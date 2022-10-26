Unaware of the danger below, Nat Drummond paddled his kayak-like surf ski on Sunday morning, racing dozens of competitors off Australia’s southern coast.
Shark attacks surf ski boat off Australia’s south coast
“And then I saw this figure fall back into the water,” he added. “It was a big shark.”
Drummond, 19, was one of about 65 surf skiers covering more than nine miles in the Gulf of St. Vincent along the coast near Adelaide, said Craig Burton, race director for South Australian Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers, at the Washington Post. Drummond had barely done 20 seconds of racing when a shark surged from the depths and ripped off a piece of his surf ski, flipping the watercraft and throwing him into the water.
65-year-old surfer survives shark attack in New South Wales
Drummond relied on his training, he told reporters the day of the incident. He ripped off the leg rope that attached him to his surf ski and started swimming towards other competitors who, having witnessed what happened, ran to help. They pulled him out of the waters of the gulf. Rescuers transferred him to their boat and brought him back to shore.
As official timekeeper, Drummond’s father Murray watched the start of the race from the shore, the elder Drummond told reporters. It had barely started when he noticed a stir on the water, then paddlers pulling in different directions. Murray suspected a false start and quickly recalibrated the timer on his iPad.
Then he heard on the radio that the surfers had encountered a shark. Murray said he still wasn’t worried. He knew sharks roamed these waters and the sightings were not unusual. Even when he learned that the shark in question had bitten one of the surf skis, Murray thought things didn’t sound too bad. He only panicked when he saw the ‘massive hole’ in his son’s watercraft and couldn’t see the color of his life jacket as he looked out into the water.
“My heart just sank,” he said.
Then, he spotted his son – beaming – on the lifeboat as he disembarked.
“The emotion left me,” Murray said.
He ran to his son, hugged him and showered him with “I love you”.
“You don’t realize how much you absolutely love your kids until something like this happens.”
Murray said he was proud of his son, who has been in water sports since he was 6 years old. He and the paddlers who pulled him out of the gulf relied on years of training to prevent an unfortunate situation from turning into an untold tragedy.
“They all regrouped,” he said. “They didn’t row away from him, and that’s what you expect from the surf lifesaving community.”
Shark mania in the United States began with this attack more than a century ago
Sunday’s race has been canceled and organizers say they hope to reschedule.
Drummond seems to be fine, his father says – much better than his parents. In fact, he’s more worried about the shark than himself. Officials recovered a tooth and flesh from Drummond’s surf ski and sent it for analysis, Danny Willetts, director of Surf Life Saving South Australia, told reporters. Researchers hope to determine the species and size of the shark which, after falling back into the water, escaped authorities’ efforts to find it.
Willetts said officials believe the shark could be a great white but are awaiting confirmation.
Drummond told reporters he knew he was lucky. The shark bit off a piece of his surf ski where his legs used to be, race director Burton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Had he struck from a different angle, “it might have been a different story.”
Instead, Drummond escaped without a scratch.
“I could buy a lottery ticket,” he said.
Drummond called his brush with the shark “an absolute freak accident…one in a million thing that probably won’t happen again in my lifetime.” As the Australian summer approaches, he said, he hopes the news of what happened will not scare people away from getting into the water, which he appreciated all his life.
When asked how Drummond was coping, Willetts said he expected to be back on the water in a few days.
“It’s part of his identity,” Willetts said. “It’s part of who he is.”
washingtonpost
How to handle the loss of stocks like Tata Elxsi, Nykaa
Annie Duke has an interesting take on how to handle stock loss.
Who is Annie Duke, you might be asking? Well, she wears many hats.
She is the author of a national bestseller. She is the only female world champion in poker. And she’s also a recipient of a National Science Foundation All-in-One Research Fellowship.
That’s quite a resume to be honest. That’s why when Annie Duke speaks, especially on topics like decision-making and psychology, it pays to listen.
Well, Annie talked a lot recently, on a podcast full of ideas and where she covered a lot of ground. The part I was most interested in was losing stocks and how to deal with them.
Annie believes that every person should first recognize that they are not rational or a good decision maker all the time.
There are times when you make good, well-considered decisions and there are times when you make terrible, irrational decisions based more on emotions and less on logic and sound reasoning.
When it comes to investing, a person is most vulnerable to a terrible decision when sitting on a big loss. According to Annie, the majority of investors don’t want to swallow the bitter pill of booking losses and move on. They are totally focused on getting their money back in full.
