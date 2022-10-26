Laura Kelly faces drag show flap in tight re-election bid from Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly has steadfastly cast herself as a moderate Democrat in her tight re-election bid in dark red Kansas, but a last-minute flap over state support for drag shows threatens to drown out her campaign messaging .

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also Ms Kelly’s Republican opponent in November, accused the Kelly administration of “lending the good name of the state” to promote drag performances.

Two events open to “all ages” have listed the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission, a division of the state Department of Commerce, among their supporters.

“Governor Kelly has been telling Kansas for months that she is middle of the road. Well, supporting and funding drag shows for kids of all ages is not middle of the road,” Ms. Schmidt at a press conference on Monday.

Department spokesman Patrick Lowry denied the commission sponsored the shows after Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper broke the story, calling the claims ‘patently untrue’, while Ms Kelly blasted her Republican nemesis .

“If anyone should apologize, it’s Derek Schmidt for misleading the public,” Ms Kelly told the Kansas City Star.

Republicans had no plans to drop the case, pointing out on Tuesday that at least two of the shows’ host organizations had received state grants, breathing life into the story ahead of one the toughest gubernatorial contests in the country.

The late-October kerfuffle over a burning social issue could hardly come at a worse time for Democrats battling to hold on in Kansas, one of the few states where party control of the governor’s office could swing in november.

Democrats are favored to succeed GOP governors in Massachusetts and Maryland. Five other states are randomly ranked by the Cook Political Report: Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and Wisconsin. All but Arizona are now run by Democrats.

Ms Kelly led 47% to 45% in last month’s Emerson College poll. Her ability to attract cross-country voters in a conservative state largely depends on her ability to project a centrist image, as she does in a campaign ad that literally shows her standing in the middle of a two-lane highway.

“Like most Kansans, I am neither too right nor too left. I’ve always been pretty middle-of-the-road, and that’s how I’ve governed: bringing Republicans and Democrats together in the middle,” Ms. Kelly says in the ad.

The issue of gender identity threatens to overturn this message.

Ms Kelly has twice vetoed bills banning born male athletes from playing female sports, then landed in an election campaign last month for an advert in which she says “of course men shouldn’t play girls’ sports.”

His campaign later explained that it was referring to grown men playing against underage female athletes, prompting Republicans to accuse him of trying to obscure his record.

Supporting and funding drag shows for kids of “all ages” is not the middle of the road. It’s extreme. It’s wrong. It’s not Kansas. Kansans of all persuasions – Republicans, Democrats, Independents – know this is wrong. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/vkniKxvn0C — Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) October 25, 2022

The latest issue broke after a Saturday show called Dada Ball featuring performances by five “drag artists” at Chainlink Gallery Place in Wichita, which counts the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission among its supporters. [KCAIC].

“The Chainlink Gallery Place is powered by Harvester Arts, in partnership with Bokeh Development, the Wichita Community Foundation, and Lifeboat Creative and with support from the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission and the Knight Foundation,” the venue states on its website. .

Billed as a “free night of music, fashion, drag and dance for all ages”, the Saturday event featured dancers dressed suggestively in drag for adults and children, as seen in photos posted Monday by the Daily Mail.

Republican Governors Association spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said the department “sponsoring a sexually explicit all-ages drag show for minors is outrageous,” prompting a response from Harvester Arts’ executive director , Kristin Beal.

She said the group received several grants from KCAIC but “neither KDC nor KCAIC sponsored or funded this event,” referring to the Dada Ball.

“Our funding is primarily program-based and Chainlink Gallery Place is a new program funded entirely by the Knight Foundation and private donors,” she said, adding that Harvester Arts has no full-time staff.

Meanwhile, organizers of a second drag show, the Mall Monster Mash in Wichita scheduled for Friday, said they have removed the KCAIC logo from their ad.

“The KCAIC is not sponsoring this event,” OpenStudios said in a statement. “Their logo was placed on a poster because they awarded Fisch Bowl Inc., a 501(c)3 arts organization, a grant to help us with some of the administrative and utility expenses associated with our OpenStudios spaces in Towne. West.”

OpenStudios, which provides free studio space to artists, added that “at the request of the KCAIC (standard practice in grant agreements), I had requested all of our artists to display the KCAIC logo on all their printed materials and social media posts, which is why the logo appeared on promotional materials created specifically for this event.

“However, the KCAIC has no direct role in this event, and none of the money they have granted to our organization is being spent on this event,” the statement read.

The Mall Monster Mash, which is expected to feature nine drag performers, is also billed for “all ages”, but OpenStudios said that “if anyone does not wish to experience this event, they can certainly choose not to attend and / or demand the same of their children.

Mr Lowry denied that the events were sponsored by the department or the commission.

“Neither the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) nor the Kansas Department of Commerce sponsored the DADA Ball event that took place on October 22 or the Mall Monster Mash event scheduled for October 28,” Mr. Lowry at KWCH-TV.

Shannon Pahls, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, argued that the department “admitted to covering the operating costs of at least two venues hosting an ‘all-ages’ drag show.”

“The Department’s own policy was for organizers to list them as a sponsor for all events using these spaces,” she said. “At best, Laura Kelly is guilty of an unacceptable lack of oversight, and at worst, she hoped no one noticed that government funds were being used to support radicals exposing children to sexually explicit performances and that she only backs off because it’s been taken.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began in Kansas on Oct. 19, according to the secretary of state’s office.