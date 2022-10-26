Unaware of the danger below, Nat Drummond paddled his kayak-like surf ski on Sunday morning, racing dozens of competitors off Australia’s southern coast.
News
Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam
Guwahati:
The situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1,100 people from 83 villages were affected by the deluge caused by cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’.
Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which brought heavy rains and a storm to Assam.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,146 people were affected by the storm.
Sitrang damaged 325,501 hectares of crops, officials said.
Many trees and utility poles were also uprooted in various parts of the state’s Nagaon district due to Monday night’s cyclonic storm.
According to reports, several houses in Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia and Boraligaon areas of Assam’s central district were damaged by the storm.
No casualties from the storm have been reported in the area so far.
“Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted during the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village leader, I have visited the entire village and will submit the damage report to our circle officer,” said the village chief.
Meanwhile, tides have battered the coast of Bakkhali beach in southern 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the warning of cyclone ‘Sitrang’.
Civil Protection warns tourists and locals not to venture near the sea.
Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the remnant of Cyclone Storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north- northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong. .
Earlier on Monday, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in isolated places is expected to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall holds off Tartan
Its 17-point lead whittled to three, and momentum having clearly moved to the other side, Jaydn Harris said the Cretin-Derham Hall defensive mindset was one more series.
Problem was the Raiders had allowed Tartan back into Tuesday’s Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal.
Starting at its own 17 with 8:03 to play, Tartan converted a fourth-and-9 near midfield. But three plays later, Harris recovered a fumble with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play, and Cretin-Derham Hall held off Tartan 23-20.
It was Tartan’s third turnover of the night.
“Coach called the right call … he dropped the ball, and I dove on it.” Harris said.
Theto Hatley ran for 13 of his 73 yards on first down, and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.
The Raiders (2-7) are next at top-seeded Mahtomedi in a section semifinal scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The 7-1 Zephyrs beat Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17 in Week 2.
It’s unlikely the young Raiders will make a Prep Bowl run, but late-season success can only help a program that has many starters with a 10 or 11 for their grade.
“We haven’t turned the corner by any means, but we’ve gotten better. Guys are starting to grasp what we’re doing. We still got a long way to go, but it’s a nice victory,” said coach Steve Walsh.
Ethan Kaemmer threw two touchdown passes to Jessie Hawkins and another to Anthony Wessel for the Titans (2-7).
Kaemmer did a nice job of avoiding a sack and throwing against his body to connect with Hawkins for a 27-yard touchdown reception in the second, and the pair hooked up for a 46-yard score to get the Titans within 23-13 in the third.
Wessel snagged a 31-yard catch from Kaemmer early in the fourth quarter to get the Titans within three points.
Kaemmer finished with 143 yards passing.
“I told him that’s the best he has ever played,” said Tartan coach Matt Diediker.
Junior quarterback Miles Bollinger was 12 of 18 for 149 yards for the Raiders. His 12-yard run gave Cretin-Derham Hall a 23-6 third-quarter lead.
A first quarter that took 18 minutes in real time saw each team with one possession.
The Titans opened with a 12-play drive, but after a penalty negated a gain to the 5, Tartan fumbled two plays later.
Six runs by Hatley led Cretin-Derham Hall to the Tartan 4. His seventh carry of the 11-play drive — and the first play of the second quarter — put six points on the board.
Hatley carried much of the ground load with coaches being careful with Nolan Harris, who has a sprained finger.
“[Harris] is such a powerful runner that we had to have some plays for him. Theto adds some explosiveness,” Walsh said.
“He’s a senior and I’m a sophomore, so I thought I’d have to wait for my turn. I got my opportunity and let it be known,” Hatley said.
Camron Vang laid out horizontally to the ground — cue the SportsCenter music — to haul in an 11-yard reception for a 13-0 Raiders lead midway through the quarter. Hatley gained 55 yards on a swing pass earlier in the drive.
Aidan Macke added a 25-yard field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.
Tartan hoped to follow a similar script to 2021 when it won the season’s first game, lost seven straight, then knocked off St. Paul Central and Highland Park in the postseason before falling to Mahtomedi in the section final.
This year, the Titans opened with wins over Two Rivers and South St. Paul before coming up short in six consecutive regular-season games. However, there was no playoff magic this time.
“Our kids responded to the challenge presented them at both halftime and then in the moment they rose to the challenge,” Diediker said. “We’ve been part of some excitement here over the years, and that was right there. I’m glad they got to experience that part, but they also experienced the gut-wrenching part.”
News
White House encourages vaccine recalls: ‘Avoid a scary Thanksgiving’
The Biden administration is pushing for Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the holidays.
The official White House Twitter account posted a graphic urging Americans to roll up their sleeves and get the updated COVID vaccine.
“You can’t see it, but you can hear it!” the graphic cautioned with bold letters. “Get your COVID shot every year before Halloween and avoid a spooky Thanksgiving.”
