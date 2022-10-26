Police often patrolled the community park in Bullhead City, Arizona, so Norma Thornton paid no attention to two officers when they arrived in cruisers on March 8 as she finished serving food to the sans -shelter.
LAPD launches criminal investigation into racist leak at request of Martinez, De León, Cedillo
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced Tuesday that his department has launched an investigation into the source of the leaked racist recordings that thrust City Hall into the national spotlight.
Speaking to reporters at a briefing, Moore confirmed the incident was being investigated by the department’s Major Crimes Division, the results of which would be presented to “the appropriate prosecuting agency” for possible criminal charges.
“The Department has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged eavesdropping of the Los Angeles Fed meeting involving then-Advisor Nury Martinez, Board Member Gil Cedillo, and Board Member Kevin de León and Fed Chairman Mr. [Ron] Herrera,” Moore said, referring to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
On Tuesday, Moore said the department’s investigation was launched at the request of “people present at this meeting.” He was asked, “So Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, LA Fed President, and Kevin de León came to the LAPD and demanded an investigation into this.” Moore’s response: “Yes.” Late Tuesday, a spokesperson for De León said the council member had not requested an investigation.
“They contacted the department on Friday, last Friday, and asked us to investigate the illegal recording of their private conversation,” Moore said. “The department immediately dispatched detectives to conduct taped interviews with the individuals and our investigation will continue into the facts and circumstances of how the meeting occurred and information from the victims as to why they believe the recording was illegal and also including from them the assertion that it was not with their permission.
The leaked recordings were met with near-universal condemnation, with President Biden’s leaders calling for the resignation of all three council members. So far, only Martinez has quit, while the other two city officials have resisted, despite mounting pressure. Herrera also resigned.
The LAPD investigation marks a reversal of sorts. Last week, the department said it was not investigating because no one had filed a report.
The recordings took place last year at the offices of the Federation of Labour, which called the leak “illegal” and vowed to prosecute those involved. After the recordings were posted on Reddit, the union attempted to block the Los Angeles Times from publishing the details of the audio, claiming they were obtained illegally. The Times refused to stop publishing.
It is not known how the recordings were made. In California, recording conversations without a person’s consent is illegal, with rare exceptions.
As such, say legal experts, the recordings could open the door to criminal prosecution of the person who made them.
“It certainly appears someone violated California’s bipartisan consent rule, so it makes sense that the police department is investigating an apparent violation of the law,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School and former president of the City Ethics Commission.
“There are obvious people in the room to be interviewed and … questions about who had access to the room,” Levinson said, while noting that the alleged crime likely wouldn’t rise to the level of a felony. “This is a misdemeanor and the LAPD does not typically use search warrants in such cases. But this is not a typical investigation. How many times does a secret recording bring the president of United States to say that these people should resign?”
But, she added, the LAPD will not be able to take action against the person who posted the recordings on Reddit until they are the person responsible for making the clandestine recordings in the first place. She said that while the LAPD may be able to identify the Reddit poster, it’s likely that person may seek to invoke California’s shield law to protect the source of the recordings.
Yet prosecutors have won criminal cases in California for illegal recording and distribution of illegally obtained media, according to Susan Seager, an adjunct professor at UC Irvine School of Law and a longtime media advocate.
The person who recorded the city council’s recording “may have violated California law prohibiting people from secretly recording people’s conversations when they have a reasonable expectation of confidentiality,” Seager said. She added that the original purpose of the ban on recording people without their consent was “to prevent people from listening in on people’s phone calls, but it can also apply to recording people if they’re not on the phone.”
A court could conclude that the recording was appropriate if it believed that the content of the audio recording was a matter of public interest. Whether what was said in the audio recording is of sufficient public concern to outweigh the privacy rights of anyone recorded without their knowledge would be critical in a potential criminal case, Seager said. .
The U.S. Supreme Court addressed the issue in 2001, when it held in Bartnicki v. Vopper that members of the media are protected under the 1st Amendment from prosecution for posting intercepted material. illegally if they obtain it legally and if it is of sufficient public significance. worry.
“I think the 1st Amendment protection for reporting a matter of public interest would apply to an individual as well as a media organization,” Seager said.
