The Bank of Canada surprises with a half-point hike in interest rates to 3.75%
A daunting schedule awaits Gophers football in 2023
Ohio State and Michigan.
The Gophers football program’s 2023 schedule includes the Big Ten’s two toughest teams, the conference shared in its delayed schedule release Wednesday.
After avoiding both of the elite programs in 2022, Minnesota will play the Wolverines for the Little Brown Jug at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 7 and will travel to Ohio Stadium to play the Buckeyes on Nov. 18.
Minnesota hasn’t had both of them in the same year since 2015. Then-interim head coach Tracy Claeys drew them in his first two weeks after taking over for Jerry Kill midseason.
The Gophers’ third crossover game against East Division programs next season will be a home game against Michigan State on Oct. 28.
Minnesota also opens next season with a Big Ten clash — similar to how they started 2021 against Ohio State. The Gophers have hosted the season opener every year since 2012, primarily on Thursday nights.
Next season, the U will host Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31. Unless interim coach Mickey Joseph gets the full-time job, Cornhuskers will be debuting a new head coach that game.
After Week 2 vs. Eastern Michigan in Minneapolis, the Gophers’ premier nonconference game is Sept. 16 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Gophers and Tar Heels of the Atlantic Coast Conference have never played each other.
UNC will come to Minnesota for the 2024 season opener, a year that will include many changes in the Big Ten: the addition of UCLA and Southern Cal and the rumored dissolving of the East-West division split.
Looking ahead to next season, Minnesota will dip back into conference play with a trip to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern in Week 4 before finishing up nonconference play the following week against Louisiana.
The Gophers will have a bye week in mid-October to prepare for a trip to play Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 21. Minnesota has lost 10 straight rivalry games in Iowa City since 1999.
The three remaining Big Ten West games will be hosting Illinois on Nov. 4 (he Illini have won two consecutive over Minnesota), followed by a road trip Nov. 18 to Purdue, which topped the U 20-10 in the 2021 Big Ten opener, and tradition remains with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line in the regular season finale at home against Wisconsin on Nov. 25.
GOPHERS 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — vs. Nebraska
Sept. 9 — vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16 — at North Carolina
Sept. 23 — at Northwestern
Sept. 30 — vs. Louisiana
Oct. 7 — vs. Michigan
Oct. 14 — bye
Oct. 21 — at Iowa
Oct. 28 — vs. Michigan State
Nov. 4 — vs. Illinois
Nov. 11 — at Purdue
Nov. 18 — at Ohio State
Nov. 25 — vs. Wisconsin
Border watchdog left ‘speechless’ by Kent migrant center failures | Immigration and asylum
The Border Watchdog said he was left speechless by ‘miserable conditions’ during a visit to a migrant processing center in Manston, which has already passed the point of being unsafe.
Independent Chief Borders and Immigration Inspector David Neal also became concerned after discovering that some of those monitoring the site were not specifically qualified to do so.
He said following his visit to the Ramsgate site on Monday he had urgently raised the issue with Home Secretary and Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor.
Migrants are supposed to be held in the short-term detention centre, which opened in January, for 24 hours while they undergo checks before being transferred to migrant detention centers or detention centres. asylum – currently hotels.
Mitie Care & Custody operates Manston and has specially trained and Home Office accredited detention officers on site. However, there are also private security personnel on site who do not have the same specialized training.
Neal told a Home Affairs select committee testimony session that in addition to his concerns about some of the site staff, he had spoken to a family from Afghanistan living in a marquee for 32 days and to two families from Iraq and Syria living in the tent accommodation. for two weeks sleeping on kit mats with blankets.
“It’s pretty miserable conditions,” he said.
The Home Office could face hundreds of requests for illegal detention, as many people are illegally detained longer than the five-day deadline.
Committee member Stuart McDonald MP said: ‘It appears to have descended into a state of utter chaos and disaster.
Officials said that as the year progressed, it became increasingly difficult to move people.
They confirmed that around 3,000 people are being held there at a site designed for 1,000 with a maximum of 1,600. This is more than any prison or immigration detention center in the UK.
At the time of Neal’s visit, there were 2,800 people in Manston and 190 at nearby Western Jetfoil, including 24 en route from Western Jetfoil to Manston.
He said: ‘The numbers that have been described are clearly beyond the capacity of the site.
The lack of officers and guards to match the number of people was “alarming enough”, he said, adding: “When I found out that I was frankly speechless and not someone one who is normally speechless.”
He said the situation in Manston showed a “creeping lack of ambition on the part of the Home Office”.
“It’s a really dangerous situation. It fails to address the vulnerability,” he said, adding that there were risks in terms of fire, disorder and infection at the site.
He said that, as revealed by the Guardian, cases of diphtheria had been confirmed, but officials did not provide specific details of the tests carried out to check whether there were more cases than the four cases of which Neal had been informed.
Home Office officials told the committee there was 24/7 medical care available at the site and they were trying to move people out of Manston as quickly as possible.
theguardian
Jackson State takes center stage in Week 9, Deion Sanders not surprised: ‘I expect stuff like this’
For the first time in program history, Jackson State will be the college center Soccer world.
“College Gameday” announced earlier this week that it will travel to Mississippi for the rivalry game between Jackson State and South in week 9.
The college football pregame show will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning, bringing more attention to a Jackson State program that has garnered attention under the head coach and Member of the NFL Hall of Fame Deion Sanders.
DEION SANDERS THINKS HIS SON IS IN THE HEISMAN TROPHY RACE
Sanders said he first heard the news on Sunday while driving his car to the office.
