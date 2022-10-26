News
Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin error leads to Avalanche goal
The main theme of Rangers’ game against the Avalanche on Tuesday night was always going to be goaltending. In a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado, however, a rare blunder by Blueshirts star goaltender Igor Shesterkin nearly stole the show.
Shesterkin skated to aggressively play the puck with his shorthanded team, as he has done many times before, but the goaltender mishandled it while absorbing a tough forecheck from Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano. Before Shesterkin could get ready, Cogliano fed Logan O’Connor, who scored to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead just 59 seconds into the third period.
Pausing in what appeared to be disbelief, Shesterkin simply stared at the mirror. Rangers managed to even the score and force overtime behind Adam Fox’s goal in the third period before Colorado forward Evan Rodrigues won it for his team in the shootout.
“A goalkeeper stopped a shot; the other missed a shot,” Shesterkin said through an interpreter after the loss. “That’s the difference.”
Shesterkin has been praised by his teammates for his particular puck-handling skills, but considering everything he does and the risk it always entails, such a play had to happen at some point.
In the shootout, after forward Nathan MacKinnon missed Colorado’s first shot attempt, Shesterkin made the save on defenseman Cale Makar. Mikko Rantanen and Rodrigues then each scored to give the Avalanche the lead.
Shesterkin finished with 42 saves on 44 shots, including five against Colorado’s deadly power play.
“He’s made one mistake in two years,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said with a smile. “To be honest, I didn’t even see what happened. I just saw he had the puck in the corner, I have no idea. It happens, we get out of it and we get over it.
There was a bizarre moment at the end of the first period, when Alexis Lafrenière was called for Makar in the face. Replays showed it was clearly Colorado defenseman Devon Toews’ stick that hit Makar, but since only minor double calls can be reviewed, the inaccurate offense stood.
Rangers managed to clear the penalty for head scratching.
“He has no choice, he has to make the call,” Gallant said. “It’s disappointing and frustrating, but he made the right choice.”
Defender Libor Hajek played only his second game of the season, replacing Zac Jones on the bottom pair alongside Braden Schneider. Jones, who had a tough game in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday, was left out.
Media and conservatives react to Fetterman’s poor debate
Media personalities and conservatives reacted to Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance against Republican Mehmet Oz during Tuesday night’s debate, calling it a “sad” disaster.
As Breitbart News reported, Fetterman had a poor performance during the debate, largely due to his speech impediment resulting from a stroke earlier this year. Regularly, Fetterman struggled to give coherent answers to the moderator’s questions as he mixed up words and awkwardly stopped.
Reporter Charlotte Alter from TIME called the debate a “disaster” while Joe Scarborough of MSNBC called it “painful”.
so far it’s been a disaster for Fetterman
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022
I spoke to Fetterman recently, and I expected him to be very bad tonight. But he was much worse than I expected (and much worse than our one-on-one conversation.)
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022
It’s painful to watch regardless of his politics.
—Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022
There’s no empathy and understanding for Fetterman’s health and recovery that changes the fact that it’s absolutely painful to watch.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 26, 2022
This Fetterman-Oz debate is absolutely shocking. @DashaBurns was the only reporter who told the truth about Fetterman’s condition. But it’s so much worse than the inability to keep up with smalltalk. It’s painful to watch this.
— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 26, 2022
Conservatives and other media figures said Fetterman should not have accepted the debate and criticized the Democratic Party for trying to hide the candidate’s medical issues from the public eye.
I’m catching up on the debate, and it seems a lot of people owe an apology to @DashaBurns. She pointed out some very real issues. It’s not smart to ask whether Fetterman is up to the task, and it’s very reasonable for PA voters to consider that question.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 26, 2022
The Oz/Fetterman debate is hard to watch and I think it was a mistake to put Mr. Fetterman in that position. My heart goes out to him.
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 26, 2022
It’s very sad to see Fetterman struggle with his stroke, but politically whoever is running his campaign should be fired.
how was this agreed? it would have been 100% better to dodge the debates for him. @Dr Oz May won the election tonight.#PASenateDebate
— Kenny Cody (@KDCodyTN) October 26, 2022
Awkward, moderators sometimes have to interrupt Fetterman because no one knows what he’s saying
—Matt Heilman (@MattHeilman7) October 26, 2022
John Fetterman is at his worst tonight in the #PennsylvaniaDebate.
