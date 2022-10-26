News
Mortgage demand from homebuyers is nearly half of what it was in 2021
The real estate for sale sign of a house is seen in front of a house in Arlington, Virginia on November 19, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Demand for mortgages fell last week to nearly half of what it was a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, as rates hit their highest level in 21 years.
Overall, mortgage demand is at its lowest level since 1997.
Mortgage applications for buying a home fell 2% from the previous week and were 42% lower than the same week in 2021. The annual comparison continues to jump each week, as new Fewer and fewer buyers want or can afford to enter this very expensive real estate market. .
Home loan refinance applications were down just 0.1% for the week, but only because they were so low to begin with – down 86% from a year ago. There are currently fewer than 150,000 qualified borrowers who could qualify for refinancing at today’s rates, according to Black Knight.
Mortgage rates have fallen slightly to start this week, but are still well above 7% after starting the year at around 3%. The average contractual interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) fell from 6.94% to 7.16%, with points rising from 0.95 at 0.88 (including origination fees) for loans with a 20% decline. Payment.
Federal Housing Administration loans, which come with lower rates and lower down payment requirements, saw an uptick during the week.
“Despite higher rates and lower overall demand activity, there was an uptick in FHA purchase inquiries as FHA rates remained lower than conventional lending rates,” said Joel Kan, economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The share of homebuyers applying for adjustable rate mortgages remained high at more than four times what it was at the start of this year. ARMs offer lower rates but are considered a riskier product.
High interest rates are also weighing on house prices. Although prices are still higher than a year ago, gains are now slowing at a record pace. Home buyers are also reconsidering their purchases. Pulte Group reported a 24% cancellation rate in its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday and said it expected an even higher rate for the next quarter.
Ukraine has become an “instrument” of US foreign policy – RT in French
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged on October 26 with the directors of the security agencies and special services of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He notably returned to the offensive in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged on October 26 with the directors of the security agencies and special services of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by videoconference. The CIS is a Eurasian regional organization made up of 15 countries, including nine former Soviet republics, and aims to foster economic, political and military integration.
Ukraine, Washington’s “instrument” according to Putin
During his inauguration speech, he stressed that Ukraine had become an “instrument” of American foreign policy, believing that Washington sought to “preserve its domination” over the world by all means.
Vladimir Putin added that the territory of Ukraine, the “maneuvering ground” of the United States, had been “transformed into a testing ground for experiments [en matière d’armes] biological” and that this country had practically lost all sovereignty.
The Russian leader then compared the threat posed by Daesh and that posed by the “kyiv regime” when he “says he wants to obtain nuclear weapons”, or when he develops a “dirty bomb” (according to accusations by the Russian Ministry of Defense denied by kyiv).
The real story behind the good nurse is simply terrifying
“She came across as a smart, strong-minded person, so I rolled the dice and told her some of our findings,” has since retired. Daniel Baudouin (played by Nnamdi Asomugha in The good nurse) Told People to enlist Loughren in their investigation. And then they made him wear a wire to a meeting with Cullen outside the hospital. (They were hesitant when they saw her pacemaker scar, but, she told Glamor UK, she assured them, “I’m a cardiology nurse, I know it’ll be okay. “)
Confronting him with what she knew, Loughren offered to go with her friend to the police, to confess.
“He sat up straight,” she recalls. People. “His eye color changed. He put a smirk on his face and said, ‘I’m going to fight. “”
Cullen was fired on October 31, 2003, reportedly while under investigation for altering the blood chemistry of six elderly patients, four of whom died. A hospital official told authorities that five of the six incidents ended up having acceptable explanations.
As for the sixth: Cullen was arrested in December on suspicion of murder on June 28, 2003, death by digoxin overdose of the very reverend. Florian J. Gall, a 68-year-old priest. He was also charged with attempted murder for attempting to administer a lethal amount of digoxin to a 40-year-old woman, who was given an antidote in time.
Narendra Modi weaves together religion, nationalism and welfarism to create a winning formula for the BJP in 2024
On October 23, as dusk rose over the holy city of Ayodhya, it was a solemn moment. Illuminated as it was by the light of 1.57 million earthen lamps arranged at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River, it reflected a magnificent and electrifying new era of Hindu garv in its symbolism. By participating in Deepotsav, preceded by a series of similar events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that governing the greatest democracy can be achieved by blending religious fervor with development, which also constitutes inclusivity.
