Singapore Mas To Ban Crypto Credits To Control Token Trading

Both consultation papers seek to reduce consumer trading risks.
The second consultation paper offers suggestions for Singapore’s stablecoin regulatory framework.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is putting forth proposals to more effectively control cryptocurrencies. Two consultation papers on ideas for regulating the activities of stablecoin issuers and digital payment token service providers (DPTSP) under the Payment Services Act have been released by the central bank of Singapore.
Both consultation papers seek to raise stablecoin transaction standards and lower consumer risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. The first document contains suggestions for services involving digital payment tokens (DPTs) or services connected to well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
The regulator contends that cryptocurrency service providers shouldn’t be permitted to accept payments made with credit cards in exchange for cryptocurrency services. The MAS also advised DPTSPs to think about implementing consumer tests to gauge retail customers’ awareness of the dangers associated with cryptocurrencies.
Restrict Stablecoin Issuers From Lending
A set of business and operational requirements for stablecoin issuers are provided in the second consultation paper, which makes regulatory approach proposals for stablecoins in Singapore. The MAS suggested banning the lending or staking of single-currency pegged stablecoins (SCS), as well as the trading of other cryptocurrencies.
A minimum base capital requirement of $1 million or 50% of the SCS issuer’s annual operating expenses was also proposed by the regulator. According to MAS, the capital must always be held and contain liquid assets. By December 21, 2022, the regulator requested comments on the proposals from all interested parties.
Bullish Toncoin price prediction is $1.9908 to $5.0526.
Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $3 soon.
Bearish Toncoin price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.
In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Toncoin to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Toncoin (TON) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Toncoin (TON) is $1.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,773,428 at the time of writing. However, Toncoin has increased by nearly 15.9% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, Toncoin (TON) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx.
What is Toncoin (TON)?
The Open Network, also known as TON, is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform created by the cloud-based instant messaging service, Telegram. TON offers quick, cheap, and energy-efficient transactions. The Open Network is also renowned for its scalability, flexibility, and environmental friendliness.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, and validate transactions on the TON blockchain, which uses the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022
Toncoin price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Toncoin (TON) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Toncoin (TON) is in the range of $1.8789. If the pattern continues, the price of Toncoin might reach the resistance levels of $2.0141, and $4.4516. If the trend reverses, then the price of Toncoin may fall to $1.2090 and $0.7954.
Toncoin (TON) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Toncoin (TON).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Toncoin (TON).
Resistance Level 1
$1.9908
Resistance Level 2
$3.4337
Resistance Level 3
$5.0526
Support Level 1
$1.1907
Support Level 2
$0.7486
Toncoin /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Toncoin (TON) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Toncoin might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.0526.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Toncoin (TON) might plummet to almost $0.7486, a bearish signal.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Toncoin lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Toncoin (TON) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, Toncoin has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Toncoin at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Toncoin is 80.24. This means that Toncoin (TON) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Toncoin may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Toncoin (TON). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Toncoin (TON). Currently, the ADX of Toncoin lies in the range of 27.3375 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Toncoin (TON). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Toncoin lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Toncoin (TON) is at 80.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of TON with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Toncoin (TON).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC, ETH, and TON are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of TON also increases or decreases respectively.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Toncoin (TON)might probably attain $5 by 2023.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Toncoin (TON) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Toncoin might rally to hit $7 by 2024.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2025
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $9.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2026
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $11.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2027
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $13.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2028
If Toncoin (TON) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Toncoin would hit $15 in 2028.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Toncoin (TON), it would witness major spikes. Toncoin might hit $17 by 2029.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Toncoinecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Toncoin for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Toncoin (TON) might hit $19 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Toncoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Toncoin. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) in 2022 is $5.0526. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the TON ecosystem, the performance of Toncoin would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.29 very soon. But, it might also reach $3, if the investors believe that Toncoin is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Toncoin (TON)?
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, or validate transactions on the TON blockchain using the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.