Makes Joe Biden sound like Winston Churchill.
— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) October 26, 2022
Even though moderators are constantly cutting Fetterman to protect him from himself, there is nothing the media can do to spin this debate.
I have never seen anyone so obviously mentally/physically unfit for office as John Fetterman. #PASenateDebate
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 26, 2022
It’s actually pretty sad about Fetterman #Not in #PASenateDebate
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) October 26, 2022
Obviously, Oz is good on TV. Very well.
Fetterman should never have agreed to debate.
— Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) October 26, 2022
Shame on every journalist who attacked @DashaBurns on his Fetterman reporting, and tried to cover up what we are all witnessing now with our own eyes
—Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) October 26, 2022
Yes, that sums it all up.
Oz was as despicable as expected, though he was smart enough not to say anything directly about Fetterman’s difficulty speaking.
But given his physical limitations (which won’t affect him in the Senate), Fetterman should never have agreed to do so
— Mitchell Plitnick 🔥🕎 (@MJPlitnick) October 26, 2022
I feel sad for John Fetterman and strangely angry. The fact that his friends and family pushed him to run for office given his illnesses is cruel and unconscionable.
— John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 26, 2022
This debate was a disaster for John Fetterman. Anyone who tries to claim otherwise is gaslighting to the nth degree.
—William Davis (@WillDavisDC) October 26, 2022
This “debate” is terribly sad to watch.
— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) October 26, 2022
If I were PA Dems, I’d be furious at being misled about Fetterman by those around him. They had enough time when the stroke happened to scare Conor Lamb off or do something else.
—Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 26, 2022
The PA debate was one of the saddest political spectacles I have ever seen. I totally disagree with #Fettermanis political, but you’d have to be heartless if you didn’t feel bad seeing his cognitive impairment. It was like watching a car crash in slow motion.
— Todd Schnitt (@toddschnitt) October 26, 2022
I just started watching the Oz-Fetterman debate.
Fetterman is incredibly inarticulate. It’s really something.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 26, 2022
@JohnFetterman is an extremely disabled stroke victim who can barely speak. The party needs to put someone else in place if they want to keep that blue seat at all costs.
— Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) October 26, 2022
Not everyone was critical of Fetterman’s performance, and some of his followers even spun the event to say he won the debate by simply showing up and chastising Oz for looking cruel to the handicap. by Fettermann.
Fetterman showed courage tonight. He introduced himself. With his vulnerability out in the open, he confronted her for all to see. Ultimately, voters want to shoot for candidates who are as vulnerable as they are. Katie Hobbs could learn a thing or two from Fetterman. #not in
— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 26, 2022
It honestly wasn’t a big debate for Fetterman or Oz. But what really haunts me is how too many of us gloat in cruelty. As if one of us came out of this life unscathed.
— Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) October 26, 2022
Any party affiliation aside…at least @JohnFetterman took the stage and engaged in a live prime-time debate. That’s a lot more than we can say for most congressional candidates in #NEW JERSEY. #PASenateDebate
— Briana Vannozzi (@BriVannozziNJ) October 26, 2022
No matter how much #Fetterman could have done in the #PASenateDebate -and it wasn’t great- this comment from #oz is the game.
His comments on #Abortion will be turned into countless advertisements in the last days that will target all suburban women.
Think Kansas Referendum Turnout
— Conor Powell (@ConormPowell) October 26, 2022
Of course, Fetterman is capable. He is able to vote for the common good of Pennsylvanians. Judging by his performance in a TV debate – when he takes on a TV entertainer, it’s not a fair fight, after a stroke affected his speech, not his mind. What excuse does Trump have?
— Pat Ciarrocchi (@PatCiarrocchi) October 26, 2022
The great Vin Scully stops by “Late Night with David Letterman” and tells Dave how he landed the announcer job for the Brooklyn #Dodgers in 1950! #MLB #Baseball #Legend pic.twitter.com/OReYQSaDax
—Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) October 26, 2022
Cormac McCarthy’s review of The Passenger – a deep dive into the abyss | Cormac McCarthy
IIt’s the depth of darkness that scares Bobby Western, the haunted man at the heart of Cormac McCarthy’s extraordinary new novel. Western works as a salvage diver in the Gulf of Mexico, tending to sunken barges and oil rigs in distress. He raises clouds in the clay-colored water and sinks further into the unknown with each weighted step. His colleagues are jaded but experience has taught him to be careful. He asks, “Have you ever bumped into something out there that you didn’t know what it was?”
