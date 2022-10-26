News
Man pleads guilty to killing Minneapolis protester last year
A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault just as his trial was set to begin.
Nicholas Kraus, 36, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted Monday to killing Deona Knajdek, one of the protesters who gathered in the city’s Uptown neighborhood after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. The 31-year-old Minneapolis woman also was known as Deona Marie Erickson.
Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car that protesters were using as a barricade, pushing it into the group in June 2021.
As part of the plea deal, Kraus’ second-degree murder charge was changed from “intentional” to “unintentional,” and one of two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dropped. Kraus pleaded guilty to the second assault charge. He could face more than 17 years in prison at sentencing in November.
According to the criminal complaint, Kraus told officers he believed he needed to jump over a car that protesters were using as a barricade, and though he saw people in the area, he accelerated and did not try to brake. It also says he admitted he thought he might have hit someone. There was nothing in the criminal complaint to suggest Kraus’ actions were motivated by political views or anger at the protesters.
Kraus drove into protesters a year after George Floyd was killed by police, a death that sparked widespread protests and unrest in the city and around the nation. Law enforcement shootings of other Black men have only inflamed tensions further.
Records show Kraus has five drunken driving convictions, most recently in 2016 in Anoka County. He also was convicted numerous times of driving without a valid license and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name. He lost his license after a drunken driving conviction in 2013.
Delaware man who stormed the Capitol on January 6 gets 2 years in prison
A Delaware man who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with his father carrying the Confederate flag, was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars.
Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of a felony and misdemeanor by US District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than having their case heard by a jury.
The father and son traveled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump’s speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. They were among the first rioters to approach the building near the door to the Senate wing, prosecutors said.
After watching other rioters use a police shield and a wooden plank to smash a window, Hunter Seefried used a gloved fist to clean a large shard of glass from one of the shattered windows, prosecutors said. The judge found that two other rioters had destroyed the window before Seefried removed the piece of glass.
Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and Hunter, then 22, entered the building through a shattered window.
A lawyer for Hunter Seefried had asked for probation and house arrest instead of jail time. He said in court documents that his client only went to the Capitol that day because his father pressured him to join him. And he noted that the son had never hurt or threatened anyone on Capitol Hill.
“Hunter is a decent, hardworking and caring young man who was misled and caught up in the unfortunate events of January 6, 2021,” attorney Edson Bostic said in an email. “He is very remorseful and wished he could go back and change his behavior that day.”
Kevin Seefried is expected to be sentenced in January.
Both men were found guilty of obstructing an official process, the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College that day.
The judge also found the Seefrieds guilty of misdemeanor charges that they engaged in disorderly conduct and unlawfully protested inside the building. But he acquitted Hunter Seefried of other misdemeanor charges.
They are among approximately 900 people charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. More than 420 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.
About 300 Capitol Riot defendants have been convicted, with sentences ranging from probation to 10 years behind bars.
Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander plans to play for Venezuela in World Baseball Classic
The offseason outlook for Anthony Santander this year is different. He normally gives himself a month to recover at the end of the season to get healthy after a grueling 162-game schedule. But with the World Baseball Classic in March, Santander plans to shorten that rest period down to a week to 10 days.
The Orioles outfielder, who is coming off a career year, plans to compete for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
“It means a lot,” Santander told The Baltimore Sun. “To have the Venezuelan name on your chest, it’s amazing. That’s a tournament we play with a lot of energy and we try to take that win for the whole country, and it’s happening for our people.”
Santander isn’t the lone Orioles player to compete in the World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8 and finishes March 21 with the championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Right-hander Dillon Tate and center fielder Cedric Mullins will compete for Team USA, and right-hander Dean Kremer is playing for Team Israel.
Kremer could face his Baltimore teammate in the early rounds, with Venezuela and Israel joining Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and an undetermined qualifier team in Pool D. The first round will also take place in Miami, where Santander lives in the offseason.
Santander thought the opportunity to represent Venezuela was approaching after his 2022 season. The 27-year-old switch hitter batted .240 but led the Orioles with a career-high 33 home runs and 89 RBIs. His strikeout rate dropped to 18.9% and his walk rate rose to a career-high 8.5%.
That reinforced his power numbers, particularly in clutch moments. Santander’s 120 weighted runs created plus — where 100 is league average — was behind only catcher Adley Rutschman for best on the team.
Santander credits his improved strike zone discipline and his offseason workout regimen, which included a focus on building strength in his toes, for his breakout season. It helped him avoid major injuries, too, keeping him on the field for 152 games.
And now he’ll be on the field for Venezuela, joining some of MLB’s biggest names, such as Miguel Cabrera and José Altuve.
Delhi man shot people for detonating crackers on Diwali, 4 injured
New Delhi:
A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing bullets at people for popping crackers in his locality from Keshav Puram police station in the nation’s capital late Monday night, police said.
The accused had been identified as Arvind Kumar.
Four people were injured in the area of Keshav Puram police station after the accused clashed with some people popping crackers in his locality, police added.
An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Weapons Act at Keshav Puram Police Station.
