Orioles outfielder Austin Hays seeks balance after up-then-down 2022
To Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, the imbalance of his 2022 season is best ascribed to that of his hitting mechanics.
Hays was Baltimore’s most productive hitter through the season’s first three months, culminating with a cycle June 22 against the Washington Nationals that raised his batting line to .287/.347/.482. But the next day, he injured his right wrist on a dive across the right field line in Chicago, an injury that began a downswing that continued through the end of the year. After his cycle, the 27–year-old hit .210 with a .624 OPS, more than 200 points below the previous stretch.
“I felt like I did a good job every day of coming in and preparing for who was on the mound, developing a strong plan with our hitting coaches of what I wanted to do that day to try to get the best of whoever was on the mound,” Hays said. “But at times, where I was mechanically wasn’t allowing what I was trying to do out there to show up.”
In examining the tape of his season’s juxtaposing halves, Hays discovered that in the latter, he began leaning toward the pitcher too early. The shift in weight toward his left leg caused him to open up too soon, prompting a flattened swing that went around the ball instead of driving it.
“I’ve got a good understanding of why I was going really good and then why I went through some tough patches,” Hays said. “My body started to swing really before I’ve decided to swing, so then that leads to my pitch selection being not as good as it was when I was balanced and fouling off a lot more pitches that are in the heart of the plate, getting to two strikes more often, and then seeing nastier stuff with two strikes.”
He’ll spend this offseason at home in Florida working to rediscover the proper balance and make it sustainable for a full season, hoping to address an issue that caused his percentages of foul balls, pitches seen with two strikes and strikeouts to increase after his cycle. Before, he felt he was driving the pitch he was looking for when he got it. Through the cycle, Hays’ average exit velocity of 89.6 mph ranked 15th among the 40 players who put at least 199 balls in play during that span, according to Baseball Savant. It dropped to 85.6 mph afterward, the 18th lowest out of the 137 players who made contact at least 200 times.
“When I was in a more balanced position, I’d get the pitch that I want and the pitch that I’m looking for, I drive it — whether it’s a hit or not, I hit that pitch hard, it’s in play and the at-bat is over,” Hays said. “I was doing a lot of that earlier in the year, and it was just inconsistent with being able to do damage on the pitch that I should do damage on in the second half.”
The dichotomy of Hays’ season is perhaps best defined by him getting multiple starts in every spot of manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup but ninth. In a stretch of 57 starts from April 27 to July 3, he batted lower than cleanup only once. He then spent more games out of the starting lineup (16) than in its top four spots (10) after the 162-game season’s midpoint.
But he took the consistent ability to be in the lineup as solace in his season. After breaking into the majors late in 2017, Hays began to build a reputation as injury prone as he missed extensive time with ailments in each of the next four seasons. He was on the active roster all of 2022, though, and hasn’t had an injured list stint since June 2021.
Arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason, Hays is due for a raise but could also be a non-tender candidate, given the Orioles could give increased playing time to one outfield prospect who has already arrived in Kyle Stowers with another who could soon reach the majors in 2021 first-rounder Colton Cowser. But despite his late-season struggles, Hays was effective enough early that he still ranked as an above-average offensive producer by both OPS+ and weighted runs created plus, both of which measure a hitter’s performance relative to the league.
“Overall, I am happy with my season because I was able to set career highs in games played this year, and that was my No. 1 goal moving forward,” Hays said. “I was just going to be on the field every day, show up ready to play, play to win and see where the numbers were at the end of the year.
“There’s a lot of learning that goes into that, too. When you don’t feel good, you don’t feel good offensively, there’s no day off or there’s no week off or month off to just reset things. The games keep coming. That’s a learning experience in itself, so I’m glad that I’ve had the time that I have to just continue to learn in this game and continue to grow.”
International Space Station had to move to dodge space debris: NPR
The International Space Station had to fire its thrusters this week to avoid space debris orbiting Earth.
The station fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds in what NASA called a “pre-determined debris-avoidance maneuver” at 8:25 p.m. ET Monday to increase its distance from a piece of what was once a Russian satellite.
NASA says the maneuver raised the altitude of the ISS between 0.2 and 0.8 miles. Without the move, the debris from the satellite would have come within about 3 miles of the space station.