Any leader who wears his religion on his sleeve does not necessarily mean that he is not secular, because in addition to providing pucca houses to the marginalized while rebuilding places of worship, he brings to life a model of holistic development and to multifaceted.
No nation has ever become a world power by relegating its cultural heritage. In resurrecting places of worship, be it the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham or the opening of the Mahakaal in Ujjain, the nation must conform to its original cultural identity in order to restore these sacred sanitariums. Places of worship provided refuge and religious relief to those who braved civilizational challenges against invaders centuries ago. Therefore, our cultural renaissance is a feature of our very identity that needs to be restored and resurrected.
The BJP’s electoral board for the upcoming state as well as the strategically led Lok Sabha elections led by the Modi-Shah duo is becoming increasingly clear. It’s a heady mix of four distinct verticals that will converge by 2024, the year of the election. The four distinct verticals that will see convergence revolve around the completion of the Ayodhya mandir by early 2024, the targeted saturation of reaching nearly 80% of benefits in social protection schemes and the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. Add to the above, if India were to sustain a year-on-year economic growth rate of nearly 7% of GDP, a combination of the above factors portends an almost certain third term for Modi at from now.
Hypothetically, judging by the current mood of the nation, if an election were to be held this year, based on the prime minister’s growing popularity ratings domestically and globally, it looks like a triumphant Modi until the end. bout, leading him to a third term. If China’s Xi Jinping managed to win a third term, Modi is on par with his Asian counterpart as he paves the way for cementing his place as the country’s most powerful post-independence leader.
In terms of deliverables, measured against macro and micro-economic indicators, India’s economic performance stands out despite a changing world. India has moderately high inflation compared to soaring inflation rates in the UK and the US. We maintained a stable growth rate of 6.8% against a slowdown in China. And, despite India’s imported inflation from frequent oil price spikes, and despite Fed-led monetary tightening that has slowed foreign investment and tightened interest rates in the country, the IMF hailed India as the brightest spot and an island of economic growth. stability.
If there are any distinct signatures by which Modi 2.0 will be defined, it is the successful near-decolonization of the Indian education system and ethos; the decreasing power of dynastic power in state and central politics; laying the groundwork for systemic reforms and social development during his very first term that prepared India for the future to take off into uncharted economic territory, and the focus on empowerment of women, which is an important recognition of the increasing participation of women as a vote bank. The Prime Minister’s welfare, empowerment programs, universal health coverage and pace of financial inclusion have become a model for many countries to replicate.
When it comes to fusing religion with politics, India is not a theocratic state and never will be. So while there is a separation between the temporal and the cardinal, between religion and governance, Modi the man and his ideological leanings reflect the confluence of sentiments of the majority community, which makes up 80% of the population of 134 crore. Assuming the entire 80% isn’t pro-BJP, deep down they’re still Hindus who can’t remain unmoved by loud religious sentiments.
Modi’s two successive innings strongly embody an alternative idea of India, one that is rooted in hardline nationalism and an unabashed pursuit of Hindu identity, combined with the deliverance of an effective state focused on the welfare. A combination of these factors has led Moditva to be a game changer in affecting the ‘wisest voter’ as he experiences last mile development and elevation, as well as pride in his Hindu identity.
Moditva + Hindutva + precision targeting of welfare schemes is now a force multiplier and an irresistibly potent and winning formula for the BJP to expand its dominance, aided by digital tools to form new caste alliances to expand its social base, mainly to reach out to new voters. The ‘new voters’ footprint includes OBCs, Scheduled Castes and rural women, who are the ‘labharthees’, or beneficiaries of government social protection programmes. Adding to the new voter syndrome is the already strong bedrock and base of the Hindi core states, which constitute the political dominance of the BJP, accounting for 60% of its 303-seat majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Resplendent display of Deepotsav in Ayodhya or completion of Ujjain hallway reflect Hinduismgarv and a revival of our socio-religious and cultural heritage, long repressed in the Hindu psyche, which has taken hold since the era of Modi.
Rarely does the Head of State sing shlokas so readily as deliver sermons on how Indians should emulate the ideals of Ram Bhagwan, or deliver homilies such as “Mother and Fatherland are superior to the sky”, while also listing the series of development projects that are underway. the offering which has provided livelihoods, will encourage religious tourism tours and thus improve the lives of all sections of society.
