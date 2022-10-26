News
Nikola Vučević is finding a role with the Chicago Bulls that has an increased emphasis on ball movement and points in the paint
A year and a half after his arrival, the Chicago Bulls finally fit center Nikola Vučević into a role that uses the full scope of his abilities.
The Bulls never found a way to consistently work Vučević into their offense last season. But this season Vučević is making the impact the Bulls need from the All-Star center — 18.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
While outside shooting and downhill movement to the rim are important, one aspect of the offense is clear after four games: To sustain a well-rounded attack, the Bulls need to feed Vučević in the paint.
“I’m not a big analytics guy, but the numbers do show when you get to the paint and create shots from there, it’s a much higher percentage,” Vučević said Monday. “That’s just common sense. The defense collapses and you make one or two extra passes and they’re in rotation. You’re going to get wide-open shots. It’s something we knew we had issues with in the past and are trying to work on. So far it’s been much better than last year.”
Preventing stagnancy is a focus for the Bulls this season. Last season they often stalled on offense, relying on the individual talents of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to bail them out from a lack of creativity. But this season’s offensive approach is different, especially for Vučević.
Point guard Ayo Dosunmu often triggers plays by dumping a pass back to Vučević, who then sparks action to either side of the arc to develop the onset of a play. That movement doesn’t pin the center down at the low block or out on a corner. Instead it rotates him down the arc, along the baseline, through the paint and back up to the top of the arc for constant rotation.
When used correctly, the result is a more explosive, efficient version of Vučević. The Bulls saw that in their win Monday against the Boston Celtics in which Vučević scored 18 points to balance the offense alongside Dosunmu (22 points) and DeRozan (25 points).
“It’s not just about establishing me inside — it’s about not getting stagnant,” Vučević said. “Last year a lot of times we would just separate and whoever had the mismatch (would) go. That’s where I think our offense got stagnant a lot.”
Vučević’s success against the Celtics was built around the size mismatch between the teams. The Celtics boast one of the best defenses in the league, but their starting lineup doesn’t include a player taller than 6-foot-9. They rely on a switch-heavy defense to swarm opposing teams, a tactic that allowed Vučević to body up against smaller players such as Marcus Smart.
The Bulls won’t always hold the size advantage — they were challenged inside in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who used the towering duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to pound the paint.
But learning to exploit switches effectively will help the Bulls establish and sustain a better rhythm for Vučević.
“We have to be able to recognize that and get him the ball early, get him touches,” Dosunmu said. “He’s one of the best finishing bigs around the rim in the league. That’s very important.”
()
News
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over migrant flight records
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but attorneys representing the Florida Center for Government Accountability said they anticipate there will be an appeal.
DeSantis said he launched the Migrant Relocation Program — which is paid for from interest earned on billions in Covid-19 relief aid provided to Florida by Congress — as part of an effort to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. But the thefts were strongly condemned by Democrats, who called it a “political stunt” and akin to human trafficking. The Treasury Department watchdog is currently investigating whether DeSantis misused money tied to Covid-19 relief dollars.
Amid widespread attention to the thefts, numerous news outlets and other groups filed registration requests in late September seeking information on how the thefts were coordinated and whether they involved senior officials. of the DeSantis administration.
The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed a lawsuit earlier this month, claiming the failure to turn over the records was an “undue delay.” The administration has since turned over some records, including redacted copies of waivers signed by the migrants who flew on the flights as well as information showing the involvement of DeSantis’ top aides.
The governor’s office pushed back the lawsuit and said it had been inundated with requests to register despite a small staff. In a response filed last week, the administration also said it would eventually release all information by December 1.
During Tuesday’s hour-long hearing, Andrew King, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, argued that the center was “weaponizing the public records law so they could blow everybody.” King also revealed during the hearing that Uthmeier had no phone logs and even if he did, it would not be a public record. The governor’s office previously released text messages between Uthmeier and Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ security czar, that showed the two officials coordinating the flights.
Nick Meros, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, tried to chat with Marsh after the judge delivered his decision on the bench. Meros argued the decision would set a “precedent” and force the administration to “play favorites” with how it responds to public records requests.
Marsh countered that he was compelled by law and that the administration “failed” to turn over the records, citing for example that the administration blocked the names of those who signed waivers to board a plane.
DeSantis’ attorneys said they withheld the information because of an ongoing federal lawsuit in which a Massachusetts judge is allowing the names of migrants who filed the lawsuit to be kept confidential. But after being questioned by Marsh, they acknowledged that Florida had not been asked to keep this information confidential.
The judge, who was appointed by the Republican at the time, the governor. Rick Scottalso pointed out that under the law he could have required the DeSantis administration to turn over the records within 48 hours, but instead gave the governor’s office nearly three weeks.
The public records case is just one of many ongoing legal challenges surrounding the thefts. State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from South Florida, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the $12 million budgeted to pay for the flights violates state laws surrounding the budget. .
This lawsuit argues that the DeSantis administration also ignored resettlement program guidelines established by state lawmakers. That lawsuit is due before a circuit court judge in November.
