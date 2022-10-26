Remembering Important Events That Happened On This Day – World News, Firstpost

News
Remembering Important Events That Happened On This Day
File photo of Muhammad Ali. Reuters
The assassination of Park Chung-hee, the third president of South Korea, took place on October 26, 1979, during a dinner at the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) shelter, which was located at the interior of the Blue House presidential compound in Jongno, Seoul. The assassination was carried out by Kim Jae-Gyu, head of the KCIA and security adviser to the president. Park was shot in the head and chest, and died on the spot. In addition, a presidential driver and four bodyguards were murdered. In South Korea, the event is often referred to as “10.26” or “the 10.26 incident”. Park had ruled South Korea as a dictator for nearly 18 years at the time of his death. Later, for his conduct, Kim Jae Kyu was sentenced to death.
The Terminator made its big screen debut:
On this day in 1984, James Cameron’s sci-fi action movie The Terminator made its first appearance. The Terminator was the highest-grossing film at the box office in its first week of release, playing in 1,005 theaters and earning $4 million. It starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a robotic assassin who is sent back in time from the year 2029 to the year 1984 in order to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn child will one day save humanity from extinction by Skynet, a hostile artificial intelligence in a post-apocalyptic future. Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd are credited with writing the screenplay, with co-writer William Wisher Jr. receiving “additional dialogue” credit.
Boeing 707 put into service:
On October 26, 1958, the Boeing 707, the first successful commercial airliner, entered service. The Boeing Company created and produced the four-engine narrow-body and medium long-range aircraft with swept-back wings. On domestic, transcontinental, and transatlantic flights as well as for cargo and military uses, it dominated passenger air travel in the 1960s and continued to be popular through the 1970s. It cemented Boeing’s position in as the first airliner manufacturer. For a total of 1,010 made, it continued to be produced until 1991 and is credited with heralding the jet era of commercial flight.
Here are some other significant events that happened on October 26:
In 1825, the Erie Canal, which connects the Great Lakes to New York via the Hudson River to Albany, was finally opened after about eight years of effort. Its success encouraged the construction of canals across the country and transformed New York City into a major trading center.
In 1970, American boxer Muhammad Ali defeated Jerry Quarry in his comeback fight after a hiatus of more than three years. Ali had been suspended from acting because he refused to enlist in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Mallikarjun Kharge’s long list of challenges as he takes charge of Sonia Gandhi’s Congress
New Delhi:
Elections in two states this year, challenges for the two remaining Congress governments next year, then the 2024 fight to stop another Modi sweep – Mallikarjun Kharge got more than just a party certificate by becoming officially President of Congress today. And the 80-year-old was quick to announce a youthful path.
“We have decided in ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Udaipur to reserve 50% of party positions for under 50s. We will move forward with this with the support of all of you,” he said. after taking over, speaking in Hindi.
“We will defeat those who spread hatred,” he said, pointing to the ruling BJP and its parent body RSS as “those who want to divide India.”
The Karnataka veteran, who beat Shashi Tharoor, 66, in a rather turbulent election last week, replaced Sonia Gandhi, 75, and cited her policies as worth following. “It was in January 1998, in Bangalore, when Sonia-i at her first public rally, said she was taking her first lessons in politics in Karnataka. His policy has been one of sacrifice – above self-interest and the pursuit of power.”
“Now our country is experiencing a politics of lies and deceit. Attempts are being made today to change the democratic system established by Congress. But the ideology of Congress is based on the Constitution of India, and it is time for the save,” he said.
Mallikarjun Kharge is the first Congress leader outside the Gandhi family in 24 years, while Rahul Gandhi, who was at the ceremony, remains the face of the party – a reason Mr Kharge faces the charge of ‘buffering “.
“I have risen from just a local worker to Congress. I thank you all for making me, a worker’s son, president,” Mr. Kharge said, adding: “Congress is the only party which has an internal democracy, and my election proves it.”
On Rahul Gandhi, he said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ he leads from Kanyakumari in Kashmir is a historic move to carry the party’s message to the grassroots. “Congress has done a lot of good things,” he said, citing the Food Security Act, the MNREGA job guarantee program and the right to education. “People are not happy with us despite this.”