Contemplating the horizon of 2024 may not be easy, and never will be, in a democracy as pluralistic, complex, diverse and dynamic as India. But as of now, early signs point to a Modi recall all the way. I felt this amid the collective fervor in the chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi” in Ujjain that reverberated through a popular religious event, as if it were an election rally. The applause that day was a thin line separating religious fervor from politics, the two merging seamlessly.
Ultimately, the religious and nationalist fervor, coupled with development, sustainable economic growth, support for a systematic and strong SSR framework that has aided in social mobilization, and Brand Modi’s ever-growing charisma are the key differentiators that give already a head in the BJP. start 17 months before the election against any potential opposition bloc that is still nowhere in sight.
The author is former NCFI President Niti Aayog. The opinions expressed are personal.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Column: 7 reasons to root for Dusty Baker, whose unconventional managerial career has him back in the World Series for a 3rd time
Dusty Baker is back in the World Series for another shot at an elusive title.
His Houston Astros are prohibitive favorites against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 118th World Series, which begins Friday at Minute Maid Park, and the toothpick-chewing, 73-year-old Baker once again will be in the spotlight.
In the final year of his contract, this could be Baker’s final shot at capping a managerial career that has defied convention. He has taken five franchises to the postseason yet probably has spent more time on the hot seat than any manager since Billy Martin.
Here are seven reminders of why Baker is someone you can root for, even if you have a difficult time liking the Astros.
1. King of heartbreak
The winningest manager of all time without a championship, Baker on Friday will become the oldest World Series manager, passing Jack McKeon, who was 72 years, 329 days when managing the Florida Marlins in Game 1 of the 2003 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Baker has had a few heartbreaking finishes. His 2002 San Francisco Giants lost the World Series to the Anaheim Angels in seven games after blowing a late lead in Game 6 with a 3-2 series advantage. His 2003 Chicago Cubs lost the National League Championship Series to the Marlins in seven games after blowing an eighth-inning lead in Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead. And last year his Astros lost the World Series in six games to the Atlanta Braves.
2. Co-invented the high-five
Facing Astros great J.R. Richard on the final day of the 1977 regular season, Baker needed one home run to join Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Steve Garvey, Reggie Smith and Ron Cey as the first foursome with 30-plus homers each in a season.
Baker homered in the sixth inning and was greeted at the plate by teammate Glenn Burke, who held his right hand over his head for Baker to slap. It was the beginning of the high-five.
The two repeated the act near the dugout after Baker’s grand slam against the Phillies in Game 2 of the 1977 NLCS. According to “Singled Out: The True Story of Glenn Burke,” a Los Angeles Times photo of that high-five was often mistaken as a shot of the original.
3. Hung out with Jimi Hendrix
In a recent Rolling Stone profile, Baker replayed the oft-told story of him smoking a joint with Hendrix in San Francisco.
“We were outside Carol Doda’s, which was a strip club we weren’t old enough to go in,” Baker said. “Plus, I better not be caught dead in there. Come on.
“So we were standing right there and saw Jimi standing outside on funky Broadway. (My friends) said, ‘Hey, man, offer Jimi a joint.’ So I did it, and then my friends came over and that’s how we met Jimi. I never saw him again after that.”
4. Feud with Tony La Russa
The feud mellowed with age and presumably ended when La Russa stepped down because of health issues at the end of a disappointing Chicago White Sox season. But it was at its peak in the summer of 2003, when Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood knocked down St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Morris a couple of times on high, inside fastballs.
“The Cardinals back then with Tony, they never did much wrong (but believed) most people were doing wrong to them,” Baker later said. “Know what I mean?”
Baker and La Russa shouted obscenities at each other from the dugouts, and Morris ripped Baker.
“Really, if he thinks (the fight) has been on so far, he’s got a whole decade full of us coming,” Baker said of Morris. “This is just the beginning. They’ve been beating up on us for a long time, from my understanding, so the best thing for him to do is just leave us alone. Just play your game and be quiet.”
The Cardinals went on to win the World Series under La Russa in 2006 and 2011.
“Boy, was I wrong,” Baker said years later.
