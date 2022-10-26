Mallikarjun Kharge’s long list of challenges as he takes charge of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress

Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt.

The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after facing charges of sexual abuse and cannibalism fetishism.

Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000.

Going out: Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt

An insider told TMZ that the account, which Hammer has held since 2011, was shared with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be settled when the couple finalize their divorce.

Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks.

Hammer appears to have stayed in the Cayman Islands this summer, although there is some confusion over how he made his living.

Scandal: The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after being accused of sexual abuse and having a cannibalism fetish

Embattled: Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000

A viral tweet claimed Hammer was a concierge at a resort, but the actor’s attorney and the hotel’s sales manager denied he worked there.

However, DailyMail.com obtained photos of him walking around the resort’s property in attire similar to staff members’ uniforms.

Reports in Variety and TMZ said he did indeed work for the hotel, but as a timeshare salesperson rather than a concierge.

Hammer’s lawsuit comes weeks after he was played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Sending Something Normal, with the premise that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram.

Looking ahead: It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be resolved when the couple finalize their divorce

Back in town: Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks

Singer Adam Levine and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were also parodied as contestants in the skit, while actor Bowen Yang played himself.

Hammer’s character called for a “big round of applause back in Hollywood” during his announcement, adding, “Look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I’ve done a lot of working on myself and I have changed. So I have my message – I want to break your bones and suck out your marrow.

Hammer, known for his performances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, fell into controversy in early 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual abuse and a reported addiction. for cannibalism.

Hammer was seen a week after being played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Send Something Normal

The premise of the skit was that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram

He was later fired from his agency WME and lost a number of roles he had on tap, including Jennifer Lopez’s film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.

A rep for Hammer’s ex-wife spoke out last month after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a “really good place” with the embattled actor.

Chambers, 40, spoke to E! News last month about her relationship with the actor, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2020. Chambers said Hammer had been “focused on healing” and was supportive of him.

Effie, a woman who accused Hammer of rape, which he denied, took to Instagram Stories with screenshots of messages she said Chambers sent her, allegedly supporting her by going public his allegations against Hammer.

A representative for Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has spoken out after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a ‘place really awesome’ with the beleaguered actor, 36. Pictured in Los Angeles in 2020

A rep for Chambers told People the reason the TV personality – who is a mother to daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five, with the actor – had by sending messages to Effie.

“Given the extent and nature of the allegations that have been made, Elizabeth has sought to determine the veracity of these allegations,” the rep said. “She was very responsive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remain her priority.

In one of the messages Chambers allegedly sent to Effie, she encouraged her to stay “focused” on “recording stories” and “not just the internet.”

In another alleged exchange, after Chambers asked Effie if she had hired a lawyer, Effie replied that she “felt a little suicidal” and didn’t have time to argue. Chambers replied, “I really need custody of my precious children,” urging her to file a statement of her experience with Hammer with the court.

Chambers and Hammer were pictured at the Paris premiere of his film Call Me By Your Name in 2018

Chambers reportedly said, “I don’t want to pressure you, but your insight is much deeper than the others we have,” adding that she would keep things under wraps.

Effie said in her recent Instagram Stories post, “Just a few things to keep in mind before anyone goes on wishing rapists ‘healing’.”

Effie first took to the social media site to bring the allegations against Hammer over a 2017 incident, and eventually appeared alongside celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred to lay out her allegations at a conference press release in which she said Hammer was “mentally, emotionally and sexually abusing her”.

In the interview with E!, Chambers opened up about her co-parenting deal with Hammer.

“We are fully and completely committed to our children and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our children,” she said. “Children need their mom; children need their daddy. So there’s nothing we won’t do.

Effie shared snippets of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Chambers about Hammer’s actions

She said of Hammer: “There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane why they say: “Secure your own mask before helping others”.

“He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids’] the masks are on, so right now it’s really about focusing on them, protecting them.

Chambers said she was ready to “support this process” in an effort to help Hammer be “the best dad” and “the best person he can be.”

Chambers added that “time heals, but time alone does not heal” because “you have to work at it”.

She continued, “People are imperfect. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me, all the time, it was about, “These are my limits. If you can respect them, then we can take the next step.” It’s with everyone in my life, but also with myself.

Chambers told the outlet that she felt like a feminist and remained “in solidarity with anyone who has been victimized in any way and hope they find healing.”

She noted, “I’m not here like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”