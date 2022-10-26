Owner of five-star celebrity hotel wins 29-year-old ‘crazy’ £70,000 legal war with family over suitcase of photos

A five-star hotel owner has won a 29-year-old “completely crazy” standoff with her family over a purple suitcase full of photos that once belonged to her late mother.

Judith Andersson, 76, and her brother Tim’s widow, Diane Ward, 77, racked up £70,000 in solicitors’ bills fighting over the family archive of papers and photos previously belonging to her mother, Frieda Ward, without ” monetary value “.

The precious archives would be a valuable testimony to the history of his family, which founded the iconic American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem.

The upscale hotel has become a destination for famous visitors to the city and has hosted Lawrence of Arabia, Winston Churchill and Bob Dylan, among others.

After Frieda’s death in London in 1993, the photos ended up in the hands of Judith’s brother, Tim Ward, but after he and their other brother John died within a month of each other , she launched a legal battle to obtain them.

She sued Tim’s wife Diane and son Peter, as executors of her estate, in Central London County Court, demanding that they hand over the records – contained in a purple suitcase which was brought before the court.

Giving Judith the win last week, Judge Mark Raeside KC said the photo archives had been held by Tim in trust for the three siblings and now was “Judith’s time to benefit from it”.

And in a case previously described by another judge as ‘completely crazy’ as it involved items ‘without monetary value’, he ordered Diane and her son Peter to collect the £70,000 solicitor’s bill for the ‘affair.

The court heard during the trial that Frieda was born in Jerusalem, where her grandparents Horatio Gates Spafford and Anna Spafford formed the American Colony in the late 19th century, centered around an old palace that became the American Colony Hotel.

The “colony” was made up of devout American and Swedish Christians, known for their charitable work with local people, regardless of religion in the divided Middle East.

The hotel became a haven for Western travelers and is today considered an “oasis of neutrality” in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and describes itself as one of Jerusalem’s “first boutique hotels” and a “home away from home”. home away from home for discerning travellers”.

Judith and Diane, having inherited from Tim, are to this day co-owners of the hotel.

Frieda had trained as a nurse and lived in Israel, Cyprus, Nigeria and New York for an interesting life, but lived in Hampton Wick, Richmond, West London when she was died, aged 77, in 1993.

Ms Andersson is now suing her brother’s widow, Diane Ward (pictured), over the suitcase, claiming her family’s refusal to let her have it now was part of her brother’s ‘twisted retribution’ after a row over previous inheritance.

The ‘purple suitcase’ at the center of the court row between Judith Andersson and Diane Ward outside County Court in central London

She left her estate to her three children, Judith and her brothers John and Tim Ward.

But Judith – who now lives in the US – told Judge Raeside the ‘archives’ in the suitcase were a ‘special’ set of assets, which should be treated differently from the rest of their mother’s estate.

They had agreed that all three would own it, but that Tim would take possession of it initially, then it would pass to each sibling as the others died, ultimately remaining intact and in the family, a- she asserted.

The American Colony Hotel: “An Oasis of Neutrality” in Jerusalem The hotel dates back to the late 19th century when the Spafford family, devout Christians from America, and their friends moved to Jerusalem and purchased the building. It was originally designed as a palace for a pasha and his four wives and often used as a hospital in the turbulent years that followed. The hotel is a 10-minute drive from Jerusalem’s Jaffa Gate, one of the main entrances to the Old City, and is therefore an ideal base for exploring the ancient sites that Jerusalem has to offer. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site where Jesus Christ was crucified and is believed to have risen from the dead, is a 20-minute walk from the lavish hotel. A suite costs £620 per night, while the hotel offers a junior suite for £500. A standard room costs around £250-300. Guests who have entered its calming lobby over the years have included Lawrence of Arabia, painter Marc Chagall and Sir Winston Churchill. More recently Robert de Niro and Bob Dylan and Tony Blair have stayed there. Mr Blair was there during his tenure as Middle East peace envoy.

“It was specifically intended that the last of us left alive would hold the records…that the records would stay with one of us,” she told the judge.

His lawyer, Oliver Ingham, said the suitcase was an “invaluable repository of his family history”, stressing that it was not a “trivial” case despite having “no value monetary”.

He also said the archive had “potential historical interest, given family ties to the British presence in Israel.”

He argued that the siblings had agreed that, although the records were originally intended for Tim, they would all belong to them, and any of them could request that they be turned over.

Despite this, Tim had refused to provide it to his sister when she asked for it and, following his death, his widow Diane, who lives near Northampton, had also refused to hand it over, he told the judge.

“It is clear that Judith has spent the better part of 29 years taking various steps to try to gain access to the archives,” he added.

For Diane and Peter, Elissa Da Costa-Waldman claimed that after Frieda’s death, the siblings discussed their mother’s possessions and decided what each would take, with Tim choosing the papers and photos contained in the suitcase.

But in a partial ruling at the end of the trial in July, Judge Raeside found the records had been held in trust by Tim for the benefit of the three siblings and should not be divided.

Returning to court last week to decide what should happen to him, he rejected a suggestion from Diane and Peter that they should be allowed to keep one of the photo albums in the suitcase.

“The proper approach is that the whole archive should not be split. Each of Judith’s siblings have benefited from it in their lifetime and now is the time for Judith to have it,’ he said.

“I order that the records be given by Diane and Peter, as co-executors of Tim Ward, to Judith within 21 days and that she keep them for her life only.

“On the death of Judith, these records will be returned to the UK and held by Diane and Peter, as executors of the estate of Tim Ward, and will therefore return to their home.”

Judith on one side and Diane and Peter on the other blamed the other for the case making it to court and generating crushing solicitors’ bills totaling around £70,000.

Mr Ingham, on behalf of Judith, argued that Diane and Peter had had several opportunities to agree on what happened to the archive without a legal battle and that they had “behaved unreasonably”.

But Ms Da Costa-Waldman insisted that because some legal issues had been decided against Judith, the case had ended in a ‘draw’ and everyone would have to pay their own costs.

She said the fight was “exhausting and stressful” for Diane, who is a retiree and suffered health issues as a direct result of the strain of being sued.

She had brought the suitcase to the center of the row in court during the trial in the hope that “common sense would prevail” and the row could be settled without a trial.

But landing Diane and Peter with the costs of the case, Judge Raeside said that, although she was unsuccessful on all legal arguments, Judith had sued to get her hands on the records and was successful. this offer.

“Diane and Peter should pay Judith’s expenses,” he said.

As well as their own £32,800 legal costs, Diane and Peter, as executors of Tim’s estate, will have to pay Judith’s lawyers’ bills, estimated at £37,800, with £30,000 up front .

After hearing about the fee bills that had been racked up, Judge Nigel Gerald, who had sat in an earlier hearing, called the dispute “completely crazy”.