5. Mood-music managing
During 2003 spring training, Baker told the Tribune’s Terry Armour he liked every kind of music except country, and he brought CDs to camp of Whitney Houston, Tupac, Missy Elliott, Sting, Ludacris, Ja Rule, John Lee Hooker, Morcheeba, St Germain, Santana, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Shaggy, Mutabaruka, Nelly, Uncle Kracker and 50 Cent. One of his songs on replay was Tupac’s “Better Dayz.”
”If I need to slow down on the highway, I listen to jazz,” Baker said. “I listen to certain things if I need to be aggressive, certain things when I need to think.”
Baker noted his wife, Melissa, turns down his music in their truck.
“That’s the only thing she does that bothers me,” he said. “I told her, ‘Didn’t you ever see that movie with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker where Tucker tells Jackie Chan, ‘Never touch a black man’s radio’?”
While working for ESPN during the 2007 World Series before starting his next gig as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Baker ran into a group of Reds fans at a Denver bar and promised them one thing: more Tupac at Great American Ballpark.
6. Uncle Dusty
Baker’s status as a player’s manager is well-chronicled, whether it’s bringing them food or turning them on to music.
“As a manager, I love Dusty,” Astros ace Justin Verlander said in August. “He’s such a good communicator. He’s a very kind person and obviously has a wealth of baseball information. I enjoy talking with him and playing for him.”
I once asked Baker what’s the biggest misperception about him. He said it’s the widely held theory he is “too easy” on his players and avoids disciplining anyone.
“Go ask my daughter, my wife, my nephews, my players, understand?” he said. “I’m firm but fair. I was raised strictly. They say you end up being like your parents. Go ask the people who knew me. Go ask my godchildren who gets in their face in my own family structure. If someone is acting bad, it’s ‘I’m going to go tell Uncle Dusty.’ They know I’ll jack ‘em up in a minute.”
7. A wise guy’s wise guy
When Cubs reliever Antonio Alfonseca was ejected from a Cubs-Cardinals game for bumping an umpire, Baker called it “assault with a deadly belly.” He nicknamed the interview room in the bowels of Wrigley Field “The Dungeon.” Upon arriving in Chicago he told the media, “My name is Dusty, not Messiah.”
After the 2003 season, he spent most of the next three years in Chicago hearing his job status was in jeopardy. Asked in 2006 why his Cubs players couldn’t ignore the distraction of a manager constantly on the hot seat, he replied: “I don’t know. Maybe the same reason why you can’t stop writing it.”
Better days would come, and now Baker is back for one more shot.
BYJU dismissals will be investigated, says Kerala government
BYJU’S has laid off around 100 staff from its media content division in Kerala, days after announcing a plan to improve profitability by March next year by cutting staff by 5% to cut costs .
The BYJU spokesperson said the company “is on the path to profitability and aims to achieve it by March 2023.”
“One measure is the streamlining of up to 5% of our 50,000 employees across product, content, media and technology teams in a phased manner,” the spokesperson said.
These distressed employees met Kerala General Education and Labor Minister V Sivankutty who said on social media that his ministry would take the matter seriously and investigate it.
“At the technopark, Thiruvananthapuram employees of BYJU app came to meet me along with office members of the IT employee welfare organization Echo of Technopark. The employees have many complaints, including losses jobs. The Department of Labor will carry out a serious inspection on this matter,” the Minister said.
The layoff of around 100 employees follows the Edtech giant’s announcement that it would cut up to 2,500 jobs, or 5% of its workforce, to cut costs as it s is striving to achieve enterprise-level profitability by March 2023.
Spokesperson of Edtech company, in response to the social media post of Kerala ministers, said that labor contract rules were strictly followed during the restructuring process at BYJU’S, and it was done with compassion and fairness.
“We understand that this is a difficult situation, so to make it less painful, we have created a dedicated outplacement team who will help affected employees find suitable employment,” the spokesperson said. .
“In a groundbreaking move, BYJU’S has also decided to rehire them if they do not find employment within 12 months of their separation date from us. All departing employees are made aware of all these provisions and benefits” , the spokesperson added.
Co-founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran of Edtech, which is one of India’s most popular startups, comes from a small seaside village of Azhikode in Kerala.
BYJU’S also caught the attention of the government by delaying the publication of its financial statements for 2021.
Major Edtech BYJU’S recorded revenue of Rs 2,428 crores in the financial year that ended in 2021, but reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crores for 2021, making it the largest loss-making startup in the country.