Published 16 years after the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Road, The Passenger looks like a sunken ship; a gorgeous ruin in the form of a hard-boiled noir thriller. McCarthy’s generational saga covers everything from the atomic bomb to the assassination of Kennedy to the principles of quantum mechanics. It’s by turns muscular and tearful, immersive and indulgent. Every novel, said Iris Murdoch, is the wreckage of a perfect idea. This one is huge. There are locked doors and blind turns. It contains skeletons and buried gold.
About 40 feet below the surface, Western explores a downed charter jet. Inside the fuselage, he makes his way through floating detritus and glassy-eyed victims, still strapped in their seats. The plane was carrying eight passengers, but one appears to be missing and the ensuing investigation hints at a government cover-up. Except that it may be a red herring; we are still in the slums of the book. Western’s problems, we realize, are quite closer to home.
McCarthy began working on The Passenger in the mid-1980s, before his career-making Border trilogy; building it piecemeal and revisiting it over the years. It’s no wonder, then, that this family tragedy feels frozen, part of a larger whole and dragging out so many details that it requires a self-proclaimed ‘coda’ – a second novel, Stella Maris, published in November – for complete the story. It is therefore a book without safeguards, an invitation to get lost. We constantly bump into dark objects and wonder what they mean.
Apparently, the narrative sees Western freaking around early ’80s New Orleans, hanging out with locals, trying to outflank its enemies. But it also goes back through the decades, undermining his near-incestuous bond with his suicidal sister, Alicia. Along the way, he presents us with his nightmarish hallucinations: “the Thalidomide Kid and the old lady with the roadkill stole and Bathless Grogan and the dwarves and the Minstrel Show”. Alicia compares these demons to a troupe of terrible artists. They materialize at her bedside whenever she skips her medication.
Prose-wise, McCarthy – now 89 – continues to fire on all cylinders. His writing is powerful, intoxicating, offsetting lush dialogue with stripped-down, lively description. The bonfire leaning in the sea wind; the burning bits of brush hobbling along the beach. As a storyteller, however, I suspect it ends deliberately. This novel unfolds like a great dying fall.
Western and Alicia, we learn, are the children of the bomb. Their father was a renowned nuclear physicist who helped split the atom, leading to the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Western, in his youth, himself studied physics. He familiarized himself with protons and quarks, leptons and string theory, but abandoned his vocation for a drifting blue-collar life. Quantum mechanics, he thinks, can only take us so far. “I don’t know if that actually explains anything,” he says. “You cannot illustrate the unknown.”
McCarthy’s interest in physics was fueled by his time as a trustee of the Santa Fe Institute, a nonprofit research center. Since 2014, he’s largely locked himself in with academics, exploring the limits of science — and probably language, too — only to conclude that no system is perfect. High-concept plots take on water; engineered narratives crumble. And so it is with The Passenger, which plays out as an existential pursuit thriller in the mold of No Country for Old Men before collapsing in on itself. Western can outrun his pursuers but he can’t escape his own story. So he sets off alone into the desert to watch the oil refineries burn in the distance and observe the carpet-colored vipers coiled in the grass at his feet. “The abyss of the past into which the world falls,” he thinks. “Everything disappears as if it never existed.”
What a glorious sunset song from a novel this is. It’s rich and it’s strange, mercurial and melancholic. McCarthy began as the winner of American Manifest Destiny, spinning his tough tales of rapacious white men. He ends his journey, perhaps, like the yellowed undertaker of the time. Come friendly bombs. Come ride the oceans. The old world is dying and probably not before its time, and The Passenger sneaks in to turn off all the lights.
Head of UK lobbying watchdog calls for tougher disclosure rules | Pressure
The head of Britain’s lobbying watchdog has called for tougher disclosure rules to show which ministers have been solicited, as well as a review of the exemptions used by David Cameron and Philip Hammond.
