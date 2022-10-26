‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault

Staff at a union of therapists are threatening to strike over plans to lay off one in ten, prompting many to self-treat.

Workers at the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) said they had just three days to decide whether to accept a redundancy or apply for other jobs on worse terms in a process referred to as “termination and rehiring”.

Unite, the union representing many of the affected workers, who include counsellors, therapists and support staff, called on RCOT bosses to “drop their ruthless sackings” or “face the consequences”, including going on strike.

“A union is shamefully using fire and rehiring to attack its own workers. It is the rank hypocrisy of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists that defends wellbeing at work,” said Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite.

“The stress workers are under is cause enough for them to seek therapy themselves. You could hardly invent that.

“The Royal College must immediately abandon this redundancy process and negotiate with Unite. The workers have the full support of their union and we are leaving all options on the table to support our members.

RCOT is registered as an independent union with 35,000 members who work in occupational therapy, a discipline that focuses on supporting people with physical or mental difficulties in daily tasks. The organisation, headquartered in south London, says it has “advocated for the profession and the people who support it for over 90 years”.

He told staff on Oct. 17 that one in 10 of his roughly 100 employees were at risk of being made redundant. Unite said they had “just three full days to decide whether to accept poor severance pay or apply for other jobs on worse terms”.

“Workers who unsuccessfully apply for another job will be expelled under legal terms of dismissal,” Unite added, pointing out that there are only weeks left before a formal recognition agreement is signed with the college.

Matthew Freeman, Regional Officer for Unite, said: “Rather than negotiate with Unite, the Royal College would rather abandon its principles and act like some of the worst employers around.

“The college has subjected its loyal staff to enormous stress and pressure. It smacks of union busting just weeks before Unite signs a recognition deal.

“We even have members asking for advice due to the impact this announcement is having on their mental health. The college faces massive damage to its reputation if it moves forward, and Unite will not hesitate to use its considerable firepower to support its members.

Affected personnel include individuals who represent occupational therapists in their workplace. Others take on a range of roles such as administration, finance and politics. Some are occupational therapists themselves, who are also members of the College.

Workers had to express their interest in voluntary redundancy or alternative employment by noon on Friday, October 21. They had the weekend to complete their applications, with interviews on Tuesday and a decision on Wednesday. Workers opting into virtual reality must sign a nondisclosure agreement by October 31.

One of the workers affected said the situation had been ‘extremely stressful’ for all employees and that she and many others had sought advice as a result.

“I was told on Monday afternoon, while I was on vacation, that my job was being laid off,” said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I’m a single parent and sole breadwinner, I’m really worried about how I’m going to cope.

“I am already on antidepressants for depression and anxiety and will need more treatment now. It is simply extremely hypocritical for the Royal College of Occupational Therapists to treat its staff like this.

An RCOT spokesperson said: “We recognize that this is a very difficult situation for colleagues as we carry out the necessary reorganization of the operation and delivery of the RCOT for its members. The reorganization follows established practice and falls within a legal framework, recognizing the needs of colleagues and offering them the necessary support in this difficult period.

“We didn’t take these decisions lightly or easily, but they are necessary. As a member-driven organization, we have a duty to ensure that RCOT is best placed to deliver to our members – these changes will enable that.

“We have provided a range of support options for colleagues throughout and remain in constant dialogue with affected staff. We set the time scales with the aim of reducing the duration of uncertainty.

“A number of new roles have been created at RCOT and staff at risk of potential redundancy have been encouraged to apply for these new roles or to consider taking an enhanced redundancy package. At the end of this process of change, there will be a net increase in membership to support our plans to do more for our members. »