2. Where can you purchase Toncoin (TON)?
Toncoin (TON) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx.
3. Will Toncoin (TON) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Toncoin (TON) platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Toncoin (TON)?
On November 12, 2021 Toncoin (TON) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.29.
5. Is Toncoin (TON) a good investment in 2022?
Toncoin (TON) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Toncoin in the past few months, Toncoin is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Toncoin (TON) reach $3?
Toncoin (TON) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Toncoin (TON) will hit $3 soon.
7. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2023?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
8. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2024?
Toncoin (TON)price is expected to reach $7 by 2024.
9. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2025?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.
10. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2026?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ADA’s price shows strength as price bounces from a downtrend with strong volume as price eyes a rally to $0.5.
ADA faces rejection to trend higher above $0.4 as the price faced a sharp rejection below key resistance.
The price of ADA continues to hold strong below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims to rally past key areas.
The price of Cardano (ADA) has continued to hold strong as price trends toward the region of $0.4, facing rejection to trend higher to a region of $0.5. The crypto market has looked more decent this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. This new relief rally across the crypto market has positively impacted smaller coins like Cardano (ADA) as price rallied from its downtrend movement to a high of $0.4 as price attempted to break its key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of ADA has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of ADA dropped from a high of $3 to $0.3, seeing more than a 70% decline in its price.
ADA’s price recently declined from an all-time high of more than $3 to a region of $0.75 before rallying to a high of $1.3. ADA’s price faced resistance from $1.3 to breaking higher.
After the price of ADA was rejected at $1.3, it fell to a region of $0.4, where it appeared to have formed strong Support and, most likely, a demand zone for future buy orders, but this wasn’t the case as the price dropped a bit further to a weekly low of $0.35. The price of ADA rallied from $0.35 to a high of $0.4 as the price aimed to go higher to $0.5.
The overall structure of ADA appears to be favorable, with a high probability of price retesting the $0.5 and higher ranges. If ADA fails to break and hold above $0.43, we may see a retest of $0.35.
Weekly resistance for the price of ADA – $0.45-$0.5.
Weekly Support for the price of ADA – $0.35.
Price Analysis Of ADA On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ADA continues to hold strong and trade above the key Support formed at $0.35 after the price rallied from its daily low, with the current market looking favorable for most crypto assets.
The price of ADA needs to break and hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance to the price of ADA. The price of $0.4 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher to a region of $0.5.
Daily resistance for the ADA price – $0.42.
Daily Support for the ADA price – $0.35.
Featured Image From Blockbuild, Charts From Tradingview
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has successfully integrated over a thousand player wallets into its network, with a primary focus on Africa.
Hulk Labs has initially allocated over US$100,000 into gaming assets that have been deployed to players in Africa, in markets including Tanzania, South Africa, and via its exclusive contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo (“the DRC”). To date, gaming assets in its top titles (Crabada and Thetan Arena) are returning between 18% and 24% per month in revenue. Hulk Labs has over 3,000 players on the waitlist to join its network across Africa. It is expected that Hulk Labs will continue to add hundreds of players each month and deploy further capital, with a target of getting to 10,000 players by the end of 2023.
Hulk continues to leverage its in-house software tools to scale its ability to manage a growing number of assets and players. In addition, in 2023, Hulk Labs will begin beta testing proprietary software that will connect its player network to interested investors, similar to how Uber connects passengers to drivers.
“Hulk Labs which has grown exponentially since its launch earlier this year and has sights on becoming one of the largest gaming guilds in the world,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “Our partnerships in Africa successfully created new income opportunities leveraging the blockchain. We will continue to forge the business ahead and will be well equipped for when the crypto markets turn.”
Hulk Labs is focused on three primary objectives. The first is identifying the best income-generation opportunities across the P2E economy by evaluating hundreds of the top P2E games and creating calculators to evaluate the profit potential and expected longevity of the games. Hulk Labs publishes many of these calculators at hulklabs.com for no cost.
