Stellar Could Grow Dim This Week, But Buyers Shouldn’t Worry

Stellar (XLM), the 27th ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to pump its spot trading price by 2.1% over the last 24 hours.
At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the asset is changing hands at $0.112 and has been down by 3.3% and 4.4% on is biweekly and monthly charts, respectively.
Here’s a quick look at XLM’s performance:
Stellar has once again fallen into a bearish price pattern
XLM needs to sustain and surpass its current trading price of $0.112 to break from its downward trend
Stellar forecasted to drop to $0.085 over the next 30 days
The altcoin suffered when it failed to move past the $0.13 resistance marker and fell into a pattern that indicates further downward trend.
XLM’s technical indicators and analysis hint at a continued exposure to negative factors that will prevent it from climbing to higher levels over the next few days.
Repetitive Rejection On Crucial Levels Cripples Stellar
Since the middle part of June, the altcoin was trading at a narrow range of $0.10 and $0.13. XLM tried to test and surpass the aforementioned resistance level but was unsuccessful.
Not only that, it also failed to sustain the crucial support marker of $0.125. As a result, in just two days, the asset declined by 12%. That, however, was erased by its recent price pump.
Stellar’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50-neutral zone but it hasn’t reached the point of being overbrought or oversold.
While buyers might seem to be discouraged by these bearish signals, there is a possibility that the downtrend thesis will be invalidated.
This will happen if XLM manages to surpass the $0.112 range. Failure to do so, however, might result to a steep fall all the way down to $0.101.
XLM Price Forecast
According to Coincodex, Stellar has 17 technical indicators that are sending bearish signals while 15 were leaning towards bullish signs.
With this, the crypto is forecasted to slightly increase its trading price to $0.113 over the next five days. The next 30 days, however, will be painful for holders as the altcoin is seen to plummet all the way down to $0.085.
There is also significant level of fear towards the asset as it scored 33 on the Fear and Greed Index. XLM is also facing a high yearly inflation rate of 5.44%.
It has been trading below the 200-day simple moving average and has not shown any signs of performing better anytime soon.
Still, just like with any other cryptocurrency, it is not immune to the volatility of the crypto space so its price can also go high as fast as it goes down, and vice versa.
XLM total market cap at $2.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from National Review, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
Toonstar and Avalanche Partner to Build the Future of Web 3 Entertainment
Mark Consuelos Joins as Executive Producer and Talent
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#thegimmicks—Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent.
Hollywood veteran writers “The Daves,” Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright (Family Guy, Star Trek: Lower Decks ), will continue on as executive producers. The new season, “House of Chico,” follows breakout star Rocky Romero (aka Chico el Luchador) back to his Lucha origins in Mexico. And true to Toonstar’s commitment to bring diverse voices to animation, new voices Mike Tenango will join the writing team and Alberto Portillo will join as a producer. The new season will also feature top Latino influencers and talent including:
Jairo Orozco + Bryan Rojo (Mexican Gueys)
Eric Ochoa (Supereeego)
Jesus Sepulveda (HBO Comedy Special, “Mr. Tough Life”)
Laura DiLorenzo (Netflix, Selena: The Series)
Fabian Alomar (FX, Mayans MC)
“There’s a well documented lack of diverse voices, especially Latino, in Hollywood,” said Rocky Romero. “I’m thrilled to be part of this team, showcasing emerging Latino talent and embracing new technology that will enable even more voices to be heard.”
The Gimmicks embraced Web3 early on, giving NFT holders the ability to impact storylines and character arcs. The model proved to be incredibly successful with audience engagement and retention levels remaining high throughout the season, bucking the industry trend. Toonstar’s proprietary technologies enabled NFT holders to interact on-chain, logging more than 70 thousand recurring weekly on-chain actions and more than 1 Million DIC punches (voting and messaging) in just three months. In the new season Toonstar will expand opportunities for The Gimmicks community to interact on-chain with Upvoting, a Reddit-like forum; and “Hot or Not,” a Rotten Tomatoes-like rating board.