In fact, most of the time, the stress of sitting on a loss reaches levels where the investor can no longer make a rational decision. And this is where things go really wrong. Instead of stopping digging when they find themselves in a hole, their digging intensifies.
They find all sorts of reasons to think they are rational by continuing. But the harsh reality is that they are irrational. They don’t want to bite the bullet and face the tough choice of having to take the big loss.
I think Annie is perfect. Ask any experienced investor what their biggest mistakes are and I’m sure this irrationality of hanging on to losers for too long would be somewhere at the top of the list.
Ok, so Annie has identified the problem. And most of us probably know that we’re suboptimal sales decision makers. But how to fix it? What should we do to minimize this error in the future?
Well, Annie has a simple solution to this tricky problem. She is of the opinion that you better put things in place in advance that will prevent you from making a rash decision when you are stressed or sitting on a big loss.
I think what she is trying to say is that just as traders have stop losses, investors should also have a predetermined sell rule. They must decide in advance when they will sell a particular security. And once we have decided on the rule, we must stick to it no matter what.
For example, this rule may be to sell after two years or after a profit of 50-100%, whichever comes first. This rule will help you make substantial profits from your winners and also prevent you from holding on to your losers for too long.
Does this apply to currently losing stocks like Tata Elxsi and Nykaa?
If someone bought these stocks a few months ago and is now sitting on a big loss, should they exit now or should they stay invested for the next 2-3 years at least?
Well, it all depends on what kind of sales rule he has set for himself in advance. This in turn depends on the type of investor he is.
If he is a trader and the stock has fallen below his stop-loss limit, then exiting makes sense. Hanging on to the losing position would mean that he is acting irrationally and is unwilling to turn his loss on paper into a real realized loss. It’s definitely not a wise thing to do in my opinion.
On the other hand, if the person is an investor and wants to make at least 50-100% of each investment and is willing to wait 2-3 years, they should hold either or both of these stocks. This is on the condition that he thinks they are undervalued stocks.
However, if no real effort was made to value the stock or if the shares were bought on the basis of a tip or a recommendation from a friend, then one is acting irrationally and purely out of greed to My opinion. Such an investor should definitely get out of stocks.
And last but not least, what if the holding period exceeds 2-3 years? What if you are a very long-term investor and want to hold these shares for 5 years and even beyond?
Well, for such an investor who is truly convinced of the long-term potential of these stocks, the right option would not be to exit but to buy every significant drop in the stock price.
If he has a deep understanding of these businesses and is confident that they will set new earnings records in 10 years, then every fall is an opportunity to buy, not sell.
However, more than growth, these investors are really interested in whether these companies have any kind of sustainable competitive advantage.
This advantage can either take the form of providing the same product or service at a lower price than the rest of the competition, or of a much higher quality, so that customers are willing to pay extra for it.
If any of these advantages are missing, these companies could be very vulnerable to the entry of competition and the loss of market share or the reduction of profit margins.
So, more than profit growth, it’s sustainable competitive advantage that matters. Those who are long-term investors in these stocks should carefully check for the presence of these benefits.
So that’s a reliable way to handle the loss of stocks like Tata Elxsi and Nykaa. One that allows you to use logic and sound reasoning and doesn’t leave you at the mercy of emotions and suboptimal decision-making.
It works by allowing you to ask yourself what type of investor you are and then formulate your sell rule accordingly.
Once formed, please stick to it at all times, whether or not it means going out with a big loss from time to time.
These losses are necessary because they lay the groundwork for your future winners and ensure that you do not exceed your welcome in dead investments.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Bindi Irwin clears backlash over her response to a struggling emu farm owner
Bindi Irwin refused to engage with trolls who called her ‘pathetic’ for her response to an American farm owner whose emu fell ill.
The wildlife warrior, 24, chose to ignore her haters as she returned to Instagram amid the backlash on Tuesday, opting instead to post a romantic tribute to husband Chandler Powell, 25.
‘A #flashback just because I love this handsome guy so much. This photo was taken right after our engagement,’ she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing at Australia Zoo in July 2019.
Bindi Irwin refused to engage with trolls who called her ‘pathetic’ for her response to an American farm owner whose emu fell ill. Rather than retaliate, she posted this throwback photo to Instagram on Tuesday alongside a tribute to husband Chandler Powell
“@chandlerpowell you make me happier than I ever thought possible,” she added.
