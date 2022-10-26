News
Simone Ashley Teases ‘Steamier’ Bridgerton Season 3 Again
Dear reader, this news is likely to cause a great scandal in the Ton.
Before Bridgerton season three, Simone Ashley shared a particularly illicit announcement: The next chapter “is going to get super hot,” she exclusively told E! News at the upcoming Time100 gala, adding that it’s “central condensation.”
The third season moves away from her character Kate Sharma’s relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), focusing instead on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicholas Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But never fear: viewers will always be thrilled to see Kanthony’s progress.
“I’m very happy when I read the scripts,” Ashley explained. “When I receive them, I have a beaming smile on my face.”
As for Colin and Penelope’s friends-and-lovers storyline, Ashley kept tight-lipped about any specific plot details, but described the season as “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.
It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.
Brooks, wearing a suit and tie, quietly leaned his bowed head on folded hands as the verdicts were read. His demeanor was a stark departure from previous days of the trial, when his sometimes-outrageous behavior drew rebukes from the judge.
Brooks drove his Ford Escape into the Christmas parade in Waukesha in suburban Milwaukee on Nov. 21 moments after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Six people were killed, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was marching in the parade with his baseball team, and three members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers that dances in parades. Dozens of other people were hurt, some severely.
The incident deeply scarred the community of 70,000 people about 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Community members built memorials to the dead and held vigils. The anger was still evident Wednesday; someone in the gallery yelled “burn in hell” as the verdicts were read.
Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease this year but withdrew the plea before his trial began with no explanation. Days before the trial started, he dismissed his public defenders, electing to represent himself.
District Attorney Susan Opper called to the stand police officers and paradegoers who testified they saw Brooks behind the wheel of the SUV.
Brooks struggled to mount a defense, launching into meandering cross-examinations, refusing to recognize his own name or the court’s jurisdiction over him and muttering under his breath that the trial wasn’t fair.
He got into such intense arguments with Judge Jennifer Dorow that several times during the lead-up to jury selection she moved him into another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.
One day after he was removed to the other courtroom, he stripped off his shirt and sat bare-chested on the defense table with his back to the camera. On another day, he built a barricade out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it. He also tossed his copy of the jury instructions into the garbage.
Opper told jurors during her closing arguments Tuesday that Brooks’ refusal to stop once he entered the parade route shows he intended kill people.
Dorow allowed Brooks back into the main courtroom to deliver his closing to jurors face to face. In a rambling, repetitive speech, he tried to raise doubts about whether the SUV’s throttle malfunctioned and whether the driver simply panicked. He lamented how he hasn’t been able to see his children since he was arrested and insisted he’s not a murderer.
Opper countered during her rebuttal that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier that the SUV was in good working order. She warned jurors that Brooks was just trying to play on their sympathy.
These are the countries where cannabis is legal
Paris:
Germany joined the cannabis legalization revolution on Wednesday, announcing plans to allow recreational use of the drug, as well as its production.
Across the Atlantic, Canada, Uruguay and dozens of US states including California have already changed their laws over the past decade to allow people to light up.
Many more countries – around 30 – have legalized the drug for medical purposes, including most members of the European Union.
Here is an overview:
Europe
MALTA: In December 2021, Malta became the first EU member to legalize recreational cannabis, allowing adults to carry up to seven grams and grow up to four plants at home. However, users are prohibited from lighting a joint in public or in front of a minor.
LUXEMBOURG: The Luxembourg government unveiled proposals in June to allow cannabis consumers to grow up to four plants at home and to decriminalize the consumption and possession of pot in public, with users facing on-the-spot fines instead. only to accusations.
NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands in general, and Amsterdam in particular, have tolerated the sale and consumption of cannabis in their iconic cafes since 1976, but cultivation of the plant remains illegal.
SPAIN: Users in Spain are allowed to grow pot for private use at home, but selling the drug or smoking it in public is prohibited.
PORTUGAL: Portugal took the drastic step of decriminalizing the use and possession of all drugs in 2001, but users still face fines unless they agree to treatment for addiction.