The surge is in preparation for a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations during the winter months.
More than 20 million people in the United States received an updated COVID vaccine last week. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States.
BIDEN WARNS MOST COVID-RELATED DEATHS THIS YEAR WILL BE RESULT OF PEOPLE NOT BEING UPDATED ON THEIR VACCINES
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that was not enough.
“We need everyone to take action and get their updated vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.
BIDEN ADMIN SPENDS $1M TO RESEARCH HOW ‘MISINFORMATION’ AFFECTS CONFIDENCE IN VACCINES
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot update from a member of the White House Medical Unit. He had to delay getting his recall, per federal health guidelines, because of his infection over the summer.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Former Pentagon chief dies — RT World News
Ashton Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense under former US President Barack Obama, has died aged 68. Carter oversaw the arming of Ukraine and the US intervention in Syria, and welcomed transgender troops into the US military.
Carter’s family announced his death on Tuesday, saying the former Pentagon chief had suffered a heart attack the night before. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Carter served as Obama’s second Secretary of Defense, succeeding Chuck Hagel in 2015 and serving in the role until James Mattis was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017.
As a US-backed coup overthrew democratically elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych a year earlier, Carter promised early in his term to increase US military aid to the pro-Western replacement. by Yanukovych, Piotr Poroshenko. With the United States sending more than $1 billion to kyiv during his tenure, Carter said in 2019 that this aid “was critical” in rebuilding the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The US air campaign in Syria began several months before Carter was nominated, and Carter told US lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that he would ensure that “lasting defeat” of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). However, he was a vocal critic of Russia’s campaign against the terror group and claimed in 2015 that Moscow would invite retaliation from Islamist militants for its actions.
The Russian military operation in Syria ultimately resulted in the defeat of terrorist groups in the country, including ISIS.
Back in the United States, Carter was hailed by liberals and condemned by conservatives for his 2016 decision to allow transgender people to openly join and serve in the military. This decision remains controversial to this day. Mattis reinstated the transgender ban in 2018, while current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin overturned it again in 2021.
A physicist by training, Carter had served in the US government since the 1990s. After leading the Clinton administration’s policy toward the former Soviet Union, he worked on Pentagon procurement during Obama’s first term and was promoted to Under Secretary of Defense in 2011.
While the Obama administration signed a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, Carter had previously been a proponent of “preventive” military strikes against the Islamic Republic. He also supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and spoke out in favor of the bombing of North Korea in 2006.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Volleyball EC rallies to claim section crown
NORWOOD – Rallying on the brink of elimination, East Clinton defeated Cincinnati Country Day 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 Tuesday in a Division II Southwest Championship game South 2 Sectional at Norwood High School.
East Clinton, 21-2 on the year, will play Saturday afternoon for one of three Southwest District Division III championships at Fairfield High School. The game times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., but the games have not yet been assigned.
This story will be updated.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Bella Ballard, of Altadena, crowned Rose Queen 2023 – Orange County Register
Bella Ballard was named the 104th Queen of Roses in a ceremony on the steps of Tournament House on Tuesday, October 25.
Here are some pictures of the evening while waiting for the announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/ViV3oPBurT
— Brennon Dixson (@TheBrennonD) October 26, 2022
Ballard, a senior from Ogburn School – a distance learning school – lives in Altadena, where she volunteers with Ronald McDonald House Charities, volunteers football coach with Chelsea Football Club, plays football with the Santa Clara Blue Heat Football Club, West Coast Football Club, Venice Beach Football Club, and a tennis player at Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon Tennis Club.
She enjoys reading, calligraphy, collecting vinyl, playing chess and learning astronomy and astrophysics. She enjoys reading, calligraphy, collecting vinyl records, playing chess and learning astronomy and astrophysics.
The royal court – full of accomplished teenage girls – is now also settled: Salia Baligh of Pasadena, a senior at Alverno Heights Academy for girls; Michelle Cortez-Peralta of Pasadena, a senior at Pasadena High School; Adrian Crick of Altadena, a senior at Sequoyah School; Zoe Denoncourt of Pasadena, senior at Marshall Fundamental; Sahanna Rajinikanthan of Arcadia, a senior at Arcadia High School; and Uma Wittenberg of La Cañada Flintridge, a senior at La Cañada High School.
Ballard’s selection follows a month-long process that involved students from 30 Pasadena-area schools participating in interviews.
The Royal Court was selected based on a combination of qualities including the ability to speak in public, academic achievement, youth leadership and community and school involvement.
Ballard, the daughter of Joseph and Angela Ballard and sister of Samantha, will attend Yale in the fall where she hopes to study economics, law or astrophysics.
The Rose Queen’s history dates back to 1905, when Hallie Woods was selected to ride a horse-drawn carriage on Colorado Blvd. Since then, Rose Queens has enjoyed a wide range of success.