In the photo, Bindi offered a glimpse of her engagement ring as she ecstatically threw her arms around her beau’s shoulders.
Chandler replied in the comments section, “I’m the luckiest man alive.” You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you. You are incredible.’
Bindi said the photo was taken moments after Chandler was proposed to Australia Zoo in July 2019
Chandler (pictured with Bindi and their daughter Grace Warrior, two) responded in the comments: ‘I’m the luckiest man alive’ You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you’
The post came hours after Bindi was slammed by cruel trolls for her response to a US farm owner’s plea for help after losing 99% of her birds to bird flu.
Taylor Blake, also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate message to the Irwin clan last week after she thought her beloved emu and TikTok fan favorite Emmanuel had contracted the virus.
She offered to airlift one of their contacts or members of Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida to help rescue Emmanuel.
The post came hours after Bindi was slammed by cruel trolls for responding to a US farm owner’s plea for help after losing 99% of her birds to bird flu.
Bindi responded by saying she was unable to provide too much support because the hospital team had never treated birds with bird flu but sent her ‘love and prayers’ at the farm.
Taylor thanked Bindi for responding, writing, “Thank you so much for taking the time to write this, Bindi.” Your answer alone means more than you think. Please send my love to your family!’
But some fans have taken to social media to criticize Bindi’s response, with one calling it “pathetic” and “unhelpful”.
Taylor Blake (pictured), also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate plea to the Irwins last week after she thought her beloved emu Emmanuel had contracted bird flu
“What a pathetic and unnecessary response. No effort to help him when you are in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help him. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You’re not impressive and that’s being polite,” they said.
“Thoughts and prayers are nice, but isn’t there someone you could recommend, given that your family has been in this business for years?” another accepted.
A third person wrote: “So you don’t know anyone in your network who could help you?” One would assume that it wouldn’t be difficult for you to ask around or spread the word in hopes that someone with the right experience would show up, rather than writing this form letter response claiming that you care.
Bindi responded by saying she was unable to provide too much support as the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital team had never treated birds with bird flu but had sent her “love and prayers” on the farm.
While some fans criticized Bindi, others praised her for responding to Taylor.
“I’m sure the response lifted Emmanuel’s spirit of recovery. It’s all we could even hope for,” one supporter said.
“I think it’s so cool that Bindi Irwin responded. Still praying for Emmanuel,” another agreed.
“Thank you, Irwins. We are all [praying] for Immanuel. He is deeply loved around the world,” wrote a third.
Some fans flocked to social media to call Bindi’s response ‘pathetic and unnecessary’
Taylor has been sharing the story of her sick emu Emmanuel on social media since her South Florida farm was hit by the outbreak.
She explained that she had lost all the chickens and ducks as well as many geese, turkeys and swans.
Taylor sent a desperate appeal to the Irwin clan after believing that Emmanuel had contracted the flu; however, he later tested negative for the virus.
While some fans criticized Bindi, others praised her for supporting and responding to Taylor
She expressed her admiration for the family while asking for advice.
“I’ve been a fan of your family for as long as I can remember, contacting you out of desperation right now,” she tweeted.
“I need help saving my emu, Emmanuel. I’ll pay to ferry anyone to us, if they can help us, no questions asked.
Taylor has been sharing her story on social media since her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida was hit by the outbreak. She thought her beloved bird Emmanuel was the last bird to catch the flu, prompting Taylor to send a desperate plea to the Irwin clan.
Bindi replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out.”
“Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals, including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease,” she added.
“We will have to rely on our fellow animal experts who have more experience with this bird flu.”
Taylor Blake is pictured with her beloved emu
Bindi continued, “Our hearts are with you and we appreciate that you care so deeply and have such compassion for our darling Emmanuel.
“We believe that we should all have love for every animal.
“We hope that someone with more experience in their field can be of help. Sending love and light from all our family. ‘
Bindi (center, with her mother Terri Irwin, left, and brother Robert, right) replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out. Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease.
Taylor has since revealed that Emmanuel tested negative for bird flu and she believes her beloved bird fell ill from the stress.
“Emmanuel Todd Lopez tested negative for bird flu in two separate labs, swab, fecal and blood. He does not have the virus and is not actively eliminating the virus,’ she tweeted.
