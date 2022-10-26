Man injured in Smoky Mountains after bear breaks into cabin

A tourist vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains was injured after a rogue bear broke into his locked cabin in the middle of the night and charged at him, officials said.

The unnamed victim discovered the furry burglar when he walked into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The 209-pound bear burst through a set of French doors that were locked but not locked, wildlife officers told media.

The bear injured the tourist’s head and scratched his back, but the man was able to lock himself in a room and call 911.

He was later taken to hospital by family members and treated for his injuries.

A trap was set and a bear matching the description of the culprit in the cabin attack was caught and euthanized on Sunday.

A black bear (not pictured) attacked and injured a man after breaking into his rental cabin in the Smoky Mountains, Tennessee. Getty Images

Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, TWRA said.

The downed bear was described by authorities as a 2- or 3-year-old female without cubs.

Officials said the 209-pound animal walked through a series of French doors in the cabin (not pictured) near downtown Gatlinburg. Getty Images/iStockphoto

