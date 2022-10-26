News
NYC’s ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant is coming to Manhattan
New Yorkers are about to get their much-missed fix of “Golden Girls” — especially those who love sweets.
The iconic “Golden Girls Kitchen” pop-up finally makes its way to the Big Apple next month and will cause a stir with its impressive range of tasty meals and dessert options.
The grand opening is set to take place Nov. 16 at Skorpios in Midtown Manhattan.
The temporary fixture is described as a “fully immersive pop-up restaurant” that will take “fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, transporting them safely to the world of their favorite golden girls.”
While the restaurant caters to fans of the hit 80s show, those who don’t know it as well will appreciate the amazing food the place has to offer.
Visitors will be able to try everything from “Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno” and “The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo”, to classic desserts like “Genurkenflurgen Cake” and “Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies” – just like the ones on the show.
Tickets are available for purchase now on Bucket Listers, with admission costing you $40 per ticket. Price includes a 90 minute reservation plus your choice of a ‘Golden Main’ and a slice of cheesecake.
The official listing says the restaurant will have “Blanche’s Boudoir, with a shag rug and a palm print bedspread.” There will also be the iconic yellow kitchen phone.
The pop-up also offers a fun brunch every Sunday from January to March.
The restaurant is making its way to New York after much success on the West Coast, with the Beverly Hills location seeing strong attendance. It is also expected to open in San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.
“The Golden Girls” aired on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and featured TV legends Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s demeanor, Devin Duvernay’s usage and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 23-20 Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)
While many Ravens fans pick apart Lamar each and every week, I’d like to first acknowledge the defense has been providing a winning recipe ever since Week 1. But, coming back to the problem, it just doesn’t seem like Lamar is having fun anymore, and it could be the fact that we continue to see very few halftime or fourth-quarter adjustments. Is the offensive play-calling to blame for the lack of late offensive production? Every well-equipped offense seems to actually have routes that create separation and spread the field, but the Ravens seem to always play a type of offense that consists of basic route trees and continue to lack the ability to get separation. Is it scheme or player ability, or Lamar missing them?
— Drew Hamel
Preston: Jackson seemed to be having fun in the first three weeks of the season when he was playing well, but that changed because he is struggling. He needs to put on his big boy pants. He declined to accept the offer presented by the team in the preseason and gambled that he would play well. It was his decision, so now he has to deal with the consequences and handle the pressure when things aren’t going well. The simple answer is that he needs to play well again. Instead of pouting on the bench and not talking to teammates like his predecessor Joe Flacco, show some leadership and bring his A-game consistently. If he plays well and the Ravens go deep into the postseason, then the pressure is back on team officials to get a deal done.
As far as the play calling, the Ravens knew what they were getting into when they promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator in 2019. As the OC with San Francisco and later Buffalo, Roman was known for building strong running games but average passing attacks. At least with the 49ers, coach Jim Harbaugh was there to create and develop the passing game. In Baltimore, the Ravens don’t have that luxury. They gambled with Roman and were comfortable building their offense around Jackson, a running quarterback.
Whenever an offense or defense becomes one-dimensional, there are some problems. Teams that pass a lot expose their defenseless quarterbacks to more vicious hits in the pocket and sometimes struggle in the red zone without a strong running game. In Baltimore, the Ravens’ passing game is ineffective, and right now, out of sync. The best offensive teams strive for balance as far as pass versus the run, but the Ravens’ passing game definitely lacks creativity.
Will the Ravens add a legit wide receiver before the trade deadline on Nov. 1? Also, do you think Roman has reached the max with Lamar? Something just seems off with the offense.
— Rodney Williams
The Ravens added veteran receiver DeSean Jackson last week, but there isn’t a timetable for him to step onto the playing field. Jackson is a speedster who has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns while playing for Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas. At age 35, his best days are behind him, but it’s a good gamble for the Ravens because Jackson still might have a little left in the tank and it isn’t costing them much.
Baltimore has become a regular stop for older receivers like Michael Crabtree, Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Dez Bryant. Only a few have worked out — Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Derrick Mason.
As for Roman and Jackson, don’t read too much into him throwing only 16 passes against Cleveland on Sunday. Jackson has struggled with turnovers recently and should have thrown for three more touchdowns in the team’s loss to the Giants two weeks ago. The Ravens basically took the ball out of his hands versus the Browns because they were struggling to block ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn’t going to beat Baltimore unless Jackson turned the ball over like he did against New York.