“We believe this is all due to stress. Emus are very sensitive to stress. He was incredibly overwhelmed with the incoming condition and euthanized our herd (although it was necessary, it was still very stressful for him). He stopped eating the day they depopulated.
Bindi is the daughter of Steve Irwin, who died on September 4, 2006 aged 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.
dailymail us
St. Louis Gunman had an AR-15 style gun and 600 rounds – NBC Chicago
The 19-year-old shooter who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds, the commissioner said. police. Michael Sack said on Tuesday.
Orlando Harris also left a handwritten note explaining Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth grade student Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were injured before police killed Harris in a gunfight.
Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the memo, Harris called it “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in the stairwells.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Sack said.
The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building for safety. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You’re all going to die!”
Harris, 19, graduated from school last year. The FBI was assisting the police in the investigation. Sack, speaking at a press conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to be suffering from mental illness or distress starts “talking about buying guns or hurting other”.
Relatives of those killed mourned their losses.
“Alexzandria was everything to me,” her father, Andre Bell, told NBC affiliate KSDK-TV. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.”
Alexzandria was outgoing, loved to dance and was on the school’s junior varsity dance team, her father said.
“She was the girl I loved seeing and hearing about. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was fine. She was my baby,” Andre Bell said.
Abby Kuczka said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.
“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mother.
The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were listed in stable condition. Sack said four people were shot or scratched, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle – apparently from jumping from the three-story building.
The South St. Louis school was locked down, with seven security guards at the gates, St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said. A security guard initially became alarmed when he saw Harris trying to enter through one of the doors. He was armed with a gun and “there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He took it out and came in aggressively and violently,” Sack said.
This guard alerted school officials and ensured that the police were contacted.
Harris still managed to get inside – Sack declined to say how, saying he didn’t want to “make it easy” for anyone wanting to break into a school.
At least 3 people were killed, including the shooter, and 7 others injured in a shooting at a St. Louis school on Monday.
Police offered this timeline of events: A 911 call came in at 9:11 a.m. alerting police to an active shooter. Officers – some on leave wearing street clothes – arrived at 9:15 a.m.
Police located Harris at 9:23 a.m. on the third floor of the school, where he had barricaded himself in a classroom. Police said in a news release that when Harris fired at officers, they returned fire and ran through the door.
At 9:25 a.m., when Harris pointed his rifle at police, they fired several shots. He was secured by police at 9.32am
Police say Alexandria was found in a hallway and died at the scene. Kuczka was found in a classroom and died in a hospital.
Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
It was the 40th school shooting this year resulting in injury or death, according to an Education Week tally – the highest number since it began tracking shootings in 2018. Deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s shooting in St. Louis took place the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
For now, the survivors are coping with the trauma.
The shooter pointed his gun at Raymond Parks, a dance teacher at the school, but did not shoot him, Parks said. The children in his class escaped outside, and Parks stopped traffic and asked someone to call the police. They came quickly.
“You couldn’t have asked for better,” Parks said of the police response.
Ashley Rench said she was teaching advanced algebra to second graders when she heard a loud bang. Then the school intercom announced, “Miles Davis is in the building.
“This is our code for intruders,” Rench said.
The shooter attempted to open the classroom door but did not force entry, she said. When the police started knocking, she wasn’t sure at first if it was really law enforcement until she could peek out and see some police.
“Let’s go! she says to the children.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri. Associated Press writers Margaret Stafford and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.
Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.
After getting promoted from the fourth line, Duhaime orchestrated most of the Wild’s offense.
During a 3-on-1 rush with his new linemates, his shot caught a piece of Allen and the rebound bounced off the end boards to the side of the net where Eriksson Ek swatted the puck behind Allen just 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period.
Caufield’s shot from the right side slipped inside the near post 1:07 into the second period to erase the Canadiens’ deficit before a special teams battle ensued.
Each side took two penalties apiece, a scoreless struggle with both power plays finishing 0 for 3.
But the Wild reignited when Duhaime returned. He took a pass from Frederick Gaudreau and skated in alone against Allen before lifting in the go-ahead goal at 12:48 during just his second shift of the period.
The goal gave Duhaime a score in consecutive games for the first time in his career after the 25-year-old also capitalized on a short-handed breakaway on Saturday at Boston. His only other two-point effort in his NHL career, another goal-and-assist performance came Nov. 7, 2021, against the Islanders.