In City Hall, California Atty. General Rob Bonta announced a broader investigation into the Los Angeles redistricting process that took place last fall, with Bonta saying an investigation is needed to “restore confidence” in the drawing of the 15 council districts of Los Angeles. the city. This process was underway during the taped talks, in which then-council chairman Martinez is heard making racist remarks while discussing redistricting with former union leader Herrera, Cedillo and de León.
Moore said detectives would seek to determine, “to the extent possible”, how the recording was produced, as well as identify the person responsible.
Asked by The Associated Press if a suspect had emerged, Moore said no.
Moore said he’s been in touch with the attorney general to make sure the two investigations don’t overlap unnecessarily. He said he also spoke with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office regarding the department’s investigation. Depending on his result, he said, he would also contact the county attorney’s office, which handles felony cases.
Days before the case was launched, Moore discussed the department’s potential role in the case during a radio interview.
During his semi-regular appearance on Larry Mantle’s popular ‘AirTalk’ show, Moore said that although he normally tries to avoid politics, he ‘couldn’t stay silent’ when he heard the racist remarks. , which he claimed was not. represent LA he knows.
Moore said he “respects” that Martinez stepped down, while adding that he doesn’t see how the two remaining board members “could be effective in any way.”
The recording was made during a meeting in October 2021 at the premises of the federation. Martinez and the other Latino leaders present were apparently unaware they were being recorded, as Martinez said councilman Mike Bonin, who is white, treated his young black son as if he were a ‘prop’ and described the boy as a “changuitoor as “a monkey”.
Martinez also poked fun at people in Oaxaca and said “F—that guy…He’s with black people” while talking about Los Angeles County Dist. Atti. George Gascon. The three also made racist remarks about Jewish and Armenian residents.
Ravens prepare for Tom Brady, one of the most significant opponents in their history, for perhaps the final time
Odafe Oweh saw the hand of fate in it.
The Ravens did not play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the outside linebacker’s rookie season. That meant no chance for Oweh to chase the greatest quarterback in history, Tom Brady. When Brady retired in February, the opportunity seemed gone for good.
Of course, Brady unretired less than two months later, and Oweh only needed to glance at the Ravens’ 2022 slate of opponents to know his wish would come true. “I’m playing against the G.O.A.T,” or greatest of all time, “and that brings me jitters,” Oweh said Monday, three days ahead of the Ravens’ matchup with Brady and the Buccaneers. “You’re going to focus on what you do, but obviously, it’s Tom, so the whole sport revolves around him. We know that he’s back there.”
Oweh’s parents plan to attend the game, and he joked they would be “there to see Tom” rather than him.
So it goes for an NFL demigod who has lived large in the public imagination since many current Ravens were in kindergarten. For past Ravens greats, like those honored last weekend for the 10th anniversary of the team’s 2012 championship, Brady was a towering football rival. Now, as he prepares for what could be his final game against the Ravens, he’s something beyond that.
Younger players said they will feel chills when they line up against him for the first time, before the normal game-day adrenaline takes over.
“When he retired, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I got to play him,’” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “I got to play Aaron Rodgers, so I wanted to play Brady, too. Then he came back and it was like, ‘So, I get a chance now.’”
Veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul watched this phenomenon from the other side when he played with Brady in Tampa, where they won a Super Bowl together. “He’s the G.O.A.T, man; you can’t take that from him,” Pierre-Paul said. “No matter what kind of season he’s having, he’s still that same person. … He makes the whole team change. Just being there two years with him, I could see that everybody just levitates to him and just wants to win for him.”
Among the brilliant quarterbacks who rained misery on Baltimore, Brady occupied a different space than Ben Roethlisberger, the inescapable neighbor you grudgingly respect, or Peyton Manning, carrier of all the old Colts baggage. There were whole years when his New England Patriots and the Ravens did not cross paths. Their entire history consists of a dozen games, eight in the regular season and four in the playoffs. Brady won eight of those. The Ravens bested him on a few memorable occasions.
That history is an abstraction to many current Ravens, who have faced Brady once or not at all. Nonetheless, he has been a significant character in the story of Baltimore football over the last 20 years, just as he has been a monumental figure — perhaps the monumental figure — in the recent history of the league.
When the Ravens first met Brady in November 2004, Kyle Boller was the other starting quarterback. Ed Reed was in his third season, Terrell Suggs in his second. Brady got the better of things, 24-3, but then, Brady would get the better of almost everyone over the long haul.
