday and flooded the cave’s exit. He said those trapped were members of a film crew filming the location.
ABC News
News
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
The Chicago Bulls starters are expected to carry the weight of season expectations. But one week into the season, the bench mob is setting a pace that is defining the identity for the entire team.
That identity, as All-Star Zach LaVine describes it: “Play fast, play for each other.”
“Whatever rotation is in, whoever’s out there, I just think that we need to play hard to keep that identity,” LaVine said.
Last year, the Bulls experienced a major drop-off in experience when the secondary unit took the court, bringing in players like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White in their first years of league play. But this year’s secondary unit is more seasoned, led by veteran additions Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.
While Dragić and Drummond still push the ball, their experience has visibly calmed the ball movement and protection for the bench. The Bulls hope this balance will bring a more cohesive style of play — a key area of improvement for a team that finished second-to-last in bench points (26.7) last season.
“Everybody is committed to it,” LaVine said. “It’s really good at some points and at some points, it was a little stagnant. We’ve got to figure out where to find those shots, me included. As long as we’re all playing for each other, it’s gonna work itself out. We’re too gifted offensively with some of the talent that we have to not figure it out.”
Coach Billy Donovan is still experimenting with rotations between the primary and secondary units. The bridge between the first and second quarter is an especially important for the rotations. The starters typically leave in the second quarter, leaving a six- to eight-minute gap on the shoulders of the secondary unit.
The opening weekend loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers demonstrated how devastating a poor rotation in that bridge can be — the Cavaliers went on a 31-2 run without any Bulls starters on the court in the first half, cementing the lead they held for the rest of the game.
Donovan adjusted his approach against the Celtics, keeping LaVine or DeMar DeRozan on the court to marshal the secondary unit until the game was in hand.
“The rotation piece, it’s just gonna keep evolving,” Donovan said. “A lot of times you can go into a plan in the game and it may or may not happen that way. There’s maybe not enough information just to pass judgment on things at this point.”
Monday’s comeback against the Celtics illustrated the importance of this bridge unit — led by LaVine, the Bulls’ secondary unit went on a 23-7 run between the first and second quarter to retake the lead after falling behind by 19 points.
LaVine said slotting in with this secondary unit can be galvanizing for himself and DeRozan, who can play with more flexibility without another All-Star on the court.
“In practice, you know, that was the white team that was kicking our ass a little bit,” LaVine said. “It’s fun to be on their side with them.”
()
News
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Buying a new pair of wireless headphones is much more difficult now than before. If you’re drowning in options, this pair can be a breath of fresh air. Flux 8 TWS headphones come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a portable power bank to charge your phone or other devices.
Normally, these headphones are $99, but we’re having an Overstock sale October 24-31 at 11:59 p.m. and offering a ton of great deals. That includes the Flux 7 headphones and charging case for just $24.99. No promo code needed.
Headphones with case that can charge your phone
These headphones are the real deal. The sound quality is excellent and you can use them to access your voice assistant with just the press of a button. Set up auto-pairing so they automatically connect to your phone once they’ve left their charger and enjoy crisp, crisp sound with a comfortable fit. They are also IPX4 waterproof, so they are safe from splashing water. You can listen to music in the rain or go jogging without worrying about sweat and humidity.
These could also be great headphones to wear if you want to focus. With intelligent noise reduction, you can shut out the sounds of your busy surroundings and focus on the task at hand, whether that’s studying or playing along to your favorite tunes.
A standout feature of these headphones is the case. It has a semi-transparent top with a small screen inside. On this screen, you can see the charge level of the case and the two headphones.
The case contains a 2000 mAh lithium polymer battery. Of course, this is enough to charge your earphones several times, but you can also use them as a charger for your phone or other USB-charged devices. Simply open the USB cover and plug in your device. Now you can carry extra charges wherever you take your headphones.
Bring a spare battery anywhere
During our overstock sale, get the Flux 7 TWS earphones with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $24.99. That’s 75% off for a deal you won’t beat anywhere else, even on Amazon. Sale ends October 31 at 11:59 p.m. No promo code needed.
Prices subject to change.
New York Post
News
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq | Archeology
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings depicting war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist has said.
The marble slab carvings were discovered in Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, where experts have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was razed by state militants Islamic in 2016.
IS invaded large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and waged a campaign of systematic destruction of priceless museums and archaeological sites in its fervor to erase history.
Fadhil Mohammed, the head of the restoration work, said the team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative designs and writings.
The Mashki Gate was one of the largest gates in Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in the historical region of Mesopotamia.
The engravings discovered show a fighter preparing to shoot an arrow and palms, among other things.
“The writings show that these murals were built or made during the reign of King Sennacherib,” Mohammed added, referring to the king of the Neo-Assyrian Empire who reigned from 705 to 681 BC.
The territory of today’s Iraq was home to some of the world’s first cities. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonians and Assyrians once lived.
Iraqi forces backed by a US-led international coalition liberated Mosul from IS in 2017 and the extremists lost the last strip of land they once controlled two years later.
theguardian
News
Jacob Elordi channels Elvis Presley, alongside ‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny in the film’s first set photos
Jacob Elordi has channeled his inner Elvis Presley in the first photos from Sofia Copolla’s upcoming film “Priscilla,” alongside Cailee Spaeny, who is set to play Priscilla Presley.
