Blockchain

Stellar Could Grow Dim This Week, But Buyers Shouldn’t Worry

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

Published

13 seconds ago

on

on

By

Stellar
Stellar (XLM), the 27th ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to pump its spot trading price by 2.1% over the last 24 hours.

At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the asset is changing hands at $0.112 and has been down by 3.3% and 4.4% on is biweekly and monthly charts, respectively.

Here’s a quick look at XLM’s performance:

  • Stellar has once again fallen into a bearish price pattern
  • XLM needs to sustain and surpass its current trading price of $0.112 to break from its downward trend
  • Stellar forecasted to drop to $0.085 over the next 30 days

The altcoin suffered when it failed to move past the $0.13 resistance marker and fell into a pattern that indicates further downward trend.

XLM’s technical indicators and analysis hint at a continued exposure to negative factors that will prevent it from climbing to higher levels over the next few days.

Repetitive Rejection On Crucial Levels Cripples Stellar

Since the middle part of June, the altcoin was trading at a narrow range of $0.10 and $0.13. XLM tried to test and surpass the aforementioned resistance level but was unsuccessful.

Source: TradingView

Not only that, it also failed to sustain the crucial support marker of $0.125. As a result, in just two days, the asset declined by 12%. That, however, was erased by its recent price pump.

Stellar’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50-neutral zone but it hasn’t reached the point of being overbrought or oversold.

While buyers might seem to be discouraged by these bearish signals, there is a possibility that the downtrend thesis will be invalidated.

This will happen if XLM manages to surpass the $0.112 range. Failure to do so, however, might result to a steep fall all the way down to $0.101.

XLM Price Forecast

According to Coincodex, Stellar has 17 technical indicators that are sending bearish signals while 15 were leaning towards bullish signs.

With this, the crypto is forecasted to slightly increase its trading price to $0.113 over the next five days. The next 30 days, however, will be painful for holders as the altcoin is seen to plummet all the way down to $0.085.

There is also significant level of fear towards the asset as it scored 33 on the Fear and Greed Index. XLM is also facing a high yearly inflation rate of 5.44%.

It has been trading below the 200-day simple moving average and has not shown any signs of performing better anytime soon.

Still, just like with any other cryptocurrency, it is not immune to the volatility of the crypto space so its price can also go high as fast as it goes down, and vice versa.

Stellar Could Grow Dim This Week But Buyers Shouldnt Worry

XLM total market cap at $2.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from National Review, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season On Avalanche Blockchain
Toonstar and Avalanche Partner to Build the Future of Web 3 Entertainment

Mark Consuelos Joins as Executive Producer and Talent

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#thegimmicks—Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent.

Hollywood veteran writers “The Daves,” Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright (Family Guy, Star Trek: Lower Decks ), will continue on as executive producers. The new season, “House of Chico,” follows breakout star Rocky Romero (aka Chico el Luchador) back to his Lucha origins in Mexico. And true to Toonstar’s commitment to bring diverse voices to animation, new voices Mike Tenango will join the writing team and Alberto Portillo will join as a producer. The new season will also feature top Latino influencers and talent including:

  • Jairo Orozco + Bryan Rojo (Mexican Gueys)
  • Eric Ochoa (Supereeego)
  • Jesus Sepulveda (HBO Comedy Special, “Mr. Tough Life”)
  • Laura DiLorenzo (Netflix, Selena: The Series)
  • Fabian Alomar (FX, Mayans MC)

“There’s a well documented lack of diverse voices, especially Latino, in Hollywood,” said Rocky Romero. “I’m thrilled to be part of this team, showcasing emerging Latino talent and embracing new technology that will enable even more voices to be heard.”

The Gimmicks embraced Web3 early on, giving NFT holders the ability to impact storylines and character arcs. The model proved to be incredibly successful with audience engagement and retention levels remaining high throughout the season, bucking the industry trend. Toonstar’s proprietary technologies enabled NFT holders to interact on-chain, logging more than 70 thousand recurring weekly on-chain actions and more than 1 Million DIC punches (voting and messaging) in just three months. In the new season Toonstar will expand opportunities for The Gimmicks community to interact on-chain with Upvoting, a Reddit-like forum; and “Hot or Not,” a Rotten Tomatoes-like rating board.

