Nft Custody Services Now Offered By Swiss Seba Bank

Even though the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been falling. The Swiss cryptocurrency-focused bank Seba has decided to start accepting NFTs as client deposits.
On October 26th, Seba Bank made public the debut of a supervised custody platform where its customers may keep NFTs. According to Seba Bank, their NFT custody solution allows their retail and institutional customers to hold any Ethereum-based NFTs. Including tokens from well-known NFT collections like Bored Apes and CryptoPunks.
Seamless Integration With Banking Platform
Moreover, a representative for the company said, “There is no marketplace integration with Seba Bank at this time.” At the request of a customer, the corporation will conduct due diligence on an NFT before choosing whether or not to offer custody of it. “The custody service offered is by no means restricted to top collections,” the company’s spokesperson said.
Furthermore, the new NFT custody platform from Seba allows its users to safely store their NFTs without having to take responsibility for their private keys. Customers may manage their NFTs just like any other digital asset thanks to this feature’s seamless integration with their banking platforms.
Seba Bank’s co-head of markets and investment solutions Urs Bernegger recently emphasized the bank’s “core competence” in cryptocurrencies and its regulation by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
Seba Bank, headquartered in Zug, is a significant crypto-focused financial institution in Switzerland. The bank is well-known for its tight collaboration with local authorities. Seba Crypto AG was granted a banking and securities dealer license by FINMA in Switzerland in 2019. Seba Bank AG was given a Certified Information Systems Auditor certificate in 2021, enabling them to provide a custodial service suitable for institutional clients.