Two spent cartridges were recovered on the spot and an illegal automatic pistol, and a live cartridge were recovered in the possession of the accused.
According to the doctor’s opinion, all victims are in stable condition.
Ex-US military pilot arrested over China connections – media – RT World News
Man’s detention comes as Beijing reportedly hires veteran British pilots as instructors
A former US military pilot and flight instructor was arrested last week in Australia and is now at risk of extradition to the United States, Reuters reported on Tuesday. It’s unclear what kind of charges the man faces, but sources say he was detained because of his past work in China.
Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested by local police in rural New South Wales on Friday, Reuters reported, citing court records and police sources. Duggan was denied bail and now faces “formal extradition procedure”, said the news agency.
A spokesperson for the Washington Attorney General’s Office confirmed that an individual was arrested in New South Wales on Friday. “pursuant to a request from the United States of America”, but did not name the individual as Duggan. A “aeronautical origin” told Reuters that Duggan was wanted by the FBI because of his work in China.
Duggan, described in the report as a “former US citizen” and current Australian citizen, served as a pilot and flight instructor in the United States Marine Corps for a decade, before moving to Australia and starting a business taking tourists on fighter jet flights.
Duggan reportedly moved to China in 2014 and sold his Australian business soon after. He founded “a complete aviation consulting company” in 2017, and worked in Qingdao, China, until the company dissolved in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.
It’s unclear whether the United States has accused Duggan of working with the Chinese government or military, or whether espionage charges are among those being considered.
News of the pilot’s arrest came days after several Western media reported China’s hiring of around 30 veteran British military pilots to teach People’s Liberation Army trainees. The practice is legal, but British defense officials are still concerned enough to have issued a “threat alert”, warn current and former pilots to avoid the recruitment program.
Beijing reportedly pays pilots $270,000 a year, roughly twice what the Royal Air Force pays its most senior commanders, and four times what it pays an experienced squadron leader. The RAF has also reportedly restricted the hiring of white male pilots to meet diversity targets, and shortages of aircraft and instructors are pushing qualified airmen into private sector jobs.
School districts near Arlington Heights racecourse want info on ‘potentially transformative’ impact of Chicago Bears stadium
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
“We do not see any reason why the Chicago Bears and/or the Village of Arlington Heights cannot assist the District with a new campus or additions to existing campuses occasioned by the new Chicago Bears development,” she said.
Arlington Park International Racecourse sits in the far southeast corner of Palatine School District 15. SD15 serves students from Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, South Barrington and Schaumburg as well as unincorporated Arlington Heights.
According to its website, the district is the second-largest elementary district in Illinois. State data indicates that the 19-school district currently has some 11,500 students enrolled in pre-K to eighth grade.
In a May 2 letter to Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes obtained by Pioneer Press, Heinz introduced herself and requested a meeting with Hayes and the village’s economic development team.
“We have educated and transported the students of Racecourse employees at Arlington Park … for decades,” Heinz wrote.
Heinz asked village officials in her May letter whether the village was considering creating a tax increment financing district as part of the Bears’ proposed development. In a separate interview with Pioneer Press, she discussed wanting to know whether the school district would receive student impact fees as part of the development — to account for the increased student population such development would bring to the district.
She said preliminary drawings released to the public indicate that the final development will bring a significant number of new residents.
“If the new residential areas are within the TIF area and those units are expected to generate new students for the District, the District will need assistance with adding classroom space to existing schools or potentially building a new school within the redevelopment area,” Heinz said.
Documents reviewed by Pioneer Press indicate that Heinz and District 15′s Diana McCluskey met virtually with Bears team leadership and Village Manager Randy Recklaus July 26.
“The planned stadium and additional development are exciting to consider and potentially transformational to the area and the Village,” Heinz wrote in an Aug. 18 letter to Recklaus following the virtual meeting. “The plans also hold such potential to have a significant impact on District 15.”
Heinz urged the village to not establish a TIF district that includes Arlington Park, saying it “would be a significant concern for District 15.”
“Given the potential impact on District 15, locking billions of dollars of [equalized assessed value] in a TIF district for 23 years would be a real concern for our District,” she wrote.
Heinz requested estimates for how many units of housing would be in the mixed-used development the Bears have proposed, as well as a projection for the equalized assessed value of the area once developed. Property taxes are determined using EAV.
SD15 has a referendum on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election that asks voters for $93 million to help pay for renovations and updates to its campuses. The capital upgrades are part of the district’s overall “Moving 15 Forward” plan.
In an email to Pioneer Press , Heinz said the plan would “allow the District to repair and restore its existing facilities, bring full-day kindergarten to all elementary schools, as well as to build additions to schools to address changing enrollment/school capacity.”
In her August letter to Recklaus, Heinz said knowing the housing plans and the projected equalized value assessments were “essential information.”
Heinz told Pioneer Press that District 15 is “pro-development.” But, she added, she didn’t want to see taxpayers finance the educational costs of the development. She said the district looked at tax information from the five parcels that make up the racecourse site and found that District 15 received about $1,067,538 in revenue in tax year 2020 – about 36% of the total taxes from the site.