“I was excited, really excited,” Sanders said Tuesday morning during his weekly media roundup, according to Mississippi Today. “But you have to understand, I expect stuff like that. Why not us? You know, a lot of people wear this shirt that says, ‘Why not us.’ But they don’t believe what’s on the shirt half the time.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“You better believe it. Don’t just wear it. Believe it. I really think like that. I think, ‘Why haven’t you come yet?’ Thank goodness they pulled the trigger. We’re blessed to have them. It’s phenomenal.”
The Tigers started 7-0 under Sanders after landing Travis Hunter, the No. 1 rookie in the 2022 class, in January.
DEION SANDERS EXPLAINS LACK OF INTEREST IN BOLTING FOR NFL JOB
The prospect of “College Gameday” coming to town will be a chance for Sanders to further sell his program, and he’s well aware of the opportunity.
“I just hope that we as a city and as a school understand the magnitude of what is about to happen,” Sanders said. “I hope we do our homework as a city and come out and support ‘College GameDay’, support what it is and more. We really need to play for our city. The south needs to be a big part too of that.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The rivalry between Southern and Jackson State dates back to 1929, with the Jaguars leading the all-time series 37-30.
Jackson State snapped an eight-game losing streak against Southern last season, winning 21-17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Fox
New guidelines from consumer watchdog aim to end ‘junk fees’ at banks
Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on April 26, 2022.
tom williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
The country’s consumer watchdog is stepping up its efforts to crack down on so-called junk fees that some banks charge consumers.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday it had issued guidelines to end two particular bank charges that may surprise customers – and are “likely unfair and illegal”, according to the agency’s statement. This decision is the latest in the CFPB’s ongoing initiative to review unwanted charges, which are generally unexpected or excessive charges.
Learn more about personal finance:
How households are preparing for a possible recession
These colleges promise zero student loans
Here’s the latest inflation breakdown – in a chart
“Americans are willing to pay for legitimate services at a competitive price, but are frustrated when hit with unwanted fees for unexpected or unwanted services that have no value to them,” said the CFPB director. , Rohit Chopra.
During a Wednesday morning press briefing, President Joe Biden said administration actions on unwanted charges — including those from banks as well as hotels, airlines and other entities — “would begin immediately. to collectively save Americans billions of dollars in unfair fees” and would hold the companies accountable. .
“My administration also makes it clear that surprise overdraft charges are illegal,” he said.
The American Bankers Association did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.
CFPB targets surprise overdrafts and depositor fees
The new guidelines first target surprise overdraft fees, which can be as high as $36 each, the CFPB said. These charges can arise when a customer had enough money in their account to cover a debit charge at the time the bank authorized it, but then is charged an overdraft charge due to the timing of the debit. other charges hit his account.
The second charge CFPB addresses can occur when a customer deposits a check that eventually bounces, although the overdraft is due to the check writer’s insufficient funds. The charge is typically $10 to $19 per instance, according to the CFPB.
Already this year, many banks have eliminated overdraft and insufficient funds fees or made their policies more consumer-friendly. The CFPB estimates that these changes translate to savings of $3 billion for consumers.
– CNBC reporter Emma Kinery contributed to this story.
cnbc
Simone Ashley Teases ‘Steamier’ Bridgerton Season 3 Again
Dear reader, this news is likely to cause a great scandal in the Ton.
Before Bridgerton season three, Simone Ashley shared a particularly illicit announcement: The next chapter “is going to get super hot,” she exclusively told E! News at the upcoming Time100 gala, adding that it’s “central condensation.”
The third season moves away from her character Kate Sharma’s relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), focusing instead on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicholas Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But never fear: viewers will always be thrilled to see Kanthony’s progress.
“I’m very happy when I read the scripts,” Ashley explained. “When I receive them, I have a beaming smile on my face.”
As for Colin and Penelope’s friends-and-lovers storyline, Ashley kept tight-lipped about any specific plot details, but described the season as “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”
Entertainment
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.
It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.
Brooks, wearing a suit and tie, quietly leaned his bowed head on folded hands as the verdicts were read. His demeanor was a stark departure from previous days of the trial, when his sometimes-outrageous behavior drew rebukes from the judge.
Brooks drove his Ford Escape into the Christmas parade in Waukesha in suburban Milwaukee on Nov. 21 moments after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Six people were killed, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was marching in the parade with his baseball team, and three members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers that dances in parades. Dozens of other people were hurt, some severely.
The incident deeply scarred the community of 70,000 people about 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Community members built memorials to the dead and held vigils. The anger was still evident Wednesday; someone in the gallery yelled “burn in hell” as the verdicts were read.
Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease this year but withdrew the plea before his trial began with no explanation. Days before the trial started, he dismissed his public defenders, electing to represent himself.
District Attorney Susan Opper called to the stand police officers and paradegoers who testified they saw Brooks behind the wheel of the SUV.
Brooks struggled to mount a defense, launching into meandering cross-examinations, refusing to recognize his own name or the court’s jurisdiction over him and muttering under his breath that the trial wasn’t fair.
He got into such intense arguments with Judge Jennifer Dorow that several times during the lead-up to jury selection she moved him into another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.
One day after he was removed to the other courtroom, he stripped off his shirt and sat bare-chested on the defense table with his back to the camera. On another day, he built a barricade out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it. He also tossed his copy of the jury instructions into the garbage.
Opper told jurors during her closing arguments Tuesday that Brooks’ refusal to stop once he entered the parade route shows he intended kill people.
Dorow allowed Brooks back into the main courtroom to deliver his closing to jurors face to face. In a rambling, repetitive speech, he tried to raise doubts about whether the SUV’s throttle malfunctioned and whether the driver simply panicked. He lamented how he hasn’t been able to see his children since he was arrested and insisted he’s not a murderer.
Opper countered during her rebuttal that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier that the SUV was in good working order. She warned jurors that Brooks was just trying to play on their sympathy.