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will Ryan Poles be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Coming off a surprising 33-14 road victory over the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears begin a short week of practice before Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
With quarterback Justin Fields producing his most complete performance of the season, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night.
It seemed like the Bears called plays that finally cater to Justin Fields’ strengths. Do you think it’s a credit to the coaching staff that they were able to adjust or a mark against them that it took them this long? — @gucasliogito
The Bears executed across the board offensively, and Fields was a big part of that. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and a deflected interception, and he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. When an offense dominates on third down (11 of 18), it sustains drives, and that’s how the Bears scored on five consecutive possessions.
I don’t believe there was as much new stuff as you imagine. More striking was the execution that clearly had been lacking. You reference playing to Fields’ strengths, and that is obviously his rare athletic ability. Well, they’ve been moving the pocket all season. They’ve been rolling him out. They’ve had bootlegs. They’ve run play action.
The pass concepts didn’t change against the Patriots. What was a little different based on the matchup is the Bears put in more man beaters because of New England’s coverage tendencies. The Patriots are very man-heavy, so in the first quarter when offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sprinted Fields out, the Bears had a pick route to get Darnell Mooney open in the flat. It resulted in a 20-yard gain. They used bootlegs to let wide receivers run from defensive backs on crossers. None of this was new.
The Bears were well-prepared. They did a really good job of scouting the Patriots and then designing a game plan based on that information. Getsy worked to create clear reads in the passing game for Fields. He has been doing that all season. The previous coaching staff did that. The Bears were playing for pressure on the wide receiver screen to Khalil Herbert for a touchdown. It was a fantastic call against the look from the Patriots, and Fields did a terrific job of delivering the ball before being sandwiched between defenders.
What the Bears introduced Monday was the designed quarterback runs. This wasn’t just a few sneaks here and there and zone read. They ran quarterback counter, QB sweep, QB draw. That created conflict for the Patriots and they didn’t respond quickly enough. The Bears hadn’t called a lot of designed runs for Fields through the first six games, so that was new — not new stuff in the playbook but stuff that Getsy finally leaned on with his call sheet.
You have to credit the coaches. They’re still learning how best to use their players in the scheme, and it’s a process. The mini-bye was super helpful. Now we’ll see how they react and respond during a short week of practice and a trip to Dallas.
Are the Bears now buyers or sellers in the trade market? — @dj_in_kc
I tend to believe they are likelier to be sellers. The thing is, I’m not sure they have a lot of assets they are willing to move that have considerable value. I addressed the possibility of a Robert Quinn trade Tuesday in 10 thoughts (No. 6).
“We’re always going to be active in terms of making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us,” general manager Ryan Poles said Monday when asked if he could be in the market for help at wide receiver. “Not only for now, because I’ve always talked about this — it’s sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
To me, this isn’t the season — in Year 1 of a new regime — when Poles would deem a “short fix” a good idea. I tend to doubt the Bears will be in the market for a wide receiver unless it’s a player-for-player swap. The Bears haven’t had problems acquiring No. 2 wide receivers, and a case can be made that’s what Darnell Mooney should be. I don’t think there’s a legitimate No. 1 that could be acquired, and if there were, would the cost be prohibitive?
We’ll see what shakes out before the 3 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline — and Poles clearly is willing to listen — but I don’t think his vision or plan would lead him to be a buyer.
One thing I’ve noticed this year is nobody seems to be throwing slants in short-yardage situations anymore, particularly the Bears. Why? — @carlso1
You’re right, we aren’t seeing a ton of slants from the Bears. But it’s still a staple play for a lot of teams, especially in short yardage. The Bears ran slant routes Monday night at New England. It’s never going out of style because it can defeat man and zone coverage. Against man, it’s winning the matchup at the line of scrimmage, and versus zone it’s relying on the quarterback to move a defender with his eyes to create a throwing window.
The Bears don’t have a lot of personnel that would make them top-tier. Fields hasn’t been reading the action and delivering the ball as fast as he needs to at all times, and GM Ryan Poles discussed that a little bit Monday. That might be a small issue here. You have to pull the trigger right away on a slant route. And the Bears are deficient at wide receiver. They don’t have electric athletes at the line of scrimmage with the exception of Darnell Mooney. They probably want him running other routes. They don’t have that big-bodied wide receiver who can create space with his frame and be a great target. Think about former Bears such as Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.
