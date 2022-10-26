School districts near Arlington Heights racecourse want info on ‘potentially transformative’ impact of Chicago Bears stadium

Newsletter Sign-Up
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
“We do not see any reason why the Chicago Bears and/or the Village of Arlington Heights cannot assist the District with a new campus or additions to existing campuses occasioned by the new Chicago Bears development,” she said.
Arlington Park International Racecourse sits in the far southeast corner of Palatine School District 15. SD15 serves students from Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, South Barrington and Schaumburg as well as unincorporated Arlington Heights.
According to its website, the district is the second-largest elementary district in Illinois. State data indicates that the 19-school district currently has some 11,500 students enrolled in pre-K to eighth grade.
In a May 2 letter to Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes obtained by Pioneer Press, Heinz introduced herself and requested a meeting with Hayes and the village’s economic development team.
“We have educated and transported the students of Racecourse employees at Arlington Park … for decades,” Heinz wrote.
Heinz asked village officials in her May letter whether the village was considering creating a tax increment financing district as part of the Bears’ proposed development. In a separate interview with Pioneer Press, she discussed wanting to know whether the school district would receive student impact fees as part of the development — to account for the increased student population such development would bring to the district.
She said preliminary drawings released to the public indicate that the final development will bring a significant number of new residents.
“If the new residential areas are within the TIF area and those units are expected to generate new students for the District, the District will need assistance with adding classroom space to existing schools or potentially building a new school within the redevelopment area,” Heinz said.
Documents reviewed by Pioneer Press indicate that Heinz and District 15′s Diana McCluskey met virtually with Bears team leadership and Village Manager Randy Recklaus July 26.
“The planned stadium and additional development are exciting to consider and potentially transformational to the area and the Village,” Heinz wrote in an Aug. 18 letter to Recklaus following the virtual meeting. “The plans also hold such potential to have a significant impact on District 15.”
Heinz urged the village to not establish a TIF district that includes Arlington Park, saying it “would be a significant concern for District 15.”
“Given the potential impact on District 15, locking billions of dollars of [equalized assessed value] in a TIF district for 23 years would be a real concern for our District,” she wrote.
Heinz requested estimates for how many units of housing would be in the mixed-used development the Bears have proposed, as well as a projection for the equalized assessed value of the area once developed. Property taxes are determined using EAV.
SD15 has a referendum on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election that asks voters for $93 million to help pay for renovations and updates to its campuses. The capital upgrades are part of the district’s overall “Moving 15 Forward” plan.
In an email to Pioneer Press , Heinz said the plan would “allow the District to repair and restore its existing facilities, bring full-day kindergarten to all elementary schools, as well as to build additions to schools to address changing enrollment/school capacity.”
In her August letter to Recklaus, Heinz said knowing the housing plans and the projected equalized value assessments were “essential information.”
Heinz told Pioneer Press that District 15 is “pro-development.” But, she added, she didn’t want to see taxpayers finance the educational costs of the development. She said the district looked at tax information from the five parcels that make up the racecourse site and found that District 15 received about $1,067,538 in revenue in tax year 2020 – about 36% of the total taxes from the site.
Asked how much the district might seek in impact fees should the Bears move ahead with developing the racetrack site, Heinz did not provide specifics.
“We anticipate partnering with the Village and the Bears organization to make sure D15 is not negatively impacted so we are able to serve students and continue to provide the highest quality education that the District 15 community expects and we are committed to delivering,” she said in an email to Pioneer Press.
Arlington Heights-based Township High School District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said the district was excited by the prospect of the Bears coming to Arlington Heights. District 15 is one of several SD214 feeder districts.
District 214 has collaborated with the team in the past, and Kim said in a message to Pioneer Press the move could set up “a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears.”
Like District 15, SD214 say the district isn’t yet clear on the financial impact the stadium and development could have on its schools. The high school district includes six schools with about 11,900 students, according to state data.
“Without knowing the specific details of that development, it is difficult to say how and to what extent it will have [in impact] on District 214,” Kim said.
She said the district couldn’t say specifically how much revenue it had taken in from the site in the most recent tax year but said SD214 officials had spoken with both village and Bears officials since the project was announced and are so far satisfied with those interactions.
“Arlington Heights has always been a fantastic partner and we have had productive conversations with them as well as the Bears,” Kim said.
The Bears have held a training camp practice at a D214 high school in the past, she said, and the district is hopeful about the prospect of future collaborations with the team.
“This could be a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears, surrounding businesses and other opportunities we can’t yet imagine,” Kim said.