It was a safe game plan, and the Ravens were back to their old identity of having a run-first mentality. But if they reach the playoffs, that will change. They’re going to need Jackson to make plays with his arm as well as his legs.
The Ravens have me dumbfounded. They tease us with all the ways we can use Devin Duvernay and with Roman being the offensive coordinator in Buffalo with Percy Harvin one would assume he would use Duvernay in those same ways. Could you help us understand why they are reluctant to use him? Thanks.
— Robert Bass
I thought the Ravens were beyond that stage of not using Duvernay properly, but I was wrong. Against the Bengals, Roman used Duvernay on tosses, end-arounds and as a receiver and return specialist. Against the Giants, he disappeared. Against the Browns, he had two catches for 42 yards, including a 31-yarder on the opening possession to set up a 32-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. He also returned a punt 46 yards in the second quarter to set up another Tucker field goal.
I’ve been campaigning for this kid to touch the ball about 10 times a game for two years now. The Ravens need to use him like Kansas City did and Miami does with Tyreek Hill. He has outstanding speed and sets up his blocks well. He is becoming one of the least used weapons on the roster.
Maybe Harbaugh needs to address that with Mr. Roman.
The Ravens have committed a lot of dollars and years to their secondary with little return over the past several years. Looking into your crystal ball, how do you see the Ravens addressing the issues in the secondary going forward?
— Andy in Hagerstown
Drafting a cornerback has to be a top priority and the Ravens also need to get this right. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is a fierce competitor but has lost a step, which is why teams are going after him every week. Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey can still play at a high level, but only on the inside where he can be close to the line of scrimmage. I like the rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams outside or inside and he might be able to step into a starting role next season. Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis played well in the preseason, but Harbaugh gave him the quick hook from the lineup early in the first quarter of their Week 3 game against New England. Still, he’ll get another shot.
Regardless, the Ravens have to find someone to replace Peters and team with Williams next year. It’s hard to win in the NFL already. It’s even harder without a shutdown cornerback.
Mike, thanks for having this forum. After all the hoopla about the Ravens’ improved defense prior to this season, why do average/backup quarterbacks seem to play like All-Pros when facing the Ravens? Is it just injuries (which all teams have) or is there more to it (like coaching)? Thank you.
— Bob K.
It’s a combination of the two, but my biggest issue is with the linebackers and their drops. Something is missing. They aren’t getting deep enough because a lot of teams are finding holes in behind the inside linebackers and in front of the safeties.
The Ravens also struggle to cover the outside of the field in the deep third. Brissett threw a 55-yard pass to receiver Amari Cooper in the first quarter and he was so wide-open that you could barely see a Raven in the coverage area initially, even on TV. If Brissett’s pass didn’t have more hang time than a Sam Koch punt, this would have been an easy touchdown.
In the past, the lack of a pass rush has always been blamed for allowing too many yards in the air, but Baltimore sacked Brissett five times and he still completed 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards. So, it’s definitely time to look at the scheme and communication.
Two 33-year-old pass rushers, Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston, both recently started playing again after different layoffs and seemed to immediately have success getting to the quarterback. Odafe Oweh is still in the “missed it by that much” phase of getting to the quarterback. Is it just a maturation thing with him, given his physical attributes? Thanks.
— Paul Moss
Preston: Yes, I still regard him as a project. He has great desire and a strong work ethic. He is always one of the last ones to leave the practice field after putting in extra time with the veterans. In fact, his last three games were the best of his career.
He still has a lot to improve on, but he is just starting to fulfill his potential.
I’m suggesting the blockbuster trade of all time. Mike Tomlin is headed for his first losing season. John Harbaugh’s mojo in Baltimore is all but gone. Both are excellent coaches. They don’t deserve to be out of work. Why not give both of them new life? Trade Harbs and his staff for Tomlin and his staff!
— Jim D
Preston: Next question, please.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
“I think I’m running on my crime file”
Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, said, “I believe I’m running on my criminal record,” during his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday night.
WHTM moderator Dennis Owens asked Fetterman to respond to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association’s decision to endorse Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the gubernatorial race but Oz in the Senate race. Owens also demanded a response to the “accusations that [he is] “dangerously lenient toward crime.”
I think I’m running on my criminal record. I ran for mayor in 2005 to fight gun violence, and that’s exactly what I did. By working with the police and working with our community, I was able to stop gun violence for five and a half years as mayor. Already [sic] accomplished before or since my term as mayor because I’m the only person on this stage right now who has succeeded [sic] to fight against armed violence and to be [sic] the community safer. You know, all he did was put a plan on his website for the last 24 hours. He has no experience; he’s never attempted to fight crime in his entire career, except showing up for photo ops here in Philadelphia.
