Russell Wilson writes a pasty Instagram note for Ciara’s birthday

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has been scrambling to win support from GOP voters in the Keystone state ahead of next month’s election, has previously claimed the ‘republican core’ represents nationalism , xenophobia and homophobia.

Fetterman’s comments came during a podcast conversation with the Delco Young Democast at the Pennsylvania Young Democratic Convention in August 2018.

Speaking about efforts to engage with Republican voters across the state during his campaign for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, Fetterman said, “There are some within the Republican Party who are unreachable, you know. .”

“Nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia just all in all… I mean, that’s the strategy of the South, right? It’s been part of the Republican hard core since the Republican Party has integrated into its base,” added Fetterman.

FETTERMAN PREVIOUSLY SAID HE DID NOT WANT SUPPORT FROM THOSE WHO ‘APPLAUSE’ FOR TRUMP, HAVE OPPOSING BELIEFS

Fetterman, who is now Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said at the time that he believed there were people who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election who were “reachable and could be persuaded to vote for him, and that his party has a message that is “unapologetically democratic” and “unabashedly progressive”.

However, Fetterman’s view of Republicans has apparently changed, as his campaign aims to win the support of GOP voters in the state ahead of the November election.

Earlier this month, Fetterman’s Senate campaign launched the “Republicans for Fetterman” initiative, which featured ads with comments from presumptively conservative voters in the state who said they would vote for Fetterman over for his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the November 8 midterm election .

The effort, according to a report by NBC10 Philadelphia consists of digital and television advertisements.

Fetterman has also touted the support he receives from Republicans on the campaign trail, writing in a tweet this month that he is “deeply grateful” to have the support of Vince Tulio, a Montgomery County resident who has declared that he had “been a Republican”. his whole life and will vote for Fetterman.

Another Fetterman ad featuring a self-proclaimed Republican voter from Pennsylvania, which was paid for by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and is titled “That’s the Point,” features Westmoreland County’s Colleen Bixler. In the ad, Bixler said she was “tired of Washington Republicans and Mitch McConnell.”

“They just work for lobbyists to rig everything for the rich – trading stocks for their own profit, signing bad trade deals, siding with the corporations,” Bixler said in the ad. “Now Mitch is spending millions to arrest John Fetterman. John will ban them from trading stocks, cut workers’ taxes, fight to get things done here. Fetterman won’t fit in with Washington. That’s the goal.”

Despite the support he receives from some supposed Republicans in the state, Fetterman has a habit of telling voters he doesn’t want their support if they hold certain beliefs.

FETTERMAN SUPPORTED ENDING CASH LEASE ‘SO WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE POVERTY AND WE DON’T CRIMINALIZE RACE’

During a February 2016 interview with In these times magazine, ahead of Trump’s victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Fetterman, who was campaigning for the Senate while he was mayor of Braddock, was asked about the slogan ” Make America Great Again” that the Trump campaign had embraced.

In his response, Fetterman said he didn’t want the support of those who “cheered” Trump and claimed the then-presidential candidate had said “objectionable” things on a number of topics.

“My campaign issued a one-sentence press release calling donald trump a ‘jagoff,’ which is western Pennsylvania for the asshole,” Fetterman said at the time. “Populism has a dark side and Donald Trump is exploiting that for all it’s worth by saying bad things about Muslims, on immigrants, on you name it. If you get to live this vicariously and encourage it, I don’t expect to get your vote, and frankly, I don’t want it.”

Similarly, Fetterman said a month later that he did not want the support of those who oppose the acceptance of Syrian refugees in America, primarily refugee children. Fetterman’s remarks were captured in a video which was uploaded to YouTube by the Middletown Democratic Party in March 2016.

“When you listen to the kind of poisonous rhetoric that comes from the other side, it’s a race to the bottom to see who can say the meanest and ugliest things about immigrants while ignoring the reality that they’re coming from. also from somewhere, you know? At Marco Rubio’s family fled a dangerous regime that wanted nuclear weapons, which were sworn enemies of the United States,” Fetterman said. “Where does Marco Rubio come from? Cuba. But Marco Rubio and the Republicans turn their backs on all Syrians who come to this country. How is it different?”

“If you think we shouldn’t let a five-year-old Syrian orphan boy into this country, then I don’t want your vote,” he added. “I really don’t know, because we are better than that as a country.

Fetterman and Oz will square off in a televised debate on Tuesday, just two weeks before the state’s Senate election.