In 2007, a struggling Ravens team took a stab at upsetting the Patriots’ perfect season on “Monday Night Football,” going up seven in the fourth quarter before Brady rallied his troops for a three-point victory.
The heart of the matter — the only period when we could honestly call it a rivalry — began in January 2010, when the Ravens traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the wild-card round of the playoffs and ended Brady’s season, 33-14.
The Patriots answered with a three-point win nine months later. Then, in the cruelest chapter from a Baltimore perspective, they were the team standing on the other side when Lee Evans dropped a touchdown pass and Billy Cundiff missed a field goal attempt from 32 yards in the waning seconds of a 23-20 AFC Championship thriller.
In 2012, the Ravens took their turn. They rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Torrey Smith played brilliantly in honor of his younger brother, who had died in a motorcycle crash the night before. Then, they traveled to Foxborough for an AFC Championship rematch, which they won, 28-13, as Joe Flacco outdueled the great Brady. The Ravens would go on to win the Super Bowl, something Brady and his team had not done since 2004.
These were titanic games. Suggs would not call Brady by name. Reed and Ray Lewis delighted in their bouts of violent, high-stakes chess with the ingenious quarterback and his equally ingenious coach, Bill Belichick. Flacco always seemed to rise to the occasion.
The last gasp of this golden age came in January 2015. Lewis and Reed were retired by then, but the Ravens, riding another stellar performance from Flacco, took a two-touchdown lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. Belichick answered with tactical high jinks, using a four-man offensive line in a move Ravens coach John Harbaugh decried as “deceptive” and “illegal.” Regardless, Brady played brilliantly as the Patriots roared back to win, 35-31.
From there, the embers cooled. Brady led the Patriots to a 30-23 win in Foxborough in 2016. Lamar Jackson arrived on the scene in 2018, and when he and Brady faced off in 2019, their interactions were gracious, almost sweet. Jackson called Brady the “G.O.A.T.” again and again. They shared a warm handshake after the Ravens hammered the Patriots, 37-20.
And that was the last time they met.
“I just think very highly of him,” Brady told Tampa reporters Tuesday when asked about Jackson. “He’s an amazing player, and he challenges a defense. He has a really unique skill set with his ability to improvise and make plays using his legs.”
As the Ravens prepare for their first up-close glimpse of Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, the 45-year-old superstar is dealing with a broader crisis of faith around his performance and that of his team, which has dropped four of five games. Tampa Bay was favored to win the NFC entering the season but left its most recent loss, 21-3 to the lowly Carolina Panthers, in a “dark place,” coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times.
Brady remains an accurate passer who gets his throws off quicker than any quarterback in the league, but he’s leading a team that averages just 17.7 points a game, down from 30.1 in 2021. Is it his fault? Is it the play calling of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who’s under just as much fire from Buccaneers fans as Greg Roman is from Ravens fans? Have top targets Mike Evans and Chris Godwin lost half a step?
Beyond his struggles on the field, the most accomplished player in NFL history lives with incessant buzzing about the stretch of preseason he missed, his gaunt appearance in photographs, the tabloid headlines regarding his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his decision to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Bob Kraft two nights before a game this season.
He’s trying to solve football problems while existing in a zone of scrutiny reserved for only the most famous people in the world.
Will we see him play against the Ravens after Thursday night? He retired briefly earlier this year, taking time to tell Jackson “You’re next” in a torch-passing Instagram post. “From a Hall of Fame quarterback — like I said, the G.O.A.T — of course, it means a lot,” Jackson said.
The NFL Network reported that Brady is expected to retire after this season. He has already stretched the possibilities of a football lifespan. What do the Ravens see as they prepare for another dance with this figure who has stood in their way and, for the younger players, animated their dreams? Do they sense weakness?
“It’s Tom Brady,” Harbaugh said, cutting through all the fluff. “It’s the same style, the same basic kind of an offense that he’s run over the years. It will be a big challenge for us.”
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1 1/2
Woman sues Bullhead City, Arizona over homeless food restrictions
And when one of the officers told him he was arresting him for violating the city’s new ordinance that banned people from serving prepared meals in public parks for “charitable purposes,” Thornton still suspected that someone was playing a joke.
It wasn’t until the officer put her in the back seat of his cruiser that reality set in – and then fear.
“It was quite traumatic,” she told The Washington Post.