From May Sutton, Queen in 1908, the first American player to win the singles title at Wimbledon, to Queen of 2000, Sophia Bush, People’s Choice Award-nominated actress for her role in ‘Chicago PD’
Today, the 1940 Rose Queen, Margaret Huntley Main, is the oldest queen at 101 years old. From Northern California, she was set to watch Bella Ballard be crowned live on the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel.
As in previous years, participants in this year’s Royal Court are selected based on a combination of qualities, including the ability to speak in public, youth leadership, academic achievement and community and school involvement, according to Tournament of Roses officials. Each member will also receive a $7,500 scholarship.
The group will also serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area before the princesses and Rose Queen ride a float in the 134th Rose Parade and attend the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Monday January 19. 2, 2023.
The queen of roses at a glance:
Beautiful rose Yaeko Ballard
Town: Altadena
School: Ogburn School
Hobby: Read, write calligraphy, collect vinyl, play chess and learn astronomy and astrophysics
California Daily Newspapers
News
Shark attacks surf ski boat off Australia’s south coast
“And then I saw this figure fall back into the water,” he added. “It was a big shark.”
Drummond, 19, was one of about 65 surf skiers covering more than nine miles in the Gulf of St. Vincent along the coast near Adelaide, said Craig Burton, race director for South Australian Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers, at the Washington Post. Drummond had barely done 20 seconds of racing when a shark surged from the depths and ripped off a piece of his surf ski, flipping the watercraft and throwing him into the water.
65-year-old surfer survives shark attack in New South Wales
Drummond relied on his training, he told reporters the day of the incident. He ripped off the leg rope that attached him to his surf ski and started swimming towards other competitors who, having witnessed what happened, ran to help. They pulled him out of the waters of the gulf. Rescuers transferred him to their boat and brought him back to shore.
As official timekeeper, Drummond’s father Murray watched the start of the race from the shore, the elder Drummond told reporters. It had barely started when he noticed a stir on the water, then paddlers pulling in different directions. Murray suspected a false start and quickly recalibrated the timer on his iPad.
Then he heard on the radio that the surfers had encountered a shark. Murray said he still wasn’t worried. He knew sharks roamed these waters and the sightings were not unusual. Even when he learned that the shark in question had bitten one of the surf skis, Murray thought things didn’t sound too bad. He only panicked when he saw the ‘massive hole’ in his son’s watercraft and couldn’t see the color of his life jacket as he looked out into the water.
“My heart just sank,” he said.
Then, he spotted his son – beaming – on the lifeboat as he disembarked.
“The emotion left me,” Murray said.
He ran to his son, hugged him and showered him with “I love you”.
“You don’t realize how much you absolutely love your kids until something like this happens.”
Murray said he was proud of his son, who has been in water sports since he was 6 years old. He and the paddlers who pulled him out of the gulf relied on years of training to prevent an unfortunate situation from turning into an untold tragedy.
“They all regrouped,” he said. “They didn’t row away from him, and that’s what you expect from the surf lifesaving community.”
Shark mania in the United States began with this attack more than a century ago
Sunday’s race has been canceled and organizers say they hope to reschedule.
Drummond seems to be fine, his father says – much better than his parents. In fact, he’s more worried about the shark than himself. Officials recovered a tooth and flesh from Drummond’s surf ski and sent it for analysis, Danny Willetts, director of Surf Life Saving South Australia, told reporters. Researchers hope to determine the species and size of the shark which, after falling back into the water, escaped authorities’ efforts to find it.
Willetts said officials believe the shark could be a great white but are awaiting confirmation.
Drummond told reporters he knew he was lucky. The shark bit off a piece of his surf ski where his legs used to be, race director Burton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Had he struck from a different angle, “it might have been a different story.”
Instead, Drummond escaped without a scratch.
“I could buy a lottery ticket,” he said.
Drummond called his brush with the shark “an absolute freak accident…one in a million thing that probably won’t happen again in my lifetime.” As the Australian summer approaches, he said, he hopes the news of what happened will not scare people away from getting into the water, which he appreciated all his life.
When asked how Drummond was coping, Willetts said he expected to be back on the water in a few days.
“It’s part of his identity,” Willetts said. “It’s part of who he is.”
washingtonpost
Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam
High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall holds off Tartan
White House encourages vaccine recalls: ‘Avoid a scary Thanksgiving’
Former Pentagon chief dies — RT World News
Volleyball EC rallies to claim section crown
Bella Ballard, of Altadena, crowned Rose Queen 2023 – Orange County Register
Shark attacks surf ski boat off Australia’s south coast
How to handle the loss of stocks like Tata Elxsi, Nykaa
Bindi Irwin clears backlash over her response to a struggling emu farm owner
St. Louis Gunman had an AR-15 style gun and 600 rounds – NBC Chicago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health