What has been the greatest surprise about the Bears season to date? — Luke, Moline
The rushing offense has been the greatest development, and that’s a credit to the coaching staff — especially offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — the running backs, quarterback Justin Fields, the tight ends and don’t forget the wide receivers, who have been doing a fine job blocking on the edges. The Bears have a dominant rushing attack and are playing a physical brand of ball. They lead the NFL in rushing through seven weeks, averaging 181 yards.
You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time the Bears finished in the top 10 in rushing. They were 10th that year at 123.1 yards per game. The last time they led the league in rushing was 1986, when they averaged 168.8 yards with Walter Payton leading the way in his second-to-last season. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert sharing the load and Fields tops among quarterbacks in rushing (364 yards), the Bears have been getting it done behind an offensive line that has made huge gains in terms of run blocking.
You expected the Bears to be more committed to the run this season. I don’t think anyone expected them to be quite this successful at it.
What’s more likely: Addressing center before the offseason via a trade or a free agent or a Round 1-2 draft pick? — @schmidtshow14
As I stated above, I would be surprised if the Bears are a buyer at the trade deadline. There’s no pressing need for GM Ryan Poles to make a move at this point. He established a plan when he arrived, and I don’t see anything in Week 8, with the team 3-4, that dictates he should deviate from that plan. What kind of center would be available? What would the price be? How much control would the team have with the player moving forward? I firmly believe Poles wants to maintain his draft capital looking ahead to April.
I don’t think there is a center on the street that the Bears view as a clear upgrade, and I say that without knowing the prognosis for Lucas Patrick, who was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday with a toe injury. The early hunch is Patrick could miss significant time. Sam Mustipher stepped in and played well, and despite what the masses say, he has had some solid games this season.
I’d be even more surprised if the Bears used a first-round pick on a center, and my hunch is that would be a rather unpopular position choice. Since 2000, only 11 centers have been taken in Round 1. There are more instances of centers selected in Round 2, but if the Bears want to fill that position, they likely could get a good one in Round 3. I’d lean heavily on positional value unless there’s a prospect who evaluators believe has the chance to be elite.
Where does the Bears’ upset over the Patriots rank with other unexpected wins during your time covering the team? — @rradulski
It was a really good win for a young team that had been struggling and entered with a three-game losing streak. The Bears didn’t just win the game. They dominated in all phases. I’m not going to minimize the effort, but let’s not pretend like this victory came with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Patriots started second-year pro Mac Jones and used him for three series before switching to rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.
In my opinion, the most impressive upset victories by the Bears in the last 22 seasons came against teams with elite quarterbacks. Monday’s game was the Bears’ 10th victory when they were an underdog of eight points or more since the beginning of the 2001 season. Nine of those 10 wins came on the road. I will highlight three that stand out to me:
- Sept. 19, 2004, at Lambeau Field: Bears 21, Packers 10.
Point spread: Packers by 9.
Defensive backs Mike Green and Bobby Gray intercepted Brett Favre and free safety Mike Brown returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown, while running back Thomas Jones led the offense with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown as first-year coach Lovie Smith won his first visit to Green Bay. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series for Favre.
- Sept. 7, 2008, at Lucas Oil Stadium: Bears 29, Colts 13.
Point spread: Colts by 10.
The Bears opened the season with an impressive road victory as rookie running back Matt Forte had a terrific debut, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lance Briggs returned a fumble for a touchdown and Adewale Ogunleye tackled Colts running back Joseph Addai in the end zone for a safety. The Bears did a a heck of a job against Peyton Manning.
- Nov. 26, 2015, at Lambeau Field: Bears 17, Packers 13.
Point spread: Packers by 8½.
Cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter, and the defense made a stand in the closing moments to win coach John Fox’s first trip to Lambeau with the Bears. Jay Cutler threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and took care of the ball after combining for 12 interceptions in his previous four trips to Lambeau. Before Monday, this was the last game the Bears won as an underdog of eight points or more.
Not all upsets are judged equally. The Bears’ first victory at New England was a big one for first-year coach Matt Eberflus. I rate these upsets higher because of the quarterbacks the Bears defeated.