On Tuesday, seven months after his arrest, Thornton filed a lawsuit against Bullhead City, accusing officers of violating his civil rights. She is asking a federal judge in the U.S. District Court in Arizona to declare the city’s ordinance unconstitutional and bar officials from enforcing it. She argues that the order discriminates against people who distribute prepared meals to strangers while allowing others to serve the same items at family or social events held in public parks.
“The town of Bullhead has made it a crime to feed the needy,” Thornton said.
After 90-year-old man is arrested, Florida judge strikes down law restricting food for homeless people
Bullhead City maintains the ordinance is legal and says benefactors can still serve certain foods to the hungry. In a statement, officials said the city’s “food sharing event” ordinance allows people to donate food or drink as long as it is “sealed prepackaged food readily available at outlets.” retail sale and intended for consumption directly from the packaging”. Persons wishing to serve unsealed prepared foods must apply for a food handler’s license.
“The City takes the safety of its vulnerable populations seriously and strives to ensure that food provided to homeless people, like other members of the public, has been prepared, handled and served in a safe and responsible manner,” said officials. in the statement.
Bullhead City passed its ordinance in February 2021. In doing so, it noted that “outdoor food sharing events” frequently occur in public parks. Responding to the complaints, workers from several city departments had repeatedly come out to clean up “human waste, trash, trash and other debris left over from food sharing events,” according to the order.
“These activities have caused deterioration in the condition of public assets and negatively impact the use of the parks by other customers,” the order states.
Police Chief Robert Trebes said his officers spent nine months after the ordinance was issued educating people about the new measure and warning potential offenders without citing or arresting anyone. Officers tell homeless people about social services they can use and even drive them to a shelter rather than “allowing them by just leaving them where they are and bringing things to them,” Trebes said Tuesday in a message on Facebook.
“When incidents like this happen, where even well-meaning citizens break the law, it becomes counterproductive to what we’re trying to accomplish with this vulnerable population,” the chief said. “We want them to get help to get out of their situation, not to keep them there.”
Thornton moved to Bullhead City in 2017 after leaving the food industry. For nearly 20 years, she owned and operated a restaurant while raising a family in Nikiski, Alaska. After her retirement, she headed south to warmer climes.
While exploring her new town, Thornton encountered homeless people and others barely getting by in Community Park and decided to resurrect her cooking skills, her lawsuit states. She began preparing large quantities of food at home and bringing it to the park, where she spent about two hours a day settling in, serving meals and then cleaning up, depending on the costume. It has always included a protein, usually meat, along with fruits and vegetables, aiming to provide people with a healthy, good-tasting meal, he adds.
“Norma hoped that her efforts would not only keep people alive, but help them make a difference,” her lawsuit states. “Furthermore, Norma hoped her example could inspire her community to do more to help those in need.”
In her lawsuit, Thornton argues that she handed out utensils and plates and made sure to leave the park cleaner than when she arrived.
Thornton told the Post that, despite her arrest, she never stopped cooking and still serves people four to five times a week. Lawyers representing the city dropped their case against Thornton over the summer, saying she was unaware of the order, but warned her that if she returned to the park to serve food, she could no longer rely on that defense, said Suranjan Sen, an attorney with the nonprofit law firm Institute for Justice, which represents Thornton.
The threat of another arrest — and possible jail time — forced her out of the park, Thornton said. Now she’s settling less than a mile away, where a landowner lets her use part of his property. She was preparing to go Tuesday afternoon by cooking a Thanksgiving-style meal – turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert: white or chocolate cake.
Thornton is grateful but said the site was not ideal. Without the park benches and pavilion, there is nowhere to sit and no protection from the unforgiving Arizona sun. About half the number of people show up at the new location, Sen said.
Thornton wants to help as many people as possible, which is why she is suing, she said. She wants to go back to the park where she can provide help to those in need, instead of forcing them to pick her up.
“Food is a way to show love,” she said. “God, I don’t know, it’s always been like this.”
‘If Kejriwal goes to Pakistan he can say I’m Pakistani, vote for me’: Congress ridicules Delhi CM
New Delhi: Congress hit out at Arvind Kejriwal on his call for the Center to include photos of Ganesh, Laxmi on banknotes.
Sandeep Dikshit of Congress said, “He is the B team of BJP and RSS. He has no understanding. This is his voting policy. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes.