Harry Rich, who is in charge of the register of consultant lobbyists and their clients, said it would “help transparency tremendously” if lobbyists were asked to reveal which ministers and permanent secretaries they had spoken to – as well as when, how and what it was about. .
He also told the Guardian it would “definitely improve transparency” if contact between consultant lobbyists and special advisers were built into the scheme. “The more transparency there is, the more the objectives of the legislation are met,” he said.
Rich makes suggestions for more transparent lobbying statements in a submission to Parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) in his first public intervention on the subject since taking office in 2018.
In the submission, he suggests that statements include the minister or permanent secretary who was lobbied, dates of communications, medium of communication – whether by meeting, letter or email, telephone, SMS – and communication topics. “The fact that the targets of lobbying activities are not identified in the register appears to be a significant shortcoming,” he says.
Currently, Rich staff enforce compliance in part by spending time cross-checking information provided to them by lobbyists and the incomplete and patchy information that appears in minutes of government departmental meetings.
“It’s quite tricky to do given the scarcity of information but also the difference between the two sets of information,” he said. “My interest has to be primarily the registry and that’s based on my four years of experience in the job and knowing that it would make compliance a lot easier. Insofar as the data published by the ministry is confirmed, this is not part of my remit. But I can say that if this data were more timely, more complete and more comprehensive, it would make the compliance job much easier on my end.
The Guardian recently revealed huge and inexplicable differences in ministerial meetings disclosed by different departments, with Liz Truss reporting just two meetings as Foreign Secretary over a three-month period, compared to 51 for the Welsh Secretary.
Rich also suggested ministers could review exemptions that allow lobbyists not to register under the current system, although changes could require primary legislation.
The role of Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists was created by law in 2014 to shed light on lobbying activities. The watchdog recently tentatively discovered that former Tory MP Owen Paterson breached transparency rules by failing to register as a lobbyist for healthcare company Randox. Paterson could face a £7,500 fine, but he has the option of appealing.
However, a series of loopholes have allowed senior politicians lobbying on behalf of companies to successfully argue that they are not covered by the legislation. Persons not covered by the law include any person or company not subject to VAT. Therefore, foreign companies, in-house lobbyists and anyone for whom lobbying is “incidental” to their main activity are not covered.
“You can do a lot of lobbying work for £85.00 and more importantly it exempts overseas companies from registering under the law,” Rich said.
Both the internal exemption and the ‘collateral’ exemption were used successfully by former Prime Minister David Cameron to argue that his lobbying for Greensill was not covered by the legislation. Philip Hammond, a former Chancellor, was also able to use the ancillary exemption to argue that he had not carried out consultancy lobbying activity for OakNorth Bank.
Had the ancillary exemption not been applied, Hammond’s email to Charles Roxburgh, Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, promoting software developed by OakNorth would have been consultant lobbying and therefore recordable communication.
Regarding the ancillary exemption, Rich’s submission stated that “the policy intent and meaning of this provision is unclear and it is the most controversial, vague and problematic wording of the legislation”.
He added: “I have no particular opinion on the political intention. But no one really knows what he was supposed to do and should do. I think whichever direction it goes, it would help to be clear about what was planned.
He said he believed the Registrar’s office was doing its job “well and within the bounds of the law before us”, having achieved an increase in the number of businesses registered as consultant lobbyists from around 150 to 194. Last year. .
A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘We are committed to undertaking a post-legislative review of the Transparency in Lobbying, Non-partisan Campaigning and Trade Union Administration Act 2014, which governs the consultant lobbying.
“We will provide a response to the Pacac call for evidence in due course.”
Pennsylvania Senate debate: Oz declares victory over Fetterman as the two clash over abortion, fracking
After Pennsylvania’s first and only debate between U.S. Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman on Tuesday night, the Oz campaign declared victory and said its Republican nominee would “better represent all Pennsylvanians.”
The Oz campaign released a statement shortly after the debate concluded that famous doctor Dr. Oz would “find common sense solutions to cut costs for families”.
The campaign also argued that Fetterman, a Democrat and lieutenant governor of the state, has “radical and dangerous policies” that “would put criminals above Pennsylvania families.”
“The contrast between Dr Oz and John Fetterman was clear in tonight’s debate. Radical John Fetterman couldn’t justify why he repeatedly pushed for extreme policies like heroin decriminalization, banning fracking and pardoning cold-blooded murderers,” Oz Campaign Manager said. Casey Counters. “Dr. Oz explained how he would restore balance to Washington and find common sense solutions to reduce costs for families and make our streets safer.”