Harper College, the community college that serves students from Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine and other northwestern suburbs, will also see a change if the village sets up a TIF for the Bears at Arlington Park, school officials said.
Rob Gallick, Harper College executive vice president of finance and administrative services, confirmed the college does receive property tax revenue from the racecourse site.
However, he said, Harper College serves four counties and 23 different municipalities, which will make the financial impact of a public financing tool much lighter on the college than it would be on a local school district, which relies on a much smaller set of parcels.
It’s still early to think about concerns or opportunities that might arise from the Bears’ arrival at the racecourse, Gallick said. But the projected economic impact of the project on the area has a direct bearing on Harper College’s mission, he said.
“Our role in the community is to educate and provide a workforce for our community,” he said. “To the extent that such a development creates jobs, it’s our duty to fill the workforce pipeline with qualified individuals.”
The Bears have said their planned redevelopment will have a $9 billion economic impact and create 48,000 jobs.
Wheeling-based Township High School District 211, which contains part of Arlington Park, also receives tax revenue from the site.
Spokeswoman Erin Holmes said that revenue comes from two parcels situated within the proposed stadium district.
“Those two parcels generated approximately $195,000 in tax revenue in tax year 2020, the most recent data available,” Holmes said in an email to Pioneer Press.
SD211 officials did not comment on the planned development beyond its current financial association with the site, but is listed as a stakeholder in documents associated with the project..
Village Manager Randy Recklaus confirmed in an email to Pioneer Press that village staff met informally with the racecourse site’s taxing bodies. He emphasized the still-preliminary nature of the discussions and said there is no formal agreement between the village and the football team regarding public financing.
“The Village has not received any requests for financial assistance from the Chicago Bears at this time, nor has the Village agreed to provide any,” he said. “Any discussion of specific tools and how they may be used is very premature.”
Turkey prices are expected to gobble up a bigger chunk of Thanksgiving family budgets.
Farmers are grappling with inflation, drought and bird flu, which could push prices up as Thanksgiving approaches, Fox Weather reported Thursday.
“There are [sic] still seems to be a hangover from the bird flu outbreaks we had this spring, so total turkey production is down and therefore wholesale prices are up,” said Dr Jayson Lusk from Purdue University, who is a professor and chair of the agricultural economics department, told Fox.
Lusk expects wholesale prices to rise 30% from 2021.
The bird flu epidemic that started in the spring is an ongoing challenge, as well as the drought conditions in much of the country.
“Corn and other turkey feeds are highly dependent on extreme weather conditions, and drought conditions can lead to a lack of production,” the Fox report says.
Meanwhile, one in five Americans aren’t sure if they can afford the cost of Thanksgiving this year, according to a recent Personal Capital survey.
As Breitbart News reported:
The state of economic affairs in President Joe Biden’s America is affecting Americans’ vacation plans. According to the survey, a quarter of Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving this year to save money, and one in five “doubted they would have enough money to cover the costs of Thanksgiving this year.”
Specifically, a third expect their 2022 Thanksgiving dinner to be “smaller” and 45% overall said they are “financially stressed” over Thanksgiving.
Rising inflation in Biden’s economy has Americans worried about how they will be able to afford to pay for things like housing, food and gas for their cars, the outlet reported on October 10.
In addition, 93% of registered voters are worried about inflation and the state of the economy ahead of the midterm elections, according to a recent report. Politics/Morning consultation survey.
Those are the top two issues for voters, and “81% say President Joe Biden’s economy will be a ‘major’ factor in their vote,” Breitbart News reported.
Breitbart News
The 19-year-old shooter who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds, the commissioner said. police. Michael Sack said on Tuesday.
Orlando Harris also left a handwritten note explaining Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth grade student Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were injured before police killed Harris in a gunfight.
Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the memo, Harris called it “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in the stairwells.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Sack said.
The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building for safety. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You’re all going to die!”
Harris, 19, graduated from school last year. The FBI was assisting the police in the investigation. Sack, speaking at a press conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to be suffering from mental illness or distress starts “talking about buying guns or hurting other”.
Relatives of those killed mourned their losses.
“Alexzandria was everything to me,” her father, Andre Bell, told KSDK-TV. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.”
Alexzandria was outgoing, loved to dance and was on the school’s junior varsity dance team, her father said.
“She was the girl I loved seeing and hearing about. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was fine. She was my baby,” Andre Bell said.
Abby Kuczka said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.
“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mother.
The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were listed in stable condition. Sack said four people were shot or scratched, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle – apparently from jumping from the three-story building.