“Raoul i speak directly to people. It brings together people who may not be officially with us, but who want an India that is not divided. It is my duty to push this agenda forward,” he added.
Mr. Kharge presented “consensus and consultation” as his leadership strategy. He met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his home yesterday. This morning he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, Rajghat.
He also visited the memorials of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in addition to former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, who was the first Dalit leader in Congress; Mr. Kharge is the second.
Himalayan task
In just over two weeks, Congress hopes voters in Himachal Pradesh will continue their pendulum pattern to bring him back to power after five years of BJP rule. The Hills State votes on November 12.
Another election in the same time frame – exact dates expected – is in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, where Congress has waged an admittedly low-key campaign as its hopes of toppling the BJP are not visibly dimmed. students.
Mr Kharge said workers at pit level hold the key to victories.
Hold on
In 2023, a bigger test awaits Mr. Kharge. The year will see nine assembly elections, including in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where Congress has chief ministers.
The year will also see the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s five-month “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the march the party hopes will help him prevent the BJP from another sweep, in the 2024 general election.
Mr Kharge is known not to have lost an election except the 2019 Lok Sabha contest since he entered the fray in 1969. After the 2019 defeat, Sonia Gandhi brought Mr Kharge to the Rajya Sabha and in February 2021 made him the Leader of the Opposition. He served as Congress Leader in Lok Sabha, as well as being a key player in Karnataka since the 1970s.
The same old or the new?
The last non-Gandhi Congress president was Sitaram Kesri, who was removed from office in 1998 just after two years of his five-year term when Sonia Gandhi finally agreed to come forward.
Outside the immediate electoral arena, Mr. Kharge also faces the challenge of restoring party primacy in opposition space, as regional parties find it unworthy to concede space to a reduced Congress.
Within the party, he can implement the reforms promised at the “Chintan Shivir” Congress in Udaipur if he wants to be seen as the face of something new. All of this is met with innuendo which wouldn’t change much as he is a candidate for the Gandhis.
News
Armie Hammer surfaces dressed… as AmEx sues him for nearly $67,000 in outstanding balance
Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt.
The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after facing charges of sexual abuse and cannibalism fetishism.
Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000.
Going out: Armie Hammer surfaced this week in Los Angeles in a dressy ensemble that included sandals and what looked like a shrunken t-shirt
An insider told TMZ that the account, which Hammer has held since 2011, was shared with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.
It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be settled when the couple finalize their divorce.
Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks.
Hammer appears to have stayed in the Cayman Islands this summer, although there is some confusion over how he made his living.
Scandal: The 36-year-old actor is currently in retirement in Hollywood after being accused of sexual abuse and having a cannibalism fetish
Embattled: Now his latest sighting follows news that American Express is suing him over an outstanding balance of nearly $67,000
A viral tweet claimed Hammer was a concierge at a resort, but the actor’s attorney and the hotel’s sales manager denied he worked there.
However, DailyMail.com obtained photos of him walking around the resort’s property in attire similar to staff members’ uniforms.
Reports in Variety and TMZ said he did indeed work for the hotel, but as a timeshare salesperson rather than a concierge.
Hammer’s lawsuit comes weeks after he was played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Sending Something Normal, with the premise that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram.
Looking ahead: It has been claimed that as a result, the issue of the outstanding balance will be resolved when the couple finalize their divorce
Back in town: Although rumors spread over the summer that Hammer was selling timeshares overseas, he has been spotted in Los Angeles several times in recent weeks
Singer Adam Levine and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were also parodied as contestants in the skit, while actor Bowen Yang played himself.
Hammer’s character called for a “big round of applause back in Hollywood” during his announcement, adding, “Look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I’ve done a lot of working on myself and I have changed. So I have my message – I want to break your bones and suck out your marrow.
Hammer, known for his performances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, fell into controversy in early 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual abuse and a reported addiction. for cannibalism.
Hammer was seen a week after being played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show called Send Something Normal
The premise of the skit was that celebrities choose how to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram
He was later fired from his agency WME and lost a number of roles he had on tap, including Jennifer Lopez’s film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.
A rep for Hammer’s ex-wife spoke out last month after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a “really good place” with the embattled actor.