The fragment in question came from the Russian Cosmos 1408 satellite. Russia destroyed it with a missile in November 2021, creating 1,500 pieces of debris, according to NASA. US officials condemned the anti-satellite missile test, saying it would create hundreds of thousands more pieces of debris in the years to come.
Space debris is a major problem: there are millions of pieces of debris surrounding the Earth, most of it from explosions and collisions of satellites. And when objects collide, they can create even smaller debris.
Pieces larger than one millimeter number about 100 million, while objects with a diameter between 1 cm and 10 cm number about 500,000, and 25,000 pieces of debris larger than 10 cm are known, according to NASA.
Space debris can threaten weather forecasts and GPS
Space junk poses a particular threat to satellites and, in turn, services provided by satellites such as weather forecasts and GPS.
“This is a particular risk for the United States because the United States is probably the most space-dependent power,” said Saadia Pekkanen, director of the Space Law, Data and Policy program at the University of Washington, in an interview with NPR. earlier this year. “Compared to other powers, if anything happens to these satellites, it affects the civilian, commercial, and military capabilities of the United States.”
Even very small pieces can be dangerous due to the speed at which objects move in orbit. The average impact speed is usually 22,000 mph, but can reach 33,000 mph.
Debris at altitudes approximately 375 miles from Earth’s surface will typically fall back to Earth within a few years. But if it spins 500 miles or more, it will probably take hundreds or thousands of years to come down.
The International Space Station moves about once a year to get away from dangerous debris. Critical parts of the station can withstand impact from objects as large as 1cm, according to NASA. The agency did not specify the size of the Cosmos 1408 fragment that posed a danger.
There are no binding international rules on how to manage and prevent debris growth in space, but the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France and the European Space Agency have all published guidelines. Chief among them is to design and operate new spacecraft in a way that will not aggravate the problem. New technologies are also being tested to try to remove the debris already present.
ASK IRA: Are there a how-low-can-go-you issues with Heat’s offense, lineup?
Q: Ira, I sort of look at this start for the Heat as a problem of offense more than defense. It seems to me that no one except maybe Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler seem to be getting comfortable shots. I can’t quite figure it out, but Erik Spoelstra should be able to figure it out and better be able to figure it out quickly. Also, the Heat always look so small against any lineup it seems to me. I know it’s only four games but we’re heading out west for three straight and I am perplexed. – Brent, Wellington.
A: Obviously two different issues. Lack of shot creation has been an ongoing issue. That’s why (perhaps too much?) hope was placed in Victor Oladipo. Now that waiting game will be on hold for at least another week, with Vic still dealing with his season-opening knee issue, And with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup, there basically is no shot creation in the second unit. That has had Erik Spoelstra basically forced to have at least one of those two on the court at all times. As for playing undersized, that is more of front-office issue. For all of the Heat’s position-less mantra, power forward is real position and the lack of one showed against the length of the Raptors.
Q: Another loss, as usual. Small ball is not gonna win you games. Where is Yurtseven, Orlando Robinson? – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: Omer Yurtseven is out with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener and Orlando Robinson was waived at the end of the preseason and now is on the roster of the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. So the question, with the current roster that is in place becomes whether trust can be fast tracked with Nikola Jovic.
Q: Did the Heat put too much faith in Victor Oladipo? – Ed.
A: It certainly appears that way. To their credit, they never overstated his possibilities. But there also was $18 million over these next two seasons, with the type of roster construction that indicates they expected a significant contribution.
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the world’s largest chipmakers by revenue, has halved its planned investment for next year due to deteriorating market conditions, as the downturn in the semiconductor industry continues.
Lisa Jarvis: Trans kids don’t have the ‘regrets’ some Republicans cynically claim
A new study confirms what experts in transgender medicine have known for years: The overwhelming majority — 98% — of adolescents who begin gender-affirming treatment continue that treatment into adulthood.
The research, published in the prestigious medical journal the Lancet, adds to a large and ever-growing body of evidence that gender-affirming care, a broad term that includes physical and mental health services, is critical health care for transgender youth. That evidence is compelling enough that a laundry list of medical societies, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, have affirmed their support of access to this kind of care.
It’s a body of evidence that Republicans cynically ignore when introducing state-level bans on transgender care — bans that tend to target transgender youth. They claim to be protecting kids, but families and scientific research say they are causing them harm.