Considering the Bears’ current record and outlook for the rest of this year, would it make sense to trade a star player like Roquan Smith to get the draft capital they have traded away? What type of draft-pick package could they realistically get? — Brian K., Cicero
This question has popped up multiple times the last few weeks. I go back to GM Ryan Poles’ reaction in early August when Smith — through NFL Network — made it known he wanted to be traded to a team that would sign him to the kind of contract extension he was seeking. Poles was adamant at the time he was not interested in dealing Smith.
What has changed since then? Did you expect the Bears record to be significantly different? Was the outlook for the season different during training camp than it is now? From my perspective, not much has changed. Those who held great optimism for this season during camp were viewing the roster and a first-year coaching staff with navy-and-orange sunglasses. Now those folks are excited again after a thorough dismantling of the Patriots.
Smith had a stat-stuffer game Monday with a game-high 12 tackles, a third-down sack and an interception. The Bears can control him for the 2023 season by using the franchise tag. They also could use the tag as a mechanism to create more time to negotiate a multiyear contract. If Poles thinks there’s a possibility he wants to keep Smith as a foundational piece for the defense, trading him wouldn’t make sense.
I don’t think the Bears would get nearly as much as some might expect in a trade. For starters, you’re talking about a rental player for a little more than half a season. You’re also talking about an off-the-ball linebacker, and in terms of positional value, that doesn’t rank too high. The only way a team would have significant interest is if an injury created a major hole in the middle of its defense.
The Bears also don’t have a clear replacement for Smith whom you would view as a potential starter moving forward. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think there has been a lot more talk about the possibility of trading Smith than is worthwhile.
I have a question about fair catches on punts. I remember seeing this done in a Bears preseason game and wondering if this rule was still in the books. Papa Bear George Halas was the coach and the player making the fair catch was Andy Livingston. After the fair catch, the coach decided the next play would be a free place kick for a field goal. The opposing team was not allowed to rush the kicker and had to stay 10 yards back. My thought is with kickers booming 60-yard field goals, why would somebody not try this on a short punt? — Jerry Z., Eastman Wis.
The fair-catch kick or free kick is a seldom-used tactic but remains legal. After a kickoff or punt is fielded by a fair catch, the offensive team has the option of attempting a kick from the line of scrimmage (there is no snap) that’s worth three points, the same as a field goal.
While I don’t have research available on preseason games from the Halas era, I can tell you the last time the Bears successfully used a fair-catch kick was to defeat the Packers 13-10 on Nov. 3, 1968. Cecil Turner fielded a punt with a fair catch on the Packers 43-yard line, and at the time the goal posts were on the goal line. Coach Jim Dooley sent out Mac Percival to attempt a free kick, and he nailed it with 26 seconds remaining, one of the strangest endings to a Bears-Packers game.
“I swear, I don’t think any of us knew the rule at the time,” Percival told the Tribune’s Fred Mitchell during a 2011 interview. “And Abe Gibron (then a Bears assistant coach) was the one who told Cecil Turner, ‘Make sure you fair catch on the punt from Donny (Anderson).’ So he did, and they said, ‘OK, let’s go out there and free kick.’
“Well, we had no idea what he was talking about. In fact, he had to tell us, ‘Well, you line up like you’re going to do a kickoff.’ Then (holder) Richie Petitbon had his leg out like he always does to hold it. An official came up and said: ‘No, you’re offsides. Pull your leg back so you won’t be offsides when you hold the ball.’ Then they told me to try to kick it, which was fairly easy because there was no rush and no hurry. It was kind of like just being out at practice. It was quite exciting.”
The last time a free kick was attempted in an NFL game was on Oct. 13, 2019, when the Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye missed wide right from 60 yards at the end of the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game in London. The last successful free kick was on Nov. 21, 1976, when Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers connected from 45 yards at the end of the first half against the Buffalo Bills.
There have been some extreme efforts too. In 1979, Washington’s Mark Moseley was short on a 74-yard try with 54 seconds remaining. The New York Giants led 14-6 at the time, and Washington needed two scores in an era when there was no 2-point conversion. The next year, Fred Steinfort of the Denver Broncos was short from 73 yards at the end of the first half of a game at New England.
Why don’t you see this strategy more often? It’s really viable only at the end of a half. A team won’t fair catch a punt near midfield and elect for a 3-point try because that would mean giving up a short-field opportunity for a touchdown or a shorter, higher-percentage field goal.
()