After Jon Merrill impeded Mike Hoffman during a breakaway, Hoffman was awarded a penalty shot 5:50 into the third that Fleury blocked with his left pad. The save was the 14th in Wild history against 22 penalty shots, and Fleury is 22 for 28 in his career.
NOTES
Fleury played in his 944th game, moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list for games by a goaltender.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Ottawa on Thursday night in the third of a five-game trip.
John Fetterman changes tone on fracking, says he supports development of Pennsylvania’s rich energy resources
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman declared his unequivocal support for fracking on Tuesday — pivoting 180 degrees on the burning issue of tapping into an abundant energy resource in Pennsylvania.
During his first and only debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Mr. Fetterman said he had always supported fracking despite being asked about previous statements he had made to the contrary.
“I have always supported fracking and I always believe that energy independence is essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman took a different stance on hydraulic fracturing in 2016.
“I’m not in favor of fracking and I said if we did it right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking,” he said. “Industry is a stain on our state and our natural resources.”
When the moderate asked how he reconciles this position with his past comments, Mr. Fetterman repeated his answer.
“I have always believed that energy independence was essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman and Mr. Oz are locked in a neck and neck race to replace retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
Mr. Oz has made his support for fracking a major part of his campaign platform.
washingtontimes
Obituary: John DeGidio served great Italian food and ‘made everybody laugh’
It didn’t matter if he knew you or not: John DeGidio would ask where you had eaten last night.
The second-generation owner of DeGidio’s, the classic old-school Italian restaurant on St. Paul’s West 7th Street, loved to connect with people about food, said his son Tony DeGidio. He’d drift over to strangers’ tables and drop in on their conversations about meals, restaurants, favorite dishes — as if he’d known them forever — and his comic one-liners were unparalleled, too.
DeGidio died Saturday surrounded by family. He was 86.
“He was a larger-than-life kind of guy, probably the funniest man I’ve ever met in my life,” his son-in-law Jason Tschida said. “He had a sense of humor that resonated with everyone from plumbers, electricians, lawyers, politicians.”
A GENERATIONAL LEGACY
John DeGidio was born Nov. 4, 1936, three years after his father, Joe, started what was then called DeGidio’s Royal Bar.
The bar opened in 1933, not coincidentally the same year Prohibition ended: Joe had evidently found previous success as a bootlegger under the nickname “Kid Bullets.” But the gangster-ish connections fell away as Joe fashioned the place into a bowling alley and gathering place for St. Paul’s Italian community.
In fact, John DeGidio’s first job at his father’s bar, in about 1948, was resetting bowling pins — a task that, before lanes were mechanized, had to be done by hand. John DeGidio bought the business in 1983 and, two years later, replaced the bowling lanes with the full-service restaurant that remains today.
“Just tells you how long he’d been there,” Tony DeGidio said. “Generations of people have gone through there in 60 years, obviously, and he knew a lot of those people’s kids. And he’d known them as kids!”
John DeGidio married Dottie Walsh in 1961, and about 20 years ago, he handed the business to two of their three children. Now, the restaurant is owned by his daughter Joanne and Tschida, her husband, and Tony DeGidio and his wife, Molly. The fourth generation is involved as well. Even non-family employees tend to stay for many years — a testament, Tony DeGidio said, to his father’s caring and personable nature.
“He had his family, obviously, but he also had his restaurant family,” Molly DeGidio said. “He took care of a lot of people.”
That was John DeGidio, she said: People-focused, food-focused, St. Paul-focused. He “loved West 7th,” Molly DeGidio said, and he actually grew up in a side-by-side duplex next to the Mancini family, who own Mancini’s restaurant down the street. And he supported organizations including Ronald McDonald House and Little Sisters of the Poor.
“He was the type of person that would take his shirt off his back for someone and he was absolutely brilliant when it came to food,” grandson Michael DeGidio said in an email. “He was a true legacy of West 7th.”
John DeGidio felt at home in the restaurant, Tschida said. He’d practically grown up there, after all, and thrived on making people laugh and feel just as comfortable as family.
“He really enjoyed being there all the time,” Tschida said. “He loved the staff, he loved the customers. Truly everything about it. It was in his blood.”
John DeGidio was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann, and his brother Naldo. He’s survived by his wife, Dorothy (“Dottie”), children Thomas (Karen), Tony (Molly) and Joanne (Jason), as well as three siblings and seven grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, with visitation beforehand starting at 9 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by O’Halloran & Murphy Funeral and Cremation Services of St. Paul.