This week, proceedings began in a lawsuit brought by families in Arkansas to challenge the “SAFE” (Save Adolescents From Experimentation) Act. Passed last year, but on hold while the case winds through the courts, the law bans doctors from performing or making referrals to gender transition care, including hormones that block puberty or gender reassignment surgeries.
Judges have blocked enforcement of similar laws in Alabama and Arizona. Other proposed bills targeting access to health care for trans youth are proliferating as midterm elections approach. Some proposed laws go so far as to criminalize prescribing or helping an adolescent access gender-affirming care. Others would define gender-affirming care as child abuse.
The sponsors of these bills claim they are withholding health care from trans kids to protect them. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told Time that the law will protect children from making “life-altering, permanent decisions that they may desire to make as an underage child but could regret as an adult.”
The science clearly proves this argument wrong. On a fundamental level, Rutledge and the many others who promote this line of thinking misconstrue how puberty blockers work. The effect of these drugs can be reversed by ending treatment. And in the Lancet study, Dutch researchers asked whether adolescents who began gender-affirming care — in this case puberty blockers followed by hormones (either estrogen or testosterone) — continued that care into adulthood. Nearly all of them did.
The results “are consistent with what those of us who actually take care of transgender people think we are seeing in our clinical practices,” says Joshua Safer, the Executive Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery. Of the very few patients in his practice who have voiced regrets about gender-affirming therapy, any doubts were related to a lack of support for their transition, not because they questioned their gender identity. In a similar vein, a recent survey found that familial pressure and social stigma were among the main reasons a small fraction of transgender people choose to go back to living as their sex assigned at birth.
In other words, gender-affirming care is not harming kids. The harm comes from a society that can’t support their mere existence. Republicans who use false claims about the dangers of health care for trans youth to fire up their base seem more than happy to nurture that type of society.
Blocking access to gender-affirming care comes with impossibly high stakes for some children and their families. Studies show that gender-affirming therapy can significantly lower the risk of suicidal thoughts and overall improve the well-being of transgender youth. For families with children using these drugs, those benefits far outweigh the potential health risks associated with taking them.
This is “literally a do or die situation,” says Karen Young. When in middle school, transgender children cycled through depression, acts of self-harm, and hospitalizations. Puberty blockers, which her child began at 12, and the more recent introduction of estrogen, helped pull them out of that terrifying stage.
But Young also lives in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently ended gender-affirming coverage for Medicaid recipients. His decision came two days after her now 14-year-old child was approved by the state insurance to receive an implant that delivers puberty-blocking drugs steadily over the course of a year. Young had the medical device, but no one to implant it. She spent weeks looking for a hospital in another state that had availability, then more time negotiating with the hospital in Florida, which feared legal consequences of mailing it across state lines.
That procedure and everything related to it will be out-of-pocket costs for Young’s family. So will all of her child’s routine visits to an endocrinologist, their estrogen treatment, and much more.
Young feels privileged to be able to navigate the increasingly difficult system and afford — though it’s tough — the care her child needs. She worries about the families who don’t have that luxury — and of course fears for people in states where such care could be barred altogether.
Several families have come forward to sue the state of Florida over the ban. As judges there, the one in Arkansas this week and others around the country weigh the evidence, they should be paying attention to the stories of families like Young’s. And they should recognize that these aren’t just anecdotes — these lived experiences are reflected in the science.
For this column, Lisa Jarvis had assistance from Elaine He.
The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith
A charity founded by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has paid more than £110,000 – two-thirds of its earnings – to its former political adviser Adam Smith, who lost his job following a lobbying scandal.
Patient Safety Watch, which was set up to research preventable harm in healthcare, paid Smith, as sole employee and chief executive, about 66% of his revenue in the year ending in January 2022.
The charity is partly funded by Hunt but also solicits donations from the general public on its website.
It was set up in 2019 to conduct research, but appears to have produced no papers since then. A message on its website reads, “We have an ambitious research program addressing a wide variety of patient safety issues. We will post details of our upcoming research on these pages.
However, the reports page says: “Our reports will be posted here – please check back soon for our first search….”
Its main output appears to be blogging and publishing newsletters from Hunt in his capacity as founder and trustee of the charity. The charity’s annual accounts explain that it chose not to publish its research – some of which has been completed – as the NHS remained under significant Covid-related pressure and would only do so “when the climate will be good”.