In his response, Oz explained that it wasn’t just the PSTA that approved him, but also the Fraternal Order of Braddock Police (FOB):
The fraternal order of police in Braddock, the small town he represented, approved of me, they supported me, because what he says is not true. The violence escalated in Braddock, I mean the town was in bad shape when John got there; it got worse when he was there. People kept leaving, so of course you’re going to have all sorts of aberrations, but John the town was dangerous under your leadership and that’s why the FOB approved me.
As lieutenant governor, Fetterman chairs the state’s five-person pardons board, which has seen prison commutation recommendations for those serving life sentences to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf soar.
From March 2019 to April 2022, the board sent at least 46 switch recommendations to Gov. Tom Wolf (D).
“It’s relative to only six in Wolf’s first termnone under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, and only five during former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell’s eight years in office,” as the Philadelphia Applicant Julia Terruso reported in May.
“Pennsylvania families want a senator who will fight to protect them, not violent criminals,” said Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). “This doesn’t bode well for Pennsylvania felons’ favorite candidate, John Fetterman.”
Orioles outfielder Austin Hays seeks balance after up-then-down 2022
To Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, the imbalance of his 2022 season is best ascribed to that of his hitting mechanics.
Hays was Baltimore’s most productive hitter through the season’s first three months, culminating with a cycle June 22 against the Washington Nationals that raised his batting line to .287/.347/.482. But the next day, he injured his right wrist on a dive across the right field line in Chicago, an injury that began a downswing that continued through the end of the year. After his cycle, the 27–year-old hit .210 with a .624 OPS, more than 200 points below the previous stretch.
“I felt like I did a good job every day of coming in and preparing for who was on the mound, developing a strong plan with our hitting coaches of what I wanted to do that day to try to get the best of whoever was on the mound,” Hays said. “But at times, where I was mechanically wasn’t allowing what I was trying to do out there to show up.”
In examining the tape of his season’s juxtaposing halves, Hays discovered that in the latter, he began leaning toward the pitcher too early. The shift in weight toward his left leg caused him to open up too soon, prompting a flattened swing that went around the ball instead of driving it.
“I’ve got a good understanding of why I was going really good and then why I went through some tough patches,” Hays said. “My body started to swing really before I’ve decided to swing, so then that leads to my pitch selection being not as good as it was when I was balanced and fouling off a lot more pitches that are in the heart of the plate, getting to two strikes more often, and then seeing nastier stuff with two strikes.”
He’ll spend this offseason at home in Florida working to rediscover the proper balance and make it sustainable for a full season, hoping to address an issue that caused his percentages of foul balls, pitches seen with two strikes and strikeouts to increase after his cycle. Before, he felt he was driving the pitch he was looking for when he got it. Through the cycle, Hays’ average exit velocity of 89.6 mph ranked 15th among the 40 players who put at least 199 balls in play during that span, according to Baseball Savant. It dropped to 85.6 mph afterward, the 18th lowest out of the 137 players who made contact at least 200 times.
“When I was in a more balanced position, I’d get the pitch that I want and the pitch that I’m looking for, I drive it — whether it’s a hit or not, I hit that pitch hard, it’s in play and the at-bat is over,” Hays said. “I was doing a lot of that earlier in the year, and it was just inconsistent with being able to do damage on the pitch that I should do damage on in the second half.”
The dichotomy of Hays’ season is perhaps best defined by him getting multiple starts in every spot of manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup but ninth. In a stretch of 57 starts from April 27 to July 3, he batted lower than cleanup only once. He then spent more games out of the starting lineup (16) than in its top four spots (10) after the 162-game season’s midpoint.
But he took the consistent ability to be in the lineup as solace in his season. After breaking into the majors late in 2017, Hays began to build a reputation as injury prone as he missed extensive time with ailments in each of the next four seasons. He was on the active roster all of 2022, though, and hasn’t had an injured list stint since June 2021.
Arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason, Hays is due for a raise but could also be a non-tender candidate, given the Orioles could give increased playing time to one outfield prospect who has already arrived in Kyle Stowers with another who could soon reach the majors in 2021 first-rounder Colton Cowser. But despite his late-season struggles, Hays was effective enough early that he still ranked as an above-average offensive producer by both OPS+ and weighted runs created plus, both of which measure a hitter’s performance relative to the league.
