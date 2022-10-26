Pennsylvania Senate debate: Oz declares victory over Fetterman as the two clash over abortion, fracking

After Pennsylvania’s first and only debate between U.S. Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman on Tuesday night, the Oz campaign declared victory and said its Republican nominee would “better represent all Pennsylvanians.”

The Oz campaign released a statement shortly after the debate concluded that famous doctor Dr. Oz would “find common sense solutions to cut costs for families”.

The campaign also argued that Fetterman, a Democrat and lieutenant governor of the state, has “radical and dangerous policies” that “would put criminals above Pennsylvania families.”

“The contrast between Dr Oz and John Fetterman was clear in tonight’s debate. Radical John Fetterman couldn’t justify why he repeatedly pushed for extreme policies like heroin decriminalization, banning fracking and pardoning cold-blooded murderers,” Oz Campaign Manager said. Casey Counters. “Dr. Oz explained how he would restore balance to Washington and find common sense solutions to reduce costs for families and make our streets safer.”

During the debate, both candidates answered questions about abortion, fracking and crime.

On the issue of abortion, Fetterman said the procedure should be legalized by Congress while Oz said there should be a conversation between “a woman, her doctor, [and] local political leaders. »

“There should be no federal government involvement in how states make their abortion decisions,” Oz said. “As a doctor, I’ve been in the room when there are tough conversations. I don’t want the feds involved in this at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders, leaving the democracy that has always allowed our nation to thrive, to come up with the best ideas for states to decide for themselves.”

The Republican also said he would support oil drilling, commonly known as hydraulic fracturing — an issue of particular importance to voters in Pennsylvania. However, Fetterman, who previously opposed hydraulic fracturing, appeared to reverse that position during the debate.

“I’ve always supported fracking and always believed that independence with our energy is essential, and we can’t, you know, be held to ransom for someone like Russia,” Fetterman said. . “I have always believed that energy independence is essential and I have always believed this – and I support fracking, I have never taken money from their industry, but I support how essential it is that we produce our energy and that we create energy independence.”

Pressed by the moderator on how he would “reconcile” his previous comments against this new stance, Fetterman said, “I support fracking, and I don’t, I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand up, and I make him support the fracking.”

The two candidates found common ground on the U.S. Supreme Court and preventing additional seats from being added.

When asked if the nation’s highest court should increase its number of judges, Fetterman replied, “I don’t believe it.”

“It’s not about changing the rules. It’s about acknowledging where we are,” he added.

Oz also said he would not change the court’s current nine-member bench: “I would never touch the makeup of the Supreme Court.”

Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race has drawn national attention, including endorsements from former President Donald Trump, who backs Oz, and President Joe Biden, who backs Fetterman.

The current 50-50 Senate tie has made every upper house race particularly important as Republicans and Democrats aim to win a majority.

Both candidates are running for a U.S. Senate seat to represent Pennsylvania, which will be vacated by retiring Pat Toomey. Toomey, a senator since 2011, will retire at the end of his term on January 3, 2023.

Multiple national polls show Oz still trailing Fetterman by about 2.3 points — or within the margin of error.