During a press conference, he said that the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on new banknotes. He added that the new notes could have an image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and the two deities on the other.
“Despite our efforts, sometimes our efforts do not bear fruit if the gods and goddesses do not bless us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our motto ( notes).
“If there is a picture of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to the Prime Minister in a day or two about this,” he said.
He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, which has an image of Ganesha on its banknote.
“When Indonesia can, why not us? Photos can be printed on new banknotes (currencies),” he said.
Lamenting that the Indian economy was not in good shape, he said the country was going through a difficult situation with the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.
“We all want India to be rich and every family to be prosperous. We need to open schools and hospitals on a large scale,” he added.
Kejriwal also said that the Aam Aadmi party was fully prepared for the Delhi municipal elections and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.
He also challenged the BJP to cite a good job he had done in Gujarat, where he has led a government for 27 years.
“All the demonic powers lined up against us,” Kejriwal said in the upcoming Gujarat polls.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
10 food groups that could make high blood pressure worse
The arteries of the body are affected by the common condition of high blood pressure. Commonly called hypertension. The constant pressure of blood against the walls of the arteries is too high if you have high blood pressure. To pump blood, the heart must work more efficiently. Blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or higher is generally considered hypertension.
High blood pressure increases the possibility of heart attack, stroke, and other major health problems if left untreated. From the age of 18, it is essential to have your blood pressure measured at least every two years. Some people need more frequent checkups.
High blood pressure can be prevented and treated with healthy lifestyle choices like quitting smoking, exercising, and eating right. While some foods improve high blood pressure, some can make it worse. In this article, we list foods that could further raise your blood pressure and should be avoided.
10 foods that could still raise your blood pressure:
1. Salt
This may seem obvious if you’re trying to stick to a low sodium diet, but it still needs to be noted. When preparing meals and snacks, many people are accustomed to using table salt, but when managing high blood pressure, it must be strictly controlled or completely avoided. Find fresh herbs and spices to flavor foods.
2. Fried foods
If you have high blood pressure, avoid fried foods as they are high in salt and saturated fat. Non-frying options include grilling, baking, and stir-frying. Provided you pay attention to the amount of salt in the food you cook in the first place, air fryers have grown in popularity and are a fantastic option. Any type of spice or breading mix should be minimal in sodium.
3. Junk food
Junk food is never a good choice if you are following any kind of nutritional requirements. Much of the food offered in junk food establishments is prepared, frozen, then fried or cooked in high-fat oils. They are also frequently salted generously. These foods should be avoided as they increase blood pressure.
4. Certain condiments
Avoid the temptation to substitute other condiments when eliminating table salt. The sodium content of products like ketchup, soy sauce, salad dressing and barbecue sauce is high. Pasta sauce and gravy are two additional foods that are very high in salt. Instead, familiarize yourself with the various herbs and spices that can be used to flavor foods.
5. Pre-prepared foods
This food group consists of frozen, processed, canned and other ready-to-eat foods. These items may be convenient, but many contain a lot of salt to retain flavor after canning, bottling, or freezing. These foods lose their nutritional value when they are processed through long preparations. These foods would include canned vegetables and fruits, frozen snacks, frozen meats, etc.
6. “Healthy” snacks
Many varieties of chips, crackers, and sometimes even desserts like cookies are poor choices. Nuts are another thing to watch out for. Because they contain protein and good fats (in some nuts), these snacks may seem healthier, but they may not be the best choice for people with high blood pressure. Choose products with little or no added salt.
7. Sweet foods
Sugary foods have little health benefit and increase the likelihood of unintended weight gain among consumers. Moreover, it could aggravate high blood pressure. According to research, sugary foods can raise blood pressure even more than salt. Foods containing high fructose corn syrup are included in studies as a potential cause of high blood pressure.
8. Caffeine
Caffeine, a substance known to raise blood pressure, is found in sodas, tea, coffee, sports drinks and all that. Caffeine intake should be limited in people with hypertension. If you like coffee, consider switching to decaf or half coffee if you can’t do without it completely. However, there are caffeine-free teas on the market, and some types of tea naturally contain very little caffeine.
9. Saturated fat and trans fat
Even if you have high blood pressure, you can still eat healthy fats in your diet, but saturated and trans fats are not among them. High blood pressure and high cholesterol are caused by foods fried in a lot of oil or high fat meats.