North America
UNITED STATES: US federal law prohibits the cultivation, sale, and consumption of cannabis. But 18 states, including California, and the nation’s capital, Washington DC, have all legalized recreational cannabis in sweeping legislative change over the past decade.
In October 2022, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of cannabis possession.
CANADA: In 2018, Canada became the second country in the world after Uruguay – and the first major economy in the G7 – to allow the recreational use of cannabis.
Legislation limits personal possession to 30 grams and four plants per household.
Latin America
URUGUAY: Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize the production, distribution and consumption of cannabis in 2013. Residents can buy up to 40 grams of weed per month from pharmacies, grow it themselves or join cannabis clubs where members maintain plants together.
MEXICO: Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized recreational cannabis use in June 2021.
Africa
SOUTH AFRICA: In 2018, South Africa’s highest court ruled that the private, personal use of cannabis by adults was legal.
Lucy Letby trial: Baby survived ‘a similar air injection that allegedly killed her brother’
A neonatal nurse allegedly interrupted a couple as they tried to comfort their dying baby in the moments before he died, Lucy Letby’s trial heard today.
Baby C’s parents had been ushered into a room with the infant after medical staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.
By then, his brain had been so starved of oxygen that all the neonatal team could do was give him tiny doses of morphine to protect him from the pain.
The jury at Manchester Crown Court today read a statement in which the father called him back and his wife held him back as his life went on.
“There was nothing more for him to do,” said the father. “We just wanted to cuddle him and make him pain free. We didn’t want to leave him while he was still alive”.
A nurse he thought was Letby arrived with a ventilated basket. She told the couple, “You said goodbye. Do you want me to put it here?
“That comment shocked us,” the father admitted.
‘My wife said, ‘He’s not dead yet. The nurse backed off and tried to defuse the situation, but I couldn’t believe she said that.
Letby, 32, from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester’s Hospital and attempting to murder ten others. She denies all the charges.
Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of killing seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others. She denies all the charges
The court heard that Baby C was born by caesarean section at 3:31 p.m. on June 10, 2015.
After three days, he was doing so well that the staff planned to give him his first breast milk.
But at 11:20 p.m. on June 14, the infant’s mother was woken in the postnatal ward and told to rush to the neonatal unit where there was an emergency.
“I ran to the unit, where I could see that CPR was in progress,” she said in a statement read to the court.
“It was explained that his heart rate suddenly dropped and he stopped breathing for no reason. It had been sudden and very unexpected.”
The trial heard earlier that Baby B was three days old when she suddenly collapsed in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital on June 10, 2015.
Doctors responding to an urgent call noted that – just like her brother – she had unusual purple spots and white spots all over her body.
Dr Sandie Bohin, a leading pediatrician called by the prosecution, told the jury at Manchester Crown Court that although he was ‘really compromised’ at birth, the infant had responded very well.
She stabilized very quickly and only needed support for her breathing.
Letby, 32, was next to her incubator when the infant suddenly stopped breathing around 12:30 a.m. on June 10. Her brother, Baby A, had died in the unit about 28 hours earlier.
An emergency call was made and a colleague working with Letby began resuscitation. She and the suspected killer were joined by other staff and the child was eventually resuscitated.
Dr Bohin said that after reviewing the case she ‘left with the conclusion that it was an air embolism’.
She told Ben Myers, KC, prosecuting, that she came to this view in part because she ruled out what she saw as other possibilities, including infection or cardiac arrhythmia, and in part because of the “very flowery descriptions” that medical staff had given of changes in the infant’s skin color.
John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Friday October 21 for the murder trial of their daughter
“Suddenly collapsing is not something you see in babies of this gestation. She had nothing to suggest that she was suddenly going to collapse. There were no other warning signs that would impending collapse.
When asked if Baby B could have deteriorated without deliberate harm, she replied, “It’s a possibility.”
Mr. Myers: “Air embolism is usually fatal, isn’t it?”
The pediatrician replied: “Not always”. She said Baby B may have survived due to the differences in air volume or speed she was getting compared to her brother.