Avalanche launched in September 2020, ushering in a new era for blockchains with near-instant transaction finality. Today, Avalanche supports 500+ dApps and secures billions of dollars in value, all while having minimal climate impact. Avalanche’s proven speed, reliability and eco-friendliness are a natural fit as The Gimmicks adds even more NFTs and interactive capabilities. These properties allow Avalanche to provide the seamless Web3 support required to balance creative storytelling with engaging community participation, which is key to the success of Web3 in Hollywood (Hollywood 3.0).
“Audience engagement and retention is suffering across all platforms with traditional Hollywood content, but our model is bucking the trend,” said John Attanasio, CEO and Co-founder of Toonstar. “As soon as we started talking with the team from Avalanche, we knew they really understood Hollywood 3.0 and could provide the best technology and support to help us lead the market.”
“Toonstar is transforming entertainment, deploying Web3 elements in ways central to both storyline and fan experience,” said John Nahas, VP of Business Development at Ava Labs. “They’re blurring old lines in creative new ways and paving the way for Hollywood to move into Web3. We’re excited for Avalanche to power their journey.”
Avalanche will host the Season 2 premiere event at their Ciel Creatives Studios, to be followed by a Q and A with Toonstar and Avalanche executives. Toonstar will release additional NFTs available to the fans throughout the season that will continue to push the boundaries of participatory storytelling and community utility.
The extended bearish trend caused panic and massive sell-offs in the crypto space. But it seems that the industry still records progressive moves. For example, a recent report shows a new partnership between Coinbase and MakerDAO.
This collaboration aims to become the largest USDC holder. The world’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase announced the partnership.
According to the announcement, MakerDAO, the lending protocol, and Coinbase Prime, an institutional client of the exchange, will custody a total of $1.6 billion USD Coins. Also, the report disclosed that the partners would earn 1.5% returns from the assets.
Before agreeing to this collaboration, MakerDAO protocol conducted a vote which gained 75% support for the proposal.
Coinbase Excited About USDC Holding
According to the reports, Coinbase is excited about this move. The reason is that stablecoins have seen a boost in recognition recently. As a result, investors now rely on these assets to protect the value of their investments.
When other crypto prices fluctuate sporadically, stablecoins remain stable without depegging. Cases of depegs have been recorded in the past. But they only occurred on specific occasions, such as the general market crash of 2022.
Due to the nature of these cryptos, many investors see them as an essential part of future finance. For a stablecoin such as USDC, the goal is to become the number one, overtaking USDT in market cap. As a result, it has continued to gain, covering the gap between its value and that of Tether USDT.
How Is COIN Stock And MakerDAO Token performing Now?
While Coinbase continues to expand its crypto-related activities, investors wonder if its stock COIN is reacting positively.
Unfortunately, the stock mirrors the general trend of the 2022 bear market. There has been a correlation between the price movement of the crypto market and many tech stocks.
Coinbase stock COIN traded sideways today, during the Asian trading session. The price reached $66.39 after trading hours. A trace to its November 2021 price shows that the stock lost 80% of its all-time high then.
As for MakerDAO MKR, October 25 shows a loss of 6% during the early hours of trading. But during the early hours of the Asian trading session on Tuesday, the token gained by 3.52%, pushing the price to $951.45. But tracing its all-time high price of November 21 shows a loss of 85% for MKR.
How Will The Move Affect DAI?
As MakerDAO has become the largest holder of USDC, the protocol is recording more revenues facilitating its goals. The growth and business development lead, Jennifer Senhaji, commented on this advantage for the lending protocol.
But now, the move will affect the decentralized nature of DAI, given that a centralized stablecoin is now collateralizing it. So the step to handle this effect might be accumulating Ethereum and increasing decentralized collateral.
This plan will likely take place within the next three years, given that MakerDAO aims to make DAI free from the dollar peg in the future.
Both consultation papers seek to reduce consumer trading risks.
The second consultation paper offers suggestions for Singapore’s stablecoin regulatory framework.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is putting forth proposals to more effectively control cryptocurrencies. Two consultation papers on ideas for regulating the activities of stablecoin issuers and digital payment token service providers (DPTSP) under the Payment Services Act have been released by the central bank of Singapore.