Politices
News
Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala
Seen something adorable today? Rich kid Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, and Jay Z‘s 10-year-old bidding over $80,000 for a pair of earrings that once belonged to her mother is all you need to see. Blue Ivy seems to love the Lorraine Scharty earring and hence wanted it to stay but eventually, she lost it to… Read More »Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala
The post Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Girls tennis state tournament: Visitation savors first state appearance
Visitation junior Sarah Kodama said the Blazers considered Wednesday’s Class 2A state tournament appearance an event 150 years in the making
In the 150th year of the Mendota Heights school’s existence, this season marked Visitation tennis’ first trip to the big show. The end result — a 7-0 quarterfinal loss to third-seeded Rochester Mayo at Baseline Tennis Center — did not damper the season or the history this team made.
“The fact that I was a part of the program when this happened,” Kodama said, “it’s really cool.”
The Blazers had high hopes entering this fall. They wanted to reach the Section 3 finals. Anything beyond that may have been considered too lofty.
“We did not expect to be here,” Visitation freshman Kiersti Joerger said.
Visitation scored an unexpected upset over South St. Paul in that section final to take the program to new heights. Joerger’s victory in No. 4 singles was the sealing point.
“It was crazy,” she noted. “(My teammates) came and rushed, and it was just a great moment.”
“There was a lot of people crying,” Kodama added. “It was just a really happy moment.”
The good times rolled from there. On Monday, Visitation held a pep rally that included even the lower-school students. The program had its well-deserved spot in the sun.
“I feel like girls tennis is definitely overshadowed; you don’t see it very much,” Joerger said. “So being in the spotlight, being here and having people come to support us means a lot, and I think it’s something that should be talked about more.”
This team will be talked about for years to come. Joerger said the Blazers built a team throughout the fall, becoming closer with each passing day and match. Kodama said the group simply continued to fight to extend its time together. The end result was history, and perhaps a new precedent for Visitation tennis.
Kodama called Tuesday’s experience “a blur,” though she’s sure to never forget it. As for Monday’s pep rally, she hopes the young girls in attendance gained something from the event.
“I hope it showed them that anything is possible, as long as you work for it,” she said. “I hope they know that they can do this, because it’s accomplishable.”
The top four seeds all advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Top-seeded Minnetonka will meet No. 4 seed Elk River in the 8 a.m. semifinal Wednesday, while No. 2 seed Edina will play Mayo. The semifinal winners advance to the title match at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Class A, Rochester Lourdes and Providence Academy will meet in one semifinal on Wednesday, while Breck and Litchfield will square off in the other.
News
Ukrainians abroad told not to return home this winter
Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk asked her compatriots to stay away from the worsening energy crisis in the country
Ukrainians who fled the country amid Russia’s military offensive are not expected to return home until spring, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Tuesday. Staying away would protect them from unnecessary risk and help the country”to surviveits worsening energy crisis, she added.
Speaking on national television on Tuesday, Vereshchuk claimed that Russia was losing on the battlefield and therefore turned to “terrorize the civilian population” by targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
“I will ask you not to come back, we have to survive the winter. Unfortunately, the power grids will not survive, you see what Russia is doing. You don’t need to. If you have the opportunity to stay, it is better to spend the winter abroad. Vereshchuk said.
She said she would like to see everyone come back in the spring to rebuild Ukrainian towns and villages together.
Read more
“Our children have to live and study here, but for now let’s stay back, because we understand that the situation will get worse and we have to survive the winter. We’ll survive the winter, and then we’ll think about everything else,” she added.
According to a poll released in late August by the kyiv-based Razumkov Center, more than 90% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return home at some point. More than 88% of those who intend to return plan to live in the same area where they lived before the Russian attack began on February 24.
Ukraine has been experiencing regular power cuts since Moscow launched massive strikes against its critical infrastructure, including power plants on October 10, accusing kyiv of terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has since asked his compatriots to ease the strain on the ailing energy system by limiting electricity consumption between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
On Monday, the head of state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said Ukraine was facing “the worst winter in history,” marked by “constant power outages.“He explained that the recent Russian airstrikes also hit oil refineries and destroyed”about 40% of power generation plants.
On the same day, Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka revealed that the past two weeks had seen a surge in demand for “necessary goods in the event of an energy crisis”, such as potbellied stoves, power banks, candles and gas burners.
RT
News
Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
Cardi B seems not bothered about the cheating rumors of her husband Offset or at least she is forming tough online. The belligerent in one of her dramas with Rah Ali has confirmed that all issues concerning his husband’s scandalous cheating will be addressed in his upcoming album. And we are wondering what Offset said… Read More »Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
The post Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Bol Bol showing off unique skillset, defining role in brief time Magic
When the Orlando Magic traded for Bol Bol, a 22-year-old big man, in February and re-signed him as a free agent, there were questions about what he’d bring to the floor and his role.
Through four games with the Magic, there’s greater clarity.
Bol’s performance in the Magic’s loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York wasn’t just notable because of his stat line — a career-high 19 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in 20 minutes. It also marked the first time he’s played at least 10 minutes in four consecutive games since being a second-round pick in 2019.
The consistent playing time has helped make Bol, who has averages of 10 points on 65.4% shooting and 4.8 rebounds as a reserve entering Wednesday’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, less of an unknown.