Mr Myers turned to the case of Baby A, suggesting she could not rule out genetic causes for her collapse and death.
Letby, 32, from Hereford, is on trial for the alleged murders of seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire, and the attempted murder of 10 others between 2015 and 2016. She denies all charges.
She replied, “I don’t know of any genetic disease that causes a baby to collapse and die within 24 hours of birth.”
Dr Bohin said genetic testing would only be done if staff suspected a baby had a genetic condition. There were no such suspicions in this case.
Letby, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder ten others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
His trial, which is expected to last six months, is continuing.
Full indictment against Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby is charged as follows:
Account 1 – Accused of murdering Baby A on June 8, 2015
Count 2 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby B between June 8, 2015 and June 11, 2015
Count 3 – Accused of murdering Baby C on June 14, 2015
Count 4 – Accused of murdering Baby D on June 22, 2015
Count 5 – Accused of murdering Baby E on August 4, 2015
Count 6 – Accused of attempted murder of Baby F on August 5, 2015
Count 7 – Accused of attempted murder of Baby G on September 7, 2015
Count 8 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on September 21, 2015
Count 9 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on September 21, 2015
Count 10 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on September 26, 2015
Count 11 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on September 27, 2015
Count 12 – Accused of the murder of Baby I on October 23, 2015
Count 13 – Accused of attempted murder of Baby J on November 27, 2015
Count 14 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby K on February 17, 2015
Count 15 – Accused of attempted murder of Baby L on April 9, 2016
Chief 16 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby M on April 9, 2016
Chief 17 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on June 3, 2016
Account 18 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on June 15, 2016
Chief 19 – Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on June 15, 2016
Count 20 – Accused of murdering Baby O on June 23, 2016
Chief 21 – Accused of the murder of Baby P on June 24, 2016
Count 22 – Accused of attempted murder on Baby Q on June 25, 2016
Chicago Board of Education to Vote on Whether to Revoke Urban Prep Academy’s Charter School Status – NBC Chicago
The future of Urban Prep Academy, a charter school with two Chicago campuses, is now in the hands of the Chicago Board of Education.
According to school officials, the academy is in danger of losing its status as a charter school. If so, he faces a possible takeover of Chicago’s public schools.
But student families and Urban Prep Academy leaders are calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to intervene.
“They’re lying,” an Urban Prep parent said earlier this week at a press conference. “They are deceptive and they intentionally try to undermine the success of black boys.”
Urban Prep Academy’s two campuses — one in Englewood, the other in Bronzeville — have an all-black male population. The school also boasted of a 100% high school graduation and college acceptance rate.
However, according to Chicago Public Schools, a recent inspector general investigation into the charter school found financial mismanagement, failure to follow state and federal laws, nonpayment, and other claims that have a impact on student safety.
Additionally, Tim King, the school’s former CEO and founder, was recently forced to resign over accusations of sexual misconduct, an allegation King denies.
Following the charges, King filed a lawsuit against CPS. Shortly thereafter, according to the charter school, the district recommended that the school board withdraw its charter.
“Were there any challenges? Of course,” said Troy Boyd Jr., chief operating officer of Urban Prep. “Were there any wrongdoings, as they tried to claim? No, that is absolutely not the case. We fixed those issues. We did everything well.”
The Chicago Board of Education is due to vote on the school’s status at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Erik Cantu shot dead by San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A teenager shot dead by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he reversed his car while eating a burger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very fragile”, his father said in the first public comments on Tuesday. of the family since the shooting. .
“He is a little better, his injuries are healing, but the injuries he has suffered, they are big, there are a lot of them,” Eric Cantu told a press conference.
Family attorney Ben Crump – who has taken on some of the highest-profile police killings of black people in the country – said the family had been told the now fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him while searching for a Hispanic suspect.
Cantu was shot on October 2 by Constable James Brennand in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public officer. Police say Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car.
SEE ALSO: Texas officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car backs up with the door open and the officer fires into the vehicle several times. He continues to fire as the car drives away.