Chambers, 40, spoke to E! News last month about her relationship with the actor, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2020. Chambers said Hammer had been “focused on healing” and was supportive of him.
Effie, a woman who accused Hammer of rape, which he denied, took to Instagram Stories with screenshots of messages she said Chambers sent her, allegedly supporting her by going public his allegations against Hammer.
A representative for Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has spoken out after one of the actor’s accusers slammed Chambers’ remarks about being in a ‘place really awesome’ with the beleaguered actor, 36. Pictured in Los Angeles in 2020
A rep for Chambers told People the reason the TV personality – who is a mother to daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five, with the actor – had by sending messages to Effie.
“Given the extent and nature of the allegations that have been made, Elizabeth has sought to determine the veracity of these allegations,” the rep said. “She was very responsive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remain her priority.
In one of the messages Chambers allegedly sent to Effie, she encouraged her to stay “focused” on “recording stories” and “not just the internet.”
In another alleged exchange, after Chambers asked Effie if she had hired a lawyer, Effie replied that she “felt a little suicidal” and didn’t have time to argue. Chambers replied, “I really need custody of my precious children,” urging her to file a statement of her experience with Hammer with the court.
Chambers and Hammer were pictured at the Paris premiere of his film Call Me By Your Name in 2018
Chambers reportedly said, “I don’t want to pressure you, but your insight is much deeper than the others we have,” adding that she would keep things under wraps.
Effie said in her recent Instagram Stories post, “Just a few things to keep in mind before anyone goes on wishing rapists ‘healing’.”
Effie first took to the social media site to bring the allegations against Hammer over a 2017 incident, and eventually appeared alongside celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred to lay out her allegations at a conference press release in which she said Hammer was “mentally, emotionally and sexually abusing her”.
In the interview with E!, Chambers opened up about her co-parenting deal with Hammer.
“We are fully and completely committed to our children and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our children,” she said. “Children need their mom; children need their daddy. So there’s nothing we won’t do.
Effie shared snippets of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Chambers about Hammer’s actions
She said of Hammer: “There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane why they say: “Secure your own mask before helping others”.
“He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids’] the masks are on, so right now it’s really about focusing on them, protecting them.
Chambers said she was ready to “support this process” in an effort to help Hammer be “the best dad” and “the best person he can be.”
Chambers added that “time heals, but time alone does not heal” because “you have to work at it”.
She continued, “People are imperfect. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me, all the time, it was about, “These are my limits. If you can respect them, then we can take the next step.” It’s with everyone in my life, but also with myself.
Chambers told the outlet that she felt like a feminist and remained “in solidarity with anyone who has been victimized in any way and hope they find healing.”
She noted, “I’m not here like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”
News
2 Chicago museums offer unique Halloween-worthy experiences – NBC Chicago
If you’re looking to do something for Halloween, there are plenty of options in Chicago, including two museums that offer rather different experiences.
If you’re intrigued by horror and aren’t afraid to learn more about the gory details, chances are you’ll want to visit the Medieval Torture Museum, which opened last winter at 177 N. State St.
Most of the exhibits are extremely graphic, and everything is interactive, says museum director Paula Malone.
“So you can lift and drop the guillotine blade like the torturer, or you can go into the stock like the tortured person,” she said.
If you visit during Halloween weekend, you will see people waking up in witch costumes.
“They walk around the museum,” Malone said. “They don’t jump, it’s not a jump scare. Like the museum, it’s interactive but no jump scare.”
At the Museum of Illusions, which opened last November, there’s absolutely nothing spooky or haunted – just dozens of exhibits designed to tease your senses and trick your brain.
“Halloween and optical illusions go great together, so of course it’s our favorite holiday, and we pulled out all the stops for the decor,” said Stacy Stec, marketing manager at the Museum of Illusions Chicago, 25 E Washington St.
There are also plenty of mind-blowing illusions to experience, like a giant 3D painting that doesn’t look 3D until you see it up close.
“I’ve actually seen people run into this before because their eyes haven’t adapted yet,” Malone explained.
The Museum of Illusions is offering trick-or-treating for kids this weekend and an after-hours Halloween party for adults on Thursday.