Asked how much the district might seek in impact fees should the Bears move ahead with developing the racetrack site, Heinz did not provide specifics.
“We anticipate partnering with the Village and the Bears organization to make sure D15 is not negatively impacted so we are able to serve students and continue to provide the highest quality education that the District 15 community expects and we are committed to delivering,” she said in an email to Pioneer Press.
Arlington Heights-based Township High School District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said the district was excited by the prospect of the Bears coming to Arlington Heights. District 15 is one of several SD214 feeder districts.
District 214 has collaborated with the team in the past, and Kim said in a message to Pioneer Press the move could set up “a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears.”
Like District 15, SD214 say the district isn’t yet clear on the financial impact the stadium and development could have on its schools. The high school district includes six schools with about 11,900 students, according to state data.
“Without knowing the specific details of that development, it is difficult to say how and to what extent it will have [in impact] on District 214,” Kim said.
She said the district couldn’t say specifically how much revenue it had taken in from the site in the most recent tax year but said SD214 officials had spoken with both village and Bears officials since the project was announced and are so far satisfied with those interactions.
“Arlington Heights has always been a fantastic partner and we have had productive conversations with them as well as the Bears,” Kim said.
The Bears have held a training camp practice at a D214 high school in the past, she said, and the district is hopeful about the prospect of future collaborations with the team.
“This could be a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears, surrounding businesses and other opportunities we can’t yet imagine,” Kim said.
Harper College, the community college that serves students from Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine and other northwestern suburbs, will also see a change if the village sets up a TIF for the Bears at Arlington Park, school officials said.
Rob Gallick, Harper College executive vice president of finance and administrative services, confirmed the college does receive property tax revenue from the racecourse site.
However, he said, Harper College serves four counties and 23 different municipalities, which will make the financial impact of a public financing tool much lighter on the college than it would be on a local school district, which relies on a much smaller set of parcels.
It’s still early to think about concerns or opportunities that might arise from the Bears’ arrival at the racecourse, Gallick said. But the projected economic impact of the project on the area has a direct bearing on Harper College’s mission, he said.
“Our role in the community is to educate and provide a workforce for our community,” he said. “To the extent that such a development creates jobs, it’s our duty to fill the workforce pipeline with qualified individuals.”
The Bears have said their planned redevelopment will have a $9 billion economic impact and create 48,000 jobs.
Wheeling-based Township High School District 211, which contains part of Arlington Park, also receives tax revenue from the site.
Spokeswoman Erin Holmes said that revenue comes from two parcels situated within the proposed stadium district.
“Those two parcels generated approximately $195,000 in tax revenue in tax year 2020, the most recent data available,” Holmes said in an email to Pioneer Press.
SD211 officials did not comment on the planned development beyond its current financial association with the site, but is listed as a stakeholder in documents associated with the project..
Village Manager Randy Recklaus confirmed in an email to Pioneer Press that village staff met informally with the racecourse site’s taxing bodies. He emphasized the still-preliminary nature of the discussions and said there is no formal agreement between the village and the football team regarding public financing.
“The Village has not received any requests for financial assistance from the Chicago Bears at this time, nor has the Village agreed to provide any,” he said. “Any discussion of specific tools and how they may be used is very premature.”
Turkey prices set to skyrocket for Thanksgiving
Turkey prices are expected to gobble up a bigger chunk of Thanksgiving family budgets.
Farmers are grappling with inflation, drought and bird flu, which could push prices up as Thanksgiving approaches, Fox Weather reported Thursday.
“There are [sic] still seems to be a hangover from the bird flu outbreaks we had this spring, so total turkey production is down and therefore wholesale prices are up,” said Dr Jayson Lusk from Purdue University, who is a professor and chair of the agricultural economics department, told Fox.
Lusk expects wholesale prices to rise 30% from 2021.
The bird flu epidemic that started in the spring is an ongoing challenge, as well as the drought conditions in much of the country.
“Corn and other turkey feeds are highly dependent on extreme weather conditions, and drought conditions can lead to a lack of production,” the Fox report says.
Meanwhile, one in five Americans aren’t sure if they can afford the cost of Thanksgiving this year, according to a recent Personal Capital survey.
As Breitbart News reported:
The state of economic affairs in President Joe Biden’s America is affecting Americans’ vacation plans. According to the survey, a quarter of Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving this year to save money, and one in five “doubted they would have enough money to cover the costs of Thanksgiving this year.”
Specifically, a third expect their 2022 Thanksgiving dinner to be “smaller” and 45% overall said they are “financially stressed” over Thanksgiving.
Rising inflation in Biden’s economy has Americans worried about how they will be able to afford to pay for things like housing, food and gas for their cars, the outlet reported on October 10.
In addition, 93% of registered voters are worried about inflation and the state of the economy ahead of the midterm elections, according to a recent report. Politics/Morning consultation survey.
Those are the top two issues for voters, and “81% say President Joe Biden’s economy will be a ‘major’ factor in their vote,” Breitbart News reported.
