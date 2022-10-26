Connect with us

News

Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Over 1,000 People Affected And Several Houses Damaged By Cyclone Sitrang In Assam
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

<!–

–>

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang in Assam, officials said.

Guwahati:

The situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1,100 people from 83 villages were affected by the deluge caused by cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’.

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which brought heavy rains and a storm to Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,146 people were affected by the storm.

Sitrang damaged 325,501 hectares of crops, officials said.

Many trees and utility poles were also uprooted in various parts of the state’s Nagaon district due to Monday night’s cyclonic storm.

According to reports, several houses in Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia and Boraligaon areas of Assam’s central district were damaged by the storm.

No casualties from the storm have been reported in the area so far.

“Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted during the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village leader, I have visited the entire village and will submit the damage report to our circle officer,” said the village chief.

Meanwhile, tides have battered the coast of Bakkhali beach in southern 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the warning of cyclone ‘Sitrang’.

Civil Protection warns tourists and locals not to venture near the sea.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the remnant of Cyclone Storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north- northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong. .

Earlier on Monday, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in isolated places is expected to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall holds off Tartan

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

High School Football: Cretin-Derham Hall Holds Off Tartan
google news

Its 17-point lead whittled to three, and momentum having clearly moved to the other side, Jaydn Harris said the Cretin-Derham Hall defensive mindset was one more series.

Problem was the Raiders had allowed Tartan back into Tuesday’s Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal.

Starting at its own 17 with 8:03 to play, Tartan converted a fourth-and-9 near midfield. But three plays later, Harris recovered a fumble with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play, and Cretin-Derham Hall held off Tartan 23-20.

It was Tartan’s third turnover of the night.

“Coach called the right call … he dropped the ball, and I dove on it.” Harris said.

Theto Hatley ran for 13 of his 73 yards on first down, and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.

The Raiders (2-7) are next at top-seeded Mahtomedi in a section semifinal scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The 7-1 Zephyrs beat Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17 in Week 2.

It’s unlikely the young Raiders will make a Prep Bowl run, but late-season success can only help a program that has many starters with a 10 or 11 for their grade.

“We haven’t turned the corner by any means, but we’ve gotten better. Guys are starting to grasp what we’re doing. We still got a long way to go, but it’s a nice victory,” said coach Steve Walsh.

Ethan Kaemmer threw two touchdown passes to Jessie Hawkins and another to Anthony Wessel for the Titans (2-7).

Kaemmer did a nice job of avoiding a sack and throwing against his body to connect with Hawkins for a 27-yard touchdown reception in the second, and the pair hooked up for a 46-yard score to get the Titans within 23-13 in the third.

Wessel snagged a 31-yard catch from Kaemmer early in the fourth quarter to get the Titans within three points.

Kaemmer finished with 143 yards passing.

“I told him that’s the best he has ever played,” said Tartan coach Matt Diediker.

Junior quarterback Miles Bollinger was 12 of 18 for 149 yards for the Raiders. His 12-yard run gave Cretin-Derham Hall a 23-6 third-quarter lead.

A first quarter that took 18 minutes in real time saw each team with one possession.

The Titans opened with a 12-play drive, but after a penalty negated a gain to the 5, Tartan fumbled two plays later.

Six runs by Hatley led Cretin-Derham Hall to the Tartan 4. His seventh carry of the 11-play drive — and the first play of the second quarter — put six points on the board.

Hatley carried much of the ground load with coaches being careful with Nolan Harris, who has a sprained finger.

“[Harris] is such a powerful runner that we had to have some plays for him. Theto adds some explosiveness,” Walsh said.

“He’s a senior and I’m a sophomore, so I thought I’d have to wait for my turn. I got my opportunity and let it be known,” Hatley said.

Camron Vang laid out horizontally to the ground — cue the SportsCenter music — to haul in an 11-yard reception for a 13-0 Raiders lead midway through the quarter. Hatley gained 55 yards on a swing pass earlier in the drive.

Aidan Macke added a 25-yard field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.

Tartan hoped to follow a similar script to 2021 when it won the season’s first game, lost seven straight, then knocked off St. Paul Central and Highland Park in the postseason before falling to Mahtomedi in the section final.

This year, the Titans opened with wins over Two Rivers and South St. Paul before coming up short in six consecutive regular-season games. However, there was no playoff magic this time.

“Our kids responded to the challenge presented them at both halftime and then in the moment they rose to the challenge,” Diediker said. “We’ve been part of some excitement here over the years, and that was right there. I’m glad they got to experience that part, but they also experienced the gut-wrenching part.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

White House encourages vaccine recalls: ‘Avoid a scary Thanksgiving’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

White House Encourages Vaccine Recalls: 'Avoid A Scary Thanksgiving'
google news

close
Video

Rep. Michael Waltz on the U.S. military’s response to vaccination mandates

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz speaks with Fox News Digital about the U.S. military’s response to vaccination mandates in light of insufficient recruiting numbers.

The Biden administration is pushing for Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the holidays.

The official White House Twitter account posted a graphic urging Americans to roll up their sleeves and get the updated COVID vaccine.

“You can’t see it, but you can hear it!” the graphic cautioned with bold letters. “Get your COVID shot every year before Halloween and avoid a spooky Thanksgiving.”

Trending