Smith resigned as Hunt’s adviser as culture secretary in 2012 after the Leveson inquiry, following a scandal in which he exchanged messages with a lobbyist from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The company was seeking permission to take over BSkyB (now Sky) at the time, with Hunt in a quasi-judicial role.
When he resigned, Smith said he acted without the authority of his boss and left the impression of too close a relationship between News Corp and the Department of Digital, Culture, media and sports.
Smith is currently employed by Hunt as a parliamentary aide, returning to work for him in 2020.
Smith’s £110,000-£120,000 salary, first reported by the civil society publication, represents more than two-thirds of the charity’s annual income of £164,400 for the financial year ending in January 2022. Its annual accounts show that £106,000 of its income came from donations and bequests, and a further £58,400 from other business activities.
Accounts show his sole employee received a salary of £47,232 in 2020, and this more than doubled to £113,600 in 2021. His 2022 accounts refer to a salary bracket of £110,000 at £120,000.
The three administrators of Patient Safety Watch do not receive any compensation. The directors are Hunt, charity worker James Titcombe and chartered accountant David Grunberg.
Hunt and Patient Safety Watch did not respond to a request for comment.
Nevada’s Adam Laxalt says Democrats must ‘hijack’ Green New Deal: ‘They can’t run on it’
America’s sudden economic decline under President Biden and the Democrats over the past two years is a testament to the fact that the left must hijack its most radical policies, because voters would never support them if they ran for them. , Nevada senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday.
At a “Hannity” town hall in the Silver State, Republican nominee against Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., told Hannity that America is now feeling the effects of unpopular Green New Deal-style policies.
“Whether [Democrats] were to run for the Green New Deal and its offshoots, they would get no votes. We all know they pushed it to the back – and the very first election in modern times where people can actually vote on this – with gas prices they’re going to lose dramatically on this issue said Laxalt, explaining that the left instituted its long-standing political dream essentially without the consent of the governed:
“That’s my problem with the Democrats and the Left: Go sell it. Go tell America the Green New Deal will equal – it’s going to be way over $6 a gallon – We all know if it doesn’t didn’t operate the reserve strategy, it would be over six dollars in this state right now,” he said.
PENNSYLVANIA’S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS NATION’S FUTURE DEPENDS ON KEYSTONE STATE GOVERNOR’S RACE
On Tuesday, the American Automobile Association tagged Nevada’s average gasoline price at $5.05 a gallon, lower than California’s but higher than the two highest-taxed states on gasoline, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Of transplants from neighboring Golden State, Laxalt joked that he welcomes them to Nevada, but asks them to leave their politics behind: “Don’t make California our Nevada.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has joined Laxalt. The Republican, waging his own Senate election battle and also considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, agreed with Laxalt’s position on leftist politics.
KARI LAKE TORCHES DEM NO-SHOW OPPONENT DEBATE
Scott said Democrats have “paternalistic” tendencies that lead them to believe they are the parent figures that all Americans need.
The North Charleston lawmaker, who is black, said Democrats do not align themselves with the electoral blocs they claim to best represent — African Americans and Hispanics.
He said that more than 70% of both groups agreed with Republicans on school choice, on the one hand, and that Democrats were more “bought and sold” by unions, while exercising the aforementioned paternalism in their politics – suggesting they know best.
Regarding claims by Democrats that Republicans are trying to usurp democracy and disenfranchise these minority groups, Scott criticized their extreme rhetoric on the subject.
He said it was important for all Americans to have confidence in their elections, adding that empirically, state-level legislative changes like those in Georgia were anything but the racist disenfranchisement policies that politicians like former state Rep. Stacey Abrams and President Biden claim to be. .
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Of those Democrats claiming the change was “Jim Crow 2.0,” Scott found it insulting that they would make such a comparison.
“That’s why I went to the Senate and said, these people must be smoking crack because they’ve literally lost their minds,” he said.
“They said asking a nonpartisan for water was Jim Crow 2.0, I’m a southerner, a black southerner. That’s offensive,” he said.
“I remember Jim Crow,” the 57-year-old said. “I remember the stories my grandfather told me when I look at the laws in Georgia. They’re so far from Jim Crow…This cycle, the highest African American turnout in Georgia history Republicans care about voting.”