Second, Hulk Labs buys P2E gaming assets (NFTs) that identify with the most profit potential and delegates them to a network of players in its network, located primarily in Africa.
Finally, the Company continues to build tools to streamline the delegation (sharing) and tracking of its P2E assets to various players. Hulk Labs has built tools to securely create and monitor thousands of cryptocurrency wallets, administer assets to these wallets while still maintaining custody of its assets, track player performance during gameplay, and streamline the transfer of tokens required for gameplay. The team is focused on scaling its products to support a wide variety of blockchains and games.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Hulk Labs
Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.
For further information please visithttps://hulklabs.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Tuesday has proven to be a good day for bitcoin and the crypto market in its entirety as gains have been the order of the day. Bitcoin has finally been able to clear the $20,000 territory even when indicators pointed towards the more sluggish movement for the digital asset. As expected, there have been ripple events from the gains in the market. Liquidations are now the order of the day and short traders are getting the ‘short’ end of the stick.
Crypto Liquidations Cross $1 Billion
The crypto market has now recorded its worse liquidation trend so far in 2022. Bitcoin’s recovery above $20,000 was swift and the liquidations were just as fast. The result of this is more than $1 billion being liquidated across the crypto market in the last 24 hours.
Given the recovery, short traders have suffered the worst of it. Data from Coinglass shows that over 87% of all liquidations recorded in the past day have been from short traders. This means that short traders have lost more than $700 million in a single day.
Amid this, FTX exchange recorded the largest liquidation event in history with more than $700 million liquidated on the crypto exchange. This puts the majority of the market liquidations on FTX (74.7%) with all other exchanges making up about 25% of the remaining figure.
Approximately 156,000 traders were caught in the crossfire of this bloody trading day. The largest single liquidation was recorded on the Okex – ETH-USDT-SWAP pair for a total of $3.05 million. Total market liquidation values now sit at $1.12 billion at the time of this writing.
Bitcoin Gearing Up For More
Bitcoin has landed in the mid-$20,000s after the current rally but the digital asset does not seem to be done yet. The recovery put it firmly above its 50-day moving average, which cements its short-term bull trend.
Additionally, the correlation with the stock market remains high and bitcoin is bound to follow the performance of its largest counterpart. If the current positive sentiment across the financial market continues, then it is possible that BTC would test the $21,000 resistance before the close of the trading day on Wednesday.
BTC price at $20,600 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
High inflation rates across the world are also triggering investors’ move to bitcoin. Forecasts have put countries around the world at even higher inflation rates going into the end of the year, which could paint a bull picture for cryptocurrencies going forward.
BTC is currently trading at $20,600 at the time of this writing. It is up 6.98% in the last 24 hours and has a current market cap of 396 billion. It has also seen $61.7 billion in trading volume, a 136% increase in the last day.
Featured image from ITPro Today, chart from TradingView.com
Bullish APT price prediction is $9.0298 to $12.1553.
Aptos (APT) price might also reach $10 soon.
Bearish APT price prediction for 2022 is $6.7003.
In Aptos (APT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about APT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Aptos (APT) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Aptos (APT) is $8.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $444,764,104 at the time of writing. However, APT has decreased by nearly 3.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Aptos (APT) has a circulating supply of 130,000,000 APT. Currently, Aptos (APT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, OKX, HuobiGlobal.
What is Aptos (APT)?
APT is the native crypto token of the Aptos blockchain. Aptos is a layer-one blockchain that was developed by Aptos Labs. The Aptos mainnet was launched on October 17, 2022, by Aptos Labs.The Aptos network uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, which requires validators to have a minimum amount of staked Aptos tokens in order to participate in transaction validation.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022
Aptos (APT) holds the 51st position on CoinGecko right now. APT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Aptos (APT) laid out a Descending channel pattern. Descending channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Aptos (APT) is in the range of $8.7220 If the pattern continues, the price of APT might reach the resistance levels of $9.5107, $9.9570 and $10.3469. If the trend reverses, then the price of APT may fall to $8.5092.