News
Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin error leads to Avalanche goal
The main theme of Rangers’ game against the Avalanche on Tuesday night was always going to be goaltending. In a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado, however, a rare blunder by Blueshirts star goaltender Igor Shesterkin nearly stole the show.
Shesterkin skated to aggressively play the puck with his shorthanded team, as he has done many times before, but the goaltender mishandled it while absorbing a tough forecheck from Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano. Before Shesterkin could get ready, Cogliano fed Logan O’Connor, who scored to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead just 59 seconds into the third period.
Pausing in what appeared to be disbelief, Shesterkin simply stared at the mirror. Rangers managed to even the score and force overtime behind Adam Fox’s goal in the third period before Colorado forward Evan Rodrigues won it for his team in the shootout.
“A goalkeeper stopped a shot; the other missed a shot,” Shesterkin said through an interpreter after the loss. “That’s the difference.”
Shesterkin has been praised by his teammates for his particular puck-handling skills, but considering everything he does and the risk it always entails, such a play had to happen at some point.
In the shootout, after forward Nathan MacKinnon missed Colorado’s first shot attempt, Shesterkin made the save on defenseman Cale Makar. Mikko Rantanen and Rodrigues then each scored to give the Avalanche the lead.
Shesterkin finished with 42 saves on 44 shots, including five against Colorado’s deadly power play.
“He’s made one mistake in two years,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said with a smile. “To be honest, I didn’t even see what happened. I just saw he had the puck in the corner, I have no idea. It happens, we get out of it and we get over it.
There was a bizarre moment at the end of the first period, when Alexis Lafrenière was called for Makar in the face. Replays showed it was clearly Colorado defenseman Devon Toews’ stick that hit Makar, but since only minor double calls can be reviewed, the inaccurate offense stood.
Rangers managed to clear the penalty for head scratching.
“He has no choice, he has to make the call,” Gallant said. “It’s disappointing and frustrating, but he made the right choice.”
Defender Libor Hajek played only his second game of the season, replacing Zac Jones on the bottom pair alongside Braden Schneider. Jones, who had a tough game in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday, was left out.
News
Media and conservatives react to Fetterman’s poor debate
Media personalities and conservatives reacted to Democrat John Fetterman’s debate performance against Republican Mehmet Oz during Tuesday night’s debate, calling it a “sad” disaster.
As Breitbart News reported, Fetterman had a poor performance during the debate, largely due to his speech impediment resulting from a stroke earlier this year. Regularly, Fetterman struggled to give coherent answers to the moderator’s questions as he mixed up words and awkwardly stopped.
Reporter Charlotte Alter from TIME called the debate a “disaster” while Joe Scarborough of MSNBC called it “painful”.
so far it’s been a disaster for Fetterman
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022
I spoke to Fetterman recently, and I expected him to be very bad tonight. But he was much worse than I expected (and much worse than our one-on-one conversation.)
— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022
It’s painful to watch regardless of his politics.
—Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022
There’s no empathy and understanding for Fetterman’s health and recovery that changes the fact that it’s absolutely painful to watch.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 26, 2022
This Fetterman-Oz debate is absolutely shocking. @DashaBurns was the only reporter who told the truth about Fetterman’s condition. But it’s so much worse than the inability to keep up with smalltalk. It’s painful to watch this.
— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 26, 2022
Conservatives and other media figures said Fetterman should not have accepted the debate and criticized the Democratic Party for trying to hide the candidate’s medical issues from the public eye.
I’m catching up on the debate, and it seems a lot of people owe an apology to @DashaBurns. She pointed out some very real issues. It’s not smart to ask whether Fetterman is up to the task, and it’s very reasonable for PA voters to consider that question.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 26, 2022
The Oz/Fetterman debate is hard to watch and I think it was a mistake to put Mr. Fetterman in that position. My heart goes out to him.
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 26, 2022
It’s very sad to see Fetterman struggle with his stroke, but politically whoever is running his campaign should be fired.
how was this agreed? it would have been 100% better to dodge the debates for him. @Dr Oz May won the election tonight.#PASenateDebate
— Kenny Cody (@KDCodyTN) October 26, 2022
Awkward, moderators sometimes have to interrupt Fetterman because no one knows what he’s saying
—Matt Heilman (@MattHeilman7) October 26, 2022
John Fetterman is at his worst tonight in the #PennsylvaniaDebate.