The South St. Louis school was locked down, with seven security guards at the gates, St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said. A security guard initially became alarmed when he saw Harris trying to enter through one of the doors. He was armed with a gun and “there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He took it out and came in aggressively and violently,” Sack said.
This guard alerted school officials and ensured that the police were contacted.
Harris still managed to get inside – Sack declined to say how, saying he didn’t want to “make it easy” for anyone wanting to break into a school.
Police offered this timeline of events: A 911 call came in at 9:11 a.m. alerting police to an active shooter. Officers – some on leave wearing street clothes – arrived at 9:15 a.m.
Police located Harris at 9:23 a.m. on the third floor of the school, where he had barricaded himself in a classroom. Police said in a news release that when Harris fired at officers, they returned fire and ran through the door.
At 9:25 a.m., when Harris pointed his rifle at police, they fired several shots. He was secured by police at 9.32am
Police say Alexandria was found in a hallway and died at the scene. Kuczka was found in a classroom and died in a hospital.
Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
It was the 40th school shooting this year resulting in injury or death, according to an Education Week tally – the highest number since it began tracking shootings in 2018. Deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s shooting in St. Louis came the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
For now, the survivors are coping with the trauma.
The shooter pointed his gun at Raymond Parks, a dance teacher at the school, but did not shoot him, Parks said. The children in his class escaped outside, and Parks stopped traffic and asked someone to call the police. They came quickly.
“You couldn’t have asked for better,” Parks said of the police response.
Ashley Rench said she was teaching advanced algebra to second graders when she heard a loud bang. Then the school intercom announced, “Miles Davis is in the building.
“This is our code for intruders,” Rench said.
The shooter attempted to open the classroom door but did not force entry, she said. When the police started knocking, she wasn’t sure at first if it was really law enforcement until she could peek out and see some police.
“Let’s go! she says to the children.
NBC Chicago
Crime
A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged with a hit-and-run in North Reading which injured a 4-year-old child.
The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.
North Reading Police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, October 19 at around 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating that a young child, who was being pulled in a cart by his parents, had been struck by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.
The 4-year-old was reportedly assessed by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.
Police quickly identified Andover’s wife as the driver and contacted her, leading her to surrender without incident, the department said.
No other information was immediately available.
Boston
A tourist vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains was injured after a rogue bear broke into his locked cabin in the middle of the night and charged at him, officials said.
The unnamed victim discovered the furry burglar when he walked into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
The 209-pound bear burst through a set of French doors that were locked but not locked, wildlife officers told media.
The bear injured the tourist’s head and scratched his back, but the man was able to lock himself in a room and call 911.
He was later taken to hospital by family members and treated for his injuries.
A trap was set and a bear matching the description of the culprit in the cabin attack was caught and euthanized on Sunday.
Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, TWRA said.
The downed bear was described by authorities as a 2- or 3-year-old female without cubs.
With post wires
New York Post
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political overview, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis debates for governor in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost again, figuratively and literally. He has appeared to lose his train of thought several times in recent days and has been seen walking around the White House garden, but it’s when he thinks clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains through examples, of course. Plus, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his take on globalist aristocrat and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two great guests today. The first is JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Ohio. He takes on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes at the same rate as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. JD provides an update on his run and the potential for a red wave in November. Next, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She’s a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-revival rants on social media. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she’s sharing what’s changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun chat on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate – yes, karate!
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
Scott Bryan
And our COMMENT OF THE WEEK from last week, my pick goes to this one, about Syabira’s Hanging Halloween Spooky Spider.
Scott Bryan
Welcome to the Great British Bake Off Guardian live blog. And his Cream The week!
That’s right… Who will jiggle jiggle then fold?
And will Custard Week join the list of “first” weeks never to be seen again, including Halloween week (which was last week, even though Halloween is next week), Mexican week, Japanese week, German week, 80s week (I’m going to stop now.)
The one thing I remember vividly from last week’s episode was the UK government falling apart and Janusz on Bake Off wearing high heels.
Oh, and the fact that Syabira not only got a handshake when signing, she also won the technical contest and got a Star Baker for the first time (so late, omg.)
This means that Maxy and Janusz are in the lead with two Star Bakers each and Sandro and Syabira have one each. Hold for the Scottish Kevin and Underdog Abdul.
But as we all know, no matter how many good weeks you have, you only need one big wobble to be sent home, which seems all the more perilous during Custard Week. And since the competition is particularly fierce (there is no difference between the remaining half of the bakers), we will say goodbye to very talented bakers at the earliest.
And in another new feature, I call BAKE OFF OFFENSE THE WORLD it seems that the technical challenge of s’mores really fared poorly with American viewers this week.
theguardian