Aptos (APT) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Aptos (APT).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Aptos (APT).
Resistance Level 1
$9.0298
Resistance Level 2
$10.3757
Resistance Level 3
$12.1553
Support Level 1
$7.7694
Support Level 2
$6.7003
APT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Aptos (APT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, APT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.1553
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Aptos (APT) might plummet to almost $6.7003, a bearish signal.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Aptos (APT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of APT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Aptos (APT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Aptos (APT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, APT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of APT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the APT is 38.26. This means that Aptos (APT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of APT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Aptos (APT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Aptos (APT). Currently, the ADX of APT lies in the range of 13.3648 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Aptos (APT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of APT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Aptos (APT) is at 38.26 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of APT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Aptos (APT).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions APT is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of APT decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of APT increases.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Aptos (APT)might probably attain $15 by 2023.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Aptos (APT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, APT might rally to hit $20 by 2024.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2025
If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, APT would rally to hit $25
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2026
If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, APT would rally to hit $30
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2027
If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, APT would rally to hit $35
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2028
If Aptos (APT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, APT would hit $40 in 2028.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Aptos (APT), it would witness major spikes. APT might hit $45by 2029.
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Aptos ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in APT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Aptos (APT) might hit $50 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Aptos network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for APT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Aptos (APT) in 2022 is $12.1553. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Aptos (APT) price prediction for 2022 is $6.7003.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Aptos ecosystem, the performance of APT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $13.73 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that APT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Aptos (APT)?
APT is the native crypto token of the Aptos blockchain. Aptos is a layer-one blockchain that was developed by Aptos Labs.
2. Where can you purchase Aptos (APT)?
Polygon(APT) (APT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, OKX, HuobiGlobal.
3. Will Aptos (APT) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Aptos platform, APT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Aptos (APT)?
On October 19, 2022 Aptos (APT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.73.
5. Is Aptos (APT) a good investment in 2022?
Aptos (APT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Aptos in the past few months, APT is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Aptos (APT) reach $10?
Aptos (APT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Aptos (APT) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2023?
Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023.
8. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2024?
Aptos (APT)price is expected to reach $20 by 2024.
9. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2025?
Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025.
10. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2026?
Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
RockItCoin now manages almost 1,900 machines in 44 states after the acquisition.
CEO and creator of RockItCoin expected further acquisitions in Q4 2022.
On October 25th, Bitcoin ATM provider RockItCoin announced that it has acquired Tao Bitcoin. Located largely in the southern part of the United States, Tao Bitcoin operates 56 Bitcoin ATMs around the country.
The firm claims the purchase was made as part of an effort to establish synergies with other, similarly sized businesses in the regional Bitcoin ATM market. As a result of the acquisition, RockItCoin now manages almost 1,900 machines in 44 states.
Further Expansion Expected
The president of RockItCoin, Ben Phillips, has predicted that the Bitcoin ATM sector would consolidate in 2023, and the firm is expected to acquire other companies in the next months.
In addition, Michael Dalesandro, CEO, and creator of RockItCoin, expected further acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bitcoin ATMs formerly owned by Tao will be renamed as RockItCoin machines during the following several weeks.
Tao Bitcoin, co-founded by John Taylor and Andrew Arterburn in 2016, looked at numerous bids for the machines before settling on RockItCoin due to the company’s “values closely aligned with our own.”
The worldwide market for cryptocurrency ATMs is expected to expand significantly over the next five years, reaching $500M by 2023. Research and Markets predicts a CAGR of 59% for the sector between 2022 and 2027 in research released in July.
The report estimates that the value of the cryptocurrency ATM market would rise from its current $46.4 million to $472 million by the end of the forecast period. Increased international transfers of money, particularly to developing nations, changes in monetary policy, and the spread of cryptocurrency ATMs are all factors fueling this expansion.