Police say Brennand was reacting to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car he said had slipped away from him the previous day while attempting to stop traffic. Brennand said he suspected the car was stolen.
Police said that although the license plates do not match the vehicle Cantu was using, the car itself was not stolen.
Crump said the Bexar County prosecutor told the family the officer was looking for a Hispanic teenager with a bowl haircut and profiled Cantu. The district attorney’s office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it does not comment publicly on the facts of ongoing cases.
“That’s what hurts is that he was profiled and badly injured on it,” Eric Cantu said.
Crump said the teenager “continues to fight for his life on life support”.
RELATED: 17-year-old shot by ex-San Antonio officer still on life support as charges filed in case
The teenager’s mother, Victoria Casarez, said she did not know how many times her son had been shot. She said four bullets were found in her body, including one lodged near her heart.
She said he was injured in the stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver and arm.
“He’s just mutilated and it hurts us to see our son like that,” she said.
Brennand was released from prison on bail. A message left for Brennand’s attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public officer because there was also a passenger in Cantu’s vehicle. The passenger is unharmed.
GOP House super PAC buys $11 million ad for last two weeks
The Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, bought $11 million worth of new ads in 16 House districts from California to Rhode Island to take over the lower house.
In an indication of last-minute optimism for the GOP, new ad buys in the final two weeks of the midterm election cycle include seven districts that President Biden won by double digits in 2020.
“CLF continues to raise record sums, which has allowed us to drive our advantage deeper into the map and forced Democrats to make some tough decisions,” said CLF Chairman Dan Conston. “Republicans are in a great position to win a majority and we will continue to make the investments we need down the stretch.”
Among the seven targets is Rep. Katie Porter, Democrat of California, who takes on Republican Scott Baugh. The CLF is losing another $1.9 million in recent weeks in the district Mr. Biden won by 11 points.
In Oregon’s 6th congressional district, a new seat called a “toss,” according to Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, Republican Mike Erickson is up against Democrat Andrea Salinas. Former President Donald Trump lost in the communities covered by the new district by a margin of 13 points. The CLF spends $800,000 on the race.
The super PAC gave $820,000 to Virginia’s 7th congressional district to help Republican Yesli Vega in her closely watched race against Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger.
In addition, the CLF devotes new expenses to other races. GOP campaigns in Arizona’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts are receiving a total of $1.8 million.
All told, the House GOP super PAC will increase ad buys against Democratic Rep. Judy Chu in California’s 27th District, $235,000; the 47th from California held by Rep. Alan Lowenthal, $1.9 million; the 49th from California held by Rep. Mike Levink $320,000; 5th from Connecticut, held by Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, $320,000; 3rd from Iowa, held by Rep. Cynthia Axne, $280,000; 2nd from Minnesota, against Democratic Rep. Angie Craig; $270,000; 13th from Ohio held by Rep. Tim Ryan, Senate candidate, $800,000; 7th from Pennsylvania, held by Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, $500,000; 8th from Pennsylvania, held by Rep. Matt Cartwright, $500,000; an open seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th, $750,000; Rhode Island’s 2nd District held by longtime Democratic Rep. James Langevin, $450,000; Texas’ 34th District held by Republican Representative Mayra Flores, which won a special election in June, $350,000; 7th from Virginia to Ms. Spanberger, $820,000; and Washington State’s 8th District held by Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, $720,000.
CLF’s new ad buys announced Wednesday now add to its spending of more than $210 million. In addition to bookings for ads, the super PAC added $750,000 for nationwide voter turnout.
The House Democrats’ Super PAC, aligned with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has struggled to keep up with its GOP counterpart.
The Democratic House Majority PAC ended September with $82 million in the bank after spending $48 million so far in the election cycle, while the CLF spent $102 million in the same period and ended September with $114 million in the bank.
Ms. Pelosi wrote in a memo for the PAC: “Democrats have stronger candidates and a better message than hardliners in the GOP who care more about pushing through a national abortion ban than cutting costs for families. Americans and move our economy forward.
She listed several races and called them “an essential part of our path to majority, but we can only win if we have the resources we need in the final sprint until Election Day.”