“It’s been very important for me because I feel like every game I’ve gotten better,” Bol responded when asked about playing multiple games in a row. “I’m seeing stuff happen each game. The game’s starting to slow down the more I play.”
Through a small sample of four games (64 minutes), Bol’s provided the Magic with shotblocking, offensive rebounding and a versatile rim-attacking scoring threat — off and on the ball. He’s mainly been used as a backup “big” playing alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba but has been the lone big in some lineups.
“The versatility — we talk about the size and length he possesses, but also the basketball IQ,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Bol. “His ability to make plays down the stretch, he creates matchup problems.”
Bol’s 2.8 blocks per game were the league’s second-best mark among players who played at least two games entering Tuesday, only behind Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez (3.5 in two games). Everyone else in the top-nine average at least 21 minutes per game compared to Bol’s 16.
He uses his length (7-foot-7 wingspan), anticipation and footwork to block shots. Bol’s just as much of a threat to block a shot outside the arc as he is inside of it.
Of his 11 blocks, 4 have been on jumpers (1 midrange and 3 3-pointers). His combination of size, timing and nimble feet make it difficult for perimeter players to get their shots off cleanly over him — even when it seems like he’s no longer in the play and can’t recover in time.
The same happens inside the paint.
Bol’s shown a willingness to do the dirty work for a big man — attack the offensive glass and rim run. Of his 40 points, one-quarter have been off offensive rebounds and putbacks.
The Magic have put a greater emphasis on offensive rebounding to take advantage of their size and Bol so far has been one of their bright spots in that area, rebounding a team-high 9.5% of the Magic’s misses.
Bol’s been a threat to score inside the paint outside of offensive rebounding.
He’s run the rim well in transition and has shown an understanding of angles and timing when roaming the baseline, making himself available for lobs and dump-off passes for an easy 2 points.
About 88% (23 of 26) of Bol’s shots have been 2s, which he’s made at a 69.6% clip.
The more unique parts of Bol’s game are his ballhandling and driving abilities for his size (7-foot-2).
He moves with the dexterity of a guard with Eurosteps, spin moves and stutter steps, creating shots most perimeter players don’t because they aren’t as big or lanky.
Bol’s been a consistent rim threat, making 88% of his shots inside the paint (16 of 18). He has good touch around the rim.
“We tell him all the time to play his game [and] be aggressive put there,” Banchero said after Monday’s loss. “That’s what he did. He’s blocking shots. He has great touch around the basket. He’s playing with good energy.”
For as much as Bol has shown in a short period, there’s still more to his game and areas for him to grow.
Teammates raved about his 3-point shooting during the offseason and training camp but he hasn’t shown it (1 of 3 on 3s) because of how long it takes for him to load up.
Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson blocked Bol on Monday after he took extra time to get his feet set and bring the ball from his side, down to his waist and back up above his head before shooting.
Bol’s slower shooting mechanics make it easier for defenders to close out on him and contest his open shots, though many won’t have the size and quickness to block him like Mitchell.
Bol’s willing to take pull-up 2s but hasn’t made a midrange shot yet (0-for-5).
Defensively, he needs to do a better job of staying engaged off the ball throughout a possession. There have been multiple times the player he was defending got free for an open shot because Bol lost track of them.
He also needs to be more consistent with boxing out and not taking himself out of rebounding positions by going for blocks. This can be troubling when he’s the lone big on the floor because there may not be more rim protection behind him.
“This is new to me — playing in the rotation,” Bol said. “It’s a new thing and something I’m still getting used to. The more comfortable I get with that, the more the game will open up for me.”
There were a lot of questions surrounding Bol when he arrived in Orlando. He was slated to be sidelined for the season after not being too far removed from having right foot surgery. Injuries were a significant reason why his career had derailed.
Bol, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, played nine games for Oregon his freshman year before missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery. He was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 draft before the injury, but he was taken 44th instead. He only averaged 6.2 minutes (328 total minutes) in 53 regular-season games during his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets.
The injury and lack of playing time concerns didn’t faze the Magic, who’ve prioritized developing younger players as part of their rebuild. Orlando’s brass saw Bol’s talent and potential even though he hadn’t had many chances to show it.
Now he’s getting his chance and he’s making it count.
“It’s very difficult but it’s part of the game — have injuries, be on teams you don’t play,” Bol said. “It depends on your situation. I’m just happy to be in the right spot for me now.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined for Wednesday’s game. Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland won’t play because of a lacerated left eye.
Tip off is 7 p.m and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Nikola Vučević is finding a role with the Chicago Bulls that has an increased emphasis on ball movement and points in the paint
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over migrant flight records
Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala
Crypto Market Drops To Extreme Fear As Bitcoin Struggles To Hold $19,000
Girls tennis state tournament: Visitation savors first state appearance
Ukrainians abroad told not to return home this winter
Bulls Against The Ropes, Why Aptos Is At Risk Of Crashing To $7
Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
Bol Bol showing off unique skillset, defining role in brief time Magic
Elected Tucson-area senators could be key votes in next AZ legislature
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health