Makes Joe Biden sound like Winston Churchill.
— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) October 26, 2022
Even though moderators are constantly cutting Fetterman to protect him from himself, there is nothing the media can do to spin this debate.
I have never seen anyone so obviously mentally/physically unfit for office as John Fetterman. #PASenateDebate
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 26, 2022
It’s actually pretty sad about Fetterman #Not in #PASenateDebate
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) October 26, 2022
Obviously, Oz is good on TV. Very well.
Fetterman should never have agreed to debate.
— Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) October 26, 2022
Shame on every journalist who attacked @DashaBurns on his Fetterman reporting, and tried to cover up what we are all witnessing now with our own eyes
—Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) October 26, 2022
Yes, that sums it all up.
Oz was as despicable as expected, though he was smart enough not to say anything directly about Fetterman’s difficulty speaking.
But given his physical limitations (which won’t affect him in the Senate), Fetterman should never have agreed to do so
— Mitchell Plitnick 🔥🕎 (@MJPlitnick) October 26, 2022
I feel sad for John Fetterman and strangely angry. The fact that his friends and family pushed him to run for office given his illnesses is cruel and unconscionable.
— John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 26, 2022
This debate was a disaster for John Fetterman. Anyone who tries to claim otherwise is gaslighting to the nth degree.
—William Davis (@WillDavisDC) October 26, 2022
This “debate” is terribly sad to watch.
— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) October 26, 2022
If I were PA Dems, I’d be furious at being misled about Fetterman by those around him. They had enough time when the stroke happened to scare Conor Lamb off or do something else.
—Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 26, 2022
The PA debate was one of the saddest political spectacles I have ever seen. I totally disagree with #Fettermanis political, but you’d have to be heartless if you didn’t feel bad seeing his cognitive impairment. It was like watching a car crash in slow motion.
— Todd Schnitt (@toddschnitt) October 26, 2022
I just started watching the Oz-Fetterman debate.
Fetterman is incredibly inarticulate. It’s really something.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 26, 2022
@JohnFetterman is an extremely disabled stroke victim who can barely speak. The party needs to put someone else in place if they want to keep that blue seat at all costs.
— Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) October 26, 2022
Not everyone was critical of Fetterman’s performance, and some of his followers even spun the event to say he won the debate by simply showing up and chastising Oz for looking cruel to the handicap. by Fettermann.
Fetterman showed courage tonight. He introduced himself. With his vulnerability out in the open, he confronted her for all to see. Ultimately, voters want to shoot for candidates who are as vulnerable as they are. Katie Hobbs could learn a thing or two from Fetterman. #not in
— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 26, 2022
It honestly wasn’t a big debate for Fetterman or Oz. But what really haunts me is how too many of us gloat in cruelty. As if one of us came out of this life unscathed.
— Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) October 26, 2022
Any party affiliation aside…at least @JohnFetterman took the stage and engaged in a live prime-time debate. That’s a lot more than we can say for most congressional candidates in #NEW JERSEY. #PASenateDebate
— Briana Vannozzi (@BriVannozziNJ) October 26, 2022
No matter how much #Fetterman could have done in the #PASenateDebate -and it wasn’t great- this comment from #oz is the game.
His comments on #Abortion will be turned into countless advertisements in the last days that will target all suburban women.
Think Kansas Referendum Turnout
— Conor Powell (@ConormPowell) October 26, 2022
Of course, Fetterman is capable. He is able to vote for the common good of Pennsylvanians. Judging by his performance in a TV debate – when he takes on a TV entertainer, it’s not a fair fight, after a stroke affected his speech, not his mind. What excuse does Trump have?