The two were spotted filming on a set in Toronto. The ‘Euphoria’ star donned a tailored navy suit with slicked back black hair and ‘The Craft: Legacy’ actress wore a pink dress while sporting Priscilla’s signature beehive hairstyle.
The new film will be based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis & Me,” which chronicles her personal life with Elvis.
JACOB ELORDI IS THE NEXT ELVIS PRESLEY IN SOFIA COPPOLA’S NEW FILM ‘PRISCILLA’
Meanwhile, model Kaia Gerber appears to have several ties to “The King of Rock n’ Roll.”
Gerber can tick off her list that she’s now dated two actors who have played Elvis — her current boyfriend, Austin Butler, and her ex, Elordi.
Butler played the music legend in Baz Luhrmann’s version of “Elvis,” as Elordi is also cast as “The King” in the upcoming A24 movie.
However, this isn’t the first time Elordi has dressed up as a music legend.
When Gerber and Elordi dated in 2020, the couple dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
The two transformed into the famous couple with the help of celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser.
After a year of dating, the duo decided to go their separate ways and go their separate ways.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Following the breakup, Gerber then grew closer to Butler, as the couple reportedly tied the knot in December 2021 and publicly stepped out together on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In addition to her recurring love interests for actors who portrayed “The King of Rock ‘n Roll,” Gerber, daughter of model Cindy Crawford, also has an older brother named Presley.
Fox
News
France-Germany relationship in question as Scholz goes it alone on politics
Officials have denied problems in Franco-German relations, but Chancellor Scholz’s focus on domestic politics is unnerving some lawmakers in Europe.
Omer Messinger | Getty Images News | Getty Images
New tensions between France and Germany challenge their relationship at a time when their unity is essential for a wider European policy to tackle the energy crisis.
The leaders of the two nations will meet in Paris on Wednesday, but this meeting was almost canceled.
It was originally supposed to be a wider discussion including government ministers, then it was announced that it was postponed, and eventually it turned into just a meeting between the two heads of state.
“The historic Franco-German commitment to close cooperation seems questioned, or at least questioned, today,” Alberto Alemanno, professor of European law at HEC Business School, told CNBC.
He added that the action of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “creates the deepest divisions within the Union”.
France and Germany are the two largest economies in the European Union and two of the founding nations of this political grouping. Their unity is essential for the development of EU policies.
France and Germany have had their differences on how to deal with the energy crisis. While, for example, France has championed a cap on gas prices in Europe, the German government only agreed to do so last week – and under several conditions.
Germany has also been criticized for approving a 200 billion euro ($200.2 billion) bailout aimed at supporting German businesses and families while blocking EU-level measures to collect more money and supporting European nations with less fiscal space.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said following the plan that the eurozone needed to work together and avoid fragmentation between the 19 countries that share the common currency.
In addition, the wider EU is concerned about Scholz’s upcoming trip to China and the willingness to do business with a nation that is increasingly seen as a rival to European countries. There are also problems with Germany’s long delay in delivering arms to Ukraine.
“The relationship is obviously strained, a development for which I primarily blame the German government,” Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank, said by email.
“Scholz leads the first three-party coalition in German history and as such has less control over its ‘domestic politics’ than previous German chancellors, in addition to being ideologically often opposed to coalition members in the Greens and the FDP,” he added.
‘Out of proportion’
French officials, however, have denied any sort of tension, but they have acknowledged that Germany’s three-party coalition makes any sort of deal slower to come by.
“It was out of proportion,” a French official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told CNBC of the tension between Paris and Berlin.
Changes to the original gathering have been linked to scheduling issues, with German ministers saying it was a good week for family holidays. The Mayor said the postponement had “nothing to do with any political difficulties,” according to Politico.
The same official added that sometimes the two countries move “slower” on policy than would be desired, but “we are still talking to the Germans”.
Nevertheless, they added that the German coalition, in place since December, is relatively new and “there is a learning curve there”.
“It takes them a long time to find a common position,” the official said.
The German government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.
Scholz said last week that “when it comes to cooperation with France, President Macron and I meet very, very often.”
Analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group also noted that “frustration with Berlin has grown” across Europe.
“While criticism initially focused on what was perceived by many senior EU officials to be Berlin’s limited military support for [Kyiv]member states across the board have also begun to criticize Germany’s fiscal and energy policies,” they said in a note on Tuesday.
“The disappointment with Berlin has now gone so far that it actually risks weakening the Franco-German alliance – the EU’s most important bilateral relationship,” they added.
cnbc
Lakeville North guard Jack Robison commits to Badgers
30 people rescued after being trapped in a Malaysian cave
How Chicago Bulls bench players are setting a pace — and identity — for the entire team: ‘Play fast, play for each other’
How Daily Exercise Can Affect Student’s Well-being
MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq | Archeology
Singapore MAS to Ban Crypto Credits to Control Token Trading
Jacob Elordi channels Elvis Presley, alongside ‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny in the film’s first set photos
France-Germany relationship in question as Scholz goes it alone on politics
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels