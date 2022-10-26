Serve up the Tenniscore trend in the fall with finds for as little as $9

Nico FitzRoy is a political and economic analyst. He previously worked at the Economist Intelligence Unit and at G4S Risk Consulting.

How to win a majority in the UK? Keep it simple and attract as many people as possible, which Brexiteers have managed to do with real success.

The slogan “Take Back Control” had wide appeal. Was it about regaining sovereignty over the borders to reduce immigration? Was it about regaining the sovereignty of European bureaucrats to deregulate the economy? Was it about rediscovering a sense of national identity? Well, that was up to you. The same goes for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘Get Brexit done’ election victory in 2019. In both cases, the contentious details have been left for another day.

But the vague slogans have now lost their way and given way to deep divisions. Certain political arguments during Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent but brief tenure are particularly indicative of these splits, including her reported clash over immigration with Suella Braverman, who has now been reappointed as home secretary. Truss wanted to increase immigration to stimulate growth; Braverman wanted to reduce immigration in accordance with perceived voter demands. And whatever the change in leadership, it’s one of many divisions that will be difficult for the Conservatives to reconcile.

The danger for the Conservatives is greater than just a landslide defeat in the general election. Broad political consensus is something they seem to have lost, and recent trends for other centre-right parties across Europe suggest they are not alone.

Following the impact of the global financial crisis of 2008, there has been a well-documented disruption of the traditional left-right political spectrum in European politics, fractured by another divide based loosely on the level of voter antipathy towards government. impact of globalization – migration, low wages, outsourcing, supranational bodies. Several traditional centre-right parties in Western Europe have been hampered by these changes.

In France, for example, the long-standing center-right Les Républicains party has lost around 60% of its parliamentary seats since 2012, crushed by the emergence of President Emmanuel Macron’s economically liberal and pro-EU coalition, as well as by the growth of opposition leader Marine Le Pen’s National Anti-EU and Anti-Immigration Rally.

Similarly, in Spain, the share of the vote won by the centre-right People’s Party has fallen from 44.6% in 2011 to an average of 24.8% in the next four legislative elections, following the emergence of the party radical nationalist Vox and — albeit briefly — the economically liberal Citizen Party.

In both countries, traditional centre-right parties have lost votes to newer economically liberal parties and anti-immigration nationalist parties – and now similar battles are being waged within the Conservative Party.

The full-fledged libertarian and free-market policies represented by Truss’s premiership clashed with the vision of others focused on reducing immigration and improving the country’s poorer parts. Meanwhile, one nation’s conservatives, who embody the traditional center-right, calling for pragmatism and fiscal responsibility, are desperate for a ceasefire and a return to the comforts of the status quo.

This begs the question: is the Conservative party ready to belatedly emulate its centre-right counterparts in Europe?

It remains extremely difficult to form new political parties in the UK’s first past the post system. Recent efforts have failed: Change UK, made up of pro-EU centrists, folded after just 10 months in 2019, while Reform UK, a low-tax anti-immigration party, currently only gets about 3%. And there’s little incentive to vote for a party that you know won’t win a seat.

Rishi Sunak’s leadership victory is less divisive than if Boris Johnson had returned to power | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

However, there are things that could change that.

Labor may win the next election, but only by enough margin to form a coalition or a minority government. The Liberal Democrats could then demand reform of the electoral voting system as a price, encouraging competition on the right, before the next general election. However, such reforms could be just as destructive for Labour, making it an unlikely compromise.

Then there is the possibility that the political antipathy between new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cement divisions forever. Admittedly, Sunak’s leadership victory is less controversial than if Johnson had returned to office — at least among MPs — but there remains a sizeable minority of lawmakers who vehemently oppose him. And there’s a chance that repeated rebellions by these lawmakers, along with a potentially violent backlash against them, could trigger a breakout. Yet, while this is a more likely outcome than the previous scenario, a sense of self-preservation is likely to prevent most MPs from taking such action before the next general election.

The final, and most likely, option is for a split to be triggered by a catastrophic Conservative defeat in the next election. Results even close to current opinion polls could very well spur escapees trying to escape the tarnished Tory brand and could bolster rival factions, such as Reform UK.

Despite Labor’s huge polls, party leader Keir Starmer himself is still not voting particularly well, so it remains likely that Sunak will claw back some ground. But small gains will not be enough this time. Tory MPs are once again playing Russian roulette with the party’s future, and volatility and animosity within Tory ranks risk undermining progress at any moment with fratricide.