PENNSYLVANIA SENATE DEBATE: OZ, FETTERMAN SPAR ON ABORTION, DEM NOT SAYING WHEN LIMITS SHOULD BE
During the debate, both candidates answered questions about abortion, fracking and crime.
On the issue of abortion, Fetterman said the procedure should be legalized by Congress while Oz said there should be a conversation between “a woman, her doctor, [and] local political leaders. »
“There should be no federal government involvement in how states make their abortion decisions,” Oz said. “As a doctor, I’ve been in the room when there are tough conversations. I don’t want the feds involved in this at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders, leaving the democracy that has always allowed our nation to thrive, to come up with the best ideas for states to decide for themselves.”
The Republican also said he would support oil drilling, commonly known as hydraulic fracturing — an issue of particular importance to voters in Pennsylvania. However, Fetterman, who previously opposed hydraulic fracturing, appeared to reverse that position during the debate.
“I’ve always supported fracking and always believed that independence with our energy is essential, and we can’t, you know, be held to ransom for someone like Russia,” Fetterman said. . “I have always believed that energy independence is essential and I have always believed this – and I support fracking, I have never taken money from their industry, but I support how essential it is that we produce our energy and that we create energy independence.”
FETTERMAN STILLS DURING DEBATE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP OVER FRACTURE SUPPORT
Pressed by the moderator on how he would “reconcile” his previous comments against this new stance, Fetterman said, “I support fracking, and I don’t, I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand up, and I make him support the fracking.”
The two candidates found common ground on the U.S. Supreme Court and preventing additional seats from being added.
When asked if the nation’s highest court should increase its number of judges, Fetterman replied, “I don’t believe it.”
“It’s not about changing the rules. It’s about acknowledging where we are,” he added.
Oz also said he would not change the court’s current nine-member bench: “I would never touch the makeup of the Supreme Court.”
Pennsylvania’s crucial Senate race has drawn national attention, including endorsements from former President Donald Trump, who backs Oz, and President Joe Biden, who backs Fetterman.
The current 50-50 Senate tie has made every upper house race particularly important as Republicans and Democrats aim to win a majority.
Both candidates are running for a U.S. Senate seat to represent Pennsylvania, which will be vacated by retiring Pat Toomey. Toomey, a senator since 2011, will retire at the end of his term on January 3, 2023.
Multiple national polls show Oz still trailing Fetterman by about 2.3 points — or within the margin of error.
This 28-year-old’s side hustle earns up to $267,000 a year
When Domonique Brown was growing up, she was the only black child in her class. “It was really hard for me to find things that represented me,” she said.
She remembers how her father would go out of his way to find a store that had pictures of black families on greeting cards, and how her parents would buy black art prints from dealers because nearby retailers wouldn’t sell them. not.
These beginnings helped her create her own brand, DomoINK, in 2020. She makes her drawing creations with pencils and markers and now collaborates with Target, Disney and the LA Lakers. She creates original artwork and also prints her designs on everything from socks to laptop cases to sneakers.
During the day, Brown works remotely from home as a marketing manager, but after she goes offline, she embarks on her artistic business which brings in up to $267,000 a year.
Serve up the Tenniscore trend in the fall with finds for as little as $9
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
The fashion world has an addictive personality, especially when it comes to a good trend. And as we all know, old habits die hard, which is why the tenniscore trend survives the summer and enters the fall with us.
Although the tennis-inspired preppy athleisure trend has taken the world by storm during the hottest days of summer, that doesn’t mean it has to be compartmentalized into a single season. In fact, there are plenty of ways to wear the tenniscore trend with comfort, warmth and style for the fall season. With these finds from New Balance, Wilson, ASOS, Free People and more at various price points, everyone can dress sporty and chic, whether you’ve ever stepped onto a court or not. This trend isn’t about how accurately you can serve a tennis ball, but rather how you serve into a pair of tennis shoes or a monogrammed knit cardigan.
Not sure where to start to rock the tenniscore look this fall? Do not worry. This roundup of some of the cutest tennis-inspired clothing and accessories will help you keep up with the trend.
