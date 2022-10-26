Most Eu Residents Cut Spending For The Most Part - Bloomberg - Rt Business News

Its 17-point lead whittled to three, and momentum having clearly moved to the other side, Jaydn Harris said the Cretin-Derham Hall defensive mindset was one more series.

Problem was the Raiders had allowed Tartan back into Tuesday’s Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal.

Starting at its own 17 with 8:03 to play, Tartan converted a fourth-and-9 near midfield. But three plays later, Harris recovered a fumble with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play, and Cretin-Derham Hall held off Tartan 23-20.

It was Tartan’s third turnover of the night.

“Coach called the right call … he dropped the ball, and I dove on it.” Harris said.

Theto Hatley ran for 13 of his 73 yards on first down, and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.

The Raiders (2-7) are next at top-seeded Mahtomedi in a section semifinal scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The 7-1 Zephyrs beat Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17 in Week 2.

It’s unlikely the young Raiders will make a Prep Bowl run, but late-season success can only help a program that has many starters with a 10 or 11 for their grade.

“We haven’t turned the corner by any means, but we’ve gotten better. Guys are starting to grasp what we’re doing. We still got a long way to go, but it’s a nice victory,” said coach Steve Walsh.

Ethan Kaemmer threw two touchdown passes to Jessie Hawkins and another to Anthony Wessel for the Titans (2-7).

Kaemmer did a nice job of avoiding a sack and throwing against his body to connect with Hawkins for a 27-yard touchdown reception in the second, and the pair hooked up for a 46-yard score to get the Titans within 23-13 in the third.

Wessel snagged a 31-yard catch from Kaemmer early in the fourth quarter to get the Titans within three points.

Kaemmer finished with 143 yards passing.

“I told him that’s the best he has ever played,” said Tartan coach Matt Diediker.

Junior quarterback Miles Bollinger was 12 of 18 for 149 yards for the Raiders. His 12-yard run gave Cretin-Derham Hall a 23-6 third-quarter lead.

A first quarter that took 18 minutes in real time saw each team with one possession.

The Titans opened with a 12-play drive, but after a penalty negated a gain to the 5, Tartan fumbled two plays later.

Six runs by Hatley led Cretin-Derham Hall to the Tartan 4. His seventh carry of the 11-play drive — and the first play of the second quarter — put six points on the board.

Hatley carried much of the ground load with coaches being careful with Nolan Harris, who has a sprained finger.

“[Harris] is such a powerful runner that we had to have some plays for him. Theto adds some explosiveness,” Walsh said.

“He’s a senior and I’m a sophomore, so I thought I’d have to wait for my turn. I got my opportunity and let it be known,” Hatley said.

Camron Vang laid out horizontally to the ground — cue the SportsCenter music — to haul in an 11-yard reception for a 13-0 Raiders lead midway through the quarter. Hatley gained 55 yards on a swing pass earlier in the drive.

Aidan Macke added a 25-yard field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.

Tartan hoped to follow a similar script to 2021 when it won the season’s first game, lost seven straight, then knocked off St. Paul Central and Highland Park in the postseason before falling to Mahtomedi in the section final.

This year, the Titans opened with wins over Two Rivers and South St. Paul before coming up short in six consecutive regular-season games. However, there was no playoff magic this time.

“Our kids responded to the challenge presented them at both halftime and then in the moment they rose to the challenge,” Diediker said. “We’ve been part of some excitement here over the years, and that was right there. I’m glad they got to experience that part, but they also experienced the gut-wrenching part.”