— Pat Ciarrocchi (@PatCiarrocchi) October 26, 2022
The great Vin Scully stops by “Late Night with David Letterman” and tells Dave how he landed the announcer job for the Brooklyn #Dodgers in 1950! #MLB #Baseball #Legend pic.twitter.com/OReYQSaDax
—Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) October 26, 2022
News
Cormac McCarthy’s review of The Passenger – a deep dive into the abyss | Cormac McCarthy
IIt’s the depth of darkness that scares Bobby Western, the haunted man at the heart of Cormac McCarthy’s extraordinary new novel. Western works as a salvage diver in the Gulf of Mexico, tending to sunken barges and oil rigs in distress. He raises clouds in the clay-colored water and sinks further into the unknown with each weighted step. His colleagues are jaded but experience has taught him to be careful. He asks, “Have you ever bumped into something out there that you didn’t know what it was?”
Published 16 years after the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Road, The Passenger looks like a sunken ship; a gorgeous ruin in the form of a hard-boiled noir thriller. McCarthy’s generational saga covers everything from the atomic bomb to the assassination of Kennedy to the principles of quantum mechanics. It’s by turns muscular and tearful, immersive and indulgent. Every novel, said Iris Murdoch, is the wreckage of a perfect idea. This one is huge. There are locked doors and blind turns. It contains skeletons and buried gold.
About 40 feet below the surface, Western explores a downed charter jet. Inside the fuselage, he makes his way through floating detritus and glassy-eyed victims, still strapped in their seats. The plane was carrying eight passengers, but one appears to be missing and the ensuing investigation hints at a government cover-up. Except that it may be a red herring; we are still in the slums of the book. Western’s problems, we realize, are quite closer to home.
McCarthy began working on The Passenger in the mid-1980s, before his career-making Border trilogy; building it piecemeal and revisiting it over the years. It’s no wonder, then, that this family tragedy feels frozen, part of a larger whole and dragging out so many details that it requires a self-proclaimed ‘coda’ – a second novel, Stella Maris, published in November – for complete the story. It is therefore a book without safeguards, an invitation to get lost. We constantly bump into dark objects and wonder what they mean.
Apparently, the narrative sees Western freaking around early ’80s New Orleans, hanging out with locals, trying to outflank its enemies. But it also goes back through the decades, undermining his near-incestuous bond with his suicidal sister, Alicia. Along the way, he presents us with his nightmarish hallucinations: “the Thalidomide Kid and the old lady with the roadkill stole and Bathless Grogan and the dwarves and the Minstrel Show”. Alicia compares these demons to a troupe of terrible artists. They materialize at her bedside whenever she skips her medication.
Prose-wise, McCarthy – now 89 – continues to fire on all cylinders. His writing is powerful, intoxicating, offsetting lush dialogue with stripped-down, lively description. The bonfire leaning in the sea wind; the burning bits of brush hobbling along the beach. As a storyteller, however, I suspect it ends deliberately. This novel unfolds like a great dying fall.
Western and Alicia, we learn, are the children of the bomb. Their father was a renowned nuclear physicist who helped split the atom, leading to the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Western, in his youth, himself studied physics. He familiarized himself with protons and quarks, leptons and string theory, but abandoned his vocation for a drifting blue-collar life. Quantum mechanics, he thinks, can only take us so far. “I don’t know if that actually explains anything,” he says. “You cannot illustrate the unknown.”
McCarthy’s interest in physics was fueled by his time as a trustee of the Santa Fe Institute, a nonprofit research center. Since 2014, he’s largely locked himself in with academics, exploring the limits of science — and probably language, too — only to conclude that no system is perfect. High-concept plots take on water; engineered narratives crumble. And so it is with The Passenger, which plays out as an existential pursuit thriller in the mold of No Country for Old Men before collapsing in on itself. Western can outrun his pursuers but he can’t escape his own story. So he sets off alone into the desert to watch the oil refineries burn in the distance and observe the carpet-colored vipers coiled in the grass at his feet. “The abyss of the past into which the world falls,” he thinks. “Everything disappears as if it never existed.”
What a glorious sunset song from a novel this is. It’s rich and it’s strange, mercurial and melancholic. McCarthy began as the winner of American Manifest Destiny, spinning his tough tales of rapacious white men. He ends his journey, perhaps, like the yellowed undertaker of the time. Come friendly bombs. Come ride the oceans. The old world is dying and probably not before its time, and The Passenger sneaks in to turn off all the lights.