Avalanche launched in September 2020, ushering in a new era for blockchains with near-instant transaction finality. Today, Avalanche supports 500+ dApps and secures billions of dollars in value, all while having minimal climate impact. Avalanche’s proven speed, reliability and eco-friendliness are a natural fit as The Gimmicks adds even more NFTs and interactive capabilities. These properties allow Avalanche to provide the seamless Web3 support required to balance creative storytelling with engaging community participation, which is key to the success of Web3 in Hollywood (Hollywood 3.0).

“Audience engagement and retention is suffering across all platforms with traditional Hollywood content, but our model is bucking the trend,” said John Attanasio, CEO and Co-founder of Toonstar. “As soon as we started talking with the team from Avalanche, we knew they really understood Hollywood 3.0 and could provide the best technology and support to help us lead the market.”

“Toonstar is transforming entertainment, deploying Web3 elements in ways central to both storyline and fan experience,” said John Nahas, VP of Business Development at Ava Labs. “They’re blurring old lines in creative new ways and paving the way for Hollywood to move into Web3. We’re excited for Avalanche to power their journey.”

Avalanche will host the Season 2 premiere event at their Ciel Creatives Studios, to be followed by a Q and A with Toonstar and Avalanche executives. Toonstar will release additional NFTs available to the fans throughout the season that will continue to push the boundaries of participatory storytelling and community utility.

For more about Toonstar, visit http://www.toonstar.com.

For more about Avalanche, visit https://avax.network/.

Blockchain

MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Makerdao Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In Usdc
The extended bearish trend caused panic and massive sell-offs in the crypto space. But it seems that the industry still records progressive moves. For example, a recent report shows a new partnership between Coinbase and MakerDAO.

This collaboration aims to become the largest USDC holder. The world’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase announced the partnership.

According to the announcement, MakerDAO, the lending protocol, and Coinbase Prime, an institutional client of the exchange, will custody a total of $1.6 billion USD Coins. Also, the report disclosed that the partners would earn 1.5% returns from the assets.

Before agreeing to this collaboration, MakerDAO protocol conducted a vote which gained 75% support for the proposal.

Coinbase Excited About USDC Holding

According to the reports, Coinbase is excited about this move. The reason is that stablecoins have seen a boost in recognition recently. As a result, investors now rely on these assets to protect the value of their investments.

When other crypto prices fluctuate sporadically, stablecoins remain stable without depegging. Cases of depegs have been recorded in the past. But they only occurred on specific occasions, such as the general market crash of 2022.

Due to the nature of these cryptos, many investors see them as an essential part of future finance. For a stablecoin such as USDC, the goal is to become the number one, overtaking USDT in market cap. As a result, it has continued to gain, covering the gap between its value and that of Tether USDT.

How Is COIN Stock And MakerDAO Token performing Now?

While Coinbase continues to expand its crypto-related activities, investors wonder if its stock COIN is reacting positively.

Unfortunately, the stock mirrors the general trend of the 2022 bear market. There has been a correlation between the price movement of the crypto market and many tech stocks.

Coinbase stock COIN traded sideways today, during the Asian trading session. The price reached $66.39 after trading hours. A trace to its November 2021 price shows that the stock lost 80% of its all-time high then.

As for MakerDAO MKR, October 25 shows a loss of 6% during the early hours of trading. But during the early hours of the Asian trading session on Tuesday, the token gained by 3.52%, pushing the price to $951.45. But tracing its all-time high price of November 21 shows a loss of 85% for MKR.

MKR trends upwards on the chart l MKRUSDT on Tradingview.com

How Will The Move Affect DAI?

As MakerDAO has become the largest holder of USDC, the protocol is recording more revenues facilitating its goals. The growth and business development lead, Jennifer Senhaji, commented on this advantage for the lending protocol.

But now, the move will affect the decentralized nature of DAI, given that a centralized stablecoin is now collateralizing it. So the step to handle this effect might be accumulating Ethereum and increasing decentralized collateral.

This plan will likely take place within the next three years, given that MakerDAO aims to make DAI free from the dollar peg in the future.

Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Singapore MAS to Ban Crypto Credits to Control Token Trading

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Singapore Mas To Ban Crypto Credits To Control Token Trading
14 seconds ago |