Both consultation papers seek to raise stablecoin transaction standards and lower consumer risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. The first document contains suggestions for services involving digital payment tokens (DPTs) or services connected to well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
The regulator contends that cryptocurrency service providers shouldn’t be permitted to accept payments made with credit cards in exchange for cryptocurrency services. The MAS also advised DPTSPs to think about implementing consumer tests to gauge retail customers’ awareness of the dangers associated with cryptocurrencies.
Restrict Stablecoin Issuers From Lending
A set of business and operational requirements for stablecoin issuers are provided in the second consultation paper, which makes regulatory approach proposals for stablecoins in Singapore. The MAS suggested banning the lending or staking of single-currency pegged stablecoins (SCS), as well as the trading of other cryptocurrencies.
A minimum base capital requirement of $1 million or 50% of the SCS issuer’s annual operating expenses was also proposed by the regulator. According to MAS, the capital must always be held and contain liquid assets. By December 21, 2022, the regulator requested comments on the proposals from all interested parties.
Bullish Toncoin price prediction is $1.9908 to $5.0526.
Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $3 soon.
Bearish Toncoin price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.
In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Toncoin to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Toncoin (TON) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Toncoin (TON) is $1.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,773,428 at the time of writing. However, Toncoin has increased by nearly 15.9% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, Toncoin (TON) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx.
What is Toncoin (TON)?
The Open Network, also known as TON, is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform created by the cloud-based instant messaging service, Telegram. TON offers quick, cheap, and energy-efficient transactions. The Open Network is also renowned for its scalability, flexibility, and environmental friendliness.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, and validate transactions on the TON blockchain, which uses the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022
Toncoin price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Toncoin (TON) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Toncoin (TON) is in the range of $1.8789. If the pattern continues, the price of Toncoin might reach the resistance levels of $2.0141, and $4.4516. If the trend reverses, then the price of Toncoin may fall to $1.2090 and $0.7954.
Toncoin (TON) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Toncoin (TON).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Toncoin (TON).
Resistance Level 1
$1.9908
Resistance Level 2
$3.4337
Resistance Level 3
$5.0526
Support Level 1
$1.1907
Support Level 2
$0.7486
Toncoin /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Toncoin (TON) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Toncoin might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.0526.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Toncoin (TON) might plummet to almost $0.7486, a bearish signal.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Toncoin lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Toncoin (TON) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, Toncoin has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Toncoin at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Toncoin is 80.24. This means that Toncoin (TON) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Toncoin may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Toncoin (TON). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Toncoin (TON). Currently, the ADX of Toncoin lies in the range of 27.3375 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Toncoin (TON). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Toncoin lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Toncoin (TON) is at 80.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of TON with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Toncoin (TON).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC, ETH, and TON are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of TON also increases or decreases respectively.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Toncoin (TON)might probably attain $5 by 2023.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Toncoin (TON) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Toncoin might rally to hit $7 by 2024.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2025
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $9.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2026
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $11.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2027
If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $13.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2028
If Toncoin (TON) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Toncoin would hit $15 in 2028.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Toncoin (TON), it would witness major spikes. Toncoin might hit $17 by 2029.
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Toncoinecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Toncoin for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Toncoin (TON) might hit $19 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Toncoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Toncoin. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) in 2022 is $5.0526. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the TON ecosystem, the performance of Toncoin would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.29 very soon. But, it might also reach $3, if the investors believe that Toncoin is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Toncoin (TON)?
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, or validate transactions on the TON blockchain using the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.
2. Where can you purchase Toncoin (TON)?
Toncoin (TON) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx.
3. Will Toncoin (TON) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Toncoin (TON) platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Toncoin (TON)?
On November 12, 2021 Toncoin (TON) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.29.
5. Is Toncoin (TON) a good investment in 2022?
Toncoin (TON) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Toncoin in the past few months, Toncoin is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Toncoin (TON) reach $3?
Toncoin (TON) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Toncoin (TON) will hit $3 soon.
7. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2023?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
8. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2024?
Toncoin (TON)price is expected to reach $7 by 2024.
9. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2025?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025.
10. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2026?
Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ADA’s price shows strength as price bounces from a downtrend with strong volume as price eyes a rally to $0.5.
ADA faces rejection to trend higher above $0.4 as the price faced a sharp rejection below key resistance.
The price of ADA continues to hold strong below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims to rally past key areas.
The price of Cardano (ADA) has continued to hold strong as price trends toward the region of $0.4, facing rejection to trend higher to a region of $0.5. The crypto market has looked more decent this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. This new relief rally across the crypto market has positively impacted smaller coins like Cardano (ADA) as price rallied from its downtrend movement to a high of $0.4 as price attempted to break its key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of ADA has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of ADA dropped from a high of $3 to $0.3, seeing more than a 70% decline in its price.
ADA’s price recently declined from an all-time high of more than $3 to a region of $0.75 before rallying to a high of $1.3. ADA’s price faced resistance from $1.3 to breaking higher.
After the price of ADA was rejected at $1.3, it fell to a region of $0.4, where it appeared to have formed strong Support and, most likely, a demand zone for future buy orders, but this wasn’t the case as the price dropped a bit further to a weekly low of $0.35. The price of ADA rallied from $0.35 to a high of $0.4 as the price aimed to go higher to $0.5.
The overall structure of ADA appears to be favorable, with a high probability of price retesting the $0.5 and higher ranges. If ADA fails to break and hold above $0.43, we may see a retest of $0.35.
Weekly resistance for the price of ADA – $0.45-$0.5.
Weekly Support for the price of ADA – $0.35.
Price Analysis Of ADA On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ADA continues to hold strong and trade above the key Support formed at $0.35 after the price rallied from its daily low, with the current market looking favorable for most crypto assets.
The price of ADA needs to break and hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance to the price of ADA. The price of $0.4 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher to a region of $0.5.
Daily resistance for the ADA price – $0.42.
Daily Support for the ADA price – $0.35.
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has successfully integrated over a thousand player wallets into its network, with a primary focus on Africa.
Hulk Labs has initially allocated over US$100,000 into gaming assets that have been deployed to players in Africa, in markets including Tanzania, South Africa, and via its exclusive contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo (“the DRC”). To date, gaming assets in its top titles (Crabada and Thetan Arena) are returning between 18% and 24% per month in revenue. Hulk Labs has over 3,000 players on the waitlist to join its network across Africa. It is expected that Hulk Labs will continue to add hundreds of players each month and deploy further capital, with a target of getting to 10,000 players by the end of 2023.
Hulk continues to leverage its in-house software tools to scale its ability to manage a growing number of assets and players. In addition, in 2023, Hulk Labs will begin beta testing proprietary software that will connect its player network to interested investors, similar to how Uber connects passengers to drivers.
“Hulk Labs which has grown exponentially since its launch earlier this year and has sights on becoming one of the largest gaming guilds in the world,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “Our partnerships in Africa successfully created new income opportunities leveraging the blockchain. We will continue to forge the business ahead and will be well equipped for when the crypto markets turn.”
Hulk Labs is focused on three primary objectives. The first is identifying the best income-generation opportunities across the P2E economy by evaluating hundreds of the top P2E games and creating calculators to evaluate the profit potential and expected longevity of the games. Hulk Labs publishes many of these calculators at hulklabs.com for no cost.
Second, Hulk Labs buys P2E gaming assets (NFTs) that identify with the most profit potential and delegates them to a network of players in its network, located primarily in Africa.
Finally, the Company continues to build tools to streamline the delegation (sharing) and tracking of its P2E assets to various players. Hulk Labs has built tools to securely create and monitor thousands of cryptocurrency wallets, administer assets to these wallets while still maintaining custody of its assets, track player performance during gameplay, and streamline the transfer of tokens required for gameplay. The team is focused on scaling its products to support a wide variety of blockchains and games.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Hulk Labs
Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.
For further information please visithttps://hulklabs.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.