“Overall, I am happy with my season because I was able to set career highs in games played this year, and that was my No. 1 goal moving forward,” Hays said. “I was just going to be on the field every day, show up ready to play, play to win and see where the numbers were at the end of the year.
“There’s a lot of learning that goes into that, too. When you don’t feel good, you don’t feel good offensively, there’s no day off or there’s no week off or month off to just reset things. The games keep coming. That’s a learning experience in itself, so I’m glad that I’ve had the time that I have to just continue to learn in this game and continue to grow.”
International Space Station had to move to dodge space debris: NPR
The International Space Station had to fire its thrusters this week to avoid space debris orbiting Earth.
The station fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds in what NASA called a “pre-determined debris-avoidance maneuver” at 8:25 p.m. ET Monday to increase its distance from a piece of what was once a Russian satellite.
NASA says the maneuver raised the altitude of the ISS between 0.2 and 0.8 miles. Without the move, the debris from the satellite would have come within about 3 miles of the space station.
The fragment in question came from the Russian Cosmos 1408 satellite. Russia destroyed it with a missile in November 2021, creating 1,500 pieces of debris, according to NASA. US officials condemned the anti-satellite missile test, saying it would create hundreds of thousands more pieces of debris in the years to come.
Space debris is a major problem: there are millions of pieces of debris surrounding the Earth, most of it from explosions and collisions of satellites. And when objects collide, they can create even smaller debris.
Pieces larger than one millimeter number about 100 million, while objects with a diameter between 1 cm and 10 cm number about 500,000, and 25,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm are known, according to NASA.
Space debris can threaten weather forecasts and GPS
Space junk poses a particular threat to satellites and, in turn, services provided by satellites such as weather forecasts and GPS.
“This is a particular risk for the United States because the United States is probably the most space-dependent power,” said Saadia Pekkanen, director of the Space Law, Data and Policy program at the University of Washington, in an interview with NPR. earlier this year. “Compared to other powers, if anything happens to these satellites, it affects the civilian, commercial, and military capabilities of the United States.”
Even very small pieces can be dangerous due to the speed at which objects move in orbit. The average impact speed is usually 22,000 mph, but can reach 33,000 mph.
Debris at altitudes approximately 375 miles from Earth’s surface will typically fall back to Earth within a few years. But if it spins 500 miles or more, it will probably take hundreds or thousands of years to come down.
The International Space Station moves about once a year to get away from dangerous debris. Critical parts of the station can withstand impact from objects as large as 1cm, according to NASA. The agency did not specify the size of the Cosmos 1408 fragment that posed a danger.
There are no binding international rules on how to manage and prevent debris growth in space, but the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France and the European Space Agency have all published guidelines. Chief among them is to design and operate new spacecraft in a way that will not aggravate the problem. New technologies are also being tested to try to remove the debris already present.
ASK IRA: Are there a how-low-can-go-you issues with Heat’s offense, lineup?
Q: Ira, I sort of look at this start for the Heat as a problem of offense more than defense. It seems to me that no one except maybe Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler seem to be getting comfortable shots. I can’t quite figure it out, but Erik Spoelstra should be able to figure it out and better be able to figure it out quickly. Also, the Heat always look so small against any lineup it seems to me. I know it’s only four games but we’re heading out west for three straight and I am perplexed. – Brent, Wellington.
A: Obviously two different issues. Lack of shot creation has been an ongoing issue. That’s why (perhaps too much?) hope was placed in Victor Oladipo. Now that waiting game will be on hold for at least another week, with Vic still dealing with his season-opening knee issue, And with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup, there basically is no shot creation in the second unit. That has had Erik Spoelstra basically forced to have at least one of those two on the court at all times. As for playing undersized, that is more of front-office issue. For all of the Heat’s position-less mantra, power forward is real position and the lack of one showed against the length of the Raptors.
Q: Another loss, as usual. Small ball is not gonna win you games. Where is Yurtseven, Orlando Robinson? – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: Omer Yurtseven is out with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener and Orlando Robinson was waived at the end of the preseason and now is on the roster of the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. So the question, with the current roster that is in place becomes whether trust can be fast tracked with Nikola Jovic.
Q: Did the Heat put too much faith in Victor Oladipo? – Ed.
A: It certainly appears that way. To their credit, they never overstated his possibilities. But there also was $18 million over these next two seasons, with the type of roster construction that indicates they expected a significant contribution.
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the world’s largest chipmakers by revenue, has halved its planned investment for next year due to deteriorating market conditions, as the downturn in the semiconductor industry continues.