10. Alcohol
Alcohol has been shown to lower blood pressure in small doses, but excessive drinking can increase it. Blood pressure can rise when more than three drinks are consumed in one sitting, and frequent alcohol consumption can lead to long-term blood pressure problems. Also, alcohol and other blood pressure medications interact poorly.
Keep these foods in mind when designing a high blood pressure diet. These foods should be avoided as much as possible.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
DJ Mighty Mouse dies in his sleep in a Spanish villa
DJ Mighty Mouse dies in his sleep in a Spanish villa: a music producer suffers from an aortic aneurysm
- DJ, real name Matthew Ward, died suddenly in Spain
- He was a pioneer of the house and disco revival in the UK in the 2000s.
- Two days before his death, he teased new music to his devoted fans
Cult DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” at his Spanish home from an apparent aortic aneurysm.
The producer, whose real name is Matthew Ward, was a pioneer of the British house and disco scene of the 2000s.
His label Defected Records announced his death last night, saying he leaves behind partner Ellen and mother Judy.
Cult DJ Mighty Mouse ‘suddenly’ died at his Spanish home of apparent aortic aneurysm
The producer, real name Matthew Ward, died on Thursday, his label Defected Records announced today.
Their message read: “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward, aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.
“We are all lost without his enormous presence and his talent.
“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his mum, Judy, as well as his extended family and many, many friends and fans.
“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family at this terrible time.”
The international DJ made his breakthrough with his critically acclaimed Disco Circus series of mixes.
The international DJ made his breakthrough with his critically acclaimed Disco Circus series of mixes
He has since been a regular on BBC Radio 1 dance shows and has collaborated with top DJs such as Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Craig Charles, Andrew Weatheral and Dimitri de Paris.
Just two days before his sudden death, Mighty Mouse posted about new music he was due to release.
The DJ has also been booked to play at a Halloween party in Newcastle this Saturday.
Tributes have been pouring in for the star since his death was announced by fans and fellow DJs.
Fellow DJ Simon Dunmore said: ‘Sending love and condolences to Matthew’s family and friends. RIP Mighty mouse.’
Musician Lee Mortimer, known as Friend Within, wrote: “What sad news.
“Incredible musical talent. RIP Mighty mouse.’
DJ Jason Dee added: “I saw him in Sydney in 2019 supporting Late Nite Tuff Guy and he was excellent.
‘He played his Abba remix and it rocked the place.
“That was long before his editing had strong support around the world.”
Who was Leslie Jordan? How the ‘Will and Grace’ actor became a pandemic social media star – NBC Chicago
Leslie Jordan was known to many for his acting roles on hit shows like “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” but during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s transformed into a social media superstar.
The Emmy-winning actor is believed to have died in a car accident in Hollywood on Monday morning after suffering a type of medical incident.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and a joy to work with, but he provided emotional sanctuary for the nation at the time. one of his toughest times. he lacked size which he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, entertainer, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he left the world at the peak of his life professional and personal is the only consolation one can have today,” Jordan’s spokesperson told NBC News by phone.
Jordan, known for his short stature of 4’11” and who has appeared in ‘Will & Grace’, ‘The Cool Kids’ and the movie ‘The Help’ among others, has become an even more notable star during the pandemic with his thoughts on social media that have become memes.
Jordan gained an unexpected new audience in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near his family in his hometown. He broke the similarity by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.
Many of Jordan’s videos included him asking “How are you?” and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their “mom,” as he called her. Other times he did stupid things like complete an indoor obstacle course.
“Someone called from California and said, ‘Oh, honey, you’ve gone viral. And I said, ‘No, no, I don’t have Covid. I’m just in Tennessee,” Jordan said. Celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooper, as well as brands such as Reebok and Lululemon, would post comments.
Soon he became obsessed with how many views and subscribers he had, as not much else was going on.
“For a while there, it was like an obsession. And I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. Stop, stop, stop. ′ You know, it almost became, ‘If this doesn’t happen on Instagram, that didn’t happen.’ And I thought, ‘You’re 65, first of all. You’re not a teenager.
The spotlights have opened up new opportunities. Earlier this month he released a gospel album titled “Company’s Comin’” featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker. He has written a new book, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived”.
In fact, his last message to his beloved fans was an Instagram post just a day before his death.
