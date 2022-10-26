St. Louis School Gunman had AR-15 style gun, 600 rounds of ammo – NBC Chicago

Newsletter Sign-Up
The 19-year-old shooter who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds, the commissioner said. police. Michael Sack said on Tuesday.
Orlando Harris also left a handwritten note explaining Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth grade student Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were injured before police killed Harris in a gunfight.
Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the memo, Harris called it “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in the stairwells.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Sack said.
The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building for safety. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You’re all going to die!”
Harris, 19, graduated from school last year. The FBI was assisting the police in the investigation. Sack, speaking at a press conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to be suffering from mental illness or distress starts “talking about buying guns or hurting other”.
Relatives of those killed mourned their losses.
“Alexzandria was everything to me,” her father, Andre Bell, told KSDK-TV. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.”
Alexzandria was outgoing, loved to dance and was on the school’s junior varsity dance team, her father said.
“She was the girl I loved seeing and hearing about. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was fine. She was my baby,” Andre Bell said.
Abby Kuczka said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.
“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mother.
The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were listed in stable condition. Sack said four people were shot or scratched, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle – apparently from jumping from the three-story building.
The South St. Louis school was locked down, with seven security guards at the gates, St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said. A security guard initially became alarmed when he saw Harris trying to enter through one of the doors. He was armed with a gun and “there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He took it out and came in aggressively and violently,” Sack said.
This guard alerted school officials and ensured that the police were contacted.
Harris still managed to get inside – Sack declined to say how, saying he didn’t want to “make it easy” for anyone wanting to break into a school.
Police offered this timeline of events: A 911 call came in at 9:11 a.m. alerting police to an active shooter. Officers – some on leave wearing street clothes – arrived at 9:15 a.m.
Police located Harris at 9:23 a.m. on the third floor of the school, where he had barricaded himself in a classroom. Police said in a news release that when Harris fired at officers, they returned fire and ran through the door.
At 9:25 a.m., when Harris pointed his rifle at police, they fired several shots. He was secured by police at 9.32am
Police say Alexandria was found in a hallway and died at the scene. Kuczka was found in a classroom and died in a hospital.
Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
It was the 40th school shooting this year resulting in injury or death, according to an Education Week tally – the highest number since it began tracking shootings in 2018. Deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s shooting in St. Louis came the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
For now, the survivors are coping with the trauma.
The shooter pointed his gun at Raymond Parks, a dance teacher at the school, but did not shoot him, Parks said. The children in his class escaped outside, and Parks stopped traffic and asked someone to call the police. They came quickly.
“You couldn’t have asked for better,” Parks said of the police response.
Ashley Rench said she was teaching advanced algebra to second graders when she heard a loud bang. Then the school intercom announced, “Miles Davis is in the building.
“This is our code for intruders,” Rench said.
The shooter attempted to open the classroom door but did not force entry, she said. When the police started knocking, she wasn’t sure at first if it was really law enforcement until she could peek out and see some police.
“Let’s go! she says to the children.
NBC Chicago
Crime
A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged with a hit-and-run in North Reading which injured a 4-year-old child.
The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.
North Reading Police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, October 19 at around 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating that a young child, who was being pulled in a cart by his parents, had been struck by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.
The 4-year-old was reportedly assessed by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.
Police quickly identified Andover’s wife as the driver and contacted her, leading her to surrender without incident, the department said.
No other information was immediately available.
Boston
A tourist vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains was injured after a rogue bear broke into his locked cabin in the middle of the night and charged at him, officials said.
The unnamed victim discovered the furry burglar when he walked into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
The 209-pound bear burst through a set of French doors that were locked but not locked, wildlife officers told media.
The bear injured the tourist’s head and scratched his back, but the man was able to lock himself in a room and call 911.
He was later taken to hospital by family members and treated for his injuries.
A trap was set and a bear matching the description of the culprit in the cabin attack was caught and euthanized on Sunday.
Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, TWRA said.
The downed bear was described by authorities as a 2- or 3-year-old female without cubs.
With post wires
New York Post
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political overview, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis debates for governor in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost again, figuratively and literally. He has appeared to lose his train of thought several times in recent days and has been seen walking around the White House garden, but it’s when he thinks clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains through examples, of course. Plus, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his take on globalist aristocrat and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two great guests today. The first is JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Ohio. He takes on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes at the same rate as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. JD provides an update on his run and the potential for a red wave in November. Next, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She’s a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-revival rants on social media. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she’s sharing what’s changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun chat on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate – yes, karate!
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
Scott Bryan
And our COMMENT OF THE WEEK from last week, my pick goes to this one, about Syabira’s Hanging Halloween Spooky Spider.
Scott Bryan
Welcome to the Great British Bake Off Guardian live blog. And his Cream The week!
That’s right… Who will jiggle jiggle then fold?
And will Custard Week join the list of “first” weeks never to be seen again, including Halloween week (which was last week, even though Halloween is next week), Mexican week, Japanese week, German week, 80s week (I’m going to stop now.)
The one thing I remember vividly from last week’s episode was the UK government falling apart and Janusz on Bake Off wearing high heels.
Oh, and the fact that Syabira not only got a handshake when signing, she also won the technical contest and got a Star Baker for the first time (so late, omg.)
This means that Maxy and Janusz are in the lead with two Star Bakers each and Sandro and Syabira have one each. Hold for the Scottish Kevin and Underdog Abdul.
But as we all know, no matter how many good weeks you have, you only need one big wobble to be sent home, which seems all the more perilous during Custard Week. And since the competition is particularly fierce (there is no difference between the remaining half of the bakers), we will say goodbye to very talented bakers at the earliest.
And in another new feature, I call BAKE OFF OFFENSE THE WORLD it seems that the technical challenge of s’mores really fared poorly with American viewers this week.
theguardian
The red crab migration season has started on Christmas Island in Australia.
In footage filmed by David Watchorn over the weekend, crustaceans rush onto roads and infrastructure.
According to Parks Australia, every year millions of large crabs emerge from the forest and head into the water to breed. The migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season.
Although it is usually in October or November, it can sometimes be as late as January.
PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 INCREDIBLE PHOTOS OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON’S MICROSCOPY CONTEST
The exact timing and speed of the migration is determined by the phase of the moon.
The male crabs that lead the migration are then joined by the females.
If it starts raining too late to meet their egg-laying date, some crabs will migrate the following month.
Once on shore, the crabs bathe to replenish moisture before the male crabs retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows.
KNIFE MAN FIGHTS CROCODILE WHO HAD HIS FRIEND’S HEAD IN A VIRUS: REPORT
The female crabs then join the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows.
Each female crab, which stays in the burrow for more than two weeks, can produce up to 100,000 eggs.
The male crabs will take a second bath before beginning the return journey.
When the moon reaches its last quarter, the crabs gather on the shore, releasing their eggs into the water.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Red crab larvae hatch from the eggs as soon as they come into contact with water.
The Red Crab Migration is Christmas Island’s biggest tourist attraction.
Fox
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of three key offensive starters missing at practice Tuesday.
Bateman, who was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through, was absent for the open portion of practice Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were not practicing for the second straight day. All three played significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
On defense, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) were also missing again. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were back after sitting out Monday’s session.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be announced Wednesday.